Basis of surgical ICU

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫الرحيم‬ ‫الرمحن‬ ‫اهلل‬ ‫بسم‬
Patient management in surgical ICU by Dr. Radhwan Hazem AL-Khashab consultant anaesthesia & ICU 2020 ICU, AL-jamhory teach...
What is meant by SICU? A tertiary care facility in the hospital that provides a state of the art medical care to criticall...
Indication of admission to SICU 1. Surgical causes includes: ◼ Pre and post-operative patients of ASA IV and V, undergoing...
2- Severely injured patient : whether there is indication for mechanical ventilation or not. 3-Medical factors : any previ...
Generally speaking, any surgical patient who requires continuous monitoring, 1:1 nursing and /or continuous life support i...
General care of critical patients
1. CNS relating care: Pain , agitation , psychosis: what are the causes ? Management :Can be relieved by analgesia , sedat...
2. Care of the eyes: Critical patients especially coma patient need daily care of both eyes. Why? This done by using eye m...
3. Care of Airway : Natural airways Care of oral cavity especially unconscious pat. To avoid dryness of oral cavity due to...
Note : Contraindication to use sodium bicarbonate as irrigation fluid , this will cause damage to alveolar cells (pneumocy...
4. Alimentation: Assessment of Nutritional Status When to Feed? Feeding Route: 1 - Enteral Feeding 2 - Parenteral Feeding:...
5. Prophylaxis of Gastric upset : Indications : preexisting gastric illness , H.C.>250mg/d, burn>35%, head inj. ICU stay, ...
6. Fluids : Aims : Tissue perfusion O2 carrying capacity Coagulation What are the types of replacements : Replacement of d...
7. DVT prophylaxis : Site , Predisposing factors, prophylaxis & treatment 8. Infection : Nosocomial inf. Acquired outside ...
9.Renal : Monitoring of UOP is very important in intensive patient : oliguria is : If UOP < 0.5 ml/kg/h for successive 2 h...
13. Other care: *Bowel :bedridden pat. tend to develop constipation * Catheter. 14.MV: care of pat. On MV. Indication, set...
Indication of E.T.T. 1. Comatose patient: ( head injury : 1ry or 2dry). 2. Loss of upper airway reflexes ,( comatose patie...
Endotracheal tube size Length (cm)Internal diameter Age 11 - 122.5 – 3Premature infant 123 – 3.5Full term infant 14+age/24...
Some of the equipment needed for tracheal intubation.
Indication of Mechanical Ventilation 1. Clinical parameters. 2. Mechanical parameters. 3. ABG parameters.
Indication of Mechanical Ventilation 1. Clinical parameters :- ❑ C.N.S.: Restlessness , coma , loss of reflexes. ❑ Resp.sy...
2. Mechanical parameters :- ❑ R.R. > 35 B.P.M. ❑ VT < 5 ml/kg. (tidal volume: each normal breath cycle 6-10ml/kg). ❑ Vital...
3. ABG parameters :- ❖ PaO2 < 60 mmHg , when F.I.O2= 0.5 ❖ PaCO2 >50 mmHg ,with low PH. ❖ PaCO2 < 25 mmHg. ❖ PH < 7.35 , o...
Parameter of ventilator setting 1. Tidal volume : 6-10 ml/kg. 2. Respiratory rate : 10-18 BPM. 3. FIO2 ( O2 %): start with...
Note: O2% of inspired gas shouldn't be given above 50% more than 10-20 h in adult age & not more than 5-10h in pediatric a...
Monitoring of ICU patient 1. Pulse rate 2. Blood pressure 3. Respiratory rate 4. Temperature. 5. SpO2: Measured by pulse o...
5. ECG. 6. UOP : Oliguria , UOP< 0.3- 0.5 ml/kg for successive two hours. 7. ETco2: This measure the concentration of CO2 ...
Monitoring chart ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الجمهوري‬ ‫مستشفى‬ ‫الجراحي‬ ‫واإلنعاش‬ ‫ألمركزة‬ ‫العناية‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫المريض‬ ‫اسم‬:‫الطبيب‬ ‫أ...
Criteria for weaning From mechanical ventilation 1.Clinical parameters:- 1. C.N.S. : Patient conscious ,oriented, ,intact ...
2. Mechanical parameters:- 1. R.R. = ( 8 - 16 ) B.P.M. 2. Vt > 6ml/kg. 3. VC > 20 ml/kg. 4. RSBI < 100. VD/Vt < 0.5 3. ABG...
Criteria for discharging patients from postanaesthesia care unit Aldrete's score
*Activity: 2 = move four limbs. 1= move two limbs. 0= no movement. *Respiration: 2 = normal regular breath & able to cough...
*Circulation : 2 = Bp ( 20% +/-) of preanaesthetic reading. 1 = Bp( 20% - 50 %+/-) of preanaesthetic reading. 0 = Bp ( > 5...
SpO2 : 2 = >92% on room air.* 1 = need O2 therapy to maintain SpO2 >90%. 0 = < 90% on O2 therapy. *Scoring : patient can b...
Case presentation : M.A.4 years female sustained an blast injury to neck associated with tracheal injury , patient develop...
Clinical assessment The child was distressed , tachycardia , tachypnea, agitated. SPO2 = 60-66% on T-piece. HR = 133-159 /...
SIMV parameters:- * Vt = 165 ml. * frequency = 20+spontaneous breaths about 22 BPM * PEEP = 5 cm/ H2O. * FIO2 = 100 % at s...
Patient start to improve in which an SPO2 = 89 – 92% & patient become quit . CXR show diffuse opacities of both lungs. On ...
On 2nd day with frequent bronchial lavage , the patient show more signs of improvement of vital signs & hemodynamic parame...
On 3rd day patient gets a good criteria for weaning (SPo2 =91-93%), (HR=121-129 BPM),(PH=7.33),(PaCO2=39 mmHg). So weaning...
M.A. on 1st day of MV
2nd day on MV.
1ST hour of weaning
2nd hours of weaning
3rd hours of weaning
End of presentation
Basis of surgical ICU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basis of surgical ICU

89 views

Published on

describe the care of surgical patients

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Basis of surgical ICU

  1. 1. ‫الرحيم‬ ‫الرمحن‬ ‫اهلل‬ ‫بسم‬
  2. 2. Patient management in surgical ICU by Dr. Radhwan Hazem AL-Khashab consultant anaesthesia & ICU 2020 ICU, AL-jamhory teaching hospital
  3. 3. What is meant by SICU? A tertiary care facility in the hospital that provides a state of the art medical care to critically ill patients referred to it via different surgical department.
  4. 4. Indication of admission to SICU 1. Surgical causes includes: ◼ Pre and post-operative patients of ASA IV and V, undergoing major and ultra major surgeries. ◼ All craniotomy patients. ◼ All thoracotomy patients. ◼ All ultra major surgeries. ◼ Unstable multiple trauma patients.
  5. 5. 2- Severely injured patient : whether there is indication for mechanical ventilation or not. 3-Medical factors : any previous medical problems in which the anesthesia & surgery increase the severity of pre-existing disease e.g. patient with COPD, restrictive lung disease ,heart failure , uncontrolled DM or H.T. . 4- Perioperative complication : Cardiac arrest , sudden hyper or hypotension, cardiac dysrrhythmias , delay recovery from anaesthesia , oliguria or anuria.
  6. 6. Generally speaking, any surgical patient who requires continuous monitoring, 1:1 nursing and /or continuous life support is a candidate for SICU admission.
  7. 7. General care of critical patients
  8. 8. 1. CNS relating care: Pain , agitation , psychosis: what are the causes ? Management :Can be relieved by analgesia , sedative & antipsychotic drugs respectively ,especially if pat. Remain in ICU > one week. LOC: Neurological assessment mainly by GCS.
  9. 9. 2. Care of the eyes: Critical patients especially coma patient need daily care of both eyes. Why? This done by using eye medication , distal water drops, plastering the lids
  10. 10. 3. Care of Airway : Natural airways Care of oral cavity especially unconscious pat. To avoid dryness of oral cavity due to mouth breathing & 2dry fungal infection. How? Artificial airways: -Frequent bronchial washout by distal water or normal saline injected into ETT or Ts, with aid of ambu bag & sucker to lubricate the retained secretion & prevent tubal obstruction by clot or dry crust . Technique?
  11. 11. Note : Contraindication to use sodium bicarbonate as irrigation fluid , this will cause damage to alveolar cells (pneumocyte type 2 ,surfactant producing cells) which lead to alveolar collapse.
  12. 12. 4. Alimentation: Assessment of Nutritional Status When to Feed? Feeding Route: 1 - Enteral Feeding 2 - Parenteral Feeding: - Central Access - Peripheral Access Monitoring to prevent complications.
  13. 13. 5. Prophylaxis of Gastric upset : Indications : preexisting gastric illness , H.C.>250mg/d, burn>35%, head inj. ICU stay, patient On MV ,sepsis , hepatic problems , S.C. inj., hypovolemic or hypotensive pat. Types of drugs used : H2-receptor antagonists (ranitidine,famotidine). PPI ( lansoprazole, omeprazole)..
  14. 14. 6. Fluids : Aims : Tissue perfusion O2 carrying capacity Coagulation What are the types of replacements : Replacement of deficit. Replacement of maintenance. Replacement of loss (blood loss & 3rd space loss).
  15. 15. 7. DVT prophylaxis : Site , Predisposing factors, prophylaxis & treatment 8. Infection : Nosocomial inf. Acquired outside hosp. Predisposing Factors: e.g. Extremes of age Immunocompromized Invasive procedures…..etc.
  16. 16. 9.Renal : Monitoring of UOP is very important in intensive patient : oliguria is : If UOP < 0.5 ml/kg/h for successive 2 h. 10. Prevention of bed sore: By using pneumatic bed or changing position of pat. every 2 h. 12. Physiotherapy : - Upper & lower limbs. - Bladder - Chest
  17. 17. 13. Other care: *Bowel :bedridden pat. tend to develop constipation * Catheter. 14.MV: care of pat. On MV. Indication, setting ,weaning
  18. 18. Indication of E.T.T. 1. Comatose patient: ( head injury : 1ry or 2dry). 2. Loss of upper airway reflexes ,( comatose patient, neuronal & neuromuscular diseases ,e.g. guillain barre , myasthenia gravis ). 3.In patient need mechanical ventilation. 4. Upper airway obstruction .e.g. vocal cord paralysis , acute epiglotitis, F.B. inhalation , faciomaxillary inj .
  19. 19. Endotracheal tube size Length (cm)Internal diameter Age 11 - 122.5 – 3Premature infant 123 – 3.5Full term infant 14+age/24+ age/4Child 21 – 24 21 - 23 7 -8 6.5 – 7.5 Adult Male Female
  20. 20. Some of the equipment needed for tracheal intubation.
  21. 21. Indication of Mechanical Ventilation 1. Clinical parameters. 2. Mechanical parameters. 3. ABG parameters.
  22. 22. Indication of Mechanical Ventilation 1. Clinical parameters :- ❑ C.N.S.: Restlessness , coma , loss of reflexes. ❑ Resp.sys.: Apnea , tachypnea , resp. M. fatigue . ❑ C.V.S.: dysrrhythmias , severe hypotension.
  23. 23. 2. Mechanical parameters :- ❑ R.R. > 35 B.P.M. ❑ VT < 5 ml/kg. (tidal volume: each normal breath cycle 6-10ml/kg). ❑ Vital capacity < 15 ml /kg. ( vital capacity : maximum volume of gas that can be exhaled after maximal inspiration 60 – 70ml/kg). ❑ RSBI: RR/Vt(L) > 100. (60-100) ❑ VD/Vt > 0.6 (normally less than 0.3)
  24. 24. 3. ABG parameters :- ❖ PaO2 < 60 mmHg , when F.I.O2= 0.5 ❖ PaCO2 >50 mmHg ,with low PH. ❖ PaCO2 < 25 mmHg. ❖ PH < 7.35 , or > 7.45
  25. 25. Parameter of ventilator setting 1. Tidal volume : 6-10 ml/kg. 2. Respiratory rate : 10-18 BPM. 3. FIO2 ( O2 %): start with 100% & then decrease according to SPO2 % every 4-6 h 4. PEEP: up to 5 cm/H2O.if there is no hemodynamic disturbances. 5. Modes of ventilation: -CMV: In patient with no any ventilatory effort e.g.: spinal cord inj. above C3, or postop. Residual muscle relaxant effect -SIMV: In patient with insufficient ventilation.
  26. 26. Note: O2% of inspired gas shouldn't be given above 50% more than 10-20 h in adult age & not more than 5-10h in pediatric age group , because this may lead to O2 toxicity with respiratory & non respiratory complication.
  27. 27. Monitoring of ICU patient 1. Pulse rate 2. Blood pressure 3. Respiratory rate 4. Temperature. 5. SpO2: Measured by pulse oximeter which show any evidence of hypoxemia, the normal value is above 90% which correspond PaO2 of about 60 mmHg, Note : tissue hypoxia start when SpO2 decrease below 75%which correspond PaO2 40 mmHg , so it's very important to continue monitoring SpO2 frequently .
  28. 28. 5. ECG. 6. UOP : Oliguria , UOP< 0.3- 0.5 ml/kg for successive two hours. 7. ETco2: This measure the concentration of CO2 in exhaled gases which reflect the intra-alveolar concentration of CO2, it's 4-5mmHg less than PaCO2 . ( normal value for PaCO2 35-45 mmHg). 8. Invasive parameter this done in certain cases & not routinely, which includes : IBP , CVP , PAP ,ABG , 9. Monitoring of mechanical ventilator parameters ; O2% ,VT , RR ,Airway pressure, minute ventilation & disconnection alarms.
  29. 29. Monitoring chart ‫التعليمي‬ ‫الجمهوري‬ ‫مستشفى‬ ‫الجراحي‬ ‫واإلنعاش‬ ‫ألمركزة‬ ‫العناية‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫المريض‬ ‫اسم‬:‫الطبيب‬ ‫أالختصاصي‬: ‫ألعمر‬:‫اإلحالة‬ ‫مكان‬: ‫األولي‬ ‫التشخيص‬:‫تأريخ‬ ‫و‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫الدخول‬: Date of chart :- / /2007 ‫االقدم‬ ‫المقيم‬ ‫الدوري‬ ‫المقيم‬ notedrugsOUT PUT ML IN PUT ML GCStempSPO2 % RR (BPM) BP S/D )PR (B/M Time
  30. 30. Criteria for weaning From mechanical ventilation 1.Clinical parameters:- 1. C.N.S. : Patient conscious ,oriented, ,intact reflexes (e.g.: Gag &cough reflex). 2. Resp.sys .:Good M. power ,normal & regular breathing . 3. C.V.S. :Normal hemodynamic state. 4. Metabolic state: No metabolic disorder (i.e. no acidosis or alkalosis ).& No temp. Abnormality).
  31. 31. 2. Mechanical parameters:- 1. R.R. = ( 8 - 16 ) B.P.M. 2. Vt > 6ml/kg. 3. VC > 20 ml/kg. 4. RSBI < 100. VD/Vt < 0.5 3. ABG parameters : PaO2 > 80 mmHg . PaCO2=( 35-45) mmHg. PH=(7.35-7.45).
  32. 32. Criteria for discharging patients from postanaesthesia care unit Aldrete's score
  33. 33. *Activity: 2 = move four limbs. 1= move two limbs. 0= no movement. *Respiration: 2 = normal regular breath & able to cough. 1 = shallow breathing ( dyspneic). 0 = apnea
  34. 34. *Circulation : 2 = Bp ( 20% +/-) of preanaesthetic reading. 1 = Bp( 20% - 50 %+/-) of preanaesthetic reading. 0 = Bp ( > 50% +/-) of preanaesthetic reading. *Consciousness : 2 = fully awake. 1 = arrousable on calling. 0 = non responding.
  35. 35. SpO2 : 2 = >92% on room air.* 1 = need O2 therapy to maintain SpO2 >90%. 0 = < 90% on O2 therapy. *Scoring : patient can be discharged from PACU when Score > 9 .
  36. 36. Case presentation : M.A.4 years female sustained an blast injury to neck associated with tracheal injury , patient developed aspiration of blood to both lung , so patient developed sign of respiratory distress , tracheostomy done for her.
  37. 37. Clinical assessment The child was distressed , tachycardia , tachypnea, agitated. SPO2 = 60-66% on T-piece. HR = 133-159 /BPM RR > 47 /min. PH =7.29 PaCO2 > 52 mmHg So patient have many parameters for MV , at start a SIMV used to support her condition after stabilization of metabolic state changed to PSV.
  38. 38. SIMV parameters:- * Vt = 165 ml. * frequency = 20+spontaneous breaths about 22 BPM * PEEP = 5 cm/ H2O. * FIO2 = 100 % at start. * I/E =1/1.9
  39. 39. Patient start to improve in which an SPO2 = 89 – 92% & patient become quit . CXR show diffuse opacities of both lungs. On examination there was a sign of bronchospasm , so start treatment which includes ( bronchodilator, systemic steroids, nebulization with beta 2 agonist) in addition to bronchial hygiene therapy. On next few hours
  40. 40. On 2nd day with frequent bronchial lavage , the patient show more signs of improvement of vital signs & hemodynamic parameters & ABG result.
  41. 41. On 3rd day patient gets a good criteria for weaning (SPo2 =91-93%), (HR=121-129 BPM),(PH=7.33),(PaCO2=39 mmHg). So weaning starts & continue for few hours. The patient discharged from SICU few days later with complete improvement.
  42. 42. M.A. on 1st day of MV
  43. 43. 2nd day on MV.
  44. 44. 1ST hour of weaning
  45. 45. 2nd hours of weaning
  46. 46. 3rd hours of weaning
  47. 47. End of presentation

×