Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

economics time entry.ppt

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
hdfc.pdf
hdfc.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Evolution ppt week 1.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
13-DataLink_02.ppt
WinterSnow16
5.1.1 Women of Independence (PLEA).docx
Diana Paola Garzón Díaz
Ch 8 - Accounting for Receivables.ppt
TutorialOnline2
Web 1.02.03.0 Good.ppt
BalasundaramSr
Adverse Drug Reaction.pptx
Bimal Magar
Prime Accomplishment.pptx
susan cobarrubias
2.-CONCEPTS-OF-FIRST-AID.pptx
ScoppDenysColomaFlor
1 of 8 Ad

economics time entry.ppt

Jan. 31, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Show the different combinations of goods and services that can be produced with a given amount of resources
No ‘ideal’ point on the curve
Any point inside the curve – suggests resources are not being utilised efficiently
Any point outside the curve – not attainable with the current level of resources
Useful to demonstrate economic growth and opportunity cost

Show the different combinations of goods and services that can be produced with a given amount of resources
No ‘ideal’ point on the curve
Any point inside the curve – suggests resources are not being utilised efficiently
Any point outside the curve – not attainable with the current level of resources
Useful to demonstrate economic growth and opportunity cost

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

hdfc.pdf
SUSHANTKUSHWAHA6
0 views
38 slides
5-Cervical Spine.pdf
SUSHANTKUSHWAHA6
2 views
17 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Evolution ppt week 1.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
0 views
13-DataLink_02.ppt
WinterSnow16
0 views
5.1.1 Women of Independence (PLEA).docx
Diana Paola Garzón Díaz
0 views
Ch 8 - Accounting for Receivables.ppt
TutorialOnline2
0 views
Web 1.02.03.0 Good.ppt
BalasundaramSr
0 views
Adverse Drug Reaction.pptx
Bimal Magar
0 views
Prime Accomplishment.pptx
susan cobarrubias
0 views
2.-CONCEPTS-OF-FIRST-AID.pptx
ScoppDenysColomaFlor
0 views
MBBS IN RUSSIA.pdf
gauravtyagi186
0 views
EF4PI Unit 6A - Homework.pptx
PremLearn
0 views
Circular re Pre Articleship Training course for the CA Students.pdf
Sazzad Hossain, ITP, MBA, CSCA™
0 views
Subject-Verb Agreement.pptx
HannahGuerrero4
0 views
infographickhushi.docx
khushi456483
0 views
1000am Catalanotto, Frank - In Defense of Dental Dental Therapy Master _3_9_1...
HASAN SHAHRIAR
0 views
Media and Information resources ppt week 3.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
0 views
Cinder plot notes.pdf
JuanM58890
0 views
Differentiation-Deviser
AgnieszkaSocho
0 views
detailed-lesson-plan-math-9.pdf
CleofeAttosTomasUndo
0 views
BLOOD INDICES.pptx
RagalahariSiguram
0 views
Academic Paper Pros | A Guide to Plagiarism and Paraphrasing
Academicpaperpros
0 views
Evolution ppt week 1.pptx
ChristianjayrBalcita1
0 views
24 slides
13-DataLink_02.ppt
WinterSnow16
0 views
53 slides
5.1.1 Women of Independence (PLEA).docx
Diana Paola Garzón Díaz
0 views
3 slides
Ch 8 - Accounting for Receivables.ppt
TutorialOnline2
0 views
51 slides
Web 1.02.03.0 Good.ppt
BalasundaramSr
0 views
49 slides
Adverse Drug Reaction.pptx
Bimal Magar
0 views
26 slides

Featured (20)

Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
Advertisement

economics time entry.ppt

  1. 1. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed Introduction to Economics The Economic Problem Opportunity Cost Production Possibility Frontiers
  2. 2. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed The Economic Problem • Unlimited Wants • Scarce Resources – Land, Labour, Capital • Resource Use • Choices A wind farm. Copyright: Getty Images, available from Education Image Gallery
  3. 3. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed The Economic Problem • What goods and services should an economy produce? – should the emphasis be on agriculture, manufacturing or services, should it be on sport and leisure or housing? • How should goods and services be produced? – labour intensive, land intensive, capital intensive? Efficiency? • Who should get the goods and services produced? – even distribution? more for the rich? for those who work hard?
  4. 4. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed Opportunity Cost • Definition – the cost expressed in terms of the next best alternative sacrificed • Helps us view the true cost of decision making • Implies valuing different choices
  5. 5. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed Production Possibility Frontiers • Show the different combinations of goods and services that can be produced with a given amount of resources • No ‘ideal’ point on the curve • Any point inside the curve – suggests resources are not being utilised efficiently • Any point outside the curve – not attainable with the current level of resources • Useful to demonstrate economic growth and opportunity cost
  6. 6. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed Production Possibility Frontiers Capital Goods Consumer Goods Yo Xo A B Y1 X1 Assume a country can produce two types of goods with its resources – capital goods and consumer goods If it devotes all resources to capital goods it could produce a maximum of Ym. If it devotes all its resources to consumer goods it could produce a maximum of Xm Ym Xm If the country is at point A on the PPF It can produce the combination of Yo capital goods and Xo consumer goods If it reallocates its resources (moving round the PPF from A to B) it can produce more consumer goods but only at the expense of fewer capital goods. The opportunity cost of producing an extra Xo – X1 consumer goods is Yo – Y1 capital goods.
  7. 7. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed Production Possibility Frontiers Capital Goods Consumer Goods Yo Xo A .B C Y1 X1 Production inside the PPF – e.g. point B means the country is not using all its resources It can only produce at points outside the PPF if it finds a way of expanding its resources or improves the productivity of those resources it already has. This will push the PPF further outwards.
  8. 8. http://www.bized.co.uk Copyright 2006 – Biz/ed Positive and Normative Economics • Health care can be improved with more tax funding • Pollution control is effective through a system of fines • Society ought to provide homes for all • Any strategy aimed at reducing factory closures in deprived areas would be helpful • Positive Statements: – Capable of being verified or refuted by resorting to fact or further investigation • Normative Statements: – Contains a value judgement which cannot be verified by resort to investigation or research

×