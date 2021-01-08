Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The Rise of Middle Class THE RISE OF NOVEL
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION: • The 18th century, in Britain, is generally considered a golden age, it is a time of surprising broad views and growing freedoms, an age of greater individual awareness. • The 18th century in England social history is characterized by he rise of the middle class. • Because of tremendous growth in trade and commerce, the England merchant class was becoming wealthy and this newly rich class wanted to excel in the field of literature. • At the same time, an increasing number of artisans and craftsmen developed into the lower middle class and filled the gap between the upper classes and the poor.
  3. 3. Rising Force: • During the 17th century, novel’s stories were originally directed towards the upper class. The middle class found it hard to connect to the stories and wanted material of their own. The middle class was significantly larger then the upper class, so it was a desire that was satisfied. • Stories were quickly made for the middle class, about the poorer people becoming heroes among the rest being published. • Famous Book Masters wrote books for the middle class. • The most recognized book of Henry Fielding is "Shamela", a book which features a maid as the main character.
  4. 4. Driving Force: • The novel was in a large measure the product of the middle class, appealing to middle-class ideals and sensibilities, a patterning of imagined events set against a clearly realized social background and taking its view of what was significant in human behavior from agreed public attitudes. • England was then becoming a country of small and big traders and shop-keepers. These people, according to a critic, took little interest in the exaggerated romances of impossible heroes and the picaresque stories of intrigue and villainy which had interested the upper classes. Some new type of literature was demanded, and this new type must express the new ideal of the eighteenth century, the value and the importance of the individual life.
  5. 5. DEMOCRATIC EPIC: • The process of democratization reached a high water-mark in the eighteenth century-the century of the coffee-houses which were helping the process by nurturing and encouraging the spirit of free and frank discussion. • There occurred an increasing amalgamation of the two well-defined classes of readers-the rich and sophisticated class and the common masses. The democratic movement emphasized the importance of the life and activities of the common people. • The new form was of course, the novel-a kind of “democratic epic.” Richardson, Fielding, Sterne, Smollett, and their teeming followers dealt chiefly with the life of commoners. • In George Lillo’s tragedies, London Merchant or the History of George Barn- well (1731) and Fatal Curiosity; A True Tragedy (1736), for example, the protagonists are not princes or nobles but very ordinary people.
  6. 6. CONCLUSION • In other words, the reading public wanted to see their lives reflected in a literary form, and the form that concerned itself with everyday life was novel. Novelists like Defoe and Richardson, relatively early in the century, were writing about the struggles of middle-class people and using experiences that were clearly recognizable to the reading public. • As industrialization increased, a middle class developed rapidly in England. With the increasing middle class came more education and leisure time, both ingredients in the popularity of the novel as more people had time to read and more money to buy books. • The combination of a desire for the realistic depiction of life and the rise of the middle class are two of the most important components of the novel's popularity in the 18thC.
  7. 7. THANK YOU!

