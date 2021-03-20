✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ Insight Guides Japan (Insight Guides (269))

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/kun1/1780052073 In 1966, Eon Productions decided to film the fifth James Bond adventure in Japan: ▶️You Only Live Twice ▶️, based on the novel by Ian Fleming which was published two years before. The film that resulted from these efforts came out in 1967 and was an unsurpassed visual spectacle. The exciting Tokyo neon signs, the beautiful countryside temples and the rural villages✉️bsp and volcanoes gave the film a very exotic background. Today, Japan is still a very attractive travel destination and this book will encourage you to follow the tracks of her majesty✔8217 s best known secret agent, 007.Go on an exciting journey from Tokyo to Kagoshima, revisiting all the filming locations used in ▶️You Only Live Twice ▶️. From Osato Chemicals HQ to Tiger Tanaka✔8217 s countryside house, from Blofeld✔8217 s volcano base to the remote shrine where Bond married Kissy. It's an action packed adventure for movie buffs, bond fans and film location hunters.✉️bsp Includes a bonus trip to Hashima (Gunkanjima or Battleship Island) in Nagasaki Bay, which served as the model for Silva✔8217 s hideout in ▶️Skyfall ▶️.✉️bsp Written by Martijn Mulder (author of " On the tracks of 007" ), with an introduction by Oscar✔174 winning sound editor Norman Wanstall, this guide contains 170 pages filled with info,✉️bsp behind the scenes photos, location photos and maps. It is the ultimate field guide dedicated to✉️bsp the 50th anniversary of ▶️You Only Live Twice ▶️. ✉️bsp