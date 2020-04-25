VTU CBCS SCHEME Concrete TEchnology. Tests on Harden Concrete

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By SACHIN. P. DYAVAPPANAVAR DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING Jain College of Engineering and Technology. Hubballi
 DESTRUCTIVE TESTS:-  I. Compression test  II. Tensile strength test  III. Flexural strength of concrete. 2
3 I. Ultrasonic pulse velocity test II. Rebound hammer test III. Carbonation depthmeasurementtest. IV. Half-cell potentiom...
1) Compressive Strength Test:  AIM :- To determine the compressive strength of concrete specimens as per IS: 516 - 1959. ...
 NUMBER OF SPECIMENS :- At least three specimens, preferably from different batches, should be taken for testing at each ...
 The specimens, prepared according to IS: 516 - 1959 and stored in water, should be tested immediately on removal from th...
 In the case a of cubical specimen, the specimen should be placed in the machine in such a manner that the load could be ...
8
9
10 Compressive strength= P/A Unit; N/mm2 Where P =Applied load (N) A=Area of the specimen (mm2 )
11
12
13
 Video Characteristics Compressive Strength of Concrete  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6buvC6 mLy0A&feature=youtu.be 14
 Modulus of Rupture :-  Both two-point loading and center point loading can be used.  Normally, tests are conducted in ...
 fcr = pl/bd2 for the distance between line of fracture and the nearer support greater than 133 mm (i.e. the fracture occ...
2) SPLIT TENSILE STRENGTH (As per IS 516 and IS 5816) 17
 Tensile strength is one of the basic and important properties of concrete. A knowledge of its value is required for the ...
 A method of determining the tensile strength of concrete using a cylinder which splits across the vertical diameter. It ...
 The main advantage and cause of popularity is that same specimen and instrument is used for compression testing.  Loadi...
 TEST SPECIMENS : Cylinder •  The length of the specimens shall not be less than the diameter and not more than twice th...
 AIM: To determine the splitting tensile strength of concrete specimen.  Apparatus:  1. Weights and weighing device.  ...
 Three cylinders (φ150mm & 300mm in height). Three cylinders (φ150mm & 300mm in height). 23
24
25
1. Prepare three cylindrical concrete specimens. 2. After molding and curing the specimens for seven days in water, they c...
 4. The bearing strips are placed between the specimen and both upper and lower bearing blocks of the testing machine  5...
28 Calculate the splitting tensile strength of the specimen as follows: T = 2P/πLd Where: T : splitting tensile strength, ...
29
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5h9nfu fG9Y 30
 Code Referred: IS: 516 – 2002  Flexure The state of being flexed (i.e. being bent)  Flexural strength It is also known...
 Flexural Strength testing machine / Universal Testing machine  Balance  Scale Formula The flexural strength of the spe...
33
34
35
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wI5hFajlr rM 36
It is a method of testing existing concrete structures to assess the strength and durability of concrete structure. Exampl...
 In NDT without loading the specimen to failure we can measure strength of concrete.  Now days this method has become a ...
39
 Estimating the in-situ compressive strength,uniformity,  quality and homogeneity  Identifying areas of lower integrity...
 Penetration method  Rebound hammer method  Pull out test method  Ultrasonic pulse velocity method  Radioactive metho...
 Equipment consists of a powder-actuated gun or driver, hardened alloy probes, loaded cartridges, a depth gauge for measu...
43
44  The test produces quite variable results and should not be expected to give accurate values of concrete strength.  I...
 It is a surface hardness tester for which an empirical correlation has been established between strength and rebound num...
 The hammer is forced against the surface of the concrete by the spring and the distance of rebound is measured on a scal...
 Calibration can be done with cylinders (6 by 12 in., 15 by 30 cm) of the same cement and aggregate as will be used on th...
 The hammer provides an inexpensive, simple and quick method of obtaining an indication of concrete strength. The results...
 A pull-out test measures, with a special ram, the force required to pull from the concrete a specially shaped steel rod ...
50
 they do give information on the maturity and development of strength of a representative part of it..  LIMITATIONS  Th...
 It is the only one of this type that shows potential for testing concrete strength in situ.  It measures the time of tr...
 The time taken for the pulse to pass through the concrete is measured by electronic measuring circuits.  It is desirabl...
54
 It can be used on both existing structures and those under construction.  if large differences in pulse velocity are fo...
 As concrete ages, the rate of increase of pulse velocity slows down.  Accuracy depends on careful calibration and use o...
57
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3- ALGTV-Zus 58
THANK YOU For any enquiry or doubts contact me: Sachinpd91@gmail.com 59
×