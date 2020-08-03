Successfully reported this slideshow.
Our Mission:Digital & automated invoice management for businesses
End of the month and invoices are missing again?
What‘s the problem? Invoices have to be… • filed separately • digitalised elaborately • manually retrieved from web source...
Pursuing the passion and not chasing invoices
Never search for invoices again, thanks to automatic import from email inbox Automatically import invoices from your email...
 All in one glance  Including structured data  Numbers, approval processes & more All invoices centrally in one place
and more … All Invoices directly where they belong
More time GetMyInvoices works completely digital and automated, so you have time for important things Cooperation with tax...
GetMyInvoices - Digital invoice management
GetMyInvoices is the cloud-based digital invoice management software for your company, no matter what sector or what type of enterprise – we represent your use cases in our product.

