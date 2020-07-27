Empi Business School

To develop a world class innovative centre of excellence that integrates Academia, Research, Consulting for not only Knowledge dissemination, but Knowledge creation

To become a resource centre for adapting the best practices of universities in advanced nations to developing country and emerging economy contexts

To become a global centre for the study of Innovation across sectors, themes and organizational contexts

To facilitate ‘Innovation in action’ within the institution and incubate ‘Entrepreneurial’ initiatives that will impact public policy and society

To apply, adapt and develop new technology based learning pedagogies that promote experiential learning through participative inquiry