Magazine Anaylsis 2

Critical analysis on Fashion magazine
Fashion Magazines Vogue – This magazine targets a female audience ranging from 18-50 year olds who more than half have bee...
Front Cover Analysis Vogue usually uses around 3 different font colours to compliment the image, they tend to be colours t...
Double page spread analysis Like on the front cover, there is a heading which is targeted to an older audience suggesting ...
Grazia Grazia is a fashion magazine that has a large female audience with the highest percentage of readers being aged 35-...
Front Cover Analysis Like Vogue magazine, Grazia is also very popular so is as well able to cover up a letter with the hea...
Double page spread analysis This page is very simple and only uses 3 different colours. The simplicity of this page works ...
  1. 1. Critical analysis on Fashion magazine
  2. 2. Fashion Magazines Vogue – This magazine targets a female audience ranging from 18-50 year olds who more than half have been through education and employment.
  3. 3. Front Cover Analysis Vogue usually uses around 3 different font colours to compliment the image, they tend to be colours that blend well with the outfit or makeup of the model. They use the brighter colours on the text that is featuring things that are popular at that moment or just something stereotypical that women are to take interest in. having these certain bits of text highlighted makes you look at it and think about it first, which is more likely to catch the audience’s eye. The magazine only sometimes displays the name of the person on the cover, on this particular cover only the first name is mentioned in big lettering. The person used in this cover is somebody who is popular at the moment so this will attract the audience and may influence their decision on purchasing the magazine. The person featured tends to look quite classy, well dressed and covered up which is generally what the target audience would want to see and give them ideas about how they should dress themselves. Sometimes the magazine chooses to place their images so that the head of the model is covering up the ‘G’ on the title. As this is a well known magazine the public know which letter is being covered because they are aware of the magazine. The topics that are shown suggest that the magazine is for an older and more mature higher class audience. ‘How to hold on to your style’ is an example of this. The magazine is trying to connect with the audience giving them tips and advise on fashion etc, which would be one of the main reasons somebody from the target audience would want to purchase the magazine. On this magazine cover certain words are used that suggest that you should improve yourself and by buying this magazine you will be able to read about how to do so. Compared to most magazines, Vogue is usually quite simple with their front covers. They keep it quite basic so it has that classy look to it. So the women that are of the target age range are most likely to chose this magazine over something such as Cosmopolitan etc which has more of a younger look to it.
  4. 4. Double page spread analysis Like on the front cover, there is a heading which is targeted to an older audience suggesting that you are losing your style because you are getting old and tips on how to stay young etc. These pages have been kept fairly simple and colourful, using colours that are generally quite feminine. You know by the images used that the page spread is going to feature something about fashion straight away, even without looking at the titles ‘Style’ and ‘Fashion’ which are kept spaced from each other and are not placed how you would usually see a normal title.. Like the cover page they tend to overlap text with imagery There are a mixture of different fonts which makes the pages look a bit more interesting and stand out more. The text is spaced out well so that when you see the page you don’t just see a lot text which can sometimes look a bit boring.
  5. 5. Grazia Grazia is a fashion magazine that has a large female audience with the highest percentage of readers being aged 35-44
  6. 6. Front Cover Analysis Like Vogue magazine, Grazia is also very popular so is as well able to cover up a letter with the head of an image. The colours used in this cover are quite bold and stand out well, they are feminine in a mature type of way. The text is also quite simple and easy to read. With the most eye catching bits highlighted in yellow. The colours also are used in a way that compliments the image being used. The person featuring on the front of the magazine is usually somebody very popular. On this issue it is Rihanna. They have her name highlighted in bold to attract your attention and underneath there is a quote. They are using a quote that goes with a celebrity news story that is current. By using this quote it makes the readers want to read more about it so will therefore purchase the magazine. The types of articles are ones that are stereotypical things that women are interested in, which are displayed on this page. Stuff to do with diets, marriages, dating and clothing. Because of this Grazia are more likely to maintain a very popular reputation by giving their readers what they want.
  7. 7. Double page spread analysis This page is very simple and only uses 3 different colours. The simplicity of this page works quite well because even though it is simple it doesn’t’ look boring. The features of her face have been split up in to different boxes that are shaped to spell Cara. They are not made completely clear because this article is featuring somebody who is popular at the moment, so people know instantly who it is without having to have the name shown. Larger and bolder lettering is used to draw your attention and possibly make it so that the text is read first out of everything else, because it’s a quote it makes the reader more interested in what that celebrity has said, so then they are more likely to read the full page.

