Comparing SVI spatial distribution with nutrient load data in the Mark Twain watershed in Missouri Sapana Lohani, Universi...
Validation • Question: Does SVI help to explain annual nutrient load in water quality measurement ? • Hypothesis: 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝐿...
0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 TNITR(kg/km2/year) Year TNITR/area/year 0 50 100 150 2...
Rain Factor • Closest rainfall monitoring station • 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 = 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛 5 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝐴𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛
Crop Factor Land Cover Types Corn/Sorghum Corn, Dbl Crop Barley/Corn, Dbl Crop Barley/Sorghum, Dbl Crop Corn/Soybeans, Dbl...
SVI Nutrient Load Sediment Load for WAG-SVI Sediment Load for WAG-ILow Moderate Moderately High High SVI-Runoff TNITR 9 11...
Regression • Multiple regression using R programming • Threshold used – 10% based on p-values • Results with 90% confidenc...
Regression Runs Annual Load Cover Definition Sites Years Total Soil Runoff All Combined 5 4 all all 20 Year-wise 5 4 all 5...
Regression Results SVI Land Cover SVI is better than Non-SVI Non-SVI is better than SVI Only SVI Significant SVI improved ...
Regression Results SVI SVI is better than Non-SVI Non-SVI is better than SVI Only SVI Significant SVI improved significanc...
Conclusion • SVI was significant in helping explain pollutant loads in 45% cases for soil runoff and 50% cases for soil le...
Thank you !!
Summary – SVI Runoff Potential ** SVI is reported to have over-estimated runoff risk in those watersheds, which could be i...
Summary – SVI Leaching Potential • SVI is useful for in identifying areas inherently vulnerable leaching. • Experts from a...
13 sapana lohani - svi symposium swcs 2017
Published on

72nd SWCS International Annual Conference
July 30-August 2, 2017
Madison, WI

Published in: Environment
  1. 1. Comparing SVI spatial distribution with nutrient load data in the Mark Twain watershed in Missouri Sapana Lohani, University of Missouri Claire Baffaut, USDA-ARS, CSWQ Columbia, MO Allen Thompson, University of Missouri
  2. 2. Validation • Question: Does SVI help to explain annual nutrient load in water quality measurement ? • Hypothesis: 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝐿𝑜𝑎𝑑 𝑆𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚 = 𝑓(𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟, 𝐶𝑟𝑜𝑝 𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟) • Everything else being same, watershed with SVI- low will contribute less than watershed with SVI- high.
  3. 3. 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 TNITR(kg/km2/year) Year TNITR/area/year 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 TPHOS(kg/km2/year) Year TPHOS/area/year 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 400000 450000 500000 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 SEDMT(kg/km2/year) Year SEDMT/area/year 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 DNITR(kg/km2/year) Year DNITR/area/year 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 DPHOS(kg/km2/year) Year DPHOS/area/year Nutrient Load
  4. 4. Rain Factor • Closest rainfall monitoring station • 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 = 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛 5 𝑦𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝐴𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛
  5. 5. Crop Factor Land Cover Types Corn/Sorghum Corn, Dbl Crop Barley/Corn, Dbl Crop Barley/Sorghum, Dbl Crop Corn/Soybeans, Dbl Crop Durum Wht/Sorghum, Dbl Crop Oats/Corn, Dbl Crop WinWht/Corn, Dbl Crop WinWht/Sorghum, Pop or Orn Corn, Sorghum, Sweet Corn Soybean Soybeans Other Ag Sunflower, Winter Wheat, Dbl Crop WinWht/Soybeans, Oats, Millet, Alfaalfa, Clover/Wild flowers, Other Small Grains, Misc Vegs & Fruits, Rye, Rice, Pasture Grass/Pasture, Other Hay/Non Alfaalfa, Switchgrass Forest Deciduous Forest, Evergreen Forest, Forest, Mixed Forest, Woody Wetlands Other Non-Ag Aquaculture, Background, Barren, Clouds/No Data, Developed, Developed/High Intensity, Developed/Low Intensity, Developed/Med Intensity, Developed/Open Space, Fallow/Idle Cropland, Herbaceous Wetlands, Nonag/Undefined, Open Water, Perennial Ice/Snow, Shrubland, Water, Wetlands SVI Classes High Moderately High Moderate Low Land Cover Types Corn/Sorghum Corn, Dbl Crop Barley/Corn, Dbl Crop Barley/Sorghum, Dbl Crop Corn/Soybeans, Dbl Crop Durum Wht/Sorghum, Dbl Crop Oats/Corn, Dbl Crop WinWht/Corn, Dbl Crop WinWht/Sorghum, Pop or Orn Corn, Sorghum, Sweet Corn Soybean Soybeans Other Ag Sunflower, Winter Wheat, Dbl Crop WinWht/Soybeans, Oats, Millet, Alfaalfa, Clover/Wild flowers, Other Small Grains, Misc Vegs & Fruits, Rye, Rice, Pasture Grass/Pasture, Other Hay/Non Alfaalfa, Switchgrass Forest Deciduous Forest, Evergreen Forest, Forest, Mixed Forest, Woody Wetlands Other Non-Ag Aquaculture, Background, Barren, Clouds/No Data, Developed, Developed/High Intensity, Developed/Low Intensity, Developed/Med Intensity, Developed/Open Space, Fallow/Idle Cropland, Herbaceous Wetlands, Nonag/Undefined, Open Water, Perennial Ice/Snow, Shrubland, Water, Wetlands 4 Cover Definitions Corn/Sorghum + Soybean + Other Ag Corn/Sorghum + Soybean Corn/Sorghum Only Soybean Only Land Cover Data from NASS (National Agricultural Statistics Service): 2006-2010
  6. 6. SVI Nutrient Load Sediment Load for WAG-SVI Sediment Load for WAG-ILow Moderate Moderately High High SVI-Runoff TNITR 9 11 15 22 14.25 TPHOS 0.7 1.1 1.7 2.9 1.6 SEDMT 0.7 1.2 2.2 5.1 2.3 DNITR 5.4 2.7 5.5 4.9 4.625 DPHOS 0.26 0.27 0.27 0.24 0.26 SVI-Leaching DNITR 1 2 4 8 3.75 Crop Factor 𝑊𝐴𝐺 − 𝑆𝑉𝐼 = 𝑆𝑉𝐼=1 4 𝐿𝐶𝐹𝑟𝑆𝑉𝐼 𝑌𝑒𝑎𝑟 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝐿𝑜𝑎𝑑 𝑆𝑉𝐼 𝑊𝐴𝐺 − 𝐼 = 𝐿𝐶𝐹𝑟 𝑌𝑒𝑎𝑟 ∗ 𝑆𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝐿𝑜𝑎𝑑 𝐴𝑔 With SVI Without SVI -Chan et al., 2017
  7. 7. Regression • Multiple regression using R programming • Threshold used – 10% based on p-values • Results with 90% confidence interval (significance level of 0.1) were significant • Results with 95% and 99% confidence interval were also noted 𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝐿𝑜𝑎𝑑 𝑆𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚 = 𝑓(𝐶𝑟𝑜𝑝 𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟, 𝑅𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟)
  8. 8. Regression Runs Annual Load Cover Definition Sites Years Total Soil Runoff All Combined 5 4 all all 20 Year-wise 5 4 all 5 100 Site-wise 5 4 7 all 140 260 Soil Leaching All Combined 1 4 all all 4 Year-wise 1 4 all 5 20 Year-wise 1 4 7 all 28 52 • All Combined: 35 observations / 154 variables • Year-wise: 7 observations / 154 variables • Site-wise: 5 observations / 154 variables
  9. 9. Regression Results SVI Land Cover SVI is better than Non-SVI Non-SVI is better than SVI Only SVI Significant SVI improved significance Total Runs SVI Runoff All Combined 45 % 10 % 10 % 35 % 20 Ag lands only 0 0 0 0 5 Corn/Sorghum +Soybean 40 % 0 % 20 % 20 % 5 Corn/Sorghum Only 40 % 0 20 % 20 % 5 Soybean Only 40 % 40 % 0 40 % 5 SVI Leaching All Combined 50 % 0 0 50 % 4 • All Combined: 5 output variables, 4 land cover definitions, 5 years and 7 sites (35 observations / 154 variables)
  10. 10. Regression Results SVI SVI is better than Non-SVI Non-SVI is better than SVI Only SVI Significant SVI improved significance Total Runs SVI Runoff All Combined 45 % 10 % 10 % 35 % 20 Ag lands only 0 0 0 0 5 Corn/Sorghum +Soybean 40 % 0 % 20 % 20 % 5 Corn/Sorghum Only 40 % 0 20 % 20 % 5 Soybean Only 40 % 40 % 0 40 % 5 SVI Leaching All Combined 50 % 0 0 50 % 4 • All Combined: 5 output variables, 4 land cover definitions, 5 years and 7 sites (35 observations / 154 variables)
  11. 11. Conclusion • SVI was significant in helping explain pollutant loads in 45% cases for soil runoff and 50% cases for soil leaching. • There were cases (35% for soil runoff and 50% for soil leaching) where even not using SVI was significant but by using SVI component in the crop factor, the significance was improved.
  12. 12. Thank you !!
  13. 13. Summary – SVI Runoff Potential ** SVI is reported to have over-estimated runoff risk in those watersheds, which could be improved if drained condition of HSG were used. Efficient Could be Efficient ** Inefficient due to steep slope Little River Experimental Watershed South Fork of Iowa River Goodwin Creek Watershed Goodwater Creek – Mark Twain Lake Watershed Walnut Creek WE-38 Upper Big Walnut Creek Choptank Watershed Cedar Creek Watershed Beasley Lake Watershed Delta Water Research Management Center
  14. 14. Summary – SVI Leaching Potential • SVI is useful for in identifying areas inherently vulnerable leaching. • Experts from almost all sites agreed that SVI maps represented leaching in the watersheds well. • However, there are fewer monitoring data for leaching (unlike erosion monitoring, which is more common). • Few sites (South Fork of Iowa River, Walnut Creek, Little River, Upper Big Walnut Creek) have monitoring data for leaching. • Leaching might also benefit from using the drained hydrologic soil group when the land is drained (Delta Water).

