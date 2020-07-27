Successfully reported this slideshow.
To develop a world class innovative centre of excellence that integrates Academia, Research, Consulting for not only Knowledge dissemination, but Knowledge creation
To become a resource centre for adapting the best practices of universities in advanced nations to developing country and emerging economy contexts
To become a global centre for the study of Innovation across sectors, themes and organizational contexts
To facilitate ‘Innovation in action’ within the institution and incubate ‘Entrepreneurial’ initiatives that will impact public policy and society
To apply, adapt and develop new technology based learning pedagogies that promote experiential learning through participative inquiry

  2. 2. Placements Organizations are encouraged to visit EMPI to make pre-placement presentation before they come for Campus Interviews. This will provide both the organization and the students an opportunity to interact and understand each other's requirements better. The procedures may vary from company to company but will generally follow the following steps: Pre placement talks Interested students participation. Short listing if any by company representatives Test / GDs / Interviews Results mostly on the spot or provided within 24 hours In the case of delayed results the students are permitted to attend interviews of other companies. empi.ac.in
  3. 3. About Empi B-School  EMPI Business School Group, New Delhi was established in 1995, by a group of nation builders who have been highly committed and successful professionals and academicians in their own respective domains.  It is based in a sprawling green, pollution-free, large residential campus in the picturesque south Delhi, Chattarpur area, adjacent to the Asola wildlife sanctuary. empi.ac.in
  4. 4. Programmes  PGDMs  PGPs  Short Programmes  SAFI  IIIC empi.ac.in
  5. 5. Toll Free Number: 18001035055 Admission Helpline Number: +91-8800010971/72 Residential Campus EMPI Business School Near CSKM Public School, Satbari, Chattarpur, New Delhi - 110074 India admission@empi.ac.in empi.ac.in CONTACT US

