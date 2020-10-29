13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING- II UNIT – II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DISORDERS OF EYE TOPIC : NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR...
NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS 2
10 INTRODUCTION • India was the first country in the world to launch National Level Blindness Control Programme. • NPCB wa...
4 Objectives of NPCB 1)To continue 3 ongoing signature activities i.e., performance of 66 lacs cataracts operations per ye...
5 Contd……. 3)To develop comprehensive universal eye care services and quality service delivery. 4)Strengthening and upgrad...
6 Contd…….. 6)To enhance community awareness on eye care. 7)To increase and expand research for prevention of blindness an...
STRATEGY OF PROGRAMME: • Strengthening service delivery • Developing human resource for eye care • Promoting out-reach act...
REVISED STRATEGIES: • More comprehensive by strengthening services for other causes of blindness • To shift from eye camp ...
ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE FOR NPCB
10 Activities under NPCB Programme • Cataract operations • Involvement of NGOs • IEC activities • Management Information S...
SCHOOL EYE SCREENING PROGRAMME • 6-7 % children age to 10-14 years – Eye sight problem • Children – screened by school tea...
COLLECTION & UTILIZATION OF DONATED EYE • 40,000 donated eyes every year • Hospital retrieval programme- major strategy fo...
Collection and Utilization of Eye donation • Corneal blindness accounts for 1 % of all cases of blindness. It mainly occur...
Vision 2020: The Right to Sight • Global initiative to reduce avoidable (Preventable and curable) blindness by the year 20...
PROPOSED STRUCTURE FOR VISION 2020: THE RIGHT TO SIGHT
16 • Development of infrastructure: Construction of eye wards, operation theatres and dark rooms was taken up during ninth...
New initiatives of the program in 12th Five Year Plan 17 • Distribution of free spectacles for near work to old persons su...
REACH – OUT APPROACH REACH – IN APPROACH EYE CAMPS COMPREHENSIVE EYECARE CAMPS SCREENING EYE CAMPS
COMPREHENSIVE EYE CARE CAMPS: 1. PREPARATORY PHASE 2. INTENSIVE PHASE 3. CONSOLIDATION PHASE 4. CULMINATION AND RETRIEVAL ...
EYE BANKING
Why do we need an Eye Bank ?
EYE BANK: It is a non-profit community organization which deals with collection, storage and distribution of cornea for th...
• 1906: Edmund zirm- 1st successful corneal transplantation • 1937: V P Filatow- father of modern eye banking • 1949- 1st ...
Structure of Eye Bank • Medical section : Medical Director ( A qualified Corneal Surgeon), Trained technicians • Administr...
Functions of the Administrative Section The administrative section is responsible for - Public awareness programmes - Liai...
Functions of the Medical Section Medical section deals with the entire technical operation of the eye bank: -Tissue harves...
Functions of the Eye Bank Networking of eye banks under the umbrella of a national organisation ( e.g. Eye Bank Associatio...
Eye Banking System
Eye Banking System Eye Donation Center (EDC) (1) public and professional awareness about eye donation (2) co-ordinate with...
Eye Bank (EB) • Provide a round-the-clock public response system over the telephone and conduct public awareness programs ...
Recovery or retrieval Cornea Processing Distribution How It Works ?
Retrieval/ Recovery of tissue Deceased family calls Eye Bank Grief counselor motivates and obtains consent
EYE BANK PERSONNEL: • Eye bank in charge • Eye bank technician • Clerk- cum store keeper • MSW or PRO • Driver cum project...
FACTS ABOUT EYE DONATION • Within 6hours of death • Care of eyes to be taken after death • It takes 15-20min to collect • ...
Tissue Retrieval Contraindications: Systemic: • AIDS • Rabies • Active viral hepatitis • Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease • SSPE ...
Procedure of eye donation: • Tissue retrieval-- Enucleation / insitu corneo-scleral excision • Donor blood sample-- HIV ,H...
Storage of donor tissue Storage Short term 2-3days Moist chamber (24hrs) M-K medium Intermediate 7-10days K-sol, Dexsol,Op...
Preservation of cornea • Long term Organ Culture storage system  MEM media(minimum essential media)  Developed by Harry ...
Famous personalities in India who opted for eye donation
MARCH IS NATIONAL EYE DONOR MONTH EYE DONAION FORTNIGHT- 25th AUGUST TO 8th SEPTEMBER WORLD SIGHT DAY- 13th OCTOBER(2nd th...
LEGAL ASPECTS IN INDIA • Under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994 (THOA) 1. The qualification of doctors permit...
EYE Prosthesis
Introduction • This ocular prosthesis is nothing but a artificial eye which is used to increase the aesthetic appearance o...
What is ocular prosthesis? • An ocular prosthesis or artificial eye is a type of craniofacial prosthesis that replaces an ...
Ocular prosthesis
Three Types of Eye Removal EVISCERATION- ENUCLEATION- EXENTERATION
Eye implants Basically , There are two types of implants: 1. Non- integrated implant 2. Integrated implant
Raw Materials for manufacturing prosthesis • Plastic • Wax • plaster of Paris • Alginate • Paints and other decorating mat...
Possible Conditions Leading to anArtificial Eye • ENUCLEATION • BLIND, PAINFUL EYE • OCULAR MELANOMA • TRAUMA • RUPTURED G...
Advantages: • Inherent biocompactibility and proclivity to become fibrovascularity integrated with resiudual muscle and ti...
Disadvantages • Extended operative time required to locate and attach the extraocular muscle to the motility sphere. • Cos...
Conclusion • The art of replacing missing eye with a prosthesis has been carried out many years and these can be stock or ...
58
13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis
13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis
13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis
13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis
13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis

26 views

Published on

npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

13. npcb,eye camps,eye banking, eye prosthesis

  1. 1. MEDICAL SURGICAL NURSING- II UNIT – II NURSING MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH DISORDERS OF EYE TOPIC : NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS, EYE CAMPS, EYE BANKING AND EYE PROSTHESIS PRESENTED BY Mrs. SOUMYA SUBRAMANI, M.Sc.(N) LECTURER, MSN DEPARTMENT CON- SRIPMS, COIMBATORE.
  2. 2. NATIONAL PROGRAMME FOR CONTROL OF BLINDNESS 2
  3. 3. 10 INTRODUCTION • India was the first country in the world to launch National Level Blindness Control Programme. • NPCB was launched in 1976 as a 100% centrally sponsored programme. • In 1994-95 programme decentralized with formation of District Blindness Control Society in each district. • Goal- to reduce the prevalence of blindness from 1.4 to 0.3% by 2020.
  4. 4. 4 Objectives of NPCB 1)To continue 3 ongoing signature activities i.e., performance of 66 lacs cataracts operations per year; school eye screening & distribution of 9 lacs free spectacles per year for refractive errors; and collection of 50 thousand donated eyes per year for keratoplasty. 2)To reduce the backlog of avoidable blindness through identification and treatment at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.
  5. 5. 5 Contd……. 3)To develop comprehensive universal eye care services and quality service delivery. 4)Strengthening and upgradation of Regional Institutes of Ophthalmology to Centre of Excellance in various sub-specialities. 5)Strengthening of existing infrastructure facilities and to develop additional human resources for providing eye care in all districts.
  6. 6. 6 Contd…….. 6)To enhance community awareness on eye care. 7)To increase and expand research for prevention of blindness and visual impairment. 8)To secure participation of voluntary organizations/private practitioners in delivering eye care.
  7. 7. STRATEGY OF PROGRAMME: • Strengthening service delivery • Developing human resource for eye care • Promoting out-reach activities & public awareness • Developing institutional capacity • To establish eye care facilities for every 5 lac persons.
  8. 8. REVISED STRATEGIES: • More comprehensive by strengthening services for other causes of blindness • To shift from eye camp approach to fixed facility surgical approach and from conventional surgery to IOL implantation. • To expand World bank project like building eye care infrastructure all over country • To strengthen the participation of Voluntary organization in programme and to earmark geographical areas to NGOs. • To enhance coverage of eye care services in tribal and other under served areas
  9. 9. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE FOR NPCB
  10. 10. 10 Activities under NPCB Programme • Cataract operations • Involvement of NGOs • IEC activities • Management Information System • School Eye Screening Programme • Collection and utilization of donated Eyes • Control of Vitamin A deficiency • Monitoring and Evaluation by survey
  11. 11. SCHOOL EYE SCREENING PROGRAMME • 6-7 % children age to 10-14 years – Eye sight problem • Children – screened by school teachers. • Suspected refractive error are seen by ophthalmic assistants & spectacles are prescribed free of cost.
  12. 12. COLLECTION & UTILIZATION OF DONATED EYE • 40,000 donated eyes every year • Hospital retrieval programme- major strategy for collection of eyes. • Eye donation fortnight-25th Aug to 8th Sept
  13. 13. Collection and Utilization of Eye donation • Corneal blindness accounts for 1 % of all cases of blindness. It mainly occurs among children and young adults. • Common causes include vitamin A deficiency, eye infections and injuries. • Donated eyes need to be removed within 6 hours of death of the individual. It is to be preserved in specific solutions in eye banks and utilized for transplantation within 72 hours. • Eye donation fortnight is organized from 25th August to 8th September every year to promote eye donation/eye banking. • During 2011-12 target for eye donation was surpassed as against a target of 50,000 eyes; 53,543 eyes were donated. 22
  14. 14. Vision 2020: The Right to Sight • Global initiative to reduce avoidable (Preventable and curable) blindness by the year 2020. • Main features: – Target Diseases – Human resource development and infrastructure and technology development.
  15. 15. PROPOSED STRUCTURE FOR VISION 2020: THE RIGHT TO SIGHT
  16. 16. 16 • Development of infrastructure: Construction of eye wards, operation theatres and dark rooms was taken up during ninth plan, mainly in the states covered under the World Bank Assisted Cataract Blindness Control Project to enhance capacity for eye care in the public sector.
  17. 17. New initiatives of the program in 12th Five Year Plan 17 • Distribution of free spectacles for near work to old persons suffering from Presbyopia. • Telemedicine in ophthalmology department • Provision of multipurpose District Mobile Ophthalmic Units in all districts all over the country.
  18. 18. REACH – OUT APPROACH REACH – IN APPROACH EYE CAMPS COMPREHENSIVE EYECARE CAMPS SCREENING EYE CAMPS
  19. 19. COMPREHENSIVE EYE CARE CAMPS: 1. PREPARATORY PHASE 2. INTENSIVE PHASE 3. CONSOLIDATION PHASE 4. CULMINATION AND RETRIEVAL PHASE 5. FOLLOW-UP PHASE SCREENING EYE CAMPS: reach-in approach base-hospital approach
  20. 20. EYE BANKING
  21. 21. Why do we need an Eye Bank ?
  22. 22. EYE BANK: It is a non-profit community organization which deals with collection, storage and distribution of cornea for the purpose of corneal grafting, research and supply of other eye tissues for other purposes.
  23. 23. • 1906: Edmund zirm- 1st successful corneal transplantation • 1937: V P Filatow- father of modern eye banking • 1949- 1st eye bank in India (Dr. Muthaih)- Chennai • 1961: Eye bank association of America. • 1974- Mc karey and Kauffman (MK) medium. History
  24. 24. Structure of Eye Bank • Medical section : Medical Director ( A qualified Corneal Surgeon), Trained technicians • Administrative Section: Eye Donation Counsellor / Social Worker / Health Educator / Clerk
  25. 25. Functions of the Administrative Section The administrative section is responsible for - Public awareness programmes - Liaison with government, local voluntary and other health care agencies - Fund raising
  26. 26. Functions of the Medical Section Medical section deals with the entire technical operation of the eye bank: -Tissue harvesting, evaluation, preservation and distribution. (maintaining medical quality of highest standard).
  27. 27. Functions of the Eye Bank Networking of eye banks under the umbrella of a national organisation ( e.g. Eye Bank Association of India) allows -Public education programmes - Institution of newer eye banking procedures - Training programmes and development of uniform medical standards
  28. 28. Eye Banking System
  29. 29. Eye Banking System Eye Donation Center (EDC) (1) public and professional awareness about eye donation (2) co-ordinate with donor families and hospitals to motivate eye donation (3) to harvest corneal tissue and collect blood for serology (4) to ensure safe transportation of tissue to the parent eye bank.
  30. 30. Eye Bank (EB) • Provide a round-the-clock public response system over the telephone and conduct public awareness programs on eye donation. • Co-ordinate with donor families and hospitals to motivate eye donation/Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programs – (HCRP) • To harvest corneal tissue • To process, preserve and evaluate the collected tissue • To distribute tissue in an equitable manner for Keratoplasty • To ensure safe transportation of tissue Eye Bank Training Centre (EBTC) • All of the eye bank functions plus training for all levels of personnel in eye banking and research.
  31. 31. Recovery or retrieval Cornea Processing Distribution How It Works ?
  32. 32. Retrieval/ Recovery of tissue Deceased family calls Eye Bank Grief counselor motivates and obtains consent
  33. 33. EYE BANK PERSONNEL: • Eye bank in charge • Eye bank technician • Clerk- cum store keeper • MSW or PRO • Driver cum projectionist
  34. 34. FACTS ABOUT EYE DONATION • Within 6hours of death • Care of eyes to be taken after death • It takes 15-20min to collect • Eye donation of a person- gives sight to 2 blind persons • Each cornea-can be utilized in 5 cases. • Never bought/ sold • Never refused • Cant be removed from living person inspite of their consent
  35. 35. Tissue Retrieval Contraindications: Systemic: • AIDS • Rabies • Active viral hepatitis • Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease • SSPE • Reye’s syndrome • Death from unknown causes • Congenital Rubella • Active septicemia • Leukemia (blast form) • Lymphoma/lymphosarcoma Ocular: • Intrinsic eye diseases  Retinoblastoma  Active conjuctivitis,iritis,uveitis, vitritis,retinitis  Congenital abnormalities (keratoconus)  Central opacities,pterygium • Prior refractive procedures (radial keratotomy)
  36. 36. Procedure of eye donation: • Tissue retrieval-- Enucleation / insitu corneo-scleral excision • Donor blood sample-- HIV ,HBV,HCV,HTLV-I &II, Syphilis. • corneal evaluation---EXCELLENT , VERY GOOD, GOOD, FAIR,POOR • Storage--- Short term Intermediate Long term Very long term
  37. 37. Storage of donor tissue Storage Short term 2-3days Moist chamber (24hrs) M-K medium Intermediate 7-10days K-sol, Dexsol,Optisol, Optisol GS Long term 30days Organ culture medium, MEM Very long term 1year Cryopreservation
  38. 38. Preservation of cornea • Long term Organ Culture storage system  MEM media(minimum essential media)  Developed by Harry Eagle.  34 degree C  Incubated at room temperature in nutrient medium  Storage period : 30 days  Advantage: Enables HLA matching • Very long time preservation:  Cryopreservation  1year
  39. 39. Famous personalities in India who opted for eye donation
  40. 40. MARCH IS NATIONAL EYE DONOR MONTH EYE DONAION FORTNIGHT- 25th AUGUST TO 8th SEPTEMBER WORLD SIGHT DAY- 13th OCTOBER(2nd thursday)
  41. 41. LEGAL ASPECTS IN INDIA • Under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994 (THOA) 1. The qualification of doctors permitted to perform enucleation (surgical eye removal) has been reduced from MS (Ophth.) to MBBS. 2. Eye donation in India is always decided by the donor’s surviving relatives and not by the actual donor. 3. Enucleating doctors always have to legally obtain a written consent from the relatives of the deceased before they actually remove the eyes.
  42. 42. EYE Prosthesis
  43. 43. Introduction • This ocular prosthesis is nothing but a artificial eye which is used to increase the aesthetic appearance of an individual who lost their eye due to some accidents Note: • It clearly mentions that, this artificial eye does not regain the vision
  44. 44. What is ocular prosthesis? • An ocular prosthesis or artificial eye is a type of craniofacial prosthesis that replaces an absent natural eye following an enucleation, evisceration, or orbital exenteration. • The prosthesis fits over an orbital implant and under the eyelids.
  45. 45. Ocular prosthesis
  46. 46. Three Types of Eye Removal EVISCERATION- ENUCLEATION- EXENTERATION
  47. 47. Eye implants Basically , There are two types of implants: 1. Non- integrated implant 2. Integrated implant
  48. 48. Raw Materials for manufacturing prosthesis • Plastic • Wax • plaster of Paris • Alginate • Paints and other decorating materials
  49. 49. Possible Conditions Leading to anArtificial Eye • ENUCLEATION • BLIND, PAINFUL EYE • OCULAR MELANOMA • TRAUMA • RUPTURED GLOBE • PENETRATING EYE INJURY • PEFORATING EYE INJURY • CATARACT • INFECTION • VITREOUS HEMORRHAGE • ENDOPHTHALMITIS
  50. 50. Advantages: • Inherent biocompactibility and proclivity to become fibrovascularity integrated with resiudual muscle and tissue. • It also minimize the fear of the bacterial infection
  51. 51. Disadvantages • Extended operative time required to locate and attach the extraocular muscle to the motility sphere. • Cost effective.
  52. 52. Conclusion • The art of replacing missing eye with a prosthesis has been carried out many years and these can be stock or custom made. The use of an ocular prosthesis of appropriate size, contour can prove aesthetical value. • It promotes physical and psychological healing for the patient and improve social acceptance.
  53. 53. 58

×