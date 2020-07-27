Manual Muscle Testing For Trunk, Neck & Face

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manual Muscle Testing Trunk, Neck, and Face Sabarish Hariharan, BPT Student, MGMCRI,SBV Pondicherry
Trunk Extension Position : Prone hands behind head stabilize the legs firmly onto the table test trunk extension to su...
Trunk Extension
Erector Spinae Position : Prone hands behind head stabilize the legs firmly onto the table test trunk extension to sub...
Erector Spinae
Latissimus Dorsi Position : Prone hands behind head stabilize the legs firmly onto the table test trunk extension to s...
Trapezius Position : Prone hands behind head stabilize the legs firmly onto the table test trunk extension to subject’...
Quadratus Lumborum Position : Prone test lateral elevation of the pelvis extremity is in slight extension and abduction...
Lateral Trunk Flexion Position : Side-lying top arm is extended down side underarm is across the chest stabilize legs ...
External and Internal Obliques Position : Side-lying top arm is extended down side underarm is across the chest stabil...
Oblique Trunk Flexion Position : Supine stabilize legs patient clasps hands behind head place patient into trunk flexi...
Rectus Abdominis Position : Supine stabilize legs patient clasps hands behind head place patient into trunk flexion an...
Anterior Trunk Flexion (upper abdominals)  Position : Supine  legs extended  do not hold feet  test= trunk curl slowly...
Neck Flexion Position : Supine hands overhead test flexion of cervical spine by lifting the head with chin depressed an...
Longus Capitus and Colli Position : Supine hands overhead test flexion of cervical spine by lifting the head with chin ...
Rectus Capitus Anterior Position : Supine hands overhead test flexion of cervical spine by lifting the head with chin d...
Anterior Scalene Position : Supine hands overhead pressure against temporal region of head in an obliquely posterior di...
Suprahyoid and Infrahyoid Position : Supine hands overhead pressure against temporal region of head in an obliquely pos...
Neck Rotation (Anterolateral) Position : Supine head rotated to opposite side of muscle tested pressure against tempora...
Sternocleidomastoid Position : Supine head rotated to opposite side of muscle tested pressure against temporal region o...
Scalene Position : Supine head rotated to opposite side of muscle tested pressure against temporal region of head in an...
Neck Rotation (Posterolateral) Position : Prone hands overhead test posterolateral neck extension with the face turned ...
Splenius Capitus and Cervices Position : Prone hands overhead test posterolateral neck extension with the face turned t...
Semispinalis Capitus and Cervices Position : Prone hands overhead test posterolateral neck extension with the face turn...
Cervical Erector Spinae  Position : Prone  hands overhead  test posterolateral neck extension with the face turned towa...
Neck Lateral Flexion Position : Sitting pressure= separate neck and head that is in a laterally flexed position
Frontalis Raise the eyebrows wrinkling the forehead
Corrugator Supercilious Draw the eyebrows together
Nasalis alar portion Widen the apertures of the nostrils, as in forced or difficult breathing
Depressor Septi and Transverse part Nasalis Draw the point of the nose downward, narrowing the nostrils
Procerus Pull the skin of the nose upward, forming transverse wrinkles over the bridge of the nose
Levator Anguli Oris Draw the angle of the mouth straight upward
Risorius Draw the angle of the mouth backward
Zigomaticus Major Draw the angle of the mouth upward and outward, as in smiling
Levator Labii Superioris Raise and protrude the upper lip, show upper gums
Depressor Labii Inferioris and Playsma Draw the lower lip and angle of the mouth downward and outward, tensing the skin o...
Orbicularis Oris Close and protrude the lips kissing muscle
Buccinator Press the cheeks firmly against the side teeth and pull back the angle of the mouth
Mentalis Raise the skin of the chin lower lip will protrude (pouting)
Depressor Anguli Oris Draw down the angles of the mouth
Pterygoid Medialis and Lateralis Protrude the lower jaw
Temporalis, Masseter, and pterygoid medialis Close the jaw clench the teeth
Suprahyoid muscles Resist jaw depression
Infrahyoid muscles Depress hyoid
Orbicularis Oculi Close the eye
Rectus medialis oculi and rectus lateralis oculi R medial + L lateral => look left L medial + R lateral => look right
Levator Palpebrae Superioris Raise upper eyelid (bug eyed)
