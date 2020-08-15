Microbial ecology and Hierarchy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Microbial ecology & Ecological hierarchy
 Ecology is the study of how living things interact with each other and with their environment.  The environment of an o...
 Microbial ecology is the study of how microorganisms interact with each other and with their environment. It is also cal...
 What is ecological hierarchy?  Levels of biological of organization:  The levels of biological organization are a meth...
 Microorganisms in ecosystems can have two complementary roles: (1) the synthesis of new organic matter from CO2 and othe...
 Microorganisms thus carry out many important functions as they interact in ecosystems, including:  1. Contributing to t...
 A population consists of all the individual organisms of the same species that live and interact in the same area. For e...
 Key Terms  mutualism: Any interaction between two species that benefits both; typically involves the exchange of substa...
 Ecological Associations Among Microorganisms  Despite an apparent simplicity, bacteria can form complex associations wi...
 PREDATORS  Some species of bacteria kill and then consume other microorganisms; these species are called predatory bact...
MUTUALISTS  Certain bacteria form close spatial associations that are essential for their survival. One such mutualistic ...
PATHOGENS If bacteria form a parasitic association with other organisms, they are classed as pathogens. Pathogenic bacteri...
 Some organisms, such as Staphylococcus or Streptococcus, can cause skin infections, pneumonia, meningitis and even overw...
 Prescott Microbiology  https://bio.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Microbio logy/Book%3A_Microbiology_(Boundless)/6% 3A_Cult...
  1. 1. Microbial ecology & Ecological hierarchy
  2. 2.  Ecology is the study of how living things interact with each other and with their environment.  The environment of an organism includes two types of factors: biotic and abiotic.  Biotic factors are the living aspects of the environment. They consist of other organisms, including members of the same and different species.  Abiotic factors are the nonliving aspects of the environment. They include factors such as sunlight, soil, temperature, and water.
  3. 3.  Microbial ecology is the study of how microorganisms interact with each other and with their environment. It is also called as Environmental Microbiology.  The ecological hierarchy begins at the level of individual organisms.  A group of organisms of one species living in the same area and interacting, whether it's humans, cats, or trees, is called a population.  Populations of different animals that interact with one another make up an ecological community - this is where you see interactions such as predator-prey, parasitism, and competition.  An ecosystem includes the community of different species along with the abiotic environment they live in, like a desert, rainforest, lake, or tundra.  The largest ecological level is the biosphere, which is the entirety of the planet containing living organisms. The Earth's biosphere includes almost all the land, oceans, and parts of the atmosphere.
  4. 4.  What is ecological hierarchy?  Levels of biological of organization:  The levels of biological organization are a method of arranging living from simplest to most complex. It starts at the cellular level, since cells are the basic building blocks of life, and goes all the way up to the level of the whole planet. Each level is made of subunits from the level below. Cells work together to form tissues, tissues form organs, organs become organ systems, and a collection of organ systems makes up an individual organism.
  5. 5.  Microorganisms in ecosystems can have two complementary roles: (1) the synthesis of new organic matter from CO2 and other inorganic compounds during primary production and (2) decomposition of accumulated organic matter.  The general relationship between primary producers that synthesize organic matter and chemoorganotrophic decomposers was once thought to be quite simple.  Larger plants and animals contribute to a common pool of dissolved organic matter (DOM) that is consumed by a variety of procaryotic and eucaryotic microbes. These microbes then return some of this DOM to larger animals in the form of particulate material—that is to say, protists eat bacteria and primary consumers eat protists (figure 27.13b,c). In addition, the metabolism and death of these microbes recycles some organic matter back to the general pool of DOM. This complex web of interactions is called the microbial loop.
  7. 7.  Microorganisms thus carry out many important functions as they interact in ecosystems, including:  1. Contributing to the formation of organic matter through photosynthetic and chemosynthetic processes.  2. Decomposing organic matter, often with the release of inorganic compounds (e.g., CO2, NH4, CH4, H2) in mineralization processes.  3. Serving as a nutrient-rich food source for other chemoheterotrophic microorganisms, including protozoa and animals.  4. Modifying substrates and nutrients used in symbiotic growth processes and interactions, thereby contributing to biogeochemical cycling.  5. Changing the amounts of materials in soluble and gaseous forms. This occurs either directly by metabolic processes or indirectly by modifying the environment (e.g., altering the pH).  6. Producing inhibitory compounds that decrease microbial activity or limit the survival and functioning of plants and animals.  7. Contributing to the functioning of plants and animals through positive and negative symbiotic interactions.
  8. 8.  A population consists of all the individual organisms of the same species that live and interact in the same area. For example, all of the angelfish living in the same area of the ocean make up the angelfish population.  A community refers to all of the populations of different species that live and interact in the same area. The aquatic community that includes the angelfish also includes the populations of other species of fish, corals, and many other organisms.  An ecosystem includes all the living things in a given area, together with the nonliving environment. The nonliving environment includes abiotic factors such as water, minerals, and sunlight.  A biome is a group of similar ecosystems with the same general type of physical environment anywhere in the world. Terrestrial biomes are generally delineated by climate and major types of vegetation. Examples of terrestrial biomes include tropical rainforests and deserts. Aquatic biomes are generally defined by the distance from shore and depth of water. Examples of aquatic biomes include the shallow water near shore (littoral zone) and the deepest water at the bottom of a body of water (benthic zone).  The biosphere includes every part of Earth where life exists, including all the land, water, and air where living things can be found. The biosphere is the largest ecological category and consists of many different biomes.
  9. 9.  Key Terms  mutualism: Any interaction between two species that benefits both; typically involves the exchange of substances or services.  parasitism: Interaction between two organisms, in which one organism (the parasite) benefits and the other (the host) is harmed.  commensalism: Describes a relationship between two living organisms where one benefits and the other is not significantly harmed or helped.
  10. 10.  Ecological Associations Among Microorganisms  Despite an apparent simplicity, bacteria can form complex associations with other organisms. This process is known as symbiosis. These symbiotic associations can be divided into parasitism, mutualism and commensalism. Due to their small size, commensal bacteria are ubiquitous and grow on animals and plants exactly as they would grow on any other surface. However, their growth can be increased by warmth and sweat; in humans, large populations of these organisms are the cause of body odor.
  11. 11.  PREDATORS  Some species of bacteria kill and then consume other microorganisms; these species are called predatory bacteria. These include organisms such as Myxococcus xanthus, which forms swarms of cells that kill and digest any bacteria they encounter. Other bacterial predators either attach to their prey in order to digest them and absorb nutrients, such as Vampirococcus, or invade another cell and multiply inside the cytosol, such as Daptobacter. These predatory bacteria are thought to have evolved from saprophages that consumed dead microorganisms through adaptations that allowed them to entrap and kill other organisms.
  12. 12. MUTUALISTS  Certain bacteria form close spatial associations that are essential for their survival. One such mutualistic association, called interspecies hydrogen transfer, occurs between clusters of anaerobic bacteria that consume organic acids, such as butyric acid or propionic acid, and produce hydrogen; and methanogenic Archaea, which consume hydrogen. The bacteria in this association are unable to consume the organic acids since this reaction produces hydrogen, which accumulates in the bacteria’s surroundings. Only the intimate association with the hydrogen-consuming Archaea keeps the hydrogen concentration low enough to allow the bacteria to grow.  In soil, microorganisms that reside in the rhizospehere carry out nitrogen fixation, converting nitrogen gas to nitrogenous compound. This serves to provide an easily absorbable form of nitrogen for many plants that cannot fix nitrogen themselves. Many other bacteria are found as symbionts in humans and other organisms. For example, the presence of over one thousand bacterial species in the normal human gut flora of the intestines can contribute to gut immunity. Synthesis vitamins such as folic acid, vitamin K, and biotin convert sugars to lactic acid (see Lactobacillus), as well as fermenting complex undigestible carbohydrates. The presence of this gut flora also inhibits the growth of potentially pathogenic bacteria, and these beneficial bacteria are consequently sold as probiotic dietary supplements.
  13. 13. PATHOGENS If bacteria form a parasitic association with other organisms, they are classed as pathogens. Pathogenic bacteria are a major cause of human death and disease and cause infections such as tetanus, typhoid fever, diphtheria, syphilis, cholera, foodborne illness, leprosy, and tuberculosis. A pathogenic cause for a known medical disease may only be discovered many years after, as was the case with Helicobacter pylori and peptic ulcer disease. Bacterial diseases are also important in agriculture, with bacteria causing leaf spot, fire blight, and wilts in plants; as well as Johne’s disease, mastitis, salmonella, and anthrax in farm animals. Each species of pathogen has a characteristic spectrum of interactions with its human hosts.
  14. 14.  Some organisms, such as Staphylococcus or Streptococcus, can cause skin infections, pneumonia, meningitis and even overwhelming sepsis, a systemic inflammatory response producing shock, massive vasodilation, and death. Yet these organisms are also part of the normal human flora and usually exist on the skin or in the nose without causing any disease at all. Other organisms invariably cause disease in humans, such as the Rickettsia, which are obligate intracellular parasites able to grow and reproduce only within the cells of other organisms. One species of Rickettsia causes typhus, while another causes Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Chlamydia, another phylum of obligate intracellular parasites, contains species that can cause pneumonia, or urinary tract infection and may be involved in coronary heart disease. Finally, some species such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Burkholderia cenocepacia, and Mycobacterium avium are opportunistic pathogens and cause disease mainly in people suffering from immunosuppression or cystic fibrosis.
  15. 15.  Prescott Microbiology  https://bio.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Microbio logy/Book%3A_Microbiology_(Boundless)/6% 3A_Culturing_Microorganisms/6._11%3A_Mic robial_Growth_in_Communities/6.11A%3A_E cological_Associations_Among_Microorganis ms

