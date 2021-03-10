https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1980934606 This practice book includes 436 questions about TExES Physical Education EC-12 (158) Test.It has been carefully developed to assist you on acing your exam by allowing you ✔to focus on a variety of practice questions.❤. This book focuses only on carefully selected practice questions. It will help you prepare for and pass your exam on the first attempt but it does not include a study guide. You are going to find this to be a helpful book because you will ✔learn or remember basic concepts❤ while you are taking the test; you will not be wasting your time with hundreds of study pages because most of the questions give ✔basic information about the topic within the question❤ to refresh your mind. Two main topics; ✔HEALTH EDUCATION❤ and ✔PHYSICAL EDUCATION❤ are covered in this test. Health Education questions focus on: ▪ Health Knowledge ▪ Health Instruction ▪ Healthy Interpersonal RelationshipsPhysical Education questions focus on: ▪ Planning Instruction ▪ Planning Activities ▪ Student Assessment ▪ Management & Motivation ▪ Student Growth & Development ▪ Health-Related Physical Fitness ▪ Communication⭐ Collaboration & Technology