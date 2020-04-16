-
Learn how to build effective Account-Based Marketing campaigns using LinkedIn Ads. We'll present specific examples and step-by-step instructions on how to target your named accounts and drive qualified leads.
We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on LinkedIn Ads during the past few years, and we have learned several lessons along the way. We will also show you how LinkedIn Ads can become an important piece of your overall ABM strategy.
