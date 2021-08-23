Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUNTECH MEDIA www.suntechdigitalmedia.com A satisfied customer is best strategy of all. WE PROVIDE QUALITY SERVICES WITH B...
BULK SMS Promotional DND SMS Rates :- { marketing purpose} 1,00,000 SMS @ 11,000/- ( including 2.5p DLT subscription ) Plu...
Whatsapp Marketing Panel Rates :- 1,00,000 Message @ 12,000/- Plus 18% GST. Features Of Whatsapp Panel Marketing :-  Sent...
Display Network Marketing Facebook & Instagram 1st month @ Rs 10,000/- Campaign Setup, Creatives, and Infographics, 4-5 gr...
THANKING YOU. +91-9137747683 / 9930105545 +91 7977947488 / 9372586370 www.suntechdigitalmedia.com marketing@suntechdigital...
Let’s grow our business together.
Let’s grow our business together.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
Aug. 23, 2021
6 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Let’s grow our business together.

Download to read offline

Marketing
Aug. 23, 2021
6 views

Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes internet and online based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services.
www.suntechdigitalmedia.com
Helpline no- 9930105545
Links:
— — —
[1] https://www.suntechdigitalmedia.com/.com
[2] https://www.facebook.com/suntechmediamumbai/
[3] https://www.instagram.com/suntechmedia/
[4] https://mobile.twitter.com/suntechmedia1
[5] https://www.linkedin.com/in/suntech-media-6abb34203
[6] https://pin.it/3WUMYOM

Recommended

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Let’s grow our business together.

  1. 1. SUNTECH MEDIA www.suntechdigitalmedia.com A satisfied customer is best strategy of all. WE PROVIDE QUALITY SERVICES WITH BEST RATE. 1. Bulk sms 2. Bulk whatsapp 3. Voice call. 4. Facebook Intsagram marketing 5. SEO & SMO 6. Website development. 7. IVR Service 8. Database 9. Email Marketing
  2. 2. BULK SMS Promotional DND SMS Rates :- { marketing purpose} 1,00,000 SMS @ 11,000/- ( including 2.5p DLT subscription ) Plus 18% GST Applicable Promotional DND SMS Features :-  Delivery :- Non-DND & DND Numbers.  Sender Id :- Yes.  Sender ID Should Contain 6 Pure Alphabets Only.  SMS Sending Time :- 9am to 9 pm.  Open template.  Validity life time. **************************************************************************************************** Transactional SMS Rate:- { information purpose} 1,00,000 SMS @ 14,000/- ( with api) 1,00,0000 SMS @ 11,500/- ( without api) ( including 2.5p DLT subscription ) Plus 18% GST Applicable Transactional SMS Features :-  Delivery :- Non-DND & DND Numbers.  Sender Id :- Yes.  Sender ID Should Contain 6 Pure Alphabets Only.  SMS Sending Time :- 24 Hrs.  Open template.  Promotion not allowed.
  3. 3. Whatsapp Marketing Panel Rates :- 1,00,000 Message @ 12,000/- Plus 18% GST. Features Of Whatsapp Panel Marketing :-  Sent through a Virtual Number.  Unlimited Virtual Number.  Unlimited Characters.  1 Lakh Messages At a Time.  User Friendly Pannel.  Client Will Have Detail Report.  Working days- monday to saturday  Timming- 11am to 6pm  Can share 4 images+ 1audio+ 1video + 1 pdf with content.  Delivery- 60% to 70% Dynamic Voice Calls Rates :- 1,00,000 Voice Calls @24,000/- 18% GST Applicable Features Of Voice Calls :- Sendsfrom10digit mobilenumber. Timing 9am to 9 pm. Delivers to both dnd & non dnd numbers. Charge only for answered call. One call is of 30 seconds. *************************************************************
  4. 4. Display Network Marketing Facebook & Instagram 1st month @ Rs 10,000/- Campaign Setup, Creatives, and Infographics, 4-5 graphical designs +7-8 normal design. Research and Analysis, Daily base analysis on page. + 18% GST ON ALL ABOVE. We will organize the required WEBSITE’S as Item Names Description Cost Basic Website 5 Pages, Domain, Hosting, 1 email 13,000 Standard Website 10 Pages, Domain Hosting, 3 emails 20,000 E-Commerce Website Woocommerce, Payment Gateway, 3Pages, SSL 30,000 Terms & Conditions 100% advance amount Renewal after first year Add on 18% GST All Rates can change without any notifications All support will be remote based 9 AM - 7 PM After one year you will be renewal
  5. 5. THANKING YOU. +91-9137747683 / 9930105545 +91 7977947488 / 9372586370 www.suntechdigitalmedia.com marketing@suntechdigitalmedia.com

    Be the first to comment

Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilizes internet and online based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media and platforms to promote products and services. www.suntechdigitalmedia.com Helpline no- 9930105545 Links: — — — [1] https://www.suntechdigitalmedia.com/.com [2] https://www.facebook.com/suntechmediamumbai/ [3] https://www.instagram.com/suntechmedia/ [4] https://mobile.twitter.com/suntechmedia1 [5] https://www.linkedin.com/in/suntech-media-6abb34203 [6] https://pin.it/3WUMYOM

Views

Total views

6

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×