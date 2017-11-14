DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP Saad Benryane Digital Product Designer VP Product @ GradeSlam
Hello, DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Workshop objective ● 20 min - General overview of Roadmapping concepts ● 40 min - Workshop : the steps involved in creatin...
DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP NO ROADMAP = NO PRODUCT SHIPPED
What is a product roadmap? DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Roadmap A process to organize, measure and plan deliverable parts of the product DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
The Road to the product Vision / Mission Statement Establish Business / Product Milestones Define Key Features Building Th...
WHY IT’S USED Collect Prioritize Plan Communicate DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Building an awesome toothbrush DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP ● Mission : What problem is the product intended to solve? ○ Ex: Developing the perfect tooth...
Defining the milestones DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP ● Stages of the product to complete : ○ Ship a toothbrush prototype ○...
A user story is the description of the experience of the customer using the product. DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
As a [user], I want to [need], to be able to [objective] DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Sources of stories : DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP ● Customer feedback ● Designer ● Expectations from previous products...
Defining the key features that make your solution DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP ● "As an average user, I want to be able to...
Building the roadmap DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP Copy the template (G Sheet) : https://tinyurl.com/x1-roadmap Or Follow o...
Building the roadmap Step 1 : Add stories to roadmap DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Building the roadmap Step 1 : Add stories to roadmap DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Building the roadmap Step 2 : Assign points to stories ● Ex: 1 point = 1 week to deliver DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Building the roadmap Step 2 : Assign points to stories DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Measuring the roadmap Step 1 : Set priorities ● Ex: 1 = high / 5 = low DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Measuring the roadmap Step 1 : Set priorities DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Measuring the roadmap Step 2 : Sorting stories by priority DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Measuring the roadmap Step 2 : Sorting stories by priority DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Planning for execution Step 1 : Completing the draft roadmap - draft scheduling DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Planning for execution Step 1 : Completing the draft roadmap - draft scheduling DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Planning for execution Step 2 : Adapting schedule to meet milestones DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Planning for execution Step 2 : Adapting schedule to meet milestones We are a week over schedule for the prototype DEVELOP...
● Saying “no” to stories ● Reevaluating priorities ● Augmenting resources
Now we have a product roadmap that we can continue to grow
The Road to the product Vision / Mission Statement Establish Business / Product Milestones Define Key Features Building Th...
Where can you take it from here ? ● Schedule releases to predict when a version will be shipped ● Use story points Measure...
Example of a detailed roadmap structure DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Questions? DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Thank you! DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP
Basic Concepts DEVELOPING A PRODUCT ROADMAP ● Agile / Sprint / Iterations ● Human Centric Design - Design thinking ● Busin...
