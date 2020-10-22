Knowledge Representation & Reasoning AI UNIT 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIT 3 AI BY:SURBHI SAROHA 1SURBHI SAROHA
SYLLABUS  Propositional logic  Theory of first order logic  Inference in First order logic  Forward & Backward chainin...
Propositional logic  This logic is synonymous with sentential logic, provides ways and means of combining or changing the...
Cont….  This logic provides better clarity on data and information in an incomplete environment by deeper analysis and in...
What is propositional logic?  The natural language words may have slightly different meanings.  Example: A ∧ B and B ∧ A...
Theory of first order logic  In the topic of Propositional logic, we have seen that how to represent statements using pro...
First-Order logic:  First-order logic is another way of knowledge representation in artificial intelligence. It is an ext...
Cont….  Objects: A, B, people, numbers, colors, wars, theories, squares, pits, …  Relations: It can be unary relation su...
Inference in First order logic  Inference in First-Order Logic is used to deduce new facts or sentences from existing sen...
Cont….  Equality:  First-Order logic does not only use predicate and terms for making atomic sentences but also uses ano...
FOL inference rules for quantifier:  As propositional logic we also have inference rules in first-order logic, so followi...
1. Universal Generalization  Universal generalization is a valid inference rule which states that if premise P(c) is true...
2.Universal Instantiation:  Universal instantiation is also called as universal elimination or UI is a valid inference ru...
Cont…  Example: 2.  Let's take a famous example,  "All kings who are greedy are Evil." So let our knowledge base contai...
3.Existential Instantiation:  Existential instantiation is also called as Existential Elimination, which is a valid infer...
Cont….  Example:  From the given sentence: ∃x Crown(x) ∧ OnHead(x, John),  So we can infer: Crown(K) ∧ OnHead( K, John)...
4.Existential introduction  An existential introduction is also known as an existential generalization, which is a valid ...
Forward & Backward chaining  Forward chaining as the name suggests, start from the known facts and move forward by applyi...
Forward Chaining  Forward chaining is also known as a forward deduction or forward reasoning method when using an inferen...
Properties of Forward-Chaining:  It is a down-up approach, as it moves from bottom to top.  It is a process of making a ...
Example:  "As per the law, it is a crime for an American to sell weapons to hostile nations. Country A, an enemy of Ameri...
Facts Conversion into FOL:  It is a crime for an American to sell weapons to hostile nations. (Let's say p, q, and r are ...
Cont….  Country A is an enemy of America. Enemy (A, America) .........(7)  Robert is American American(Robert). ...........
Forward chaining proof:  Step-1:  In the first step we will start with the known facts and will choose the sentences whi...
Cont…  Step-2:  At the second step, we will see those facts which infer from available facts and with satisfied premises...
Cont….  Step-3:  At step-3, as we can check Rule-(1) is satisfied with the substitution {p/Robert, q/T1, r/A}, so we can...
Cont….  Hence it is proved that Robert is Criminal using forward chaining approach. 29SURBHI SAROHA
Backward chaining  A backward chaining algorithm is a form of reasoning, which starts with the goal and works backward, c...
Cont…  The Forward-thinking approach is used in AI to help an AI agent solve logical problems by inspecting the data from...
Steps for working of Forwarding Chaining  Step 1: We start from the already stated facts, and then, we’ll subsequently ch...
Resolution  Resolution is a theorem proving technique that proceeds by building refutation proofs, i.e., proofs by contra...
Cont…  Conjunctive Normal Form: A sentence represented as a conjunction of clauses is said to be conjunctive normal form ...
Cont….  Example:  John likes all kind of food.  Apple and vegetable are food  Anything anyone eats and not killed is f...
Probabilistic reasoning  Probabilistic reasoning is a way of knowledge representation where we apply the concept of proba...
Cont….  Probabilistic reasoning is a method of representation of knowledge where the concept of probability is applied to...
Bayesian Networks  Bayesian network is a directed acyclic graph model which helps us represent probabilistic data.  A Ba...
Utility theory  Utility Theory is the discipline that lays out the foundation to create and evaluate Utility Functions. ...
Hidden Markov Models(HMM)  Hidden Markov Model is a statistical Markov model in which the system being modeled is assumed...
Thank you  41SURBHI SAROHA
