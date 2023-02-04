Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

SVN Live 2.6.23 Weekly Property Broadcast

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
SVN Live 1.30.23 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN Live 1.30.23 Weekly Property Broadcast
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

SVN Live 08.01.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 5.23.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 05.02.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 4.25.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 04.04.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 03.07.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 02.14.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
SVN Live 02.07.2022 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
1 of 32 Ad

SVN Live 2.6.23 Weekly Property Broadcast

Feb. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Real Estate

The SVN® organization shares a portion of their new weekly listings via their SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast. Visit https://svn.com/svn-live/ if you would like to attend our weekly call, which we open up to the brokerage community.

The SVN® organization shares a portion of their new weekly listings via their SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast. Visit https://svn.com/svn-live/ if you would like to attend our weekly call, which we open up to the brokerage community.

Real Estate
Advertisement

Recommended

SVN Live 1.30.23 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
108 views
25 slides
SVN Live 12.5.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
104 views
25 slides
SVN Live 11.14.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
156 views
41 slides
SVN Live 11.7.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
128 views
34 slides
SVN Live 9.19.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
14 views
25 slides
SVN Live 8.29.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
179 views
28 slides
SVN Live 8.22.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
168 views
21 slides
SVN Live 8.8.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
117 views
32 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from SVN International Corp. (20)

SVN Live 08.01.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
165 views
SVN Live 5.23.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
263 views
SVN Live 05.02.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
226 views
SVN Live 4.25.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
234 views
SVN Live 04.04.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
255 views
SVN Live 03.07.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
346 views
SVN Live 02.14.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
325 views
SVN Live 02.07.2022 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
266 views
SVN Live 01.31.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
158 views
SVN Live 12.13.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
185 views
SVN Live 11.15.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
277 views
SVN Live 11.08.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
250 views
SVN Live 11.01.21 Weekly Property Broadcast *
SVN International Corp.
304 views
SVN Live 10.25.21 Weekly Property Broadcast (2)
SVN International Corp.
356 views
SVN Live 10.18.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
374 views
SVN Live 10.04.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
621 views
SVN Live 09.20.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
2.1k views
SVN Live 08.30.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
3.4k views
SVN Live 08.16.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
2k views
SVN Live 07.19.21 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
1.8k views
SVN Live 08.01.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
165 views
33 slides
SVN Live 5.23.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
263 views
33 slides
SVN Live 05.02.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
226 views
35 slides
SVN Live 4.25.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
234 views
35 slides
SVN Live 04.04.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
255 views
31 slides
SVN Live 03.07.22 Weekly Property Broadcast
SVN International Corp.
346 views
36 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Should Bathroom Vanity Be Wider Than the Mirror.pptx
MikeSmith528768
3 views
Gera Wagholi Pune | E-Brochure
OmanaConsulting
7 views
5 Benefits: 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK Builder Floor in Chattarpur | Builder Floor I...
BhavishyaNirman1
4 views
ABCs of ADUs - Accessory Dwelling Units
Lynne Watanabe-MacFarlane
0 views
Invest With Dubey Investor Group
Dubey Investor Group
5 views
pavementmaterialsandtesting-190731090243.pdf
PrasannaPn1
1 view
Types of commercial loans for buying a medical real estate.pptx
Medicaloffice Property
3 views
TSTC Ceramic Building Components-Wall Panel-2021S.pdf
TSTCBM
4 views
PROPERTY SALE (1).pdf
EmperiumRealty
4 views
MahaRERA Agent Training Program - Nigel.pdf
REMISMO
0 views
Godrej Five Gardens Matunga East Mumbai | E-Brochure
OmanaConsulting
0 views
Real Estate Companies in Penticton
danwilson264588
0 views
Navraj The Antalyas Sector 37 Gurgaon.pdf
PriyanshuSingh485511
14 views
OM Example 1
AmandaRodriguez142260
7 views
How To Quickly Find A Flat In Chattarpur
BhavishyaNirman1
0 views
Glamping Orlik Czech Republic .pdf
ArtemMelnikov9
6 views
Basics of Mortgage Note Due Diligence.pdf
Richard Allen
9 views
COWORKING BROCHURE.docx
myworx1
0 views
Birla Project In Hyderabad - Brochure.pdf
monikasharma630
0 views
Listing Turkey - February Portfolio - Istanbul Apartments for Sale
Listing Turkey
24 views
Should Bathroom Vanity Be Wider Than the Mirror.pptx
MikeSmith528768
3 views
8 slides
Gera Wagholi Pune | E-Brochure
OmanaConsulting
7 views
12 slides
5 Benefits: 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK Builder Floor in Chattarpur | Builder Floor I...
BhavishyaNirman1
4 views
16 slides
ABCs of ADUs - Accessory Dwelling Units
Lynne Watanabe-MacFarlane
0 views
24 slides
Invest With Dubey Investor Group
Dubey Investor Group
5 views
11 slides
pavementmaterialsandtesting-190731090243.pdf
PrasannaPn1
1 view
86 slides
Advertisement

SVN Live 2.6.23 Weekly Property Broadcast

  1. 1. Weekly Property Broadcast February 6, 2023
  2. 2. www.SVN.com Welcome New SVN franchises SVN Franchise Location SVN | Northern Commercial Carmel, Indiana Managing Director: Jess Lawhead
  3. 3. www.SVN.com Welcome New SVN Advisors Advisor Name SVN Franchise & Location Garrett Henderson SVN | AVAT Realty, LLC Huntsville, AL Frederick Owens SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors Phoenix, AZ George Resley SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors Phoenix, AZ Michael Jung SVN | Desert Commercial Advisors Phoenix, AZ James Rueter SVN | Vanguard Santa Ana, CA Matthew Abawi SVN | Vanguard San Diego, CA Donna Marrero Zaldivar SVN | Commercial Partners Fort Myers, FL Kalon Sarby SVN | Commercial Partners Sarasota, FL
  4. 4. www.SVN.com Welcome New SVN Advisors Advisor Name SVN Franchise & Location Austin Ritchie SVN | Commercial Real Estate Lexington, KY Michael Scher SVN | The Equity Group Las Vegas, NV John C. Payne SVN | The Masiello Group Bedford, NH William Hackett SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage, Inc. Albuquerque, NM Tim Ferruzzi SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate Wilmington, NC Michael Rivard SVN | Real Estate Associates Durham, NC Alexandra Flaminio SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Cleveland, OH Joseph “Joey” Aiston SVN | Bluestone Beaverton, OR
  5. 5. www.SVN.com Welcome New SVN Advisors Advisor Name SVN Franchise & Location Caitlyn Horst SVN | Latus Camp Hill, PA Garrett Cheran SVN | Three Rivers Commercial Advisors Pittsburgh, PA Jalen Jackson SVN | Wood Properties Knoxville, TN Innara Panjwani SVN | J Beard Real Estate Company The Woodlands, TX Ryan Leonard SVN | Providence Realty Advisors McLean, VA Seth Hockett SVN | Providence Realty Advisors McLean, VA Brett Heitmeyer SVN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Craig Kaiser VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN
  6. 6. www.SVN.com Welcome New SVN Advisors Advisor Name SVN Franchise & Location Gregory Klink VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Jeff Hines VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Jeff Lauer VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Mark Hartman VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Phillip Pecoraro VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Quentyn Carpenter VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN Wade Wilson VN | Northern Commercial Carmel, IN
  7. 7. www.SVN.com Economic Updates Provided by
  8. 8. www.SVN.com Economic Updates Provided by ○ Commercial real estate prices rose 0.9% year-over-year through December, with prices falling 1.2% month-over month according to the latest national all-property index released by MSCI RCA. ○ Industrial registered the only monthly price increase in December; However, both the warehouse and flex sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis. —18% and 2.0%, respectively. ○ Apartments prices fell 1.9% month-over-month in December but climbed 1.8% year- over-year. ○ Retail prices growth slowed to 3.1% year-over-year and fell 0.5% monthly in December. Still, retail centers saw double- digit annual sales growth to end the year. Shop sales fell sharply in December, with the dollar volume of new deals declining by 29% from the month prior. ○ Office prices rose 2.9% year-over-year in December while falling 0.4% month-over-month. Year-over-year, the Hotel sector saw both positive pricing trends and sales growth, rising by 7.2% and 5.0% respectively. MSCI-RCA Property Price Index
  9. 9. www.SVN.com Closed Transactions
  10. 10. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Lease Value Lease Terms Size $1,105,604 7 years OFFICE | 6001 INDIAN SCHOOL | ALBUQUERQUE, NM ○ New location for PNC Bank administrative office ○ 7 year term ○ Uptown Albuquerque submarket ○ SVN and Newmark worked together with local broker to complete the transaction 10,055 SF SVN | Walt Arnold Commercial Brokerage, Inc. WALT ARNOLD, CCIM, SIOR walt.arnold@svn.com 505.256.1255 KELLY SCHMIDT kelly.schmidt@svn.com 505.417.1214
  11. 11. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Sale Price No. of Units Price/Unit $1,275,000 5 units MULTIFAMILY | 2001 S ALLPORT STREET | CHICAGO, IL ○ Newer renovation in prime east Pilsen location ○ Achieved 98% of seller's expectation of value ○ Large 5 unit building ○ 2nd sale | Advisors sold it to the (now) sellers in 2017 $255,000 SVN | Chicago Commercial ANGELO LABRIOLA angelo.labriola@svn.com 312.676.1870 PAUL CAWTHON paul.cawthon@svn.com 312.676.1878
  12. 12. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Lease Value Lease Terms Size $1,683,920 10 years RESTAURANT | 5238 W TOUHY AVE | SKOKIE, IL ○ 2nd generation restaurant space to be retrofitted for Qahwah House ○ Qahwah House is a coffee house and roastery that specializes in Yemeni style coffee, tea and pastries ○ Also seeking sites in Illinois (Naperville, Bridgeview, Orland Park), Indiana (Indianapolis, Merrillville, South Bend) Milwaukee, Minneapolis and in Texas (Austin, Houston, and College Station) 4,000 SF SVN | Landmark Commercial Real Estate JOEL MILLER, CCIM joel.miller@svn.com 630.270.6949
  13. 13. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Lease Value Lease Terms Size $2,162,299 10 years RESTAURANT | 1128 NORTH IRVING STREET | ARLINGTON, VA ○ 10-year lease of a 5,868/sf ground floor retail space ○ Izakaya 68 is a new creation by a restaurateur who has over 50 restaurants including franchised and original concepts ○ Izakaya 68 will be a dynamic, fun place to share small bites and drinks in an authentically themed atmosphere 5,868 SF SVN | Providence Realty Advisors JEFF HANDLER jeff.handler@svn.com 703.969.3280 ROB SEIDEL robert.seidel@svn.com 703.946.4984
  14. 14. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Sale Price Size Price/SF Cap $2,619,000 2,623 SF RETAIL | 766 S SPANISH FORK PARKWAY | SPANISH FORK, UT ○ Build to suit for Oil Changers ○ Currently under construction with occupancy estimated for April, 2023 ○ Seller escrowed funds to pay rent until tenant commences rent payment ○ Out parcel to Walmart anchored center in rapidly growing market $998 SVN | Intermountain Investments, Inc. HEIDI MICKELSON, SIOR, CCIM heidi.mickelson@svn.com 208.861.9982 5.93%
  15. 15. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Sale Price Size Price/Acre $2,800,000 76.1 acres LAND | 1500 S LAKE BLVD | AVON PARK, FL ○ Excellent accessibility to US Highway 27 ○ More than 3,000 FT of lake frontage (Lake Anoka and Lake Lelia) ○ Adjacent to a public boat ramp on Lake Anoka $36,794 SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler LAURA J. WHEELER ljwheeler@svn.com 863.594.0170 DAVID HITCHCOCK, ALC, CCIM david.hitchcock@svn.com 863.557.0082 CLAY TAYLOR, ALC clay.taylor@svn.com 863.224.0835
  16. 16. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Sale Price Size Price/SF $8,456,250 31,750 SF LAND | BURLINGTON AVENUE NORTH | ST. PETERSBURG, FL ○ Urban multifamily land assemblage ○ 4 parcels with 9 owners ○ Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida ○ Assemblage to be developed into 232 units $266 SVN | Commercial Partners ROB HENRY rob.henry@svn.com 352.631.4200
  17. 17. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Transaction Highlights Sale Price No. of Units Price/Unit Cap $12,000,000 130 units HEALTHCARE | SENIOR LIVING PORTFOLIO | IOWA ○ Three property portfolio ○ Navigated large investor group and board interests ○ Negotiated 100% asking price ○ Maintained sale price during interest rate increases ○ New operator in Iowa $92,308 SVN | CREATE JENNIFER ESPELAND jennifer.espeland@svn.com 515.402.3360 9.5% SVN | Hintze Commercial Real Estate JOHN KLEMENT john.klement@svn.com 414.788.2942
  18. 18. www.SVN.com Featured Inventory
  19. 19. www.SVN.com Featured Inventory Financial summary Featured inventory Buy-side commission $760,750+ $33,060,000+
  20. 20. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/Acre LAND | 1150 MILAN AVE | AMHERST, OH Unpriced 3% 56.96 acres ○ Great access to Ohio Route 2 and Interstate 80 ○ Highest & best use, aligns with city's goals and seller's goals ○ Cooperative city government ○ Utilities are all close by making infrastructure costs minimal TYLER ROBIN tyler.robin@svn.com 330.591.7974 JERRY FIUME, SIOR, CCIM jerry.fiume@svn.com 330.416.0501 SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors
  21. 21. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee No. of Units Price/Unit Cap MULTIFAMILY | 184 UNIT AKRON HIGHLAND SQUARE PORTFOLIO | AKRON, OH Subject to Offer .5% 184 units ○ 2023 projected NOI: $984,315 ○ Stabilized; cash flowing ○ Currently 97% occupied (over 95% occupied consistently) ○ Current rents 10-20% below market ○ All buildings within 0.75 mile radius (2 min drive-time) 8% N/A SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors NICHOLE BOOKER, PhD nichole.booker@svn.com 330.475.5500 AARON DAVIS aaron.davis@svn.com 330.221.7297
  22. 22. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/SF RESTAURANT | 130 S LYMAN STREET | WADSWORTH, OH $2,300,000 $69,000 14,763 SF ○ 1st floor: 9,065 SF, lower level: 5,698 SF ○ Over 16,000+ VPD on Main Street and Broad Street ○ FFE, inventory & liquor licenses (D1,D2,D3,D6) negotiable ○ New roof (2021), fully sprinkled & two new 12-ton RTUs (2020) ○ New plumbing, hot water heaters, electric, and 2,000 gallon grease interceptor (2020) ○ FULL BUYER PACKAGE AVAILABLE BY REQUEST (floor plans, additional photos, FFE List, etc.) ○ Wadsworth is the 5th fastest growing city in Ohio $156 SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors NICHOLE BOOKER, PhD nichole.booker@svn.com 330.475.5500 OLIVIA REICHENBACH olivia.reichenbach@svn.com 440.781.2811
  23. 23. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee No. of Units SFR PORTFOLIO | 6 HOME SFR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO | PHOENIX, AZ Unpriced 1.125% 28 units ○ Visit www.SFRhub.com and search for portfolio 101415 for more information ○ Significant opportunity to purchase a SFR package in one of the top rental markets in the country ○ Very low supply of inventory on market, enabling rent growth & high occupancy ○ Quality 2,3,4 Bedroom unit mix in desirable locations ○ Buyer can Cherry Pick!! Seller willing to sell portions SVN | SFRhub Advisors SEAN THOMAS sean.thomas@svn.com 602.675.1408 TOM JOHNSTON tom.johnston@svn.com 602.825.1780 SFR PORTFOLIO | 28 HOME BFR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO | DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX SVN | Trinity Advisors STEVE FITHIAN steve.fithian@svn.com 817.288.5525
  24. 24. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee No. of Units Price/Unit Cap SFR PORTFOLIO | 6 HOME SFR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO | PHOENIX, AZ $1,755,000 $52,650 20 units ○ Visit www.SFRhub.com and search for portfolio 101311 for more information ○ High Yield Opportunity in a major metro area, priced to sell ○ Median rent for a 3-bedroom home in Jackson is $1,100 per month, this average portfolio rent at $924 per month ○ Very low supply of inventory on the market, enabling rent growth & high occupancy ○ Quality 2,3,4 Bedroom unit mix in desirable locations SVN | SFRhub Advisors SEAN THOMAS sean.thomas@svn.com 602.675.1408 TOM JOHNSTON tom.johnston@svn.com 602.825.1780 SFR PORTFOLIO | 20 HOME BFR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO | JACKSON, MS SVN | Toomey Property Advisors JUSTIN TOOMEY justin.toomey@svn.com 251.680.3663 10.49% $87,750
  25. 25. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/Acre LAND | COUNTY ROAD O NS AND 375 W| FRANKFORT, IN $2,510,000 $62,750 45.99 acres ○ Zoned I-1 ○ Rail access ○ All utilities on-site ○ Easy access to I-65 (Chicago 2hrs, Indy 1 Hr) ○ Potential off-site water storage ○ Fast track zoning approval ○ Reliable workforce $54,577 SVN | Northern Commercial JEFF HINES jeff.hines@svn.com 317.709.6000
  26. 26. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/SF OFFICE | 626 NORTH ILLINOIS STREET | INDIANAPOLIS, IN $5,100,000 $153,000 39,100 SF ○ Four-level office building with 75 dedicated parking spots (34 spaces on site, 41 spaces included in accessory lots to the north) ○ Two (2) current tenants: Browning Day and Stowers and Weddle, P.C. ○ Adjacent to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail ○ Great finishes throughout the property ○ Freight elevator on first floor $130 SVN | Northern Commercial WADE WILSON wade.wilson@svn.com 574,312,0442 JESS LAWHEAD, CCIM jess.lawhead@svn.com 317.454.2241
  27. 27. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/Acre Cap GOLF & RESORTS | 12208 GUNFLINT TRAIL | GRAND MARAIS, MN $3,295,000 $98,850 14.95 acres ○ Outfitting & lodging business with access to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and Quetico Provincial Park ○ Offerings include canoe outfitting packages, custom trip planning, launch service, food & beverage service and more ○ Lodging includes a variety of unique cabins, 8-room lodge, and staff housing ○ Excess land available for future development. Owner’s residence and additional cabin also available 16.09% $220,401 SVN | Northco FRANK JERMUSEK frank.jermusek@svn.com 952.820.1615 EDWARD RUPP edward.rupp@svn.com 952.820.1634 EMILIA MOLLE emilia.molle@svn.com 952.820.1618
  28. 28. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/Acre LAND | 11200 SR 82 | FORT MYERS, FL $3,600,000 $72,000 6.03 acres ○ Located on a Major corridor directly off I-75 (SR82) with AADT of 38,500 ○ Owner will subdivide ○ Near Major Retailers including Top Golf, Wal-Mart, Lowe’s Home Depot, Kohl’s, Target, and many more ○ Area of explosive growth with thousands of residential units under construction and in permitting $597,015 SVN | Commercial Partners ROB HENRY rob.henry@svn.com 352.631.4200 MICHELLE MATSON michelle.matson@svn.com 781.929.6401 TIFFANY LUONGO tiffanyl@svn.com 239.707.1700
  29. 29. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/Acre Cap SELF STORAGE | 1 ENTERPRISE DR. | BUNNELL, FL $7,000,000 $140,000 5.24 acres ○ 58 climate controlled units ○ 117 non-climate controlled storage units ○ 16 flex units ○ 85 boat & RV parking ○ Room for 12,000 SF expansion ○ On US-1 in high growth county 5% $1,335,878 SVN | Hardisty Commercial Realty HANS HARDISTY, CCIM, MBA hans.hardisty@svn.com 914.489.7909 SVN | Alliance BLAIR GREENLAW blair.greenlaw@svn.com 904.631.2723 SVN | Commercial Realty NICK MALAGISI, SIOR nick.malagisi@svn.com 716.310.8314
  30. 30. 50% OF THE COMMISSION | 100% OF THE TIME* | THE SVN DIFFERENCE *For qualified transactions, 50% of the gross commission to the buy side. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. © 2023 SVN International Corp. Property Details Property Highlights Price Buy Side Fee Size Price/SF Cap INDUSTRIAL | 3850 W CORTLAND | CHICAGO, IL $7,500,000 $112,500 147,000 SF ○ ​Logan Square value-add investment opportunity offered at 7.80% cap rate ○ ±147,000 SF industrial/flex building located steps from the 606 Trail ○ Current NOI over $585,000 with flexible existing lease terms ○ Masonry construction industrial/flex property with recent renovation in 2018, over 488’ of street frontage on Springfield Avenue and large windows $51 7.8 % WAYNE CAPLAN wayne.caplan@svn.com 312.529.5791 SCOTT MAESEL scott.maesel@svn.com 312.676.1860 ADAM THOMAS adam.thomas@svn.com 847.219.6383 SVN | Chicago Commercial
  31. 31. THANK YOU for joining us!
  32. 32. Please visit www.svn.com for more information on the properties featured on today’s call and to view all of SVN’s active listings. DISCLAIMER This information has been obtained from sources believed reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty or representation about it. Any projections, opinions, assumptions or estimates used are for example only and do not represent the current or future performance of the property. You and your advisors should conduct a careful, independent investigation of the property to determine to your satisfaction the suitability of the property for your needs. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated.

×