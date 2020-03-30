Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.gdgoenkanoida.com
ABOUT G.D GOENKA Our mission is to provide each student a diverse education that promotes self-discipline, sense of respon...
FACULTY ●We at G.D. Goenka Global School, Noida are very sensitive to this and realise the importance of hiring the best h...
CAMPUS FACILITIES ●Technology is an integral part of today's environment. We have been successful in bringing technology t...
CONTACT US www.gdgoenkanoida.com For Any Query : info@gdgoenkanoida.com Phone : +91 9999352863 / 9999352836, 0120-4235394
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GD Goenka Global School

37 views

Published on

Each child here is treated in a sensitive manner, provided with appropriate developmental programmes to encourage not just learning but also the love of learning. It also provides an environment that is safe, clean and healthy and child oriented. An environment where classrooms are arranged to provide effective learning. Activity areas are designed where children are allowed to explore, experience and succeed.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GD Goenka Global School

  1. 1. www.gdgoenkanoida.com
  2. 2. ABOUT G.D GOENKA Our mission is to provide each student a diverse education that promotes self-discipline, sense of responsibility, social and global At the GDGGS Noida 'Happy Children and Secure Children' is the buzzword with learning things by Gaining Hands on experienc Making learning joyous enrapturing and enriching. To facilitate learning we will create inter disciplinary curricular and experiential pedagogical environment. • Create a space and resources for mentored students. Resources include workshops, speakers and seminars that could connect stu • Create a 'Welcoming School' culture of safety and care . "The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence" • Create a Robust Physical Environment. www.gdgoenkanoida.com
  3. 3. FACULTY ●We at G.D. Goenka Global School, Noida are very sensitive to this and realise the importance of hiring the best human re ●In the present scenario we realise the importance of on-the-job capacity building .We provide ample opportunities to the t www.gdgoenkanoida.com
  4. 4. CAMPUS FACILITIES ●Technology is an integral part of today's environment. We have been successful in bringing technology to our classrooms with the introduction of interactive Whiteboards or Smart Boards. This helps students get a better understanding of concepts through audio - visual learning. ●We have developed strong library and information services which are essential to a learning program that values the cognitive, cultural, social, affective, technological and spiritual development of students in a globalized, multicultural and uncertain world. Librarians are actively engaged in the development of curriculum across all learning areas to ensure the integration of information skills, and a carefully planned library program that is implemented collectively and collaboratively. ●The Visual Arts are an expression of creativity and imagination. It is an outlet for individual thought, visualization exploration of inner creativity, expression of imagination and interpretation of ideas, events and environment. ●Walk through the lanes of the school premises and you may encounter some students stretching their bodies and relaxing. And this can come only through a regularized routine for Yoga and Aerobics. Various asanas and breathing exercises form an integral part of their schedule. Not only has it developed their physical ability and vitality but has also helped them channelize their energy and temper them down. The several yogic postures and asanas have really enhanced the concentration abilities of our learners. ●For the conduct of swimming activity as well as the practices for preparation of teams, to participate in various competitions, we have swimming pool, the sanitary & hygienic conditions of which are especially taken care. The changing rooms both for girls and boys are spacious and equipped with requisite amenities. Every class has a period allotted for swimming in its timetable. A pool is specially designed for our little ones and qualified trained lifeguard to ensure the safety of the child. As an ardent proponent of extracurricular activities for personal growth and gdgoenkanoida.com
  5. 5. CONTACT US www.gdgoenkanoida.com For Any Query : info@gdgoenkanoida.com Phone : +91 9999352863 / 9999352836, 0120-4235394

×