How to View and Download Account Balance Statement

1. Welcome HDFC Bank Home Page
Click on http://www.hdfcbank.com/ to Visit HDFC Bank website. HDFC Bank is India’s second-largest private sector lender by assets.
2. Click on Login Button
Click 'Login' button to log on to the HDFC Netbanking.
3. Continue to Netbanking
Click on 'Continue to Netbanking' button.
4. Login your Account
Login to your internet banking account to experience easy and convenient internet banking. Enter your User ID and password and click 'Log-in' button to access your account.
5. Account Summary
This Tour will walk through all your Savings and Current accounts you hold with the bank and key elements on Account Summary.
6. Account Number
Clicking on Account number will take you to respective account details page.
7. View Account Balance
For checking balance for different accounts, select the account number from the list and click on 'View' button.
8. Mini Statement
To view Mini Statement for the respective account, click on the 'View' button.
9. Select Another Account/ Period
You can also view statement for another account / period by clicking on the link "Select Another Account / Period" . Transactions for the current and previous month can only be viewed / downloaded through this option.
10. Download Historical Statement
To download statement prior to one month please use the 'Download Historical Statement ' option from the left menu under "Enquire" group.
11. Account Statement
You can also place a request for "Account Statement" to be delivered to your mailing address, using Account Statement option in the left menu under "Request" group.
12. Request for Account Statement
By selecting all the required data into the field and then click on 'Continue' button.
13. Confirmation Page
Once you have viewed your details on screen and verified, then click on 'Confirm' button for confirmation.
