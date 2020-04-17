Generating leads for travel business

Successfully reported this slideshow.
looking for the best digital agency to get live leads for travel agency then get it with figkomi best web service provider in Dubai

  1. 1. WELCOME to Figkomi
  2. 2. How to collect leads for travel business? • The travel industry has evolved out to be the most competitive and fast pace industry in the world. If you are a quick decision-maker and want the world to travel according to your plan and experience. The travel business is going to serve you in the best manner. For that purpose collecting leads for travel business is essential. Globally, there is an increase in the tourism and airline industry leading to the revenue generation and job opportunities
  3. 3. Different Ways To Generate Leads For Travel Business • Word Of Mouth Marketing • A Well Designed Website • Keyword Optimization • Email Marketing • Social Media Marketing • Classified Ads • Blog Marketing • Youtube Video Marketing • Trade Shows • Niche Branding
  4. 4. Social media marketing Social media marketing companies In UAE start-up companies are also focusing live leads for travel agents
  5. 5. travel agencies
  6. 6. ADDRESS:-2901 57, PRIME TWR , Business Bay Dubai , Dubai 79998 U.A.E Contact: Phone : +971-52-356-0057 Mail-clientservice@figkomi.com For more info visit: https://www.figkomi.com/ https://www.figkomi.com/travel-business-leads/

