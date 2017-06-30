Link your leisure
LINK YOUR LEISURE répond à un problème simple : réduire le temps et la difficulté d’organisation de ses loisirs. Quelques ...
Qu’est ce que : Link Your Leisure ? Link Your Leisure est un nouveau type de réseau social. Le but est de permettre aux ut...
FEVRIER Choisir une date L M M J V S D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Passer cette étape RECHERCHER...
YOUR PROFILE PHOTO DE PROFILE WISHLIST organisez vos loisirs AMIS photos/vidéos Sacha Savoca Valentin Hardy Gregory Gianni...
La concurrence Notre plus gros concurrent en terme de « réseau social ». En effet, s’il est possible d’organiser des événe...
Comment obtenir une offre conséquente Les Applications Programming Interface • Google Place et Google Map : Les API google...
Nos revenus Revenus professionnels • Inscription du professionnel : chaque professionnel qui voudra s’inscrire sera OBLIGÉ...
Du lancement à l’expansion : les utilisateurs • Dans un premier temps, nos écoles nous permettent de faire des tests sur l...
Du lancement à l’expansion : Les professionnels • Les plateformes d’affiliation : nous avons le désir d’utiliser des plate...
Du lancement à l’expansion : Les associations • Nous allons proposer un jeu concours pour les associations étudiantes où c...
L’équipe Sacha SAVOCA Fondateur et coordinateur Concepteur des différentes stratégies : de lancement, de développement, et...
Link your leisure
Link Your Leisure Pitch Deck

  1. 1. Link your leisure
  2. 2. LINK YOUR LEISURE répond à un problème simple : réduire le temps et la difficulté d’organisation de ses loisirs. Quelques chiffres : • 1.000.000 • 4 • 45 • 7 • 3 Nombre de sociétés de loisirs comptabilisées en France Nombre moyen de SMS envoyés pour organiser ses loisirs avec UNE seule personne Nombre moyen de minutes pour organiser ses loisirs Nombre moyen de minutes que pourront mettre nos utilisateurs pour organiser leurs loisirs Objectif : 3 clics pour organiser ses loisirs d’ici novembre 2017 Quelques dates : • 27 avril 2017 • 11 mai 2017 • 20 mai 2017 • 15 juillet 2017 Participation à la finale du concours national : COUP 2 BOOST Participation à la finale du concours international : Australian e-challenge Sortie de la première partie de notre application sur IOS et Androïd Sortie de notre première mise à jour majeure pour y rajouter des fonctionnalités capitales
  3. 3. Qu’est ce que : Link Your Leisure ? Link Your Leisure est un nouveau type de réseau social. Le but est de permettre aux utilisateurs de s’envoyer des propositions de sorties, loisirs, événements, vacances … tout en ayant un large panel de choix. A cet effet, l’utilisateur aura accès a une “wishlist” qu’il remplira. Après notre première mise à jour, l’utilisateur aura également accès à un agenda personnel connecté qu’il pourra partager avec ses amis. Une fois notre “chat” sorti et optimisé, outre leurs amis, nos utilisateurs pourront inviter d’autres membres à participer à leurs activités. Les étapes pour l’organisation de ses loisirs : 1 2 3 4 5 Choix de la date du loisirs Choix du lieu du loisirs Choix du loisirs Envoi à ses amis Validation des réponses des amis RECHERCHERPROFIL Photo Principale pour l’ouverture du menu photo Ph. Profil Wishlist Sur mesure Wishlist Simplifié Habite à : Londres Se trouve à : Paris Loisir actuel : Restaurant Jusqu’à : 18h00 Pour pouvoir avoir une offre conséquente de loisirs dès notre lancement, nous avons récupéré toute la data de Google Map et Google Place. Ici : un profil lambda d’utilisateur
  4. 4. FEVRIER Choisir une date L M M J V S D 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Passer cette étape RECHERCHER wishlist valideren cours en attente indisponible invité YOUR PROFILE PHOTO DE PROFILE WISHLIST organisez vos loisirs AMIS photos/vidéos Choisissez votre loisirs Personnalisation du loisirs Pour enfant Touristique Plein air Détente Réservables Évènementiel Be GEEK ! Bar By night D’intérieur Sportif Restaurant La balade Du baroudeur RECHERCHER wishlist YOUR PROFILE PHOTO DE PROFILE WISHLIST organisez vos loisirs AMIS photos/vidéos Entrée un lieu Pour sélectionner, rester appuyé sur la position souhaitée* À un périmètre de : valider 0 km 10 20 km Autour de moi RECHERCHER wishlist ÉTAPE I : Choix de la date ÉTAPE II : Choix du lieu ÉTAPE III : Choix du loisirs
  5. 5. YOUR PROFILE PHOTO DE PROFILE WISHLIST organisez vos loisirs AMIS photos/vidéos Sacha Savoca Valentin Hardy Gregory Giannini Richard Dawson Choisir ses amis ENVOYER Thomas Cousin ajouter un ami RECHERCHER wishlist YOUR PROFILE PHOTO DE PROFILE WISHLIST organisez vos loisirs AMIS photos/vidéos Sacha Savoca Valentin Hardy Gregory Giannini Richard Dawson Salle d’attente VALIDER ajouter un ami RECHERCHER wishlist VUE REFUSÉ ACCÉPTÉ REÇUT ÉTAPE V : Validation des réponses ÉTAPE IV : Choix des amis
  6. 6. La concurrence Notre plus gros concurrent en terme de « réseau social ». En effet, s’il est possible d’organiser des événements sur Facebook, son système de loisirs n’est pas optimisé, d’autant plus, qu’il s’est émancipé de Google. Ce qui induit un « manque » d’offres. C’est pourquoi, nous pensons pouvoir réussir à récupérer des parts de marché. Faiblesse LYL/FB : masse titanesque d’utilisateurs chez FB. Atout LYL/FB : offre et organisation de loisirs faibles chez FB. Le groupe « tripadvisor » est notre plus gros concurrent dans la vente de loisirs pour deux raisons : ils ont des entreprises sur tous les continents. Ils ont une puissance financière énorme. Toutefois, ils ont négligé l’aspect social du loisirs alors que les consommateurs aiment organiser leurs activités en groupe. C’est notre côté réseau social qui est notre plus-value face à « tripadvisor ». Faiblesse LYL/TA : énormément d’offres chez TA Avantage LYL/TA : optimisation sociale nul chez TA.
  7. 7. Comment obtenir une offre conséquente Les Applications Programming Interface • Google Place et Google Map : Les API google nous donnent une énorme data, cependant, il est très rarement possible d’avoir accès à une réservation depuis les API google. • API de ticketing (ex : viagogo) : Permet d’avoir une large gamme d’offres mondiales dans les secteurs de l’événementiel et du tourisme. Cependant, elle implique de prendre une marge sur l’utilisateur et non sur le professionnel. Les prix ne sont donc pas négociables. • API d’adrénaline (ex : cap adrénaline) : Permet d’avoir une large gamme d’offres mondiales dans le domaine au de l’activité sportive. Cependant, elle nécessite de prendre une marge sur l’utilisateur et non sur le professionnel. Les prix ne sont donc pas négociables. Les professionnels Nous aurons une plateforme professionnelle (comme « amazon vendeur »). Sur cette plateforme, seuls les professionnels du loisirs pourront s’inscrire, mais aussi les artistes, et les associations (humanitaires / écologiques / étudiantes). Chaque professionnel qui s’inscrira sera obligé de proposer des ventes et des réservations. C’est ici que l’on pourra augmenter nos offres, et les monétiser. Cependant, ce n’est pas notre système de revenus le plus optimisé. Ce système nous permettra juste de rembourser nos coûts.
  8. 8. Nos revenus Revenus professionnels • Inscription du professionnel : chaque professionnel qui voudra s’inscrire sera OBLIGÉ de proposer une vente (nous prendrons 8% + 35 centimes sur chaque ventes) et une réservation ( nous prendrons 2€ fixe sur une résa ) Le professionnel pourra estimer qu’il est déjà référencé grâce a Google Place et qu’il n’a pas besoin de s’inscrire. Or, s’il s’inscrit, il pourra utiliser directement ses informations et le feedback analytique que lui donnera notre application, donc augmenter son acquisition sur l’application et ainsi, faire gonfler son CA. • Le professionnel aura accès à de la mise en avant : Le pro pourra se mettre en avant et donc augmenter ses ventes. Revenus Publicitaires L’utilisateur aura accès à de la publicité active. Dans un onglet, se trouveront des vidéos publicitaires allant de 30 secondes à 3 minutes. L’utilisateur aura ensuite accès à un questionnaire. Une fois qu’il aura répondu au questionnaire, une somme d’argent lui sera reversée sur son compte de l’application. Plus la vidéo sera longue plus la somme sera conséquente. Sur chaque vidéo; on gagnera également une somme d’argent. La répartition : 33% pour l’utilisateur / 33% pour les associations humanitaires et écologiques / 34% pour nous. Ce sera très simple à mettre en place. Il y aura un faible coût de maintenance, car les utilisateurs et annonceurs vont devoir se modérer eux-mêmes. En effet, un annonceur paiera à chaque fois que la vidéo sera vue et non lorsque le questionnaire sera rempli. De plus, l’utilisateur sera payé seulement s’il répond juste aux questions. L’annonceur se verra donc obligé de faire des questionnaires simples, et l’utilisateur de regarder les vidéos. C’est notre revenu le plus conséquent
  9. 9. Du lancement à l’expansion : les utilisateurs • Dans un premier temps, nos écoles nous permettent de faire des tests sur les différents élèves • Dans un second temps, nous allons démarcher dans les villes touristiques. Notre application étant aussi en Anglais et que nous avons la data de Google Map / Google Place, nous pouvons proposer nos services mondialement. C’est pourquoi nous allons démarcher dans la rue pour faire connaître notre application et la proposer sur les différents « app store » et sur toutes les markets androïd. • Dans un second temps, nous allons faire des démarches dans les différents offices de tourismes pour qu’ils puissent proposer l’application à leur clientèle. L’avantage pour eux : aucun coût, et permet aux touristes de découvrir les différentes activités durant leur voyage. • Ensuite nous proposerons de reverser une parties des bénéfices de chacune de nos ventes à des associations. Ainsi, après l’achat de son loisir, l’utilisateur pourra choisir l’association à laquelle nous reverserons les bénéfices produit par à cette vente. Ainsi, nous nous allierons avec de grandes associations ayant de nombreux donateurs. Nous pourrons alors transformer les donateurs de l’association en utilisateurs de notre application. • Enfin, nous allons mettre en place une fonctionnalité communautaire. L’utilisateur pourra adhérer à une communauté qui partage les mêmes centres d’interêts que lui. Pour débloquer une communauté il faudra provoquer une nouvelle création de compte. Nous proposerons alors 3 communautés libres. Chaque communauté additionnel se débloquera par invitation.
  10. 10. Du lancement à l’expansion : Les professionnels • Les plateformes d’affiliation : nous avons le désir d’utiliser des plateformes d’affiliation pour avoir un taux d’acquisition dans de nombreux pays. Cependant, il est difficile de fidéliser en passant par une plateforme d’affiliation. Nous avons alors eu une idée : proposer aux dites plateformes : 25% des bénéfices de toutes les ventes que fera le professionnel affilié durant une année. C’est une stratégie très agressive, mais qui pourrait intéresser les différentes plateformes d’affiliation. • La publicité freemium : Les entreprises pourront gagner des « tokens ». Avec ces « tokens » elle pourront acheter de la publicité ou encore de la « mise en avant ». Pour pouvoir obtenir cette monnaie, les professionnels devront provoquer des téléchargements et de la création de compte. En effet, à chaque nouvelle création de compte depuis depuis un établissement de loisirs, de derniers génère des « tokens ». De plus, si un établissement invite un autre établissement, les deux sociétés auront un bonus de gains de « tokens » sur une durée donnée (ex : gagne deux fois plus de « tokens » pendant deux semaines). Les sociétés pourront acheter des « tokens », cependant le coût sera très élevé. Nous voulons vraiment que les sociétés provoquent de la création de compte. Lorsque nous auront atteint un palier, assez élevé, d’utilisateur et qu’il sera temps d’optimiser nos revenus, alors on baissera drastiquement le ratio d’obtention de « token » par création de compte, et on baissera drastiquement nos prix par achat de « tokens ». Les établissements de loisirs devront alors acheter des « tokens » si elles veulent pouvoir continuer à mettre en avant leurs activités. Avantage : démonétiser la publicité dans un premiers temps, la rendant accessible à tous, et permettre d’obtenir de l’acquisition client tant utilisateur de loisirs que professionnel. Deuxième avantage : Avoir un système de levrage pour pouvoir commencer à dégager du bénéfices au moment venu.
  11. 11. Du lancement à l’expansion : Les associations • Nous allons proposer un jeu concours pour les associations étudiantes où ces dernières pourront gagner, en numéraire, une somme d’argent conséquente. Pour cela le jeu se fera en 2 étapes. o Première étape : les associations doivent s’inviter entres elles, elles génèrent donc des points. o Deuxième étape, elles doivent organiser des événements, et inviter des étudiants sur l’application, la aussi elles génèrent des points. L’avantage : cela va nous faire une double acquisitions : Des associations et des utilisateurs. Ce qui peut couvrir, si on ne compte que la France, un potentiel de 1,6 millions d’utilisateurs. • Les associations humanitaires pourront organiser des événements, et faire des partenariats. Ils pourront décider de la somme qu’ils veulent mettre en place et auront accès à de la mise en avant gratuite. Les associations pourront directement discuter avec des entreprises de loisirs, restaurations … pour l’organisation de leurs événements. Et La plus grande partie des bénéfices seront reversés aux associations.
  12. 12. L’équipe Sacha SAVOCA Fondateur et coordinateur Concepteur des différentes stratégies : de lancement, de développement, et financière. Valentin HARDY Marketing Marion MANO Juriste Anna KILCOYNE Marketing CM Gregory GIANNINI Financier Hugo DEFOIS Développer
×