Deep Learning in Artificial Intelligence

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE 170403 | SADIA ZAFAR 170744 | AREEJ SAJJAD SUBJECT: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SECTION: BSCS –...
TABLE OF CONTENTS • DEEP LEARNING • WHY CALLED DEEP LEARNING • APPLICATIONS • DEEP LEARNING REQUIREMENTS • NEED OF DEEP LE...
WHAT IS DEEP LEARNING? • CONCEPTUAL DEFINITION: • DEEP LEARNING IS A COMPUTER PROGRAM THAT CAN IDENTIFY WHAT SOMETHING IS....
WHY IS IT CALLED DEEP LEARNING? • DEEP: HIDDEN LAYERS (CASCADING TIERS) OF PROCESSING • “DEEP” NETWORKS (3+ LAYERS) VERSUS...
APPLICATIONS OF DEEP LEARNING • IMAGE CLASSIFICATION • SPEECH RECOGNITION • NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING • OPTICAL CHARACTE...
DEEP LEARNING REQUIREMENTS • LARGE DATA SET WITH GOOD QUALITY • MEASURABLE AND DESCRIBABLE GOALS • ENOUGH COMPUTING POWER ...
WHY DO WE NEED DEEP LEARNING? • A CONTEMPORARY DATA SCIENCE METHOD TO KEEP UP WITH THE GROWTH IN DATA, OLDER LEARNING ALGO...
NETWORKS OF DEEP LEARNING • THERE ARE VARIETY OF DEEP LEARNING NETWORKS SUCH AS: • MULTILAYER PERCEPTRON ( MLP) • AUTOENCO...
MULTILAYER PERCEPTRON ( MLP) • THESE ARE THE MOST BASIC NETWORKS AND FEED FORWARD THE INPUTS TO CREATE OUTPUT. THEY CONSIS...
AUTOENCODERS (AE) • AUTOENCODERS FOLLOW “REPRESENTATION LEARNING” • THE CONCEPT OF THE AE IS QUITE SIMPLE: • HERE INPUT VE...
CONVOLUTION NEURAL NETWORK (CNN) • CNN SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCES THE CAPABILITIES OF THE FEED FORWARD NETWORK SUCH AS MLP BY ...
RECURRENT NEURAL NETWORK (RNN) • RNNS ARE ALSO A FEED FORWARD NETWORK, HOWEVER WITH RECURRENT MEMORY LOOPS WHICH TAKE THE ...
• DEEP LEARNING IS A CLASS OF MACHINE LEARNING ALGORITHMS. • HARDER PROBLEMS SUCH AS VIDEO UNDERSTANDING , NATURAL LANGUAG...
• WWW.SLIDESHARE.NET/SALESFORCEENG/INTRODUCTION-TO-DEEP-LEARNING. • INSIDEHPC/DEEP-LEARNING-STATE-OF-THE-ART-2020 • WWW.OR...
THANK-YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Deep Learning in Artificial Intelligence

15 views

Published on

Deep learning
Why called deep learning
applications
Deep learning requirements
The need for deep learning
networks

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Deep Learning in Artificial Intelligence

  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE 170403 | SADIA ZAFAR 170744 | AREEJ SAJJAD SUBJECT: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SECTION: BSCS – VI – C MA’AM: HINA KHAN TOPIC : DEEP LEARNING - DL
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS • DEEP LEARNING • WHY CALLED DEEP LEARNING • APPLICATIONS • DEEP LEARNING REQUIREMENTS • NEED OF DEEP LEARNING • NETWORKS • SUMMARY • REFERENCES
  3. 3. WHAT IS DEEP LEARNING? • CONCEPTUAL DEFINITION: • DEEP LEARNING IS A COMPUTER PROGRAM THAT CAN IDENTIFY WHAT SOMETHING IS. • TECHNICAL DEFINITION: • DEEP LEARNING IS A CLASS OF MACHINE LEARNING • HIERARCHY OF MULTIPLE LAYERS THAT MIMIC THE NEURAL NETWORKS OF HUMAN’S BRAIN • PROVIDE THE SYSTEM TONS OF INFORMATION, IT BEGINS TO UNDERSTAND IT AND RESPOND IN USEFUL WAYS.
  4. 4. WHY IS IT CALLED DEEP LEARNING? • DEEP: HIDDEN LAYERS (CASCADING TIERS) OF PROCESSING • “DEEP” NETWORKS (3+ LAYERS) VERSUS “SHALLOW” (1-2 LAYERS) • LEARNING: ALGORITHMS “LEARN” FROM DATA BY MODELING FEATURES AND UPDATING PROBABILITY WEIGHTS ASSIGNED TO FEATURE NODES IN TESTING HOW RELEVANT SPECIFIC FEATURES ARE IN DETERMINING THE GENERAL TYPE OF ITEM. DEEP: HIDDEN PROCESSING LAYERS LEARNING: UPDATING PROBABILITY WEIGHTS FEATURE IMPORTANCE
  5. 5. APPLICATIONS OF DEEP LEARNING • IMAGE CLASSIFICATION • SPEECH RECOGNITION • NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING • OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION • SUPER-INTELLIGENT DEVICES • BEST SOLUTION FOR • BIG DATA
  6. 6. DEEP LEARNING REQUIREMENTS • LARGE DATA SET WITH GOOD QUALITY • MEASURABLE AND DESCRIBABLE GOALS • ENOUGH COMPUTING POWER • NEURAL NETWORK (BRAIN OF HUMAN)
  7. 7. WHY DO WE NEED DEEP LEARNING? • A CONTEMPORARY DATA SCIENCE METHOD TO KEEP UP WITH THE GROWTH IN DATA, OLDER LEARNING ALGORITHMS NO LONGER PERFORMING.
  8. 8. NETWORKS OF DEEP LEARNING • THERE ARE VARIETY OF DEEP LEARNING NETWORKS SUCH AS: • MULTILAYER PERCEPTRON ( MLP) • AUTOENCODERS (AE) • CONVOLUTION NEURAL NETWORK (CNN) • RECURRENT NEURAL NETWORK (RNN)
  9. 9. MULTILAYER PERCEPTRON ( MLP) • THESE ARE THE MOST BASIC NETWORKS AND FEED FORWARD THE INPUTS TO CREATE OUTPUT. THEY CONSIST OF AN INPUT LAYER AND AN OUTPUT LAYER AND MANY INTERCONNECTED HIDDEN LAYERS AND NEURONS BETWEEN THE INPUT AND THE OUTPUT LAYERS. • THEY GENERALLY USE SOME NON LINEAR ACTIVATION FUNCTION SUCH AS RELU (RECTIFIED FUNCTION), COMPUTE THE LOSSES. • THIS LOSS IS BACKWARD PROPAGATED TO ADJUST THE WEIGHTS AND TRAINING TO MINIMIZE THE LOSSES OR MAKE THE MODELS MORE ACCURATE
  10. 10. AUTOENCODERS (AE) • AUTOENCODERS FOLLOW “REPRESENTATION LEARNING” • THE CONCEPT OF THE AE IS QUITE SIMPLE: • HERE INPUT VECTORS ARE USED TO COMPUTE THE OUTPUT VECTORS, BUT OUTPUT VECTORS ARE SAME AS THE INPUT VECTORS. • THE RECONSTRUCTION ERROR IS COMPUTED AND DATA POINTS WITH THE HIGHER RECONSTRUCTION ERROR ARE SUPPOSED TO BE OUTLIERS. • AE ARE USED FOR: • UNSUPERVISED LEARNING • FEATURE REDUCTION • SPEECH • IMAGE RECOGNITION
  11. 11. CONVOLUTION NEURAL NETWORK (CNN) • CNN SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCES THE CAPABILITIES OF THE FEED FORWARD NETWORK SUCH AS MLP BY INSERTING CONVOLUTION LAYERS. • THEY ARE PARTICULARLY SUITABLE FOR SPATIAL DATA, OBJECT RECOGNITION AND IMAGE ANALYSIS • CNNS USE CONVOLUTIONS ( A LINEAR OPERATION) RATHER THAN MATRIX MULTIPLICATION AS IN MLP • TYPICALLY A CNN WILL HAVE THREE STAGES- • CONVOLUTION STAGE • DETECTOR LAYER ( NON LINEAR ACTIVATOR) • POOLING LAYER
  12. 12. RECURRENT NEURAL NETWORK (RNN) • RNNS ARE ALSO A FEED FORWARD NETWORK, HOWEVER WITH RECURRENT MEMORY LOOPS WHICH TAKE THE INPUT FROM THE PREVIOUS AND/OR SAME LAYERS OR STATES. • THIS GIVES THEM A UNIQUE CAPABILITY TO MODEL ALONG THE TIME DIMENSION AND ARBITRARY SEQUENCE OF EVENTS AND INPUTS. • RNNS ARE USED FOR SEQUENCED DATA ANALYSIS.
  13. 13. • DEEP LEARNING IS A CLASS OF MACHINE LEARNING ALGORITHMS. • HARDER PROBLEMS SUCH AS VIDEO UNDERSTANDING , NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING AND BIG DATA WILL BE SUCCESSFULLY TACKLED BY DEEP LEARNING ALGORITHMS. SUMMARY
  14. 14. • WWW.SLIDESHARE.NET/SALESFORCEENG/INTRODUCTION-TO-DEEP-LEARNING. • INSIDEHPC/DEEP-LEARNING-STATE-OF-THE-ART-2020 • WWW.OREILLY.COM/LIBRARY/VIEW/DEEP- LEARNING/9781491924570/CH04.HTML • WWW.SLIDESHARE.NET/MOHAMEDLOEY/DEEP-LEARNING • HTTPS://SALESFORCEENG/INTRODUCTION-TO-DEEP-LEARNING • HTTPS://WWW.CS.TAU.AC.IL/~DCOR/GRAPHICS/PDF.SLIDES/YY-DEEP REFERENCES
  15. 15. THANK-YOU

×