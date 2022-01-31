Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

How hybrid events are the industry’s ticket to bringing back in person events

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

Learn more about how hybrid events will assist in the growth of in-person events.
.
Event organisation and management is an art. And to master any art, you have to begin slow and smooth. This is a guide on how to plan an event in 8 simple steps.
.
Optimiser is a comprehensive CRM solution company for businesses. AI-enabled automation with the power of one platform efficiently navigates through a large amount of data at an affordable cost.
Learn more about Optimiser: https://www.optimiser.com/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4.5/5)
Free
The Inmates Are Running the Asylum (Review and Analysis of Cooper's Book) BusinessNews Publishing
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free

How hybrid events are the industry’s ticket to bringing back in person events

  1. 1. HOW HYBRID EVENTS ARE THE INDUSTRY’S TICKET TO BRINGING BACK IN-PERSON EVENTS
  2. 2. One can organise an online event in a shorter amount of time with lesser resources. That is why they are such a hit amongst smaller businesses. When event planners begin to prepare for physical events, hybrid events will assist in boosting their confidence. They will start small and cater to a limited number of people due to crowd restrictions. As the number increase, they will be able to adapt to larger crowds seamlessly. HYBRID PLANNING ASSISTS PLANNERS
  3. 3. MATTER OF REACH Virtual events note more registering guests but a reduced turnover rate as compared to physical events. This is a common problem with free events. With hybrid events, it means a bigger audience as well as more money. By using Optimiser's Event Management suite and the Marketing suite, you can handle event preparation as well as social media communication to ensure that there is a solid image being created in the minds of the registering guests.
  4. 4. SUPPORT FOR IN-PERSON EVENTS Hybrid events will assist in-person events as a satellite of the physical event. This means that in a meeting taking place in the United Kingdom, there will be an option to attend both physically or from an online source. Those who are uncomfortable or are unable to attend the event can view it from their homes. It will attract a new audience from the UK as well as from around the world. Opening a new revenue stream and audience, companies will be able to organise better and more relevant events in the future.
  5. 5. Hybrid events can extend the life of the event. In many trends, it has been observed that an event is not defined as two days in the venue. It is considered as a three-month or a one-month period that includes pre and post-event activities. Before the event is live, one can create a huge following and amplify the message to attract a new audience. This allows the event organiser and attendees to build a trust-filled relationship. The hybrid model seems to be fostering these relationships that have benefitted companies in the long run. EXTENDING LIFE OF EVENTS

×