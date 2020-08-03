GetMyInvoices - Digital invoice management

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
Our Mission:Digital & automated invoice
management for businesses
2.
End of the month and
invoices are missing again?
3.
What‘s the problem?
Invoices have to be…
• filed separately
• digitalised elaborately
• manually retrieved from web sources
What‘s the result?
The preparatory bookkeeping…
• is decentralised and partly analogue
• takes a lot of time and nerves
• is neither fun for the entrepreneur nor the tax consultant
5.
Never search for invoices again,
thanks to automatic import
from email inbox
Automatically import invoices from
your email inbox
from online portals
Download from over 10,000
portals like Amazon & Telekom
from the scan app
Scan invoices and import them
directly to GetMyInvoices
6.
All in one glance
Including structured data
Numbers, approval processes &
more
All invoices centrally in one place
7.
and more …
All Invoices directly where they
belong
8.
More time
GetMyInvoices works completely
digital and automated, so you have
time for important things
Cooperation with tax consultant
Your tax consultants will be
amazed at how easy the
preparatory accounting can be
today
More success
Concentrate on the things you do
well - your business
What does the future look like
with GetMyInvoices?
Be the first to comment