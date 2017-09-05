72nd annual swcs conferance madison july 2017

Evaluating the benefits of ‘Biochar’ on soil quality while determining its effect on ‘Soil Carbon Sequestration – A pathwa...
Climate Change Indicators (cont‘d) • The average temperature in the United States has risen more than two degrees Fahrenhe...
Is it Real?! • The climate is certainly changing as the result of increased temperature. And, it will continue to change t...
SOME OF GASES RESPONSIBLE FOR GREENHOUSE EFFECT: Carbon dioxide Nitrous oxide Methane gas Water vapor And others, …. ...
Which one of these gases is to be blamed for the Climate Change? a. Carbon dioxide (CO2) generated from the fossil fuel bu...
The carbon factor • Carbon is found in the soilsoil both in organic and inorganic forms. • In terrestrial ecosystem, ‘the ...
The carbon factor (cont’d) • Most of the soil organic carbon is in a continuous dynamic state of accumulation as well as d...
The carbon factor (cont’d) • This cycling of carbon between the soil and the atmosphere (CO2 and CH4) amounts to 80Pg, rou...
No. 1, Environmental Enemy in Production Agriculture is: Intensive Tillage D.C. Reicosky
The carbon factor (cont’d) • Conversely, Best Management Practices (BMP) on the land-use can offer an opportunity for sequ...
C Soil organic matter is a mixture of residual of plant material in various stages of decomposition and microbial biomass ...
Facts about Carbon (cont’d): • On the other hand the more carbon (C) that stays in the soil, the less CO2 will be emitted ...
Tillage Type MP SS MK YK RM NT 0 40 80 120 160 MP SS MK YK RM NT Cum.CO2 Loss(gCO2 m -2 ) 0 20 40 60 80 5 hours after till...
When we till/plow, we lose tonesWhen we till/plow, we lose tones ofof carboncarbon in two ways:in two ways: • Oxidation of...
Sink vs. Source Issues  Sources of CO2:  Fusil fuel burning, etc.  soil organic carbon  Methane gases  Nitrous oxide ...
Atmospheric Carbon as CO2 Plant biomass and roots left on-or-in the soil contribute to Soil Carbon or Soil Organic matter ...
On the Other Hand; • We have increased the SOURCES of CO2 emission↑ and reduced the SINKS↓ for the CO2 Uptake • Consequent...
Sources: Azhar Uddin, University of Okayama
What to do? • As soil scientist /environmentalists, Agriculturists, what can we do to reduce the CO2 emission into the atm...
Case StudyCase Study Multi-State ProjectMulti-State Project  Evaluate the effect ofEvaluate the effect of conservation ti...
A typical volcanic (Haplustalf)Haplustalf) upland soils (badland) in southern Guam
Challenges facing Guam’s agricultural workers and soil scientists  Soil and agricultural scientists must develop strategi...
•Treatments: - No-Tillage (NT) - Reduced Tillage (RT) - Conventional Tillage (control) - Conventional Tillage with ‘biocha...
Aerial view of Ija Experiment Station: Carbon sequestration research plot on bottom right
• Carbon Sequestration by land application of • • ‘Biochar’ • Or • Black Carbon
Effect of biochar on soil carbon dioxide
Effect of ‘biochar’ on the crop yield NT= no-tillage RT= reduced tillage CT=conventional tillage CT/BC= conventional tilla...
Using Pot Study to Evaluate the Effect of ‘biochar’ on carbon dioxide (CO2 ) emission
Carbon dioxide measurement using Pot study
What else can we do to:What else can we do to: Conserve soilConserve soil, and, and SequesterSequester CarbonCarbon?? - Ma...
References and sources sited: • Climate Change Resource Center, USDA-Forest services. URL (2016). • Werner L. Michael et.a...
References (cont’d) • Azhar Uddin, 2015. Univ. of Okayama • (Rodeghiero, et.al., 2009) • (Rodeghiero, et.al., 2009 Acknowl...
Thank YouThank You Si yuus MaaseSi yuus Maase
Questions?
    1. 1. Evaluating the benefits of ‘Biochar’ on soil quality while determining its effect on ‘Soil Carbon Sequestration – A pathway to Sustainability Mohammad H. Golabi, Ph.D. Soil and Environmental Scientist COLLEGE OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES University of GuamUniversity of Guam Presented at the:Presented at the: 72nd Annual SWCS, Madison, Wisconsin July 30th - August 2nd , 2017
    2. 2. Climate Change Indicators (cont‘d) • The average temperature in the United States has risen more than two degrees Fahrenheit in the past 50 years. • Increasing temperatures are having wide-ranging effects on forests and grasslands, including stream flow, precipitation patterns, snowpack, insects, and invasive plant species, and influencing drought, heat waves, and wildfire. • These are just a few examples of the observed effects of climate change around the United States, and most effects are expected to continue and intensify during this century Climate Change Resource Center USDA-Forest services
    3. 3. Is it Real?! • The climate is certainly changing as the result of increased temperature. And, it will continue to change therefore, we need to work with a plausible range of future climates behavior that incorporates the variety of GHG emissions through various pathways. Climate Change Resource Center USDA-Forest services
    4. 4. SOME OF GASES RESPONSIBLE FOR GREENHOUSE EFFECT: Carbon dioxide Nitrous oxide Methane gas Water vapor And others, …. Climate Change Resource Center USDA-Forest services
    5. 5. Which one of these gases is to be blamed for the Climate Change? a. Carbon dioxide (CO2) generated from the fossil fuel burning? b. Methane from the Cows? c. Rice paddies in Asia? 1. nitrous oxide (N2O) 2. methane (CH4) a. Carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ‘Soil’ b. All of the above? c. None of the above?
    6. 6. The carbon factor • Carbon is found in the soilsoil both in organic and inorganic forms. • In terrestrial ecosystem, ‘the soil’‘the soil’ represents the major reservoir of organic carbon. • At the global level, the soil organic matter (SOM) pool (estimated to 1 meter depth) contains about 1580 Pg of carbon (Pg = 1015 g) Werner L. Michael et.al., 2009
    7. 7. The carbon factor (cont’d) • Most of the soil organic carbon is in a continuous dynamic state of accumulation as well as decomposition. • There is a continuous exchange of carbon between the soil and the atmosphere, mostly as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane (CH4). • Consequently, any net carbon loss from the soil means increase of the CO2and/or CH4 concentration in the atmosphere.
    8. 8. The carbon factor (cont’d) • This cycling of carbon between the soil and the atmosphere (CO2 and CH4) amounts to 80Pg, roughly 10 times10 times the annual flux of CO2 from all the fossil fuel combustion combined and it is increasingly influenced by land use and land degradation activities • Crucially soil disturbances (e.g., cultivation and intensive agriculture) leads to significant soil carbon losses of 50Pg carbon or more. Climate Change Resource Center USDA-Forest services
    9. 9. No. 1, Environmental Enemy in Production Agriculture is: Intensive Tillage D.C. Reicosky
    10. 10. The carbon factor (cont’d) • Conversely, Best Management Practices (BMP) on the land-use can offer an opportunity for sequestering (storing) atmospheric carbon in the soil itself. • The Soils Carbon hold a key role in reducing atmospheric CO2 and CH4 levels and their management is subject to; scientific as well as political, and social analysis. Werner L. Michael et.al., 2009
    11. 11. C Soil organic matter is a mixture of residual of plant material in various stages of decomposition and microbial biomass and all their bi-products and so: The “key” component is : Source: D.C. Reicosky And Soil is the biggest source of Carbon →
    12. 12. Facts about Carbon (cont’d): • On the other hand the more carbon (C) that stays in the soil, the less CO2 will be emitted into the atmosphere. Therefore; • Conservation Agriculture, especially no-tillage (NT) farming, not only will control erosion, but it will also have the added benefit of restoring SoilSoil organic CarbonCarbon, thus keeping the atmospheric CO2 emission down to minimum.
    13. 13. Tillage Type MP SS MK YK RM NT 0 40 80 120 160 MP SS MK YK RM NT Cum.CO2 Loss(gCO2 m -2 ) 0 20 40 60 80 5 hours after tillage 24 hours after tillage 59.8 31.7 11.5 4.7 3.4 1.4 159.7 66.2 26.7 19.4 15.4 7.2 D.C. Reicosky
    14. 14. When we till/plow, we lose tonesWhen we till/plow, we lose tones ofof carboncarbon in two ways:in two ways: • Oxidation of Carbon C + O2 = CO2 • Microbial activities: generates huge amount of carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and other gases (N2O) which can be released into the atmosphere by extensive tilling.
    15. 15. Sink vs. Source Issues  Sources of CO2:  Fusil fuel burning, etc.  soil organic carbon  Methane gases  Nitrous oxide  etc. Sinks: Plants Trees Ocean etc.
    16. 16. Atmospheric Carbon as CO2 Plant biomass and roots left on-or-in the soil contribute to Soil Carbon or Soil Organic matter and with all the associated environmental and production benefits. Energy from bio-ecosystem CO2 CO2 Biological carbon cycle.Fossil carbon cycle. CO2 CEnergy from fossil fuels RenewableNonrenewable Source: D.C. Reicosky Plant s act as CO2 sinks ↓↓↓↓ ↓↓↓↓
    17. 17. On the Other Hand; • We have increased the SOURCES of CO2 emission↑ and reduced the SINKS↓ for the CO2 Uptake • Consequently:! • (Next slide)
    18. 18. Sources: Azhar Uddin, University of Okayama
    19. 19. What to do? • As soil scientist /environmentalists, Agriculturists, what can we do to reduce the CO2 emission into the atmosphere?
    20. 20. Case StudyCase Study Multi-State ProjectMulti-State Project  Evaluate the effect ofEvaluate the effect of conservation tillageconservation tillage onon carbon storage capacity on these soilscarbon storage capacity on these soils””:▼:▼ ““Oxide rich, highly weathered acid soils (very fine,Oxide rich, highly weathered acid soils (very fine, kaolinitic, isohypothermic oxic Haplustalf) derivedkaolinitic, isohypothermic oxic Haplustalf) derived from the volcanic deposit”.from the volcanic deposit”.  Evaluate the effect of land application ofEvaluate the effect of land application of ‘‘BiocharBiochar’ on carbon dynamics and CO’ on carbon dynamics and CO22 emission into the atmosphere.emission into the atmosphere.
    21. 21. A typical volcanic (Haplustalf)Haplustalf) upland soils (badland) in southern Guam
    22. 22. Challenges facing Guam’s agricultural workers and soil scientists  Soil and agricultural scientists must develop strategies to not only control erosion on the farms, rangelands and the watershed areas but also sequester (store) carbon.  New techniques must be introduced for soil conservation and natural resources protection both in the farm, rangelands as well as on the watershed areas in the southern mountains.
    23. 23. •Treatments: - No-Tillage (NT) - Reduced Tillage (RT) - Conventional Tillage (control) - Conventional Tillage with ‘biochar’ (CT/BC) Conservation Tillage Project in Ija (Southern Guam)
    24. 24. Aerial view of Ija Experiment Station: Carbon sequestration research plot on bottom right
    25. 25. • Carbon Sequestration by land application of • • ‘Biochar’ • Or • Black Carbon
    26. 26. Effect of biochar on soil carbon dioxide
    27. 27. Effect of ‘biochar’ on the crop yield NT= no-tillage RT= reduced tillage CT=conventional tillage CT/BC= conventional tillage with ‘biochar’ application
    28. 28. Using Pot Study to Evaluate the Effect of ‘biochar’ on carbon dioxide (CO2 ) emission
    29. 29. Carbon dioxide measurement using Pot study
    30. 30. What else can we do to:What else can we do to: Conserve soilConserve soil, and, and SequesterSequester CarbonCarbon?? - Maintain Surface Cover- Maintain Surface Cover -- Plant more treesPlant more trees (Sinks)(Sinks) - Stop Burning (preserve forests)- Stop Burning (preserve forests) - Farming with BMP’s- Farming with BMP’s - Enhance SOM content (using- Enhance SOM content (using biocharbiochar)) - Use of- Use of Vetiver TechnologyVetiver Technology toto controlcontrol erosionerosion andand sequestersequester carbon.carbon. Why/How?Why/How?
    31. 31. References and sources sited: • Climate Change Resource Center, USDA-Forest services. URL (2016). • Werner L. Michael et.al., 2009 • D.C. Reicosky, personal communication • Rattan Lal, 27 Jan., 2000 • Jim Kinsella, 1998
    32. 32. References (cont’d) • Azhar Uddin, 2015. Univ. of Okayama • (Rodeghiero, et.al., 2009) • (Rodeghiero, et.al., 2009 Acknowledgement: • USDA, NIFA for awarding the grant • and for supporting this study.
    33. 33. Thank YouThank You Si yuus MaaseSi yuus Maase
    34. 34. Questions?

