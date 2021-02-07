Historia hospital general de madrid

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aspectos históricos del Hospital Provincial de Madrid AspectosHistóricos del Hospital Provincial de Madrid Generalidades(1...
Generalidades(3) • SiguiendoestapolíticaCarlosI, mandóque se le informase de loshospitalesque habíaen lasgrandesciudades. ...
• En 1561 Felipe IIasientalaCorte en Madrid. Y siguióconla políticade reagrupar los múltiplescentrossanitariosde lasgrande...
• Enfermoscontagiosos (al H.de AntónMartín) y nocontagiosos(al de Convalecientes). Primera ubicacióndel Hospital General •...
Segundaubicación del Hospital (XXXVI) • Cerca del pradode San Jerónimoel Real. • Fue llamadoHospital de Ntra.Señorade la E...
Tercera y última ubicación En el Albergue de Pobresdel Dr.PérezHerrera • Este médicode Felipe IImandóconstruirunAlbergue p...
En este cuadro pintadoen1643, expuestoenel Castillode ManzanaresEl Real,se aprecialafachada del Albergue-Hospital,enrelaci...
A la muerte de CarlosIII,en1788, solamente se habíacerrado unode los patiosyse había construidounbrazo que llegabahastalac...
• En el planode Espinosade losMonteros de 1769 y enel de Martínez de la Torre de 1800, aparece,erróneamente,yacompletoel H...
• Felipe II,el 6de diciembre de 1589, dotóal hospital de susprimerasConstituciones. • Se manteníasin rentasespeciales,solo...
SegúnPascual Madoz,en el año 1848 recibíaanualmente… Lo que dispondrá el Hospital enel s. XIX
Enseñanza de la Medicinay de la Cirugía enel Hospital 1.- Cátedrade Anatomía(1689). 2.- Cátedrade MedicinaTeórico-Práctica...
(3)-Cátedra de Demostración Práctica de Anatomía (1762). (2)- Cátedrade MedicinaTeórico-Práctica(1755).
(4) Escuelade Cirugía Teórico-Práctica (1788) Al año de haberse inauguradoel Real Colegiode Cirugíade SanCarlos aparecióen...
Institucionesdocentesrelacionadascon el Hospital A.- Real Colegiode Cirujanosde SanFernando. B.- Real Colegiode Cirugíade ...
• El primerColegiode Cirugíade España. • Esta institucióntuvounavidacorta,a consecuenciade laoposicióndel Protomedicatoyde...
En lossótanosy luegoenla plantabajadel pabellónlateral,que estabaaúnenconstrucción (pabellónde Sabatiniodel Niñoperdido). ...
• En 1849, empezóaadministrarel Hospital laDiputaciónProvincial yse llamó,añosdespués, Hospital Provincial de Madrid. • El...
La Crónica de los Hospitales. Desde 1853 al 1858 Los médicosdel Hospital y sus hechos
El Hospital Provincial de Madrid antesde su cierre (1)
El Hospital Provincial de Madrid antesde su cierre (2)
El Hospital Provincial de Madrid antesde su cierre (3) Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (0)
Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (1) Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (2)
• La DiputaciónProvincialsolicitóuninforme al arquitectoFernando MorenoBarberáyeste contestanegativamente sobre suconserva...
Real Decretodel 9 de diciembre de 1977 porel que se declaraMonumentoHistórico-Artístico al Hospital General de Madrid. El ...
El edificioenla actualidad (2)
Preciosomarcode múltiplesexposiciones. Perohay más... ¡FANTASMAS!
Ciudad Sanitaria Provincial Francisco Franco (1) Ciudad Sanitaria Provincial Francisco Franco (2)
Y en el futuro…
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Historia hospital general de madrid

17 views

Published on

Evolución histórica de uno de los hospitales mas antiguos de Madrid

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historia hospital general de madrid

  1. 1. Aspectos históricos del Hospital Provincial de Madrid AspectosHistóricos del Hospital Provincial de Madrid Generalidades(1) • En 1499 losReyesCatólicosfundaronel Hospital Real de Santiagode Compostela. • Con elloiniciaronunapolíticahospitalariaque teníacomofinalidadagruparenunsolo hospital losmuchosque había. Generalidades(2) En casi todoslosedificiosreligiosos,habíacentrosde refugio,hospitalillosyenfermeríaspara peregrinos,pobres yenfermos
  2. 2. Generalidades(3) • SiguiendoestapolíticaCarlosI, mandóque se le informase de loshospitalesque habíaen lasgrandesciudades. • Y cuál de ellosconvendríaque fuese el HospitalGeneral,parareunirallía todoslosdemás. Agrupamientode loshospitales(1)
  3. 3. • En 1561 Felipe IIasientalaCorte en Madrid. Y siguióconla políticade reagrupar los múltiplescentrossanitariosde lasgrandesciudades. • En 1566 se dirigióalasautoridadeseclesiásticas exponiéndolesel proyecto. Agrupamientode loshospitales(2) - El ConcilioNacional,que se celebróenToledoen1566, nopermitiólareducciónde loshospitales. • Tuvo que recurrirel Reyal Papa Pío V,para que se llevaraa cabo dichaagrupación(1567). • Perohasta 1587 no se iniciódichoagrupamiento. Agrupamientode loshospitales(3) • Cuatro hospitalesseguiríanigual yotrosonce seríanreducidosauno sólo,que se llamaría Hospital General. • Este,a su vez,se dividióendoscasas,segúnlasenfermedades.
  4. 4. • Enfermoscontagiosos (al H.de AntónMartín) y nocontagiosos(al de Convalecientes). Primera ubicacióndel Hospital General • Segúnalgunosautores, estuvouncortoperíodode tiempoenel Hospital de Convalecientes de San Bernardo. • Lo dirigíaBernardinode Obregón. • Uno de susmédicosfue el célebre D.FernandoMena,médicode cámarade Felipe II.
  5. 5. Segundaubicación del Hospital (XXXVI) • Cerca del pradode San Jerónimoel Real. • Fue llamadoHospital de Ntra.Señorade la Encarnacióny de San Roque. • A él se unióel Hospital de laPasióno de mujeres.
  6. 6. Tercera y última ubicación En el Albergue de Pobresdel Dr.PérezHerrera • Este médicode Felipe IImandóconstruirunAlbergue parapobresenunterrenode la zona sur de Madrid, con fachadaa la calle de Atocha. • Fue trasladadoallíel Hospital General (1603), pocosaños despuésde suinauguración,aun sinestar acabado. . En el primerplano de Madrid,que fue realizadopor AntonioMancelli entre losaños 1614 y 1622, aparece así el Hospital, ensu tercera y últimaubicación Primera representacióngráficade la calle de Atocha
  7. 7. En este cuadro pintadoen1643, expuestoenel Castillode ManzanaresEl Real,se aprecialafachada del Albergue-Hospital,enrelaciónconlaprocesiónanual del díade la Candelaria. Construcción del nuevoHospital General de Madrid (1) • FernandoVI,en1748 , deseóconstruirunhospital nuevo. • El primerproyecto,presentadoporVenturaRodríguez,fue rechazado. • Se aprobó el de José Hermosilla. Se iniciaronlasobras enlosterrenosque habíadetrásdel antiguoAlbergue-Hospital. • ReinandoCarlosIII,se hizocargo de la obra FranciscoSabatini. Construccióndel nuevoHospital General de Madrid(2) El proyectode Sabatini, demasiadoambicioso,incluíaunasolemnefachadade 165 metros,situada enla calle de Atocha,una gran iglesiacentral yseispatios.Nohubodineroparaello. Construcción del nuevoHospital General de Madrid (3)
  8. 8. A la muerte de CarlosIII,en1788, solamente se habíacerrado unode los patiosyse había construidounbrazo que llegabahastalacalle Atocha. Maqueta de Madrid de LeónGil de Palacio(1830) Construcción del nuevoHospital General de Madrid (4)
  9. 9. • En el planode Espinosade losMonteros de 1769 y enel de Martínez de la Torre de 1800, aparece,erróneamente,yacompletoel Hospitaltal comolohabía proyectadoSabatini,con seispatios. Solose construyóuno. Su administración (0) • El gobiernodel Hospital fue confiadoporel reya una Junta y le concediópara su protecciónel Consejode Castilla,de cuyotribunal destinabaunministro conel nombre de Protector. Su administración (1)
  10. 10. • Felipe II,el 6de diciembre de 1589, dotóal hospital de susprimerasConstituciones. • Se manteníasin rentasespeciales,solode donacionesyactosde caridad. • En 1597 se le asignaronlosbeneficiosde lasventasde laGramáticade Nebrija. Su administración(2) • El duque de Lerma(1599) concedióunarenta sobre lassisasde la carne y luegode lassisas de la sextaparte,impuestosdel aceiteycomidas,ydel teatro. • En 1608, de loscinco cuartos (20 maravedíes) que costabauna entradaa losCorralesde Comedias,unoerapara el Hospital General. Su administración(3)
  11. 11. SegúnPascual Madoz,en el año 1848 recibíaanualmente… Lo que dispondrá el Hospital enel s. XIX
  12. 12. Enseñanza de la Medicinay de la Cirugía enel Hospital 1.- Cátedrade Anatomía(1689). 2.- Cátedrade MedicinaTeórico-Práctica(1755). 3.-Cátedrade DemostraciónPrácticade Anatomía (1762). 4.- Escuelade Cirugía Teórico-Práctica(1788) 5.- Escuelade enseñanzalibre Teórico-Prácticade MedicinayCirugía(1868) (1) La cátedra de anatomía (1689)
  13. 13. (3)-Cátedra de Demostración Práctica de Anatomía (1762). (2)- Cátedrade MedicinaTeórico-Práctica(1755).
  14. 14. (4) Escuelade Cirugía Teórico-Práctica (1788) Al año de haberse inauguradoel Real Colegiode Cirugíade SanCarlos aparecióenlosReales HospitalesestaEscuelaparalaenseñanzade lospracticantesde estosHospitales. (5) Escuelade enseñanzalibre Teórico-Práctica de Medicinay Cirugía (1868)
  15. 15. Institucionesdocentesrelacionadascon el Hospital A.- Real Colegiode Cirujanosde SanFernando. B.- Real Colegiode Cirugíade SanCarlos. C.- Real Estudiode MedicinaPráctica. (A) Real Colegiode Cirujanosde SanFernando(1747-1749?)
  16. 16. • El primerColegiode Cirugíade España. • Esta institucióntuvounavidacorta,a consecuenciade laoposicióndel Protomedicatoyde la Cofradíade SanCosme y San Damián(Gremiode Cirujanosy Sangradores). (B) Real Colegiode Cirugía de San Carlos (1787) Se situóal principioenel Hospital General.
  17. 17. En lossótanosy luegoenla plantabajadel pabellónlateral,que estabaaúnenconstrucción (pabellónde Sabatiniodel Niñoperdido). Actual Conservatoriode Música. (C) Real Estudio de MedicinaPráctica 1795-1808 El 12 de marzo de 1799, el Reymandó que el Real Colegiode Medicinase unieraal de Cirugía. Y así crear un únicoestablecimiento,yque suscatedráticosformaranun soloCuerpo El Hospital Provincial de Madrid (1849)
  18. 18. • En 1849, empezóaadministrarel Hospital laDiputaciónProvincial yse llamó,añosdespués, Hospital Provincial de Madrid. • El Dr. PulidoFernández,en1889, presentóunnuevoReglamento,enel que se creaban nuevasespecialidades.
  19. 19. La Crónica de los Hospitales. Desde 1853 al 1858 Los médicosdel Hospital y sus hechos
  20. 20. El Hospital Provincial de Madrid antesde su cierre (1)
  21. 21. El Hospital Provincial de Madrid antesde su cierre (2)
  22. 22. El Hospital Provincial de Madrid antesde su cierre (3) Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (0)
  23. 23. Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (1) Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (2)
  24. 24. • La DiputaciónProvincialsolicitóuninforme al arquitectoFernando MorenoBarberáyeste contestanegativamente sobre suconservación • Con estosdatosel Presidentede laDiputaciónProvincial dirige al Ministrode Educacióny Cienciauninforme enel que exponeque noesunMonumentoHistóricoyque no desean perderpatrimonio. Intentode demolicióndel Hospital (3)
  25. 25. Real Decretodel 9 de diciembre de 1977 porel que se declaraMonumentoHistórico-Artístico al Hospital General de Madrid. El edificioenla actualidad (0) MuseoNacional Centrode Arte ReinaSofía El edificioenla actualidad (1)
  26. 26. El edificioenla actualidad (2)
  27. 27. Preciosomarcode múltiplesexposiciones. Perohay más... ¡FANTASMAS!
  28. 28. Ciudad Sanitaria Provincial Francisco Franco (1) Ciudad Sanitaria Provincial Francisco Franco (2)
  29. 29. Y en el futuro…

×