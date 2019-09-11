InterContinental hotel project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT 2019 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL GROUP A BRIEF PROJECT REPORT ON IHG
InterContinental Hotel Group COURSE NAME : MBA IN HOSPITALITY AND HOTEL ADMINISTRATION SUBJECT : INTRODUCTION TO HOTEL SEM...
SL. NO PARTICULARS PAGE NO 1. Acknowledgement 1 2. Hotel’s Overview 2 3. History 3 4. Different Brands 4 5. Growth and Dev...
P.T.O 1A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group + We would like to express our special thanks of gratitude t...
P.T.O 2A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group InterContinental hotel and Resorts InterContinental® Hotels ...
P.T.O 3A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group InterContinental Hotels are part of InterContinental Hotels ...
P.T.O 4A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group heir broad portfolio means IHG has the right brand for every...
P.T.O 5A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s lea...
P.T.O 6A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group Speaking of the expansion plans, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Dir...
P.T.O 7A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group Strategy are the long term plan needed for organization to g...
P.T.O 8A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group CONTINENT HOTELS NAME Middle East Intercontinental Bahrain I...
P.T.O 9A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group CONTINENT HOTELS NAME Asia Pacific InterContinental Dhaka In...
P.T.O 10A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group CITY NAME HOTELS NAME Ahmedabad Crowne Plaza City Centre Ho...
P.T.O 11A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group  IHG hotel is one of the leading hotels in the world. At p...
P.T.O 12A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group UK-based global hospitality company Intercontinental Hotel ...
P.T.O 13A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group Without any key factors the organization can never get succ...
P.T.O 14A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group According to the InterContinental hotel group, they have di...
P.T.O 15A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group MARKET SEGMENTS THE GROUP’S BRAND DESCRIPTION CUSTOMER SEGM...
END 16A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group .  Brand  Strong company workforce  Satisfied employee Hot...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

InterContinental hotel project

40 views

Published on

IT IS A COLLEGE PROJECT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

InterContinental hotel project

  1. 1. GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT 2019 INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL GROUP A BRIEF PROJECT REPORT ON IHG
  2. 2. InterContinental Hotel Group COURSE NAME : MBA IN HOSPITALITY AND HOTEL ADMINISTRATION SUBJECT : INTRODUCTION TO HOTEL SEMESTER : I GROUP : “B” (INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL) SESSION : 2019-2021 SUBMITTED BY JUTIKA SHIL(LEADER) Countersigned and Assigned SUBHA CHAKRABORTY by CHIRANJEET BHATTACHARYA Prof. Mark P. Mukherjee NIKHIL ANAND SHRODDHA DAS ADITYA TIWARY
  3. 3. SL. NO PARTICULARS PAGE NO 1. Acknowledgement 1 2. Hotel’s Overview 2 3. History 3 4. Different Brands 4 5. Growth and Development 5 - 6 6. Marketing Strategy 7 7. Global Presence 8 - 9 8. Hotel’s in India 10 9. Current Status 11 10. Future Plan 12 11. Key Point to Success 13 12. Vision 13 13. Mission 14 14. Hotel’s Segment 15 15. Strength 16 16. Conclusion 16 CONTENTS
  4. 4. P.T.O 1A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group + We would like to express our special thanks of gratitude to our Professor Mr. Mark Mukherjee as well as other respected persons who gave us the golden opportunity to do this wonderful project on the topic Hotel Survey. It also helps us in doing a lot of research and we came to know about so many new things. We found the activity is more important than anything. It has taught us the way to understand the subject topic. We found it as a practical way to understand and analyses the arguments and statement presented in course. We hope that we will get more opportunities in the future so that we can understand the topics in easy and efficient way. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
  5. 5. P.T.O 2A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group InterContinental hotel and Resorts InterContinental® Hotels Group plc, informally InterContinental hotels or IHG, is a British multinational hospitality company headquartered in Denham, Buckinghamshire, England. IHG has about 842,749 guest rooms and 5,656 hotels across nearly 100 countries. IHG owns several brands including InterContinental, Regent hotels, Six senses Hotels, Kimpton Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday INN, Holiday INN Express, Avid hotels and Staybridge Hotels. Pan American Airways founder Juan Trippe established the Intercontinental Hotels chain as a division of Pan Am and opened the first hotel in Belém, Brazil in 1946. On 19 August 1981, Pan Am sold the holding company Inter-Continental Hotels Corporation (IHC) to UK-based Grand Metropolitan for $50 million. . In March 1998, Saison Group sold IHC to the British Brewery Bass. In 2000, Bass sold its brewing assets (and the rights to the Bass name) to the Belgian brewer Interbrew for £2.3 billion and changed its name to Six Continents. In 2003, the independent corporation InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) was created after Six Continents split into two companies: Mitchells & Butlers took control of the restaurant assets, while IHG focused on hotels and soft drinks.IHG retained Britvic, the soft drinks division, until December 2005 when it sold its interest in the company by an initial public offering. In April/May 2014, the company reportedly rejected a $10 billion takeover bid from an unknown suitor, believed to be Starwood. Type : Public Limited company Industry : Hospitality Founded : April 15, 2003 Headquarters : Denham, Buckinghamshire, England, UK Number of Locations : 5,723 hotels, 855,915 rooms(2018) Key People : Christopher Marshall Revenue : US$ 4.337 Billion Net Income : US$ 352 Million Number of employees : 35,330 HOTEL OVERVIEW
  6. 6. P.T.O 3A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group InterContinental Hotels are part of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world’s leading hotel companies with over 5,000 hotels under a portfolio of 12 preferred brands and nearly 744,000 rooms in nearly 100 countries. The history of the hotel chain dates back to 1777 when William Bass opened the first brewery in Burton-on-Trent in the UK. Bass made its first significant move into the hotel industry. In April 1946 Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways had the vision to bring high-quality hotel accommodation to the end of every Pan Am flight route and so in 1947 the first InterContinental was opened, the Hotel Grande in Belem, Brazil. From here InterContinental Hotels & Resorts expanded steadily to become the world’s first truly international luxury hotel brand. The origins of Brewery in Burton-upon-Trent. In 1876, its red triangle logo was the first ever trademark registered in the United Kingdom. In 1989, the British Government limited the number of pubs which brewers could directly own, resulting in Bass investing in the expansion of its small line of hotels. In 1990, it purchased Holiday Inn International from Kemmons Wilson and expanded into North America. HISTORY
  7. 7. P.T.O 4A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group heir broad portfolio means IHG has the right brand for every occasion, including two of the world’s most iconic and recognised hotel brands: the luxurious InterContinental and the mid-scale leader Holiday Inn. Their brand diversity and scale allow IHG to cater perfectly to any customer need, whether at work or play, seeking island solitude, or the bustle of the inner city. Their brand suite delivers owners the promise of a dynamic investment portfolio, each with proven strategies for securing return on investment. In turn, IHG spends considerable time and resource researching consumer insights to keep their brands relevant to customers and profitable for owners - ensuring each is tailored to local market nuances to make them preferred brands for years to come. T IHG BRANDS
  8. 8. P.T.O 5A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced plans to grow by almost 30% (by number of rooms) in the Middle East over the next 3 to 5 years, as the company opens 37 hotels in its current pipeline. With strong presence across segments, IHG’s current hotel portfolio in the Middle East includes brands such as InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites and the newly launched upscale brand, voco.In line with the strategy to accelerate growth, in 2018, IHG had its highest number of signings in MEA in a decade, with the addition of 21 hotels and over 5,200 rooms to its pipeline. In 2019 thus far, the company has signed six hotels in the Middle East and a Master Development Agreement in Africa.With a strong focus on diversifying offering and catering to various profiles of travellers, IHG has expanded its portfolio across various segments. Earlier this month, the company debuted its upscale brand voco™ in the region with the opening of voco™ Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Raod. IHG will also be opening the first Hotel Indigo in the Middle East, in Dubai, later this year. Along with a focus on upscale and luxury offerings, IHG has dedicated efforts to increase its midscale portfolio in the region, which currently represent almost half (46%) of its upcoming projects. Consolidating this commitment, IHG signed two Holiday Inn hotels in Saudi Arabia and two Staybridge Suites properties in Dubai earlier this month, both of which represent priority markets for the company. GROWTH AND DEVELOPEMENT
  9. 9. P.T.O 6A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group Speaking of the expansion plans, Pascal Gauvin, Managing Director, IMEA, IHG said: “We have a long-standing history in the Middle East, and we remain committed to the region. With the progress of significant strategic initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Expo 2020 to promote the region, we see tremendous opportunities to grow further and diversify our offering to suit varied developing scale by building on our well- established relationships with long standing partners and collaborating with new owners to drive growth across key markets within the Middle East.” Bastien Blanc, Vice President, Operations, ME, IHG, added: “IHG was the first international hotel brand to enter the Middle East almost 60 years ago and since then we have built a solid portfolio of offerings for a broad range of guests. Saudi Arabia and UAE remain priority markets for us and various strategic initiatives by the government are set to boost the appeal of both destinations to diverse categories of travellers, across the world. As a global operator with a strong portfolio of preferred brands, robust revenue delivery systems and distribution networks, extensive MICE capabilities, as well as a loyalty program with global scale, we are rapidly emerging as the preferred partner across hotel segments that include family and leisure travel, religious tourism, luxury stays and business travel as well.”
  10. 10. P.T.O 7A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group Strategy are the long term plan needed for organization to get in the way that the organization wanted to figure out the marketing plan that will help organization to obtain the goal and objective. IHG has been adopting the marketing through new technologies. Advertisement through the mobile apps and websites are one of their key strategy of marketing. IHG is focusing the different customers and developing the brands for them. They have been seen adopting the differentiate strategy with the view of attracting the different kind of customers. In a very short plan of time IHG became one of the leading multinational hotel group. British company was officially formed in 2003 which became leading company in only 15 years of time periods. It is said that time does not Our Values Do the right thing Brand values Celebrate difference Work better together Show we care Aim higher MARKETING STRATEGY
  11. 11. P.T.O 8A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group CONTINENT HOTELS NAME Middle East Intercontinental Bahrain Intercontinental Cairo Semiramis Intercontinental Amman Intercontinental Mzaar Intercontinental Phonenicia Intercontinental Muscat Intercontinental Doha Intercontinental Riyadh Intercontinental Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Residence Suites Dubai South America Intercontinental Mendoza Intercontinental Sao Paulo Intercontinental Santiago Intercontinental Tamanaco Caracas Intercontinental Venezuela Intercontinental Maracaibo Intercontinental Buenos Aires Intercontinental Cali GLOBAL PRESENCE
  12. 12. P.T.O 9A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group CONTINENT HOTELS NAME Asia Pacific InterContinental Dhaka InterContinental Hong Kong InterContinental Bali Resort InterContinental Yokohama Grand InterContinental Tokyo InterContinental Beijing Beichen InterContinental Shijiazuang InterContinental Shanghai Expo InterContinental Kuala Lumpur InterContinental Maldives InterContinental Singapore InterContinental Bangkok InterContinental Saigon Oceania InterContinental Adelaide InterContinental Melbourne InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resorts InterContinental Sydney InterContinental Wellington InterContinental Fiji Golf Resorts and Spa InterContinental Le Moana Bora Bora Africa InterContinental Nairobi InterContinental Resorts Mauritius InterContinental Lusaka InterContinental O.R. Tambo Airport
  13. 13. P.T.O 10A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group CITY NAME HOTELS NAME Ahmedabad Crowne Plaza City Centre Holiday INN Express Amritsar Holiday INN Amritsar Ranjit Avenue Bengaluru Holiday INN Hotel & Suites Bengaluru Crowne Plaza Bengaluru Chandigarh Holiday INN Chennai Crowne Plaza Holiday INN Holiday INN Express InterContinental Chennai Delhi Crowne Plaza Holiday INN Delhi Airport Holiday INN Express Cochin Crowne Plaza Kochi Holiday INN Cochin Goa Holiday INN Resorts Goa Hyderabad Holiday INN Express and Suites Mumbai InterContinental Marine Drive Holiday INN Mumbai International Airport Jaipur Holiday INN Jaipur City Centre IHG HOTELS IN INDIA
  14. 14. P.T.O 11A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group  IHG hotel is one of the leading hotels in the world. At present it has 5,272 leading hotels with 785,544 rooms under 12 different brands.  Return surplus funds to shareholders. In February 2017, they proposed a further $400 million return of funds to shareholders via a special divided with share consolidation.  Total gross revenue 2016 $24.5 billion. This comprises franchised hotels, Managed hotels, Owned & Leased hotels, etc.  In the America and Europe, over 90% of IHG hotels are franchised. In Greater China that figure rises to more than 98%. CURRENT STATUS
  15. 15. P.T.O 12A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group UK-based global hospitality company Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) would harness mid segment brands to expand in India, where increasing affordability and falling air fares are set to boost domestic travel and demand for accommodation. “The India strategy is to accelerate the growth and Holiday Inn Brand family will be the engine of growth for IHG,” said Vivek Bhalla, Regional Vice President, South West Asia, at IHG. “We currently have 6,000 rooms in India, and are expected to reach 8,000 rooms over the next two- three years.” IHG will open 49 hotels across the country by 2020, largely under the Holiday Inn Express brand. The company plans to open 85% of its upcoming hotels under the mid-market brand. “We plan to focus on the mid segment, but will also grow our luxury portfolio in India,” said Bhalla. Last year, IHG partnered with SAMHI to rebrand approximately 2,000 rooms (both operational and under construction) within its India hotel portfolio, to Holiday Inn Express hotels, marking the single largest hotel rebranding deal in India. FURURE PLAN
  16. 16. P.T.O 13A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group Without any key factors the organization can never get success in business. Even IHG® has that key factors due to which it is in the present position. And they are as follows:  The winning model is framework for delivering superior value creation through the brands, their people and systems.  Operation of a targeted portfolio, focusing on the most attractive market for IHG and in the highest opportunity segments, with a asset light business model.  Through disciplined execution they prioritize investment in their technology platform and our people, as well as delivering operational efficiencies.  A commitment to operating our business responsibilities under pins our entire strategy. Vision is something that defines where you want to see your company in near future. As vision is one of the most important factors, IHG have also set the vision for their companies. “Great Hotel Guest Love” is the vision of IHG. Everything that they wanted in future is to be great hotel with lots of love of guests. Guest love defines about the brand reputation. As they are successfully moving towards their vision, today they have the hotels brands with the best brand reputation. They are already successful to win the heart of their guests. KEY POINT TO SUCCESS VISION
  17. 17. P.T.O 14A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group According to the InterContinental hotel group, they have divided their vision five winning ways. And they are:  Do right thing  Show that we care  Aim higher  Celebrate the difference  Work better together Doing right things defines their own character. They mean to say that they will do right thing whatever they will do. So that we care is for guest. They had set providing customized as well as standard service as their mission. Talking about higher point I think they have already proves us the results of aiming by being one of the top level group of the world. IHG believes that what makes different is the knowledge skill and the performance of their staff. They focus all retaining profitable staff and make them work in a team. MISSION
  18. 18. P.T.O 15A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group MARKET SEGMENTS THE GROUP’S BRAND DESCRIPTION CUSTOMER SEGMENT Luxury Hotels with the highest level of amenities, often Boutiques or small chains with top class facilities and services and very high room rates. A mix of business and leisure, dependent on location, often with a high proportion of international guests. Upper Up scale InterContinental Well appointed hotels with full, high quality, amenities including spacious rooms and bathrooms. Predominantly business often with a high proportion of international guests. Up Scale Crown Plaza Hotel Indigo Full service but with fewer amenities than upscale. Comparatively lower room rate than upscale. Predominantly domestic guest, both business and leisure. Mid Scale Holiday INN Full service with fewer amenities than upscale. Comparatively lower room rate than upscale. Predominantly domestic guest, both business and leisure. Midscale (Limited service) Holiday INN Express Candlewood suites Reduce Fob, Bar, Meeting facilities. Predominantly domestic guest, both business and leisure. Economy/Budget Cheapest most basic hotels with limited facilities. Predominantly domestic guest. SEGMENTS
  19. 19. END 16A Brief Project Report on InterContinental Hotel Group .  Brand  Strong company workforce  Satisfied employee Hotel Industry are gradually developing day by day. A lot of people with the insight of investing as well as customers are attracted towards the tourism and hospitality business. As seen in the history of IHG it is never back down to complete in the market. It has fascinated us with its business sense. Thus the marketing is equally important to the organization. If we see the marketing strategy of the IHG it clearly shows the strategy that IHG group are implementing to get the competitive advantages. One of the main strategy is IHG developing the strong brand value. Their brands are their strength. The effective and efficient strategy is the key to success. STRENGHT CONCLUSION

×