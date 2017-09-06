Helping farmersadaptextremeweathervariableclimateshort

Dan Dostie, NRCS Mike Kucera, NRCS Jerry Hatfield, ARS Climate Hubs Natural Resources Conservation Service Agriculture Res...
SymposiumTopics: 1. OverviewofAdaptationResources 2. Methods,Analysis,Results 3. ContributionstoScience& Society 4. RealWo...
Overview of Adaptation Resources Visit www.climatehubs.oce.usda.gov and look for “Adaptation Assistance” Climate Change Re...
4 Adaptation Resources for Agriculture: Responding to Climate Variability and Change in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. Dep...
Focus: Midwest & Northeast
Different Approaches for Different Types of Agriculture
About Adaptation Resources for Agriculture: • For educators, conservationists, advisors, farm owners, operators • Farm or ...
About Adaptation Resources for Agriculture: Contents: 1. Regional Climate Change Effects 2. Adaptation Concepts 3. Regiona...
A Successfully Tested Framework USDA Climate Hubs Midwest, Northeast & Northern Forests Adaptation Workbook  Strateg...
Why it’s important: Connects the Dots Management Goals & Objectives Climate Change Impacts Intent of Adaptation (Option) M...
Prepare for, Cope with, Recover From Extremes
Two Major Pathways OPTION
Tiered Menu of Responses 2/8/30/124
Adaptation Workbook
Worksheets To Connect the Dots
Four Workbook Examples
Workbook Testing for Agriculture • 03/03/2016, USDA Climate Hub Workshop, Madison, WI • 07/24/2016, Soil & Water Conservat...
It’s Online! USDA Climate Hubs Midwest, Northeast & Northern Forests Currently versions are available for forest ecosystem...
20
21 There are other frameworks
Other Adaptation Resources: • Different perspectives • Animal Ag, Wildlife, Estuaries, & International Development Smallho...
Creating Conservati0n Connections and Pathways to Sustainability 23
Fertility Management Natural System Dynamics Wildlife Habitat & Recreation Past Management History Pests & Invasives CropY...
Parry et al. 2007, SCBD 2009, Groves et al. 2010 Consider “Win-Win-Win” opportunities
Producer Driven Outcomes for Production, Profits, & Stewardship Considerations and Effects Vulnerable Ecosystem Services C...
Use Climate Services to Make Considerations Relevant
Consider Planning Horizons
Current management may be fine Same actions– climate change just makes them that much more important Small “tweaks” that i...
Consider Site Conditions
Are Adaptation and Mitigation Connected? Consider mitigation opportunities? Adaptingtoday withoutmitigatingimpacts on tomo...
Key Principles of Adaptation Set priorities for the most vulnerable Consider the co-benefits of planned actions Be flexibl...
Sustainability? The ability to provide for core societal needs into the indefinite future without unwanted negative effect...
Adapting to extreme weather & variable climate All adjustments in natural or human systems in response to actual or expect...
Strategies Create Pathways Forestry 1. Sustain fundamental ecological functions. 2. Reduce the impact of existing biologic...
Summary: Connections & Pathways Each decision is unique and will vary based upon: • Place: Location & Site Conditions • Pu...
Cornell’s Water Deficit Calculator 38 http://climatesmartfarming.org/tools/
39
NRCS Climate Connections Tool (Beta) Step by Step Instruction Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QFjga1pwso&feature=yo...
Tool Shed • Repository for tools relevant to climate adaptation and mitigation • Public-facing, searchable database • Inve...
Workshop Summary • Use the Adaptation Workbook as a framework • Use decision support tools to adaptively manage practices ...
43 Questions? Maria Janowiak mjanowiak02@fs.fed.us for Online Workbooks Dan Dostie daniel.dostie@pa.usda.gov NRCS role in ...
Helping farmersadaptextremeweathervariableclimateshort
Helping farmersadaptextremeweathervariableclimateshort
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Helping farmersadaptextremeweathervariableclimateshort

19 views

Published on

72nd SWCS International Annual Conference
July 30-August 2, 2017
Madison, WI

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Helping farmersadaptextremeweathervariableclimateshort

  1. 1. Dan Dostie, NRCS Mike Kucera, NRCS Jerry Hatfield, ARS Climate Hubs Natural Resources Conservation Service Agriculture Research Service U.S. Forest Service July 30th, 2017
  2. 2. SymposiumTopics: 1. OverviewofAdaptationResources 2. Methods,Analysis,Results 3. ContributionstoScience& Society 4. RealWorldExample
  3. 3. Overview of Adaptation Resources Visit www.climatehubs.oce.usda.gov and look for “Adaptation Assistance” Climate Change Response Framework For On the Farm
  4. 4. 4 Adaptation Resources for Agriculture: Responding to Climate Variability and Change in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, DC, Technical Bulletin 1944, October 2016
  5. 5. Focus: Midwest & Northeast
  6. 6. Different Approaches for Different Types of Agriculture
  7. 7. About Adaptation Resources for Agriculture: • For educators, conservationists, advisors, farm owners, operators • Farm or Area wide scale, NOT state or national policy scale • Broad ecological site and planning considerations, NOT specifications • NOT financial, legal, market, human resource considerations
  8. 8. About Adaptation Resources for Agriculture: Contents: 1. Regional Climate Change Effects 2. Adaptation Concepts 3. Regional Adaptation Responses 4. Adaptation Workbook 5. Real World Examples 6. Glossary 7. Literature cited 8. Methods used 9. Worksheets
  9. 9. A Successfully Tested Framework USDA Climate Hubs Midwest, Northeast & Northern Forests Adaptation Workbook  Strategies & Approaches  Menu of adaptation actions • Structured but flexible process to integrate climate considerations into management • Workbook approach
  10. 10. Why it’s important: Connects the Dots Management Goals & Objectives Climate Change Impacts Intent of Adaptation (Option) Make Idea Specific (Strategy, Approach) Action to Implement (Tactic) Challenges & Opportunities Why it’s important: Helps connect the dots from broad concepts to specific actions for implementation.
  11. 11. Prepare for, Cope with, Recover From Extremes
  12. 12. Two Major Pathways OPTION
  13. 13. Tiered Menu of Responses 2/8/30/124
  14. 14. Adaptation Workbook
  15. 15. Worksheets To Connect the Dots
  16. 16. Four Workbook Examples
  17. 17. Workbook Testing for Agriculture • 03/03/2016, USDA Climate Hub Workshop, Madison, WI • 07/24/2016, Soil & Water Conservation Society, Louisville, KY • 09/23/2016, Small Farms Conference, Virginia Beach, VA • 02/02/2017 Pennsylvania Association For Sustainable Agriculture, PA
  18. 18. It’s Online! USDA Climate Hubs Midwest, Northeast & Northern Forests Currently versions are available for forest ecosystems, agriculture and urban forests. Integrates climate change information from NCA and other resources.
  19. 19. 20
  20. 20. 21 There are other frameworks
  21. 21. Other Adaptation Resources: • Different perspectives • Animal Ag, Wildlife, Estuaries, & International Development Smallholders • A variety of land owners with diverse goals • Summarizing information and help accessing decision tools
  22. 22. Creating Conservati0n Connections and Pathways to Sustainability 23
  23. 23. Fertility Management Natural System Dynamics Wildlife Habitat & Recreation Past Management History Pests & Invasives CropYield & Revenue Goals Environmental Outcomes Soil Health And more!! A Changing Climate? Business Requirements Regulations and Neighbor Relations Will it be a wet year? Will we have a dry spring, a hot summer, a stormyfall?
  24. 24. Parry et al. 2007, SCBD 2009, Groves et al. 2010 Consider “Win-Win-Win” opportunities
  25. 25. Producer Driven Outcomes for Production, Profits, & Stewardship Considerations and Effects Vulnerable Ecosystem Services Changing Atmospheric Conditions Dostie, 2016
  26. 26. Use Climate Services to Make Considerations Relevant
  27. 27. Consider Planning Horizons
  28. 28. Current management may be fine Same actions– climate change just makes them that much more important Small “tweaks” that improve effectiveness New & different actions to consider, even some that may seem wild & crazy *individual results will vary
  29. 29. Consider Site Conditions
  30. 30. Are Adaptation and Mitigation Connected? Consider mitigation opportunities? Adaptingtoday withoutmitigatingimpacts on tomorrowmay increasethe futurecostof adaptation
  31. 31. Key Principles of Adaptation Set priorities for the most vulnerable Consider the co-benefits of planned actions Be flexible and creative Take precautionary actions Monitor & adaptively manage resources Keys to sustaining farms, ranches, and forests under extreme, variable and uncertain weather and climate conditions
  32. 32. Sustainability? The ability to provide for core societal needs into the indefinite future without unwanted negative effects (NRC, 2010). To be sustainable, a farming system needs to be able to continue to meet goals in the face of stresses and fluctuating conditions; to adapt and evolve. Resiliency? The capacity of a system to absorb disturbance and reorganize while undergoing change so as to still retain essentially the same function, structure, identity, and feedbacks (Walker et al. 2002). When it can no longer persist, time to transform 34
  33. 33. Adapting to extreme weather & variable climate All adjustments in natural or human systems in response to actual or expected climatic stimuli or their effects, which reduces vulnerability, moderates harm, or exploits beneficial opportunities.
  34. 34. Strategies Create Pathways Forestry 1. Sustain fundamental ecological functions. 2. Reduce the impact of existing biological stressors. 3. Protect forests from severe fire and wind disturbance. 4. Maintain or create refugia. 5. Maintain and enhance species and structural diversity. 6. Increase ecosystem redundancy across the landscape. 7. Promote landscape connectivity. 8. Enhance genetic diversity. 9. Facilitate community adjustments through species transitions. 10.Plan for and respond to disturbance. Agriculture 1. Sustain fundamental functions of soil and water. 2. Reduce existing stressors of crops and livestock. 3. Reduce risks from warmer and drier conditions. 4. Reduce the risk and long-term impacts of extreme weather. 5. Manage farms and fields as part of a larger landscape. 6. Alter management to accommodate expected future conditions. 7. Alter agricultural systems or lands to new climate conditions. 8. Alter infrastructure to match new and expected conditions.
  35. 35. Summary: Connections & Pathways Each decision is unique and will vary based upon: • Place: Location & Site Conditions • Purpose: Goals & Objectives • People: Values, Culture, & Resources • Level of Uncertainty: Learn as you go! There isn’t a single path
  36. 36. Cornell’s Water Deficit Calculator 38 http://climatesmartfarming.org/tools/
  37. 37. 39
  38. 38. NRCS Climate Connections Tool (Beta) Step by Step Instruction Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QFjga1pwso&feature=youtu.be
  39. 39. Tool Shed • Repository for tools relevant to climate adaptation and mitigation • Public-facing, searchable database • Inventory, gap analysis • serch.us/tools Source.
  40. 40. Workshop Summary • Use the Adaptation Workbook as a framework • Use decision support tools to adaptively manage practices • Current management may be fine, may need small tweaks or large transformations • Engage trusted advisors to develop win-win- win solutions!
  41. 41. 43 Questions? Maria Janowiak mjanowiak02@fs.fed.us for Online Workbooks Dan Dostie daniel.dostie@pa.usda.gov NRCS role in Climate Adaptation

×