12 claire baffaut - mark-twain symposium-presentation

Soil Vulnerability Index in Mark Twain lake Watershed, Missouri: the restrictive layer effect Claire Baffaut, Sapana Lohan...
Location • 6,417 km2 • Sub-watersheds range from 271 to 1579 km2
Hydrologic Soil Groups Most soils are in group D (in undrained conditions), with a small fraction in group C. Claypan foun...
Slope categories Runoff categories Leaching categories Leaching categories
Land use Pastures and woodland replace cropland wherever slope > 4%.
SVI Runoff potential Leaching potential
Zoom-in Goodwater Creek • F1 in moderate area. • F1 has ~ 1 t/a measured sediment loss. Tillage is not as intense as in th...
72nd SWCS International Annual Conference
July 30-August 2, 2017
Madison, WI

  1. 1. Soil Vulnerability Index in Mark Twain lake Watershed, Missouri: the restrictive layer effect Claire Baffaut, Sapana Lohani, Allen Thompson Symposium on SVI evaluation SWCS Annual Meeting, Madison, WI, Aug 2, 2017
  2. 2. Location • 6,417 km2 • Sub-watersheds range from 271 to 1579 km2
  3. 3. Hydrologic Soil Groups Most soils are in group D (in undrained conditions), with a small fraction in group C. Claypan found at 5 - 60 cm depth. Poorly drained soils across the whole watershed.
  4. 4. Slope categories Runoff categories Leaching categories Leaching categories
  5. 5. Land use Pastures and woodland replace cropland wherever slope > 4%.
  6. 6. SVI Runoff potential Leaching potential
  7. 7. Zoom-in Goodwater Creek • F1 in moderate area. • F1 has ~ 1 t/a measured sediment loss. Tillage is not as intense as in the SVI baseline scenario used for SVI development. SVI, Runoff potential F1 SVI risk Sediment loss (t/a) Low Moderate Moderately high High SVI development < 2 2 – 5 5 – 8 > 8

