Read Book One Minute Later Full Online | Author Susan Lewis

Hardcover ~ One Minute Later ~



by Susan Lewis

Rating 4.00



International bestselling author Susan Lewis? riveting, unforgettable novel of a woman whose life changes in an instant and the handsome young man with whom she shares a secret history?perfect for readers of Diane Chamberlain, Judi Picoult?and Susan Wiggs.?How well do you know the people you love? For one young woman returning to the past, the answer could be heart-shattering...Vivi Shager is living her dream. Raised with drive and ambition by a resolutely single mother, Vivi has a thriving law career, a gorgeous apartment in London, and a full calendar that keeps her busy at work and at play. Then on the day of her twenty-seventh birthday, an undiagnosed heart condition sends Vivi?s prospects for the future into a tailspin. After escaping her roots nearly a decade ago, she?s forced to return to her childhood home to be cared for by her devoted and enigmatic mother. Vivi has always known the woman is hiding something and now she?s determined to find out what it is.?Though her .

