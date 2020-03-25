Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE BASED PREPARED BY:MS SADAF BASHIR
Salient Points To Be Covered  Teachers’ knowledge :the basic prerequisite to teaching  The nature of the teacher’s knowl...
Why teacher’s knowledge is considered to be his/her most essential asset?  Teacher –An authentic knowledge resource  A s...
(Cont…) WHY TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE IS CONSIDERED TO BE HIS/HER MOST ESSENTIAL ASSET?  To develop students’ cognitive abiliti...
WHAT KIND SUBJECT KNOWLEDGE MUST A TEACHER POSSESS?  Excellent grasp  Good understanding of the concept  Complete insig...
(Cont…) What kind subject knowledge must a teacher possess?  Relevance to the student need  Understanding of the rationa...
WHAT SPECIFIC EFFECTS SHOULD THE TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE CREATE?  Precise concept identification  Setting the DLOs  Effecti...
(Cont…) WHAT SPECIFIC EFFECTS SHOULD THE TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE CREATE?  Higher cognitive skills such as:  Investigation  ...
“ What students learn depends not only what they are taught but also on how they are taught---how their needs are met---ho...
“Understanding the Common Essential Learning”  What does it convey? 1. Subject knowledge is not enough 2. knowledge and e...
Knowledge and Expertise to Teach  Structured , organized and disciplined teaching  A sound awareness of instructional pr...
(Cont…) Knowledge And Expertise To Teach  Effective use of instructional aids  Good board work  Convenience and ability...
(Cont…) Knowledge And Expertise To Teach  Effective use of instructional aids  Good board work  Convenience and ability...
Additional Dimensions Of The Teacher’s knowledge Base  Awareness of the modern digital information (ICT)  knowledge of t...
The Essential Parameters of the Teacher’s Knowledge Based Essentials Additional Parameters of Teacher’s Knowledge Content ...
HOW CAN WE BE UP TO MARK?  Through formal education/training  Thorough study of content  Keep practicing pedagogical sk...
POINTS TO PONDER  Why teacher’s knowledge is considered to be his/her most essential asset?  How does a teacher’s knowle...
“ scientia potentia est ” “For also knowledge itself is power” “Knowledge is Power” (Sir Francis Bacon,1597)
  2. 2. Salient Points To Be Covered  Teachers’ knowledge :the basic prerequisite to teaching  The nature of the teacher’s knowledge  The knowledge of ‘how to teach’  Additional parameters of the teacher’s knowledge base  The overall knowledge base of the teacher
  3. 3. Why teacher’s knowledge is considered to be his/her most essential asset?  Teacher –An authentic knowledge resource  A specialist of a particular area of knowledge/subject  Possessing ability to make that knowledge accessible to others  The knowledge empowers the teacher  To help students learning, develop understanding, relate their learning to life and practical situation and experiences
  4. 4. (Cont…) WHY TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE IS CONSIDERED TO BE HIS/HER MOST ESSENTIAL ASSET?  To develop students’ cognitive abilities
  5. 5. WHAT KIND SUBJECT KNOWLEDGE MUST A TEACHER POSSESS?  Excellent grasp  Good understanding of the concept  Complete insight of the principles, theories  Have ability to perform things related to the subject
  6. 6. (Cont…) What kind subject knowledge must a teacher possess?  Relevance to the student need  Understanding of the rationale, philosophical base
  7. 7. WHAT SPECIFIC EFFECTS SHOULD THE TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE CREATE?  Precise concept identification  Setting the DLOs  Effective description ,explanation, illustration and discussion  Effective treatment to the concepts
  8. 8. (Cont…) WHAT SPECIFIC EFFECTS SHOULD THE TEACHER’S KNOWLEDGE CREATE?  Higher cognitive skills such as:  Investigation  Reasoning  Professional confidence
  9. 9. “ What students learn depends not only what they are taught but also on how they are taught---how their needs are met---how their interests are catered for--- These beliefs requires that much closer attention be paid to the methods chosen for presenting material---” (A Handbook for teachers)
  10. 10. “Understanding the Common Essential Learning”  What does it convey? 1. Subject knowledge is not enough 2. knowledge and expertise how to teach
  11. 11. Knowledge and Expertise to Teach  Structured , organized and disciplined teaching  A sound awareness of instructional procedures  Versatility in techniques (pedagogical skills)  Good presentation and efficient delivery  Ability to set correct and precise DLOs
  12. 12. (Cont…) Knowledge And Expertise To Teach  Effective use of instructional aids  Good board work  Convenience and ability to explain,describe and illustrate  Good questioning  Effective winding up procedures  Good class and time managemant
  13. 13. (Cont…) Knowledge And Expertise To Teach  Effective use of instructional aids  Good board work  Convenience and ability to explain,describe and illustrate  Good questioning  Effective winding up procedures  Good class and time managemant Incidental Board (Rough Work Area) Incidental Board (Rough Work Area) Name Subject : Strength : Present : Date : 1. Side Heading MAIN HEADING (a) ……………… … (b) ……………… … (c) ……………… … 2. Side Heading (a) ……………… … (b) ……………… … (c) ……………… … (d) Sub-Heading (i) ………….. (ii) ………….. (iii) …………..
  14. 14. Additional Dimensions Of The Teacher’s knowledge Base  Awareness of the modern digital information (ICT)  knowledge of the curriculum  Knowledge of the learners’ specific needs
  15. 15. The Essential Parameters of the Teacher’s Knowledge Based Essentials Additional Parameters of Teacher’s Knowledge Content Knowledge Pedagogical Knowledge Teacher’s Overall Knowledge Base
  16. 16. HOW CAN WE BE UP TO MARK?  Through formal education/training  Thorough study of content  Keep practicing pedagogical skills  Conscious efforts  Continued endeavours to know about the modern educational trends
  17. 17. POINTS TO PONDER  Why teacher’s knowledge is considered to be his/her most essential asset?  How does a teacher’s knowledge base influence his/her overall capabilities?  What is the third essential dimension of teacher’s knowledge base?
  18. 18. “ scientia potentia est ” “For also knowledge itself is power” “Knowledge is Power” (Sir Francis Bacon,1597)

