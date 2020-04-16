Successfully reported this slideshow.
DemandGen Club - How We Use LinkedIn Ads to Engage with Target Accounts

Learn how to build effective Account-Based Marketing campaigns using LinkedIn Ads. We'll present specific examples and step-by-step instructions on how to target your named accounts and drive qualified leads.

We have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on LinkedIn Ads during the past few years, and we have learned several lessons along the way. We will also show you how LinkedIn Ads can become an important piece of your overall ABM strategy.

Published in: Marketing
DemandGen Club - How We Use LinkedIn Ads to Engage with Target Accounts

  1. 1. How We Use LinkedIn Ads to Engage With Target Accounts Sponsored by
  2. 2. About me Franco Caporale Founder Led demand generation at: Contributed to grow ARR from less than $3M to over $15M
  3. 3. About DemandGen Club ● Founded in 2016 in San Francisco ● 700+ members (meetup group) ● Live events ● Webinars ● Slack community (invite only) Want to help? info@demandgenclub.com
  4. 4. www.saasmql.com
  5. 5. Agenda 1) Why LinkedIn Ads 2) LinkedIn Ads & ABM 3) LinkedIn Ad Options 4) Building a target audience 5) Campaign segmentation, setup, & optimization 6) Nurture LinkedIn leads 7) Tracking conversions and ROI 8) Integrate LinkedIn ads into your ABM Strategy
  6. 6. Why LinkedIn Ads ● 310M users are based in the U.S. ● 6 out of 10 users look for industry insights. Source: LinkedIn
  7. 7. Source: Omnicore LinkedIn is the #1 choice in B2B
  8. 8. LinkedIn Ads & ABM ● LinkedIn data is highly accurate ● You can focus on speciﬁc account/persona ● You can warm-up and engage cold accounts with tailored content ● You can retarget initial interest or lost deals ● You can tailor your message based on segment/industry/persona ● Must be integrated with other targeted channels
  9. 9. Ad Options Sponsored Content Message Ads Conversation Ad Dynamic Ad Text Ad
  10. 10. Building a target audience TARGET ACCOUNTS (Tier 1, Tier 2) ADD PERSONA FILTERS IMPORT AUDIENCES (takes 48 hours)
  11. 11. Campaign objectives Lead Gen Vs. Website Visits In our experience, lead gen forms perform 2.5X better than landing pages for lead conversion.
  12. 12. Campaign segmentation & budget Segment by objective and audience Determine daily budget for each campaign E.g. If you are allocating $3,000 per campaign per month, that equals $100/day. Optimize budget allocation based on ROI Double down on campaigns that are driving quality leads.
  13. 13. Campaign setup
  14. 14. Bidding CPC vs. CPM It depends on your objective and conversion rates (must be tested)
  15. 15. 6 effective ad examples
  16. 16. Lead gen form
  17. 17. Campaign performance - Monitor CTR, CPC & CPL. - There are often 1 or 2 ads that outperform the rest of the group. ___ CONTENT LEADS ___ DEMO LEADS
  18. 18. Campaign ROI - Track LinkedIn leads via Salesforce campaigns - Make sure to pass values such as “Campaign name” and “Ad Name” - Optimize LinkedIn program based on bottom-of-the-funnel data
  19. 19. Automated Lead Follow-up Hi {FirstName} I noticed you recently read {content name} on LinkedIn. You might be also interested in our new article….
  20. 20. 7 ﬁnal tips 1) Be realistic with the budget 2) Keep target audience between 50K and 500K 3) Watch CTR carefully (you’ll be penalized) 4) Refresh creatives often (even weekly) 5) Make your ads look as much “organic” as possible 6) Don’t stop experiments too soon 7) Don’t run the LinkedIn program in silo
  21. 21. THANK YOU! Franco Caporale franco@demandgenclub.com Sponsored by

