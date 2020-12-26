Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unity basics - Ub
Unity
Interface components
Scripting
Scenes
Project assets
Game objects
prefabs
Graphics
Physics
Audio
Animations
summary

  1. 1. DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE UNITY BASICS - UB 170399 | MAHNOOR FATIMA 170403 | SADIA ZAFAR • CLASS: BSCS - C • SEMESTER: 6 • SUBJECT: COMPUTER GAME DESIGN • TASK TYPE – NUMBER: TERM PROJECT – 3 • DEADLINE: 30 JUNE 2020 (TILL 10:59 PM)
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS • UNITY • INTERFACE COMPONENTS • SCRIPTING • SCENES • PROJECT ASSETS • GAME OBJECTS • PREFABS • GRAPHICS • PHYSICS • AUDIO • ANIMATIONS • SUMMARY
  3. 3. UNITY • UNITY IS A MULTI-PLATFORM, INTEGRATED IDE FOR SCRIPTING GAMES, AND WORKING WITH 3D VIRTUAL WORLDS • INCLUDING: • GAME ENGINE 3D OBJECTS / LIGHTING / PHYSICS / ANIMATION / SCRIPTING • ACCOMPANYING SCRIPT EDITOR MONODEVELOP (WIN/MAC) CAN ALSO USE VISUAL STUDIO (WINDOWS) • 3D OBJECT ANIMATION MANAGER • GUI SYSTEM • EXECUTABLE EXPORTER MANY PLATFORMS:
  4. 4. MAIN INTERFACE COMPONENTS 1. SCENE • EDITABLE (DESIGN-TIME) 3D GAME OBJECTS IN THE CURRENT SCENE 2. HIERARCHY • TEXT LIST OF GAME OBJECTS AND SUB-OBJECTS IN THE CURRENT SCENE 3. INSPECTOR • PROPERTIES FOR CURRENTLY SELECTED 4. GAME • PREVIEW HOW GAME WILL LOOK WHEN EXECUTING 5. PROJECT • CONTENTS OF PROJECT ‘ASSETS’ FOLDER (I.E. FILES IN THAT FOLDER) ~LIBRARY OF SCRIPTS, DIGITAL MEDIA FILES, AND SCENES
  5. 5. SCRIPTING • UNITY IMPLEMENTS A MONO COMPILER • SCRIPTS CAN BE WRITTEN IN: • JAVASCRIPT • MOST INTRODUCTORY TUTORIALS ARE WRITTEN IN JAVASCRIPT • C# • VERY SIMILAR TO JAVA, UNITY CAN BE INTEGRATED WITH THE MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO EDITOR, TO GET FULL BENEFITS OF CODE COMPLETION, SOURCE VERSION CONTROL ETC.
  6. 6. SCENES • A UNITY “SCENE” IS ESSENTIALLY A “LEVEL” OR “SCREEN” • TYPICAL GAME • WELCOME / MAIN MENU SCREEN • BUTTONS: PLAY GAME / SEE HIGH SCORES / READ INSTRUCTIONS / CHANGE INPUT SETTINGS • LEVEL 1 / LEVEL COMPLETE / LEVEL 2 ETC. • GAME OVER / ENTER DETAILS FOR NEW HIGH SCORE ETC.
  7. 7. PROJECT ASSETS • THE ASSETS FOLDER FOR EACH UNITY PROJECT CONTAINS: • SCENES • MEDIA ASSETS (IMAGES, SOUNDS FILES, 3D MODELS) • SCRIPT FILES • “PACKAGES” (COLLECTIONS OF UNITY ASSETS, READY TO IMPORT)
  8. 8. GAME OBJECTS • EVERYTHING IN A SCENE IS EITHER A GAME OBJECT OR A COMPONENT INSIDE A GAME OBJECT • EVERY GAME OBJECT HAS AT LEAST 1 COMPONENT • ITS TRANSFORM (AN OBJECT’S POSITION, SCALE, ROTATION) • OTHER COMPONENTS DEPEND ON OBJECT TYPE (AUDIO, MESH, MATERIAL, SCRIPT ETC.) • GAME OBJECTS CAN BE IN A HIERARHCY – SO AN OBJECT CAN BE A SUB-OBJECT OF ANOTHER OBJECT • E.G. AN “ARM” OBJECT CAN BE A SUB-OBJECT OF A “BODY” OBJECT ETC.
  9. 9. PREFABS A PREFAB IS A COPY OF A GAME-OBJECT CONVERTED INTO A REUSABLE ASSET. • UNITY’S PREFAB SYSTEM ALLOWS USER TO CREATE, CONFIGURE, AND STORE A GAMEOBJECT COMPLETE WITH ALL ITS COMPONENTS, PROPERTY VALUES, AND CHILD GAMEOBJECTS • AT DESIGN TIME (IN EDITOR) A PREFAB CAN BE DRAGGED FROM PROJECT WINDOW INTO THE SCENE WINDOW AND ADDED THE SCENE’S HIERARCHY OF GAME OBJECTS • THE OBJECT CAN THEN BE EDITED (I.E. CUSTOMIZED FROM THE PREFAB DEFAULT SETTINGS) IF DESIRED.
  10. 10. GRAPHICS • UNITY PROVIDES GRAPHICAL FEATURES SUCH AS: • RENDERING • LIGHTENING • MATERIAL • SHADES • TEXTURES • REFLECTION PROBS • CLUSTER RENDERING • AND CAMERA SETTINGS.
  11. 11. PHYSICS • TO PRESENT A SCENE IN CONVINCING BEHAVIOR ITS OBJECTS MUST BE FOLLOWING RULES OF PHYSICS JUST LIKE ANY OBJECT MOVEMENT AND COLLISION MUST BE RELATED TO PHYSICS RULES. • ITS PROVIDE COMPONENTS LIKE: • GRAVITY • RIGIDITY OF OBJECT BODY OR COLLISION OF OBJECTS.
  12. 12. AUDIO • UNITY’S AUDIO FEATURES INCLUDES: • FULL 3D SPATIAL SOUND, REAL-TIME MIXING AND MASTERING, HIERARCHIES OF MIXERS, SNAPSHOTS, PREDEFINED EFFECTS. • UNITY’S AUDIO SYSTEM IS FLEXIBLE AND POWERFUL. • IT CAN IMPORT MOST STANDARD AUDIO FILE FORMATS • IT HAS SOPHISTICATED FEATURES FOR PLAYING SOUNDS • IN 3D SPACE, OPTIONALLY WITH EFFECTS LIKE ECHO AND FILTERING APPLIED.
  13. 13. ANIMATIONS • ANIMATION IS A METHOD IN WHICH FIGURES ARE MANIPULATED TO APPEAR AS MOVING IMAGES • UNITY HAS VERY SOPHISTICATED FEATURE IN WHICH DEVELOPER CAN CREATE ANIMATIONS AS IT PROVIDES ANIMATION WINDOW AND ANIMATOR CONTROLLER. • TRANSITIONS CAN BE MADE ON OBJECT WHICH TAKES OBJECT FROM ONE STATE TO ANOTHER STATE.
  14. 14. SUMMARY • UNITY IS POWERFUL, COMPLETE GAME DEVELOPMENT SYSTEM • CREATE 3D OBJECTS / SCENES IN UNITY • OR IMPORT OBJECTS CREATED IN 3D MODELLING PACKAGES • USE SCRIPTING TO CONTROL ANIMATIONS / SCENE CHANGES ETC. • EXPORT TO STAND ALONE GAME, OR WEB PAGE COMPONENT, OR MOBILE APP
  15. 15. REFERENCES • PAPER “UNITY3DPRESENTATION” - EVERYTHING ABOUT UNITY. • HTTPS://WWW.C-SHARPCORNER.COM/TECHNOLOGIES/UNITY • HTTP://DOCS.UNITY3D.COM/DOCUMENTATION/MANUA L/INDEX.HTML
  16. 16. THANK YOU

