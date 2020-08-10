Một số vấn đề Tâm Linh theo góc nhìn Đoàn Việt Tiến.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BÀI 1: GIẢI THÍCH VỀ ĂN CHAY Hỏi: Xin hỏi anh vấn đề về ăn chay và ăn mặn. Có người quan niệm ăn chay thì người khoẻ mạnh....
Năng lượng Thực vật từ rau củ, trái cây cũng có đầy đủ thành phần dinh dưỡng, có chứa vitamin, khoáng chất, phù hợp nuôi d...
do chính con nguời, nguồn năng lượng nào thích nghi phù hợp với họ, nếu họ áp đặt 100% từ nhỏ đến lớn họ ăn chay thì vẫn p...
chiều ngược bên Âm, bên Trái, bên Yêu Thương. Đa số trường hợp còn lại thì người ta Ăn mặn bình thường. ĐXC 2016 BÀI 2: HI...
tiền thời đó và đốt gửi đi. Phong tục này kéo dài trong nhiều năm sau đó. Một số người bắt đầu đốt nhiều để có sự đánh đổi...
khứ, một bên luôn ước vọng tương lai, sẽ phát sinh mâu thuẫn. Quá trình dồn nén và đấu tranh tư tưởng đó cho não bộ càng p...
bằng tâm sinh lý, thường xuyên bị hành xác, bị tấn công do cơ thể bị khai mở, do đó phải tự khổ luyện ngày đêm để chiến th...
Tần số Yêu Thương phân chia 300 cấp độ, nếu đạt từ cấp độ 280 trở lên sẽ rung động đủ tạo ra sức cuốn hút, nhớ thương, bất...
Hỏi: Có cách nào kích hoạt tăng tỷ lệ phần trăm yêu thương để cuộc sống hôn nhân được hạnh phúc hay không? Không có một qu...
BÀI 5: NHẬN DIỆN TÍNH CÁCH QUA TẦN SỐ Chào các bạn! Chúng mình gặp nhau đêm nay sẽ có những đề tài hết sức thú vị, cùng nh...
Ví dụ khi nhìn vào hốc mắt phía bên trái của anh bạn này, không phải tâm trạng là buồn hay vui, mà tôi sẽ thu được dòng nă...
Khả năng con người có thể rèn luyện lấy sóng não để đọc người khác thì khó lắm. Đó là quá trình tự vận động khai mở, tự độ...
người đối diện, nhìn người đoán tính cách rất giỏi. Sự trải nghiệm nếu kết hợp một chút trực giác, sự cảm nhận, tức là phầ...
muốn vô bờ kia. Nếu xưa kia tôi là một người thợ mộc thì bàn tay này gân guốc hơn, mắt đăm chiêu và nhiều vết nhăn hơn bây...
Vẫn lẳng lặng như ta trở về từ quá khứ Ai ơi đang xa xứ Hãy về đi trong một chốc thời gian Tuổi đời kia sao vẫn mênh mang ...
Tâm tròn nội tiếp trong tam giác đều Góc DƯƠNG: thể hiện sức mạnh của CHA Góc ÂM: thể hiện sức chịu đựng và tình yêu thươn...
Ôi những bức tranh của người xưa, các bậc tiên tổ hùng anh một thời liệt oanh vẫn còn đó, như gió thổi ngàn mây, cho mùa x...
Dưới đây là bản liệt kê các ảnh hưởng đến con người khi họ được mở các thức từ Dương sang Âm: 1. Thức Dương tầng 12 Người ...
Con người bổng dưng có sức mạnh nội lực cao và có thể chuyển động toàn thân bằng sức lực cao hơn người bình thường. 7. Thứ...
ý thức dạy dỗ). Họ sẽ òa khóc hoặc la hét dữ dội với mức độ tần số rung cao và thấp tùy theo tầng thức chứa các dạng tần s...
Sơ Đồ Căn Nguyên Tâm Thức phân chia 2 hệ thống chính: Hệ thức Dương (+) Hệ thức Âm (-) Mỗi hệ thức được chia 3 cấp, ứng vớ...
Đại (mạnh mẽ) Trung (trung bình) Tiểu (yếu) Tâm Thức mỗi người chúng ta ở mức giá trị nào, cấp độ nào, trong hệ thức nào t...
Sự đột biến Tâm Thức có thể dẫn đến khai mở nhưng không hoàn thiện (100%), thì tâm lý không cân bằng. Sự chênh lệch tâm lý...
điều ghê sợ, cái xứ dừa bên sông nghiêng ngả. Tôi ngoảnh mặt nhìn lại cuộc đời đầy hoảng sợ, ngao ngán. Mặc dù mới 7-8 tuổ...
Tôi chịu đựng sự dồn nén quá lâu rồi, đến năm 2003 độ nén đó bỗng bứt phá dữ dội, cao trào đỉnh điểm xảy ra hiện tượng đột...
Tôi đã hiểu Tiềm Thức và sẽ mô tả trong hình minh họa này, mời quý vị xem. Bên trái tương ứng với bán cầu não trái, bên ph...
Tôi khám phá điều đó thú vị quá, tôi vào trong gian phòng thực sự là cảnh giới của mình, nơi đó tôi đặt một cái bàn thờ cộ...
cảm của một con người yêu thương, đồng cảm, tôn trọng và đầy nhiệt huyết đến với đồng loại. Xin kính chào quý vị và các bạ...
12 kênh não bộ chi phối cung phản xạ điều khiển từ dưới chân lên tới đầu. Số 1 tương ứng dưới gót chân. Số 12 tương ứng tr...
cùng đồng hành về sự SÁNG, tự kỷ ám thị về một mục tiêu nhất định của sự SÁNG, tập trung toàn bộ về hướng đó, gọi là phươn...
Khi con người khai mở được các tầng năng lượng, họ xuyên thấu đi lên từ từ, ngược lên qua các tầng năng lượng cao của tổ t...
Những người có tài năng là những người khai mở ngược lại trở về gốc. Gốc là gì, là nguồn gốc, là nguồn sống và nguồn sáng....
Dùng năng lượng của chính mình để ám thị trường năng lượng của vũ trụ, trường năng lượng của vũ trụ tác động vào trường nă...
Tâm Nguyên GIẢI THÍCH HIỆN TƯỢNG “KHAI MỞ TIỀM THỨC” (Dân gian gọi làMA NHẬP hoặc ÁP VONG) Ma nhập, áp vong, hay nhiều từ ...
  1. 1. BÀI 1: GIẢI THÍCH VỀ ĂN CHAY Hỏi: Xin hỏi anh vấn đề về ăn chay và ăn mặn. Có người quan niệm ăn chay thì người khoẻ mạnh. Có người quan niệm ăn chay không sát hại sinh linh, như vậy có phước đức. Quan điểm của anh như thế nào? Ăn chay có tốt hơn ăn mặn hay không. Theo tôi từ thời cổ đại, từ thời nguyên thủy con người sống theo quy luật tự nhiên, ăn uống theo tự nhiên, cho nên người ta có được cái gì sẽ ăn cái nấy. Tất cả những gì từ thiên nhiên, trái cây, cây cỏ, rau củ người ta lấy ăn và sống theo bản năng. Sau đó con người cổ đại quen dần với cuộc sống trên hành tinh trái đất này, có tinh thần mạnh mẽ hơn, từ đó người ta biết ăn động vật. Đầu tiên người ta ăn lá cây, trái cây, sau đó mới biết ăn động vật. Con người quen dần với tập quán ăn rau củ quả và ăn động vật, trong cơ thể người ta có hai nguồn năng lượng từ thực vật và động vật. Tất cả đó là từ bản năng của con người thích nghi để tồn tại. Trong cấu trúc hệ sinh học thì bộ não của con người được chia ra 2 thành phần: Bên Trái và Bên Phải. Bên phải là Dương thể hiện cho sức mạnh, tranh đấu sinh tồn rất mạnh. Bên trái là Âm thể hiện cho tình yêu thương, và những tình cảm nhẹ nhàng. Như vậy não bộ Bên trái chi phối về năng lượng Thực vật và não bộ Bên phải chi phối về năng lượng Động vật. Tương đương với hai dòng năng lượng gọi là Thanh khí và Trược khí. Một năng lượng hết sức nhẹ nhàng và một năng lượng hết sức mạnh mẽ, ở bên trái và bên phải. Khi chúng ta bị khai mở nội tâm, mở ngược tiềm thức của mình, sử dụng phía Bên Trái nhiều thì sẽ ăn lạt, ăn thực vật, không bao giờ ăn mặn được, nếu ăn mặn họ sẽ bị ói mửa ngay. Như vậy khi họ khai mở ngược chiều Âm bên trái thì sẽ thích hợp với việc ăn lạt, ăn chay. Còn nếu họ không khai mở, bình thường, thì họ ăn bình thường, ăn mặn, tức là họ sử dụng chiều Dương, sự mạnh mẽ. Cho nên vấn đề ăn chay, ăn mặn là do sự chi phối bởi hai dòng năng lượng sinh học trong cơ thể, thể hiện mong muốn trở về cội nguồn tự nhiên của Trời Đất, ăn rau quả, trái cây, những gì của thiên nhiên. Hai dòng năng lượng Thực vật và Động vật này có sẵn trong cơ thể con người, lúc nào chúng cũng bị mâu thuẫn nhau. Nếu chúng ta áp đặt thật nhiều và khai mở được hệ Âm thì sẽ ăn chay dễ dàng. Nếu không khai mở thì không bao giờ ăn chay được. Như vậy theo tôi bản chất vấn đề này là do năng lượng sinh học của bộ não hai bên bị khai mở và do chúng ta áp đặt.
  2. 2. Năng lượng Thực vật từ rau củ, trái cây cũng có đầy đủ thành phần dinh dưỡng, có chứa vitamin, khoáng chất, phù hợp nuôi dưỡng chúng ta có sức khoẻ tốt. Như vậy truyền thống chúng ta ăn gì thì chúng ta cứ tiếp tục theo tập quán đó. Không bao giờ chúng ta tự nhiên mà ăn chay, ăn lạt được, trừ khi bị đột biến, bẩm sinh bị khai mở, hoặc trong tế bào theo dòng năng lượng Âm bên trái bị chi phối nhiều quá, Dương ít quá, thì sẽ hạp với rau quả, trái cây, và ăn chay. Như vậy nguồn gốc căn bản là từ bên trong cơ thể mình. Theo lý luận của khoa học tâm thức, phần bên trái là phần Yêu Thương, phần bên phải là Sức Mạnh. Người khai mở nhiều thể Âm bên trái thì bị ám thị tiềm thức bên thể Âm, có tâm lý thường lo sợ, hay suy nghĩ về lễ nghi, thủ tục, tôn ti trật tự v.v… những người đó chỉ cần nghe ca hát là khoẻ ngay, họ nghe tiếng kinh rất thích, cảm thấy nhẹ nhàng. Nếu trong tư tưởng họ mở bên Yêu Thương nhiều, thì lúc nào họ cũng ảnh hưởng bởi tôn chỉ tôn giáo, sát sanh hại vật, nhân quả, giết con vật sẽ bị con vật trả thù. Do ảnh hưởng bên Yêu Thương nhiều quá, nên họ không dám làm thịt con gà, con vịt, con chó, con heo, bởi vì họ luôn lo sợ. Người mở bên Âm nhiều không bao giờ cầm súng bảo vệ Tổ quốc được, họ rất sợ cảnh chết chóc, thấy máu là họ sợ lắm. Người mở bên Yêu Thương cũng thường sợ Ma, họ không dám đi ngang qua nghĩa địa, chỗ nào có mồ mả là họ run. Chúng ta có thể quan sát những người thân thiết xung quanh chúng ta để kiểm chứng những vấn đề nói trên. Cấu trúc sinh học và tâm thể con người nằm trong mối quan hệ giữa vũ trụ và con người, đó là quy luật vận động mà những gì trong não bộ của chúng ta được nuôi dưỡng bởi quan hệ Thiên – Địa – Nhân. Theo tôi, vấn đề Ăn chay và Ăn mặn ở đây là
  3. 3. do chính con nguời, nguồn năng lượng nào thích nghi phù hợp với họ, nếu họ áp đặt 100% từ nhỏ đến lớn họ ăn chay thì vẫn phù hợp tự nhiên, sức khoẻ tốt, da dẻ hồng hào. Hỏi: Nhiều nhà khoa học cho rằng ăn chay không đủ dinh dưỡng có đúng không? Đúng và không đúng. Những người bẩm sinh từ nhỏ đến lớn ăn chay thì cơ thể thích nghi, họ ăn chay được, không sao hết, vì trong thực vật, trái cây có đầy đủ thành phần dinh dưỡng, vitamin, khoáng chất. Các loại thuốc cũng được lấy từ đó mà ra. Nhưng nếu chúng ta ăn mặn 50-60 năm, bây giờ chuyển qua ăn chay thì sẽ dễ bị rối loạn, dễ bị bịnh. Còn vấn đề tâm lý, cho rằng nhân quả, này kia, khi ám thị vào tiềm thức của con người thì người đó sẽ sợ hãi. Ví dụ họ từng cắt cổ gà vịt, họ sẽ lưu giữ hành động đó trong bộ nhớ, lúc họ khởi tâm lại giống như con gà, con heo. Cho nên một số người làm nghề mổ heo, cuối đời trước khi chết họ có những hành động kỳ lạ, lăn lộn trước khi chết, họ muốn có cái thau kê ngay đầu như động tác cắt tiết, chọc huyết… thì họ mới chết được. Do tâm thể bị hành hạ, tức là bộ nhớ của họ tự hành hạ. Lúc cơ thể suy yếu nó quật ngược lại, nên người ta cho đó là cái nghiệp hành hạ, tuy nhiên tất cả nằm trong tiềm thức con người. Nghiệp lực đúng là câu chuyện trong tiềm thức, là những điều tốt xấu, nằm ngay trong ta nên nó quật ngược lại. Hỏi: Nhiều tôn giáo khuyến khích ăn chay, giảm việc sát sinh, theo quan niệm đạo đức cho rằng ăn chay tốt hơn ăn mặn, người ăn mặn đạo đức không bằng người ăn chay, theo anh điều đó đúng không? Vấn đề ăn chay, ăn mặn không liên quan đến đạo đức. Như phần trên đã giải thích, vấn đề do tư tưởng của con người làm chủ được hay không, hai nguồn năng lượng động vật và thực vật nuôi dưỡng cung cấp cho cơ thể. Đối với người bình thường dù ăn mặn nếu không ăn thêm thực vật cũng sẽ bị bệnh, cần phải dung nạp đầy đủ các nguồn tinh bột, vitamin, khoáng chất v.v… Nhưng với những người áp đặt thì khác, họ hoàn toàn thích nghi với việc ăn chay. Cho nên theo tôi không thiên về vấn đề đạo đức hay đạo lý, trong cơ thể sinh học, và não bộ mình có làm chủ được hai nguồn năng lượng đó hay không, Bản thân tôi đã trải qua hoàn cảnh đó, trong 10 năm bị khai mở tôi không thể ăn mặn được. Tôi toàn ăn trái cây, rau quả, nếu chỉ ăn chút xíu thịt cá vô là bị ói mửa ngay. Nhưng tại sao tôi không tin điều đó, bởi vì tôi khám phá tận cùng bản chất vấn đề, là tại vì tôi khai mở bên Âm nhiều quá. Nhưng đến khi tôi làm cân bằng hai nguồn năng lượng, đẩy bên Dương nhiều hơn, bên Âm ít hơn thì tự nhiên tôi ăn mặn được. Vấn đề lặp đi lặp lại trong 10 năm, nên tôi kết luận là không phải như vậy. Tóm lại Ăn chay hay Ăn mặn đều phù hợp với quy luật tự nhiên. Người ta Ăn chay khi các nguồn năng lượng trong hệ sinh học bị ức chế, và tâm thức bị khai mở theo
  4. 4. chiều ngược bên Âm, bên Trái, bên Yêu Thương. Đa số trường hợp còn lại thì người ta Ăn mặn bình thường. ĐXC 2016 BÀI 2: HIỆN TƯỢNG ĐỐT VÀNG MÃ Hỏi: Thời gian gần đây, ngày càng tăng số lượng người đốt vàng mã, đốt rất nhiều cầu mong các vong linh, Ông bà tổ tiên phù hộ. Vậy theo anh, việc đốt vàng mã là nên không và những người đốt có được phù hộ hay giúp đỡ gì không? Theo tín ngưỡng dân gian cách nay hàng trăm năm đã có hiện tượng thờ cúng và dâng lễ cho các thần linh và trong quá trình cúng này họ đốt vàng mã. Đó là phong tục truyền bá từ Trung Quốc và sau đó lan truyền sang Việt Nam. Ban đầu, người Việt Nam chỉ thờ cúng và dâng lên tổ tiên chứng tỏ lòng thơm thảo như hoa, quả, trái cây và đốt nhang để cầu nguyện. Trong tâm, người cúng hoán tưởng lòng thành về tổ tiên của họ và tâm lý người đó sẽ thỏa mãn. Sau đó tục lệ lan truyền dần dần. Do bản ngã và ham muốn, ban đầu người cúng dâng lễ đơn giản, sau đó là trâu bò và tiếp theo là nhảy, múa để phục vụ lễ nghi có nhiều màu sắc bằng các loại vải khác nhau. Trước khi cúng có một người thầy cúng viết sớ để trình lễ, sau đó đốt sớ này đi. Sau này người cúng về ngoài sớ ra, họ sẽ đốt những thứ khác như hình một vị thần hoặc vẽ chữ khác nhau với những hoa văn, họa tiết, hình thù lạ. Việc cúng như thế làm tâm thức người cúng rất thỏa mãn và có niềm tin vì mình đã làm rất bài bản khi cầu một vấn đề gì đó. Một thời gian sau nữa, người ta bắt đầu nghĩ đến chuyện đánh đổi. Ngoài các đồ cúng, người ta nghĩ đến vấn đề tiền bạc. Ở một thời điểm khác, thầy cúng vẽ hình một đồng
  5. 5. tiền thời đó và đốt gửi đi. Phong tục này kéo dài trong nhiều năm sau đó. Một số người bắt đầu đốt nhiều để có sự đánh đổi nào đó với thế giới tâm linh. Đặc biệt, khi người ta càng đốt nhiều thì người ta càng cảm thấy khỏe, thích thú vì khi giấy đốt trong lửa, ánh sáng sẽ đi vào vùng nhạy cảm của người đốt và người ta cảm thấy bị nghiện. Việc đốt tiền để có sự trao đổi là không có thật, đó chỉ là do lòng ham muốn và tưởng tượng của mình mà thôi. Trước đây, các dân tộc của chúng ta sau khi thu hoạch thường đốt hết các cây này đi, hoặc người ta đốt rác. Lửa làm cho người ta khỏe lên. Do đó những người đốt vàng mã thường cảm thấy thoải mái, thích thú, thỏa mãn. Vì vậy, trong vấn đề thờ cúng tổ tiên thì có nghĩa là người ta thờ cúng chính mình, đó là ta cúng ta. Thế giới âm đều có trong tâm thể là tiềm thức của mình. Vậy thì tổ tiên chúng ta đều có trong ta nằm trong các tần số gen di truyền, các thế hệ đều nằm ở trong ta. Do đó khi ta thích gì thì ta cúng nấy, khi đó ta sẽ thấy thích thú vì thật ra ta thèm món đó thật. Nếu cúng bằng thứ khác ta không thích có khi ta lại không thoải mái. Do đó, khi cúng kiếng nếu ta thích thứ gì cúng thì tâm của ta sẽ nhẹ nhàng. Còn việc trang trí hay thủ tục kèm theo chỉ để làm mình thoải mái tâm hơn, đó là tín ngưỡng của dân gian. Các vùng miền từ các Châu lục có sự tín ngưỡng khác nhau, do đó tín ngưỡng tâm linh là do văn hóa áp đặt. Ở từng hoàn cảnh khác nhau, mỗi người cũng có sự bài trí khác nhau về đồ cúng. Quan trọng là họ cảm thấy đạt với những gì họ muốn thì sẽ cảm thấy tâm thức thoải mái. Những người nhạy cảm, thích thì cúng. Những người không thích thì không cúng cũng không sao. Không ai bị phạt và cũng không bị tội gì cả, vẫn bình thường. Hỏi: Vậy những người đốt rất nhiều vàng mã có được phù hộ tốt hơn hay không? Khi cúng và đốt như vậy, không có người âm nào cho ta cả. Không có người âm nào nhận cũng như cho lại. Tất cả hành động cúng đều nằm ở tiềm thức tiềm thức của mình nhận. Khi tâm lý mình tin thì tất cả tiền nằm ở tiềm thức và người ta tự tin là mình sẽ đạt được, có sức mạnh riêng của họ và không có người âm nào giúp cả. Vấn đề cúng thể hiện sự biết ơn, quay về hồi ức bày tỏ lòng tôn sư trọng đạo là đúng. Còn vấn đề đốt nhiều để đánh đổi là không có và phí phạm, không ai nhận được phần này cả. Doben 2016 BÀI 3: SỬ DỤNG HIỆU QUẢ KHẢ NĂNG NÃO BỘ Hỏi: Tài liệu khoa học cho thấy con người thường chỉ sử dụng một vài phần trăm năng lực não bộ, các thiên tài cũng sử dụng khoảng 5% năng lực vô tận của não bộ mà thôi. Vậy anh cho lời khuyên làm sao để sử dụng tối đa năng lực não bộ trong cuộc sống? Bộ não con người hình thành từ trong bụng mẹ, do cấu trúc gien quy định, khi sinh ra đã tự vận hành và tự phát triển cho tới hết cuộc đời. Những người sống nội tâm thì não hoạt động nhiều và bộ não sẽ sáng hơn. Sự vận động liên tục, và dồn nén liên tục của hai bộ nhớ hai bên, một bên luôn nhớ về quá
  6. 6. khứ, một bên luôn ước vọng tương lai, sẽ phát sinh mâu thuẫn. Quá trình dồn nén và đấu tranh tư tưởng đó cho não bộ càng phát triển. Phương pháp tự tập luyện cho não bộ phát triển thì cần chủ động tạo ra nhiều sự dồn nén đó, bắt não luôn vận động, không ngừng học hỏi, suy nghĩ, không ngừng tiến lên. Con người mới chỉ sử dụng một phần rất nhỏ của bộ não, chính xác là vỏ não, cho các hoạt động của ý thức. Toàn bộ phần còn lại của bộ não, được ví như tảng băng chìm dành cho tiềm thức, đến nay vẫn chưa được khai thác và sử dụng hiệu quả. Những người khai mở bộ não (phần tiềm thức) thì có thể mở ngược thời gian hàng ngàn, hàng chục ngàn năm trở về trước. Những tần số trong quá khứ của tổ tiên, ông bà nhiều đời trước vẫn có khả năng kết nối được, giúp bộ não có nguồn thông tin mở rộng vô tận. Khi được tập luyện đúng phương pháp, càng vận hành nhiều thì khả năng khai mở càng rộng, sẽ kết nối được càng nhiều tần số các đời trước trong quá khứ xa xưa. Hỏi: Thiền định có làm cho bộ não phát triển, trí tuệ mở mang hay không? Thiền định chưa phải phương pháp tập luyện phát triển bộ não, mà làm cho bộ não lắng đọng, trong sáng giúp cho bộ não thanh thản, nhẹ nhàng từ đó nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động cho bộ não. Việc tập luyện não bộ cần quá trình tư duy, đọc sách, nghiên cứu, khám phá, thực hiện các công trình sáng tạo, lập kế hoạch, triển khai, định hướng… Hỏi: Có cách nào tạo sự phát triển đột biến, khai mở não bộ hay không? Những người khai mở bộ não (phần tiềm thức) thường do chấn động, bị đột biến, làm cho mất cân bằng não bộ, từ đó có khả năng đặc biệt, năng lực khác hơn người bình thường. Họ phải chấp nhận sống chung với sự đột biến ấy, bị vọng tưởng, bị mất cân
  7. 7. bằng tâm sinh lý, thường xuyên bị hành xác, bị tấn công do cơ thể bị khai mở, do đó phải tự khổ luyện ngày đêm để chiến thắng bản thân. Những người có khả năng phi thường thì cuộc sống sinh hoạt không được bình thường, nếu cuộc sống có đạo lý, có đầy đủ Yêu thương – Sức mạnh – Trí tuệ thì sẽ phát triển khả năng đúng hướng và phục vụ lợi ích cộng đồng. Ngược lại dễ bị cao ngạo, ngông cuồng, và dễ phát triển lạc hướng. Từ những kinh nghiệm sau quá trình nhiều năm bị khai mở tiềm thức, những trải nghiệm và khám phá về tâm thức, chúng tôi dự kiến sẽ tổng hợp lại tất cả các dạng bị đột biến tâm thức, mất cân bằng tâm thức, và hệ quả của nó, từ đó giúp mọi người hiểu rõ hơn những quy luật hoạt động của tâm thức con người. Hỏi: Có thể tự tạo ra những hoạt động bất thường để não bộ phát triển được không? Không được. Nếu vọng tưởng trở thành phi thường bằng cách áp đặt tập luyện sẽ bị tẩu hỏa, đó là cách nhanh nhất để phải vào bệnh viện tâm thần! Nên sống tự nhiên, vui vẻ, sống có đạo lý, đừng cố tạo áp lực cho chính mình. ĐXC 2016 BÀI 4: NHÂN DUYÊN VỢ CHỒNG Hỏi: Ông Bà ta nói hôn nhân vợ chồng làdo nhân duyên, có duyên phận mới tiến đến hôn nhân được, vậy theo ý kiến của anh Đoàn Việt Tiến như thế nào? Đây là một câu hỏi rất rộng và nan giải đối với tất cả mọi người. Tình yêu có sức hấp dẫn kỳ diệu, một lực hút kỳ lạ, tình yêu rất bao la và nhiệm màu. Tình yêu biểu hiện qua ánh mắt, nụ cười, qua lời nói, phong cách… Tình yêu liên kết hai con người không thể rời xa nhau được, họ nhớ nhau từ hình dáng, cử chỉ, cảm giác thân thương, hai trái tim rung động hòa nhịp, cảm xúc thăng hoa kỳ lạ. Có nhiều cách giải thích khác nhau, nhưng nhìn dưới góc độ tâm thức, tình yêu giữa hai người Nam và Nữ là khi có những rung động cùng tần số, hai người cảm thấy hạp nhau về tư tưởng, tình cảm, có sức cuốn hút giữa hai người. Khi hai hệ sinh học của người Nam và người Nữ rung động tần số càng giống nhau, và có đầy đủ các chỉ số tương đồng thì sẽ kết nối nhau đi đến hôn nhân, trở thành vợ chồng, chung sống hạnh phúc đến 70-80 tuổi. Trong vô số tần số não bộ, từ nguồn gốc Sức mạnh – Yêu thương – Trí tuệ, họ có những tần số Yêu Thương, hay tần số Bêrô ở người Nam và tần số Êrô ở người Nữ. Tần số Yêu Thương biểu hiện ra bên ngoài qua Ánh Mắt (ánh sáng) và Lời Nói (âm thanh) là hai yếu tố chính trong Tình Yêu tạo sức thu hút và hấp dẫn, ngoài ra còn các yếu tố khác như vóc dáng, tính cách… Chúng ta thường nghe Con trai yêu bằng mắt, Con gái yêu bằng tai, xuất phát từ lý do trên.
  8. 8. Tần số Yêu Thương phân chia 300 cấp độ, nếu đạt từ cấp độ 280 trở lên sẽ rung động đủ tạo ra sức cuốn hút, nhớ thương, bất chấp những trở ngại hoặc ngăn cản. Khi đó hai người nhất định sẽ đến với nhau, tình yêu đi đến hôn nhân, họ sẽ thành vợ thành chồng, sống yêu thương và chăm sóc cho nhau. Tần số Yêu Thương sau đó dần dần thay đổi theo thời gian, và xuất hiện thêm tần số Hận Thù. Tần số Bêrô và tần số Êrô sẽ thay đổi tương ứng thành tần số Bêrit và tần số Êrit, cuộc sống vợ sống sẽ xuất hiện cãi nhau, la mắng, ghét nhau. Nếu không có những giải pháp hòa giải thích hợp, tần số Bêrô và tần số Êrô bây giờ sẽ biến đổi tương ứng thành tần số Bătri ở người Nam và tần số Rătri ở người Nữ, họ dễ bị rạn nứt, ngoại tình, ly thân ly dị. Nguồn gốc Sức mạnh – Yêu thương – Trí tuệ của hệ sinh học trong ta là sự kế thừa, tiếp nối những gì tổ tiên, ông bà cùng chung huyết thống, dòng họ chúng ta truyền lại. Tần số tổ tiên, ông bà chúng ta từ xa xưa không mất đi, vẫn còn lại trong tiềm thức chúng ta. Trong con người có vô số tần số chi phối điều khiển, mỗi tần số là một thế giới riêng, tiếp tục chi phối chúng ta trong hiện tại. Tùy theo tỷ lệ % may mắn hay bất hạnh của tổ tiên đã trải qua xưa kia, sẽ được lập trình để ngày nay họ lại gặp nhau và sống với nhau. Người ta có thể gọi đó là duyên phận, là nghiệp quả trong mỗi số phận con người. Hỏi: Vậy những cặp vợ chồng không phải do tự tìm đến nhau, cuốn hút nhau, mà do cha mẹ hoặc ông bà sắp đặt thì sao? Dựa trên cơ sở tần số tâm thức nói trên, có thể nói rằng khi cha mẹ hoặc ông bà quyết định chọn ai làm dâu hoặc làm rể là do đã bắt được tần số tâm thức của người đó. Khi gặp mặt, hoặc qua các lần tiếp xúc, bà cụ nhìn cô gái đó sẽ cảm thấy thiện cảm, quý mến, nảy sinh ý định chọn làm dâu.
  9. 9. Hỏi: Có cách nào kích hoạt tăng tỷ lệ phần trăm yêu thương để cuộc sống hôn nhân được hạnh phúc hay không? Không có một quy luật hay công thức nào áp đặt cho con người phải yêu thương hay hận thù nhau mãi mãi. Cuộc sống nói chung theo một kịch bản tự nhiên, đó là sự đa dạng, phong phú của cuộc sống xã hội. Tình yêu, hôn nhân, cuộc sống như một bức tranh toàn cảnh bí ẩn và kỳ lạ. Có khi phải chấp nhận. Tuy nhiên trong tiềm thức mỗi con người có một người thầy, đóng vai trò trọng tài cho mọi suy nghĩ, hành động của mỗi người. Người thầy đó chính là đạo lý, sẽ đứng ra phân xử, giúp cho hai hệ sinh học chồng và vợ biết tự nhận thức phải trái, hiểu đạo nghĩa vợ chồng, luôn yêu thương, biết hướng thiện… thì cuộc sống hôn nhân luôn bền vững và hạnh phúc. Ngược lại, nếu trong mỗi người chồng hoặc người vợ thiếu vắng người thầy làm trọng tài, thì khó tránh được va chạm hoặc đổ vỡ. Hỏi: Người ta thường nói vợ chồng hợp tuổi nhau sẽ sống hạnh phúc, công việc làm ăn thuận lợi hơn. Vậy thưa anh có vấn đề hạp tuổi và khắc tuổi hay không? Con người khi sinh ra là một hệ sinh học hoàn chỉnh, mang hệ bản đồ gien, và hệ bản đồ tâm thức phức tạp, bí ẩn, lập trình sẵn trong mỗi con người rồi. Hệ bản đồ tâm thức con người đã có sẵn những tần số Yêu Thương, tần số Hận Thù, và một kịch bản tự động điều khiển, chi phối cuộc đời mỗi người. Vấn đề tuổi tác, tương sinh, tương khắc, tứ hành xung, tử vi, tướng số v.v… là những trường phái tâm linh dự đoán quá khứ, tương lai, nhưng không phải là vấn đề chính yếu, vì chưa nói được bản chất vấn đề. Những lời dự đoán này, nếu chúng ta tin tưởng sẽ có tác dụng tự kỷ ám thị, có thể sẽ trở thành hiện thực. Hỏi: Anh có thể cho biết yếu tố nào giúp hòa hợp giữa nam và nữ? Theo kinh nghiệm thấy rằng yếu tố Âm Dương có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến sự hòa hợp giữa hai người chồng và vợ. Tùy theo người Nam, nếu Dương mạnh, biểu tượng cho Ý chí, Sức mạnh, nếu gặp người Nữ cũng có Dương thì sẽ nghịch nhau, dễ phát sinh tranh cãi, không hợp nhau. Ngược lại, nếu gặp người Nữ có Âm mạnh, biểu tượng sự Lắng nghe, Nhún nhường, thì dễ hòa hợp, mối quan hệ bền vững hơn. Một người Nữ có Dương mạnh, nên chọn một người Nam có Dương yếu hơn sẽ hòa hợp với nhau. (Các bạn tham khảo chi tiết bài Sơ đồ căn nguyên tâm thức để hiểu rõ hơn). ĐXC 2016
  10. 10. BÀI 5: NHẬN DIỆN TÍNH CÁCH QUA TẦN SỐ Chào các bạn! Chúng mình gặp nhau đêm nay sẽ có những đề tài hết sức thú vị, cùng nhau mô tả, diễn giải những câu hỏi mà quý vị và các bạn luôn suy tư trăn trở, mà đến nay vẫn chưa tự mình tìm được câu trả lời. Có lẽ sau nhiều năm, nhiều tháng, nhiều ngày, trong gian khổ tự rèn luyện và trải nghiệm cùng với các bạn, cuối cùng đúc kết rằng tất cả những gì tôi và các bạn đã và đang thực hiện chính là phục vụ cho mục đích tìm hiểu khám phá chính mình. Nếu như mọi người thường chỉ quan tâm những điều trước mặt, không cần biết đến những gì bên trong, thì tôi hoàn toàn ngược lại, mọi hoạt động của tôi là do chiều ngược của nội tâm tôi phát ra bên ngoài. Quá trình dày công khổ luyện, đào luyện, tập luyện là tôi quán tưởng ngược về nguồn gốc năng lượng tôi đang nói chuyện phát ra từ đâu, như vậy là tôi thành thói quen. Có những bí quyết, phương pháp nào đó thì từ từ tôi sẽ giải thích rõ cho các bạn hiểu rõ, vì thấy các bạn đang nhìn tôi, miên man suy nghĩ, các bạn chưa tưởng tượng vấn đề là gì, phát sinh từ đâu v.v… Nếu các bạn có những câu hỏi thắc mắc thì tôi xin trả lời. Câu hỏi: Khi anh tiếpxúc một người đối diện, anh đã dùng khả năng của mình để có thể nhận xét chính xác về một con người, mặc dù anh mới gặp người đó lần đầu tiên. Vậy anh hãy cho biết bí quyết nào để anh có thể hiểu rõ về một con người như vậy? Cái đầu tiên là khi gặp tôi người đó phải nói chuyện với tôi bằng âm thanh, có một hai câu chào hỏi, hoặc nói với tôi một điều gì đó, thông qua âm thanh lời nói đó, vô tình họ mở cửa tâm thức của họ, bắt đầu năng lượng phát ra từ não bộ tôi sẽ đọc từ phía trong, tôi sẽ quán tưởng theo âm thanh đó đi vào bên trong, không phải trong không gian thực, tôi sẽ nói chuyện phía trong chiều sâu nội tâm, đọc từ bên trong chứ không đọc bằng ngũ quan tai, mắt, mũi, miệng thông thường. Cái đó có phải là vật chất không thưa anh? Dường như tôi đọc, tôi thấy đều là năng lượng vật chất, đó là từ trường. Ví dụ tôi nhìn người trước mặt tôi là anh bạn này, tôi thấy từ phía bên trong não anh từ trường dữ liệu của thế giới nội tâm anh đang chuyển động, có độ xoáy, chạy ngược, sáng và tối. Tôi sẽ đọc thẳng vô đó, để mô tả, diễn giải những ý nghĩa gì đó trong nội tâm của anh, bằng trực giác, với điều kiện tôi và anh ta đang giao thoa với nhau, thì tôi sẽ đọc ra tư tưởng này. Dựa vào những dấu hiệu nào để anh đọc được nội tâm của người đó? Hầu như tất cả bộ nhớ ký ức con người nằm ở não bộ. Khi đọc tôi nhìn thẳng vào hốc mắt, năng lượng não bộ tôi phát ra xuyên qua hốc mắt, đi sâu vào bên trong bộ nhớ ký ức để lấy thông tin. Năng lượng nội tâm của con người trụ xung quanh hốc mắt. Tôi đọc bằng sóng não chứ không phải bằng mắt thường. Ánh mắt tôi hướng về người đó nhưng đọc bằng sóng sinh học. Năng lượng từ trường sinh học phát ra để đọc.
  11. 11. Ví dụ khi nhìn vào hốc mắt phía bên trái của anh bạn này, không phải tâm trạng là buồn hay vui, mà tôi sẽ thu được dòng năng lượng, mô tả như đồ hình như một người đang kéo một cỗ xe thồ nặng, nghĩa là anh đang thực hiện một công việc rất nặng nề, giống như đang kéo một chiếc xe nặng, một công việc rất nặng mà lực anh lại yếu, thí dụ vậy. Khi nhìn vào hốc mắt phía bên phải của anh ta, dòng năng lượng có hình một chiếc mão với những dây leo xung quanh, chiếc mão biểu tượng của chức sắc, chức vụ thì phân tích rằng, địa vị và chức vụ của anh ta sẽ không phát triển được, mặc dù anh muốn nhưng mà năng lượng cho thấy bị ảm đạm, làm cho khó chịu. Khi nhìn vào vùng mắt, tôi đọc và mô tả từ trường như vậy, nhưng với điều kiện người đó cho tôi đọc. Nếu mà anh ta chống lại, nói rằng không nghe không thấy không biết, anh ta đẩy năng lượng rất mạnh ra thì tôi đọc không được. Tức là đồng thanh tương ứng, đồng khí tương cầu, thì tôi đọc được. Như vậy tôi đọc bằng năng lượng sóng não chứ không phải bằng hình tướng bên ngoài, không phải bằng hình ảnh nhìn bằng mắt thường. Khi đó có sự tham gia của vô thức, nhưng vẫn do ý thức làm chủ, vẫn biết người trước mặt, biết mình đang nói chuyện, biết dừng lại hay không dừng lại, còn nếu vô thức hoàn toàn thì mình không thể dừng lại lời nói, sẽ mất định hướng. Trường hợp anh tiếp xúc một người qua điện thoại, không gặp trực tiếp, anh vẫn có thể nhận xét đúng về người đó, vậy anh dùng bí quyết gì? Đó là âm thanh, khi gọi điện thoại thì tôi sẽ nghe được âm thanh, tôi phân tích được tổng thể âm thanh và lấy được mã số âm thanh, ví dụ 99 88 B-X, bên trong có mã số âm thanh B-Ê-B-V-Ê, ví dụ vậy. Tổng thể mã số âm thanh chứa đựng tất cả thông tin vật chất có trong tiềm thức con người. Năng lượng não bộ tôi sẽ phân tích mã số âm thanh, đi ngược lại trong không gian, thời gian mà họ đang trải qua, tức là lấy âm thanh để phân tích ra những hình thể, vật thể nào đó, tìm ra bản chất của sự việc, đọc được một câu chuyện về quá khứ, hoặc là biết được bản chất tâm lý của người đó, tất cả chứa đựng trong mã số âm thanh. Đó là sự giao cảm mà thôi, tôi hiểu rằng tất cả chúng ta nói chuyện với nhau bằng sự giao cảm, khi thần kinh giao cảm được với nhau, thì sẽ tạo ra dòng năng lượng hết sức thú vị, chúng ta đang nghe cái chiều sâu bên trong chứ không phải cái chiều cạn bên ngoài. Như vậy tôi hiều rằng à thì ra chúng ta đi sâu tìm hiểu tâm hồn, thế giới nội tâm bên trong thì chúng ta cảm thấy nhẹ nhàng. Nhiều khi tôi ca một bài hát, ngâm một bài thơ, hay vẽ một bức tranh thì các bạn thấy dễ chịu, thực ra tôi đang đi sâu vào thế giới nội tâm của các bạn, và phân tích bằng năng lượng não bộ tôi. Bởi vì não bộ tôi nó nhạy cảm quá, qua khổ luyện và do khai mở nên từ trường não bộ tôi phát sáng, phát sóng mạnh về hướng người đó, sẽ giao thoa với nhau. Nó sẽ tạo ra sóng đồng dạng, quá trình vật chất và siêu vật chất, như vậy chúng ta đang hoà đồng từ trường sinh học của chúng ta. Thưa anh có cách nào để một người bình thường có thể rèn luyện được khả năng để nhận diện người khác hay không?
  12. 12. Khả năng con người có thể rèn luyện lấy sóng não để đọc người khác thì khó lắm. Đó là quá trình tự vận động khai mở, tự đột biến mà có, chứ không bao giờ người bình thường rèn luyện để đọc được người khác. Nếu quá ham muốn thực hiện dễ bị hoang tưởng, và có thể bị tẩu hoả, bị điên. Tôi nghĩ là khó, bởi vì quá trình khai mở tâm thức con người mình là quá trình đột biến, tự vận hành, tự sáng, tự rèn luyện, khả năng đó là vô thức, thì không bao giờ người bình thường có thể rèn luyện được. Những người có khả năng như vậy là người có chiều ngược nội tâm bị khai mở, mở được cấp cao của đại não, họ quyết tâm rèn luyện nâng cao khả năng đó lên, nâng cao để trí tuệ làm chủ thì người đó mới có thông tin chính xác, còn nếu chỉ khai mở mức độ trung não, tiểu não, thì họ dễ nói sai hoặc bị hoang tưởng. Quá trình mười mấy năm nghiên cứu và rèn luyện khả năng này thì tôi khám phá được khả năng con người đọc được người khác là bằng trực giác. Nghĩa là sự hoạt động của não bộ dùng bức xạ năng lượng để đọc, đây là một quá trình rất khó khăn, khó để đọc thông tin chính xác. Năng lượng của người đó phải rất mạnh, và rất cân bằng, và người nghe phải có sự hợp tác chặt chẽ, giao thoa nhau thì mới đọc được. Chúng ta không thể chủ quan khi đọc thông tin người khác, nếu chủ quan chúng ta đọc thông tin trong điều kiện giữa hai người không giao thoa, giữa A và B cho kết quả là C thì chúng ta sẽ cho kết quả sai. Khi đó vô tình chúng ta thất bại và gây tổn hại cho người đối diện, vì nếu họ nghe theo thông tin sai thì hậu quả sẽ tai hại biết chừng nào. Tôi nghĩ trong cuộc giao thoa năng lượng này, sự tư vấn phải hết sức dè dặt và thận trọng, không thể tự nhiên đơn thuần tự cho mình là thần thánh mà trả lời đúng tất cả những câu hỏi. Tôi nghiên cứu rất kỹ vấn đề này và tôi tự phản biện với chính mình, tôi chiêm nghiệm bản thân tự đặt ra câu hỏi và tự trả lời suốt ngày đêm và thấy rằng: tôi sai rất nhiều. Ví dụ tôi tự hỏi rằng ngày mai tôi phải làm những gì, buổi sáng làm gì, buổi chiều làm gì? Tôi viết câu trả lời ra giấy và sang ngày mai tôi đối chiếu xem đúng hay không, và thấy rằng chỉ đúng 30% – 40%. Ngày nào tôi rèn luyện công phu thì có thể đúng được 70%. Cho nên có thể kết luận rằng xác suất ngày mai tôi làm gì thì mức độ chính xác tương đối, có khi chưa đạt được ý muốn của tôi. Tôi cũng đã chiêm nghiệm, ghi chép cẩn thận những cuộc giao thoa giữa tôi và người khác. Tôi đã ghi chép hàng trăm, hàng ngàn trường hợp để phân tích ảnh hưởng yếu tố nào, nhân tố nào mới đúng, và vì sao đúng, vì sao sai. Sau này tôi mới lập trình được cặn kẽ, và kết luận sự giao thoa hết sức là đồng điệu, nếu chủ quan thì nhất định sẽ bị sai. Cho nên bước vào cuộc chơi tâm thức phải cùng nhau giao thoa, tôi thấy không đơn giản, chỉ khi nào có một sự ngẫu hứng xuất thần, khi đó năng lượng cao phát ra thì sẽ đọc đúng, và không xuất thần thì sẽ đọc sai. Trong thực tế, một số người làm giám đốc nhân sự, hay tổng giám đốc, khi tuyển dụng có thể nhận xét đúng khả năng và tính cách của ứng viên, đó là nhờ sự trải nghiệm hay họ có một năng lượng đặc biệt? Thứ nhất là nhờ họ trải nghiệm nhiều, đã gặp rất nhiều người, trực tiếp ám thị về các dạng người, nên khi gặp ứng viên, quan sát hành động, cử chỉ, lời nói v.v… làm họ nhớ lại, tức là do trải nghiệm nhiều, va chạm nhiều, thì người ta có khả năng nhận biết
  13. 13. người đối diện, nhìn người đoán tính cách rất giỏi. Sự trải nghiệm nếu kết hợp một chút trực giác, sự cảm nhận, tức là phần sáng của não bộ họ giỏi, thì cũng có thể nhìn nhận được người khác, quá trình rèn luyện sẽ giúp cho năng lượng não bộ của họ đủ mạnh, tự động cảm nhận được ngay. Thậm chí họ có thể tự sắp đặt nơi làm việc, sắp đặt bàn ghế, bố cục rất chuẩn, mà họ vẫn cảm thấy dễ chịu, vẫn phù hợp, đó là nhờ hoạt động tự động của não bộ của họ, sự kinh nghiệm, do tư duy của họ tự sáng tự biết, do đó họ cũng không cần nhà tự vấn nào cả mà cũng đạt kết quả khá tốt. Tâm Nguyên 2016 BÀI 6: NGUỒN SÁNG TRONG SỰ SỐNG Có phải con người chưa khám phá hết sự bí ẩn của thế giới nội tâm của chính mình? Bởi lẽ chúng ta đang bị khách quan bên ngoài cuốn hút. Điều đó làm tôi hoảng sợ nên 12 năm trôi qua, tôi đã đánh thức chính mình và quay vào phía bên trong để thám hiểm một thế giới nội tại đầy khắc nghiệt và kỳ diệu! Bầu trời rất đẹp, không gian trải thảm cho thiên nhiên tự nảy nở sự sống. Thực vật, động vật và khoáng vật trên hành tinh đang hình thành và phát triển theo quy luật đào thải. Lực hấp dẫn, độ đàn hồi rất mạnh. Tôi đưa bàn tay trước không gian ấy vẫn không thể đứng yên được. Hệ Mặt Trời phát toả hằng hà sa số những từ trường chuyển động gấp khúc, ngang dọc, cứng, mềm. Địa đất oằn mình chịu đựng và phát toả bức xạ hai chiều Âm và Dương, Ngày và Đêm, giống Đực và giống Cái, Hình Thành và Tan Rã. Tôi choáng ngợp trong trạng thái nặng trĩu của các thế lực ấy. Thế nhưng, một hôm trên cánh đồng lúa mạ xanh mơn mởn rì rào trong cơn gió, tôi đi trên bờ đê vắng, sự nhẹ nhàng êm ả ấy làm tan đi cái vọng động điên đảo của từ trường kích thích sự thèm
  14. 14. muốn vô bờ kia. Nếu xưa kia tôi là một người thợ mộc thì bàn tay này gân guốc hơn, mắt đăm chiêu và nhiều vết nhăn hơn bây giờ. Bỗng có một thế lực bí ẩn nào đó nhắc nhở tôi rằng: – Ta là ánh sáng tâm thức từ nguồn cội, nằm sâu trong tiềm thức của ngươi đây. Tôi hỏi: – Vì sao Ngài xuất hiện được? Ngài nói: – Vì ngươi thanh tịnh và cảm hứng. Có phải làn gió mát rì rào đó, có phải những màu mạ xanh và hoa trái trổ màu thân thương ngây ngô ấy, thế giới tâm hồn trở về nguồn cội…Ôi, tôi giật mình tỉnh lạivà sung sướng thấy Tạo Hóa đẹp vô cùng, thiên nhiên là kỳ diệu, còn trong tôi có một “Chủ Thể Sáng” dẫn đường cho cái đẹp ấy. Tôi quay về căn phòng vắng một mình, ôm cây đàn và khảy những nốt nhạc để hát ra từ cái lực ánh sáng ấy. Bài hát tuôn ra từ khẩu âm “sự sáng trong sự sống, sự sống trong muôn vàn yêu thương”. Ôi, đớn đau thay cho sự nặng nề, ta quên đi sự đau khổ ấy. Cội nguồn ơi! Ánh sáng ta về đây, ta về đây cho muôn hoa đua nở, cho tình yêu muôn thuở… Kể từ khi tôi tìm thấy cái chiều ngược ấy thì nguồn sống càng dâng cao hơn, những ngòi bút vẽ viết cảm thấy linh động hơn. Chính ánh sáng trí tuệ này là một bậc “Minh Triết” dẫn đường cho mọi hành động. Tôi thấy con đường trước mặt như hiện lên hai chữ “Thận Trọng” và “Kiểm Soát”. À, thì ra chức năng não bộ có bóng đèn dẫn đường cho sự sống. Vậy, não tôi là gốc, hai tay hai chân tôi chỉ là ngọn nhánh thôi, vậy là hình dáng con người tôi ngược với cây ngoài kia rồi, gốc cây thì xuống đất, còn gốc não tôi là của “Ông Vũ Trụ”. Ông Vũ Trụ ơi ông có nghe tôi nói không? Ông lắc đầu không trả lời. Nhưng tôi vẫn tri ân tất cả sự ban cho này, sự bình an, sự thanh thản và tinh thần lạc an như thể là hình thể sống trong tôi là sự sáng tạo và sự vị tha, hòa đồng và cảm thông cho tất cả. Nguồn sáng không màu, nguồn sống có màu, mặt trời phát ra tia sáng cầu vồng bảy màu, phát xạ mạnh pha trộn đầy màu sắc cho cuộc sống, cho các bức tranh tuyệt mỹ của thế gian. Nhưng vật chất từ trường ấy vẫn phai mờ, luôn luôn hấp dẫn hình thành và tan rã. Trở về với nguồn cội “Ánh Sáng” vũ trụ, cha đẻ của vật chất mãi mãi trường tồn trong không gian, thời gian vĩnh cửu. Ai qua đó tìm ai đó Có phải chăng ta biết tự thuở nào Dấu chân xưa còn có hay không
  15. 15. Vẫn lẳng lặng như ta trở về từ quá khứ Ai ơi đang xa xứ Hãy về đi trong một chốc thời gian Tuổi đời kia sao vẫn mênh mang Xin được biết đến bao giờ mới biết. Tâm Nguyên BÀI 7: SỰ BÍ ẨN CỦA TÂM THỂ Nếu nói rằng “Không“, “Tôi không“, “Tâm Thể không“ thì cái gì là có…? Bởi vậy sau cơn bệnh đột biến Tâm Thể hành hạ suốt 4.000 ngày và đêm tôi chợt tỉnh giấc và hiểu được nhiều về mình. Nay xin được mạn phép tâm sự với quý vị và những trái tim đồng tâm, đồng cảm đang cùng nhau chia sẻ. Vào một đêm tăm tối của năm tháng khó quên, đỉnh điểm của sự nghiệt ngã và chấn động, oan nghiệp và cay đắng trong đời. Tôi đã bị đột biến, cảnh giới Tiềm Thức trỗi dậy và hệ thức hoang tưởng xuất hiện giữa hư và thực, như giành giựt bám víu lấy thân thể tôi. Hai dòng năng lượng đối nghịch bắt đầu xuất hiện, cảnh giới Sáng và Tối, cảnh giới Âm và Dương. Họ đang thi nhau trình diễn. Trạng thái vô thức đã xuất hiện, kẻ u mê và điên dại trong đó cũng biết nói, nhưng bậc minh triết thánh thiện lại chỉ dạy và họ là các tần số có nhiều kênh khác nhau ở ngay trong tâm ta, họ chính là Thần Thức. Thoạt đầu tôi sợ nhưng rồi quen dần và để cho các kênh tự phát ở các tần số sóng mạnh và yếu, lúc đó Tâm tôi kiên quyết giữ ở trạng thái thứ ba, đó là trạng thái của sự suy xét không ngộ nhận, không vọng tưởng. Các tần số thần thức vừa là người bạn của tâm thể, cũng là người Thầy tối cao và đôi khi cũng là kẻ phá hoại, khủng bố. Khi ánh sáng đạt đỉnh cao, não bộ và tâm thể bắt đầu liên kết, và sự yêu thương, hóa sinh bắt đầu kết nối thành một “tiểu linh quang“ có hệ thống kiểm soát của hai đại não. Tâm – Trí – Thể hòa đồng cùng nhắc nhở: “Hãy chiến thắng ta đi và trong ta có kẻ phản nghịch“. Có lẽ điều đó giống như người chiến sĩ ôm chặt tay súng, đối mặt với mưa bom lửa đạn và sự vật vã kinh hoàng … Khi tôi tìm được thuyền, lòng tôi vẫn đảo điên Khi tôi tìm được hải đồ, đời tôi như phát sáng Thật vây, tôi đã thăng hoa từ những viên ngọc của các thần thức sáng làm chủ thể của trí tuệ và sáng tạo không ngừng. Mặt biển Tâm thức đã trở về sự bình an. Cửa biển đã lồng lộng hiện ra là sức mạnh và tình yêu thương được diễn tả qua một khung hình học tôi đã vẽ dưới đây:
  16. 16. Tâm tròn nội tiếp trong tam giác đều Góc DƯƠNG: thể hiện sức mạnh của CHA Góc ÂM: thể hiện sức chịu đựng và tình yêu thương của MẸ Góc HỘI TỤ: là đỉnh thể hiện áng sáng vô tận của THẦY và sự khám phá, tiến hóa không ngừng. Thế là có ba góc, ý tưởng đó bảo vệ được vòng tròn nội tiếp của trái tâm, nơi vùng phát khởi của cảm xúc và tình yêu thương được thanh lọc bởi “Ba Góc Cuộc Đời“ tạo ra động và tịnh. Định luật tròn đều là đúng. Sự móp méo là sai. Tôi đang chiến đấu và chiến thắng chính tôi cho kẻ u mê trong tôi không còn nữa. Nhưng các bạn ơi ! Tôi phải làm sao khi biết rằng cánh cửa Tâm Thức khai mở muôn ngàn cảnh giới đầy màu sắc của thần thức đang khởi dậy. Chỉ có bài tâm ca, lời kêu gọi cho nhẹ đi, cho mặt biển được bình yên, cho độ tăng lực của núi và sự dung hòa của đất và biển trong tôi.
  17. 17. Ôi những bức tranh của người xưa, các bậc tiên tổ hùng anh một thời liệt oanh vẫn còn đó, như gió thổi ngàn mây, cho mùa xuân trải thảm hoa yêu thương, một màu xanh lá mạ của tình yêu thương, một màu vàng khoe sắc lạc an. Trong mỗi thế giới yêu thương, năng lượng tâm thể đang hòa đồng với vũ trụ giữa ánh sáng muôn phương của muôn ngàn cảnh giới trong tôi. Tối và Sáng Tốt và Xấu,Tôi đang học… Tôi đang rèn luyện… Tôi đang chiến thắng và trở về chính Tâm tôi. Đoàn Việt Tiến 30/4/2012 BÀI 8: CÁC THỨC ÂM – DƯƠNG và ảnh hưởng của chúng đến đời sống TÂM THỨC con người Mỗi người chúng ta đều luôn tồn tại các thức dương và âm. Đây là các “Cổng” của con người và chúng có thể mở hoặc đóng tùy vào sự luyện tập hay căn duyên của mỗi người. Vậy “Thức” là gì? Đây là một khái niệm hoàn toàn mới và có thể diễn giải theo góc độ khoa học. Tùy vào độ mở của thức trong con người, các sóng Âm và Dương sẽ đi vào các thức đã mở và gây ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến tâm lý, thái độ, hành vi và cách ứng xử trong cuộc sống. Sau một thời gian dài nghiên cứu, Nhà nghiên cứu tâm thức Đoàn Việt Tiến diễn giải các hiện tượng này cụ thể như sau: Mỗi người chúng ta đều có 12 thức, trong đó có 6 thức Âm và 6 thức Dương. Phần lớn những người có hiện tượng “xem bói” hay “lên đồng” là những người mở thức âm (từ 1-6). Khi mở các thức Âm, những người này thường nói chuyện trong vô thức nhưng mắt nhắm. Những người mở thức Dương (từ 6-12) sẽ sáng hơn và Dương mở càng nhiều và cao thì người đó sẽ thông minh, biết nhiều thứ và dễ dàng học hỏi, tiếp thu trong tất cả các vấn đề. Đối với những Nhà Ngoại Cảm, đầu tiên họ sẽ mở các thức Âm và sau đó họ sẽ mở các thức dương. Các thức Dương sẽ kiểm soát và điều khiển các thức âm và tùy vào độ mở dương mà họ có được. Đối với những người chịu khó luyện tập và bị hành xác khổ cực, tất cả 12 thức Âm và Dương sẽ mở hết. Khi đó, họ có thể nói chuyện trong tình trạng vô thức nhưng vẫn kiểm soát được nội dung và có những năng lực đặc biệt khác.
  18. 18. Dưới đây là bản liệt kê các ảnh hưởng đến con người khi họ được mở các thức từ Dương sang Âm: 1. Thức Dương tầng 12 Người mở thức này sẽ có trí tuệ thông minh, sáng suốt và có hướng phát triển đi lên và có khả năng, bản lĩnh tranh đấu sinh tồn rất cao. Có phát kiến sáng tạo và nhiều hoài bảo, mơ ước. 2. Thức Dương tầng 11 Mọi sự việc đều được cảm nhận, định hướng để tìm cách giải quyết nhanh theo phản xạ. Những người mở thức này thường có khả năng nhận thúc nhanh qua trực giác. 3. Thức Dương tầng 10 Những người mở thức này có thể phát ra âm thanh, có âm giọng lạ đặc biệt hơn ở các độ tầng khác nhau nhằm thu phục những người cao hơn. 4. Thức Dương tầng 09 Tâm cảm bị rung động mạnh, sự yêu thương và hy sinh có thể làm cho người khác cảm mến. Xuất thần nhanh và tâm có thể trở về nguồn cội. 5. Thức Dương tầng 08 Người mở thức này có cảm giác hưng phấn, vui vẻ, nhẹ nhàng có cảm giác xúc cảm tinh thần trong chốn an lạc. 6. Thức Dương tầng 07
  19. 19. Con người bổng dưng có sức mạnh nội lực cao và có thể chuyển động toàn thân bằng sức lực cao hơn người bình thường. 7. Thức Âm tầng 06 Những người mở thức âm tầng 6 sẽ có hiện tượng năng lượng phát ra vô thức. Khi thức Dương phía trên não bộ làm chủ, thức Âm sẽ có tâm trạng muốn đi trị bệnh, làm phước. Khi trị bệnh, cảnh giới đó bị phản xạ mạnh kích hoạt não bộ tạo ra tuyến điều tiết ở các hóc môn não và cung cấp năng lượng ở phía dưới cơ hoành. Để sử dụng năng lượng này, và cũng phải sử dụng để tránh ức chế bằng cách vận chuyển cơ của 2 chi trên (bàn tay) và 2 chi dưới (bàn chân). Khi tay xoa vào vật thể khác sẽ có tác dụng cộng hưởng gần nhất (-) và (+). Năng lượng dạng đồng pha gây ra lực hút mạnh và nghịch pha lực đẩy ra. (nếu trong tình trạng vô thức, thả lỏng tâm lý, tay sẽ chuyển về hướng có mã tần số phù hợp). Ví dụ: Người Nam bị khai mở thức Âm tầng 6 sẽ chuyển năng lượng vào người Nữ có sóng âm tàn dư thấp hơn. Như vậy là Dương nam tạo lực tác động vào Âm nữ. Vì vậy khi họ dùng tay tác động, năng lượng sẽ phát ra hoặc họ có thể dùng khẩu ý cũng chuyển tần sóng âm thanh về hướng đó. Hệ quả là làm cho người bị tác động dễ chịu hơn sau giai đoạn tương tác năng lượng. Biện pháp này nhằm mục đích cân bằng lại hệ sinh học mất ổn định sinh ra các bệnh tâm lý hoặc các chứng bệnh mệt mỏi, đau nhức bất thường. Như vậy, năng lượng sinh học vô thức khai mở ở tầng cao được hoàn chỉnh và định hướng sáng suốt của não bộ và chuyển thức bằng tâm năng sẽ có hướng kết quả tốt. Khi thức Âm mở nhưng thiếu thức Dương làm chủ thì người bị mở âm sẽ vận chuyển năng lượng bị sai lệch, khi đi đúng mục tiêu, định hướng và bị thức hoang tưởng xen vào và làm cho cả hành động và lời nói đều sai theo. Hiện nay ở Việt Nam, những người mở thức 6 này rất nhiều, hàng vạn người. Họ đều cho rằng biết trị bệnh và xưng là thầy. Nhưng trong nhóm những người chia làm 2 nhóm như sau: Nhóm có Dương làm chủ: Năng lượng có định hướng và không ngừng luyện tập để thăng hoa. Nhóm Dương không làm chủ: Năng lượng không định hướng (tiêu cực). Trường năng lượng sinh học tiềm ẩn từ trong nội thức phát ra trong cơ thể dẫn đến các tình trạng tốt và xấu. Khi não bộ hưng phấn ở độ cao với chỉ số hơn hạn định gấp 3 – 10 lần gây ra tâm trạng xuất thần, sự nhạy cảm cực mạnh. 8. Thức Âm tầng 5 Những người mở thức 5 sẽ bị khống chế não, không chủ động được và người đó sẽ phát ra năng lượng vô thức giống như hành động của trẻ con không có cha mẹ (Không
  20. 20. ý thức dạy dỗ). Họ sẽ òa khóc hoặc la hét dữ dội với mức độ tần số rung cao và thấp tùy theo tầng thức chứa các dạng tần số sóng. 9. Thức Âm tầng 4 Người mở thức này sẽ xuất hiện các khả năng động vật. các hành động sẽ không kiểm soát được như múa máy, nhảy nhót như loài khỉ và có khả năng chạy, leo trèo nhanh. Ngoài ra có người lại có sức mạnh của con bò, trâu. Họ xô ngã hay công phá với lực cao hơn bình thường từ 3-10 lần. Khuôn mặt xấu xí, nhăn nhó, miệng căn răng lại, la hét lớn, tay chân vùng vằng (Tâm thần cấp 3 và hoang tưởng điên loạn). 10. Thức Âm tầng 3 Con người trở thành súc vật, bò xuống đất giống như con rùa, con ếch hoặc con chó, con mèo. Những người mở thức này hết sức đau khổ và hay khóc lóc, than thở, kêu cứu. 11. Thức Âm tầng 2 Tâm trạng vô định hướng, bò sát đất như rắn, thuồng luồng và như cục đá lăn không đau, không biết nói, không la, có thể nhe răng hoặc le lưỡi. 12. Thức Âm tầng 1 Tâm trạng không biết gì và nằm im bất tỉnh, chỉ có 2 ngón tay ngo ngoe chuyển động, mắt nhắm, hơi thở khò khè, thích nằm chỗ tối hoặc lao vài nơi bụi rậm, cát đất nằm úp mặt xuống đất như chết. Trên đây là phần diễn giải các biểu hiện của 12 thức Âm và Dương. Tùy theo từng trường hợp, các nhà ngoại cảm có năng lực sẽ nhìn ra được những người cụ thể mở ở các thức nào và đưa ra cách cân bằng phù hợp. Tâm Nguyên SƠ ĐỒ CĂN NGUYÊN TÂM THỨC Sau 10 năm gian khổ trong tình trạng đột biến, trải qua bao khó khăn do sự thay đổi tâm lý trong bản thân, để rồi Tâm Thức đã khai mở cho tôi khả năng có thể nhận biết được sự chuyển động của hai hệ Dương và Âm trong cơ thể. Tôi đã nhận dạng và phân tích trạng thái hoạt động của các tầng thức trong tâm thể sống của chính bản thân tôi. Giờ đây, qua thời gian khổ luyện cùng với trải nghiệm, thử thách, chiụ đựng, tôi đã sắp xếp một cách khoa học các kinh nghiệm, hiểu biết đó, để đúc kết, tổng hợp thành Sơ Đồ Căn Nguyên Tâm Thức. Tôi mong rằng, những bí ẩn đó sẽ được khám phá để cùng chia sẻ với quý vị cũng như với các bạn đồng cảm, để quý vị và các bạn hiểu thêm rằng, đó là biểu hiện thực trạng sức khỏe tâm lý của một bản thể, sự tác động của nó với tâm sinh lý của quý vị và các bạn trong cuộc sống hiện thực.
  21. 21. Sơ Đồ Căn Nguyên Tâm Thức phân chia 2 hệ thống chính: Hệ thức Dương (+) Hệ thức Âm (-) Mỗi hệ thức được chia 3 cấp, ứng với ý nghĩa: người lớn, trung niên, trẻ con. Hệ Dương: Mang bản chất nam tính Ông ( người lớn ) Cậu ( trung niên ) Bé Nam ( trẻ con ) Hệ Âm: Mang bản chất nữ tính Bà ( người lớn ) Cô ( trung niên ) Bé Nữ ( trẻ con ) Mỗi cấp sẽ chia thành 3 bậc, theo giá trị so sánh: mạnh mẽ, trung bình, yếu đuối.
  22. 22. Đại (mạnh mẽ) Trung (trung bình) Tiểu (yếu) Tâm Thức mỗi người chúng ta ở mức giá trị nào, cấp độ nào, trong hệ thức nào thì sẽ chịu ảnh hưởng trực tiếp về tâm lý theo bản chất của cấp độ đó, hệ thức đó. Các bạn sẽ hiểu rõ hơn qua phân tích một vài trường hợp sau đây: Người thuộc hệ thức Dương, cấp độ Ông, mức giá trị là Tiểu Ông: Người đó sẽ có tâm lý giống như một Ông già, có thể lớn tiếng và muốn dùng uy lực để thể hiện, nhưng vì mức độ là Tiểu (ông già nhỏ) nên cũng sẽ không thể là một người chỉ huy giỏi, khả năng tâm lý không biến hóa thăng tiến, tâm trạng vẫn thường rơi vào trạng thái lo sợ, hay vụng về trong sự quyết định hành vi. Người thuộc hệ thức Dương, cấp độ Ông, mức giá trị là Trung Ông: Người đó có khả năng lãnh đạo tốt hơn, quyết định và suy nghĩ dứt khoác hơn, mạnh mẽ hơn cấp tiểu ông, nhưng vẫn không thể thành công trong các việc lớn, tư duy và hành vi vẫn chưa hoàn thiện. Người thuộc hệ thức Dương, cấp độ Ông, mức giá trị là Đại Ông: Người đó có khả năng chỉ huy cao, tư duy sáng suốt, ý chí mạnh mẽ, luôn tiến lên phía trước, thể hiện sự khôn ngoan, mưu trí, quyết đoán. Khả năng lãnh đạo tốt, dễ thành công việc lớn và có sức thuyết phục mọi cấp. Sức chịu đựng bền bỉ, mạnh mẽ. Như vậy, tuỳ thuộc các cấp độ và giá trị khác nhau thì người đó sẽ có trạng thái tâm lý và năng lực khác nhau như phân tích nói trên. Đặc điểm các giá trị và cấp độ: Đại cậu: Mạnh mẽ, sôi nổi. Trung cậu: Lững lờ, ung dung tự tại. Tiểu cậu: Nhỏ nhẹ, sợ sệt và ẩn náu. Đại bé nam: Con nít mạnh mẽ, thích tiến lên và học hỏi. Trung bé nam: Khoan thai, nhượng bộ, thích hưởng thụ. Tiểu bé nam: Sợ sệt, hay từ chối và nhõng nhẽo. Đối với hệ thức Âm, các trạng thái, mức độ và biểu hiện cũng giống như phần giải thích thuộc tính của hệ thức Dương nói trên, nhưng mang đặc điểm Nữ tính hơn. Các đặc điểm của hệ Tâm Thức sẽ tác động đến ý thức, tâm lý và hành vi của con người, biểu hiện các đặc điểm cá tính khác nhau và tác động đến giá trị sống thực tế của bản thể đó.
  23. 23. Sự đột biến Tâm Thức có thể dẫn đến khai mở nhưng không hoàn thiện (100%), thì tâm lý không cân bằng. Sự chênh lệch tâm lý này sẽ đưa đến trạng thái hoang tưởng, suy nghĩ và hành vi không thực tế, không làm được việc gì hoàn thiện, không giúp được ai. Đôi khi họ bị mất cân bằng trong chính cuộc sống của họ mà chưa chắc họ có thể tự điều chỉnh lạị được. Khi khai mở hoàn thiện (100%), các tầng thức được khai mở đó phải tròn đều, và người đó phải quán tưởng có chủ thể để giữ cho vững chắc tâm thể thì họ mới có năng lượng sáng suốt, dẫn đến khai phá tài năng đặc biệt mà rèn luyện, nâng cao trí lực và khả năng đặc biệt để phát huy. Theo tôi, hầu như tất cả sự khai mở để cảm nhận và đưa đến khả năng đặc biệt là vô cùng khó khăn cho bản thể về đời sống tâm lý và nó cũng tác động trực tiếp đến đời sống thực tế. Tất cả sự khai mở các tầng thức Âm hay Dương, dù nhỏ hay lớn, mạnh hay yếu đều phải trả giá. Sự trả giá để đạt được mục đích mong muốn giải thoát căn nguyên của mình. Vì thế, con người phải luôn có ý thức xác định nguyên tắc sống, có khuynh hướng làm chủ bản thể và khổ luyện để chỉnh sữa cho hệ tâm thể của mình, có kỹ năng sống tốt và sáng suốt. Có như vậy, ta mới định hình được một tâm thể sống toàn năng khi khai mở hết các tầng thức trên sơ đồ mà tôi vừa diễn giải cho Quý vị. Chúc Quý vị và các Bạn đồng cảm khai sáng hoàn thiện Tâm Trí Thể để vững vàng trên con đường làm chủ bản thân. Đầy nghị lực và mạnh mẽ để đối phó với cuộc hành trình gian khổ và khó khăn trong cuộc sống của chúng ta. Đoàn Việt Tiến 09/2012 KHÁM PHÁ TIỀM THỨC CHUYỂN ĐỘNG HÌNH ELIP Ngày xưa tôi là một đứa bé vụng dại, mơ mộng và tưởng tượng, hay quan sát và suy nghĩ mọi cảnh vật diễn ra xung quanh tôi. Nhìn con gà trống trong vườn của mẹ đang vùng vẫy chống cự các con gà tre khác, chúng đùa giỡn tôi cũng tưởng tượng theo cảnh ấy mà lấy giấy bút vẽ phác thảo lại rồi dán lên vách nhà. Những buổi chiều hè hoa phượng nở đỏ sân trường trong tiếng ve sầu nức nở, hòa nhịp theo âm thanh du dương đó tôi ngồi dưới bóng cây vẽ lại chiếc cổng trường nhỏ bé nơi tôi đang học, dù mới học những năm đầu tiên trường làng. Cái hồ nước nhỏ sau trường không biết nó sâu cỡ nào, đối với tôi là thử thách ghê gớm vì sợ té ngã. Các bạn tôi nô đùa ngoài sân trường, chạy nhảy, đá lon, nhảy dây, hoặc đi chơi, đi bắt dế, tôi thì không chơi những trò đó nhiều, chỉ ngồi ngắm, điềm nhiên, tưởng tượng và hiểu rằng cuộc đời này sao có nhiều trò chơi kỳ lạ quá, có sự trả giá, có thành đạt và thất bại. Có lần tôi cũng lao vào thử nghiệm, ôi đứt tay, đứt chân, chảy máu. Tuổi thơ tôi đi qua những năm chiến tranh 1965-1966, chứng kiến máy bay trực thăng bắn từ trên cao xuống, rốc két nổ ùm trời, những cụm khói bốc lên và thử thách một
  24. 24. điều ghê sợ, cái xứ dừa bên sông nghiêng ngả. Tôi ngoảnh mặt nhìn lại cuộc đời đầy hoảng sợ, ngao ngán. Mặc dù mới 7-8 tuổi đã phải làm thuê làm mướn, kéo xe ba bánh chở củi, bị hành hạ và la mắng, còng lưng vì chủ cả bóc lột thậm tệ, thậm chí bị chiếc xe củi lật nhào, đè lên gãy chân, đau đớn. Tôi cắn răng chịu đựng cơn dãi dầu, trải nghiệm như những cơn mưa lớn trút xuống cuộc đời. Sau đó kiếm sống nơi ngóc ngách của những con hẻm đêm, những con phố vắng về khuya bằng tiếng rao “Bánh mì đây! Bánh mì đây!”. Lúc ế ẩm, lúc thiếu thốn, lúc vất vả, lúc đói khát, chấp nhận và chấp nhận. Những năm trung học xa nhà, qua những con đường dài ở miền quê, đi chân đất vì dép đứt, lội bùn vượt qua kênh rạch, mỗi buổi sáng đi học té ngã xuống kênh vài ba lần, đem theo bộ đồ khác thay, vào lớp ướt sũng cả người, bạn bè cười ngất. Tôi mang theo cái bình toong nước, lon gô cơm mẹ nấu, buổi trưa ở lại không về, ngồi góc trường mà ăn mỏm mẻm, không ngại ngần trước tiếng cười của các bạn vì không có tiền vào quán ăn. Chiếc quần dài kaki ny lông thời ấy được mẹ vá hai bên dầy như hai cái bãi trầu, mỗi lần đi qua các bạn cười nghiêng ngửa, tôi đỏ mặt rồi riết thành bầm tím không còn đỏ nữa. Học cấp ba thì tôi vào quân đội, lên đường làm nghĩa vụ chiến đấu ở biên giới Tây Nam, sau đó tham gia mặt trận giải phóng Campuchia. Chiến tranh ơi! một cuộc chiến đi qua rất dài, lăn lộn giữa rừng sâu, núi đồi hiểm trở, những con suối dọc ngang, đối mặt với địch quân hàng chục, hàng trăm lần, sống chết ra sao, đạn tránh mình hay mình tránh đạn, chỉ cần đưa tay lên đã chộp được hàng chục viên đạn rồi, vẫn sống được mới là lạ. Có lúc bị chặn đánh, bị phục kích, lạc trong rừng bơ vơ, lòng cảm tử réo gọi trong tôi ý chí, nghị lực, bình tĩnh, sáng suốt để tìm đường về vị trí an toàn với đồng đội. Câu nói tổ tiên ngày xưa: lòng dũng cảm, sự bình tĩnh và nghị lực sẽ vượt qua tất cả! Tôi nhớ những lời dạy đó, vì trước kia thường ngồi lắng nghe người lớn nói chuyện, não tôi ghi nhớ nhiều dữ liệu, đem áp dụng những kinh nghiệm dân gian đó vào thực tế cuộc sống hiện đại, tôi lấy cái xưa và cái nay cộng lại làm hành trang trong cuộc sống này. Thế giới nội tâm trong tôi chất chứa quá nhiều kho dữ liệu, nào trái ngang, khó nhọc, bất hạnh, nghịch cảnh, tình cảm, rồi nào thói đời thế thái nhân tình, ôi đầy dẫy mà tôi luôn phải mang theo. Có thời gian tôi vẽ dạo tại các khu chợ, bị cười chê biếm nhẽ, bắt phải chỉnh sửa từng cọng tóc, từng khoé mắt, không biết bao nhiêu điều phải trả giá vì tiền bạc, vì nghề nghiệp, vì danh dự, tôi cố gắng hết sức mình, tâm huyết làm tròn một cái gì đó trong cuộc sống mưu sinh, với trách nhiệm lo cha, lo mẹ, anh em, gia đình khổ ải lại gặp sự cố dồn dập, cha chết, anh chết, em chết, rồi nhiều người trong gia đình phải ly tán do tai nạn, bệnh tật. Tôi vẫn cố gắng lo liệu mọi chuyện gia đình trong đau thương và tang tóc. Ôi cuộc đời tôi gánh nặng kỳ lạ quá. Một hôm đang nằm trên chiếc võng, tôi nhìn những con gà đùa giỡn, một con bị lủng bầu diều, những con khác trong đồng loại nhào tới cắn và kéo lòi cả ruột. Tôi tự hỏi tại sao loài động vật cắn xé nhau dữ dội như vậy, miên man đi tìm câu trả lời, tôi cảm thấy nhẹ nhàng hơn khi ngộ ra rằng: À thì ra động vật thấp và cao!
  25. 25. Tôi chịu đựng sự dồn nén quá lâu rồi, đến năm 2003 độ nén đó bỗng bứt phá dữ dội, cao trào đỉnh điểm xảy ra hiện tượng đột biến, các âm nghiệp nặng nề trong kho chứa bỗng nổi dậy, tạo ra một thế giới lập dị. Tôi bị chứng bịnh hoang tưởng khởi dậy, có lẽ vì ức chế quá mà tiềm thức bên trái bị khai mở, nghĩa là chiều ngược trong tiềm thức bị dồn nén mà tạo ra sự phản hồi. Tiềm thức tôi bị thuận nghịch trên dưới, khi thì quá sáng, khi thì quá tối, xuất hiện những hoạt động vô thức, thấy được những cảnh giới lạ lùng, có những cảnh giới tối tăm, u mê, lạc loài, và vọng tưởng. Hai cảnh giới tiêu cực và tích cực hành hạ tôi. Không có cơn sốc nào hành hạ như khi tâm thể bên trong bị nổi dậy, giống như ngọn lửa, hay nước nóng sôi sục bên trong mà tôi không thể nào chia sẻ cùng ai, khó chịu lạ lùng ghê gớm. Tôi phải chấp nhận, dùng ý chí nghị lực, hai tay nắm chặt lại, mắt nhắm nghiền, quán tưởng ngược lại cho đỡ đau đớn. Trạng thái bên trong hầu như lúc nào cũng đơn độc, lập dị, bảo thủ, thế giới tâm hồn tôi không còn như ngày xưa nữa, đã bị chiếm mất 50% tâm hồn, tôi lửng lửng, lơ lơ, lúc thì ý thức làm chủ, lúc thì vô thức xuất hiện. Hai khái niệm đó hoàn toàn khác nhau, đó là một cái ngược, và một cái thuận. Tôi phải sống giữa hai thế giới như vậy đến nay 12 năm trôi qua. Quý vị và các bạn trong nhiều năm qua nghe tôi là một con người có tiếng tăm trong xã hội về các lĩnh vực nghệ thuật, thành đạt về hội họa, âm nhạc, về những lý luận nào đó, nhưng tôi vẫn tự xem là một bệnh nhân thầm lặng, tự chống trả và tự phát sáng, để rồi tôi tìm được Chủ Thể Sáng, đó chính là “Thầy” tôi. Thầy tôi đó là một hải đồ, dẫn con tàu tôi tiếp tục phát triển và đi cho đúng hướng. Thầy chính là trí tuệ, là minh triết, là Ánh Sáng Tiềm Thức, chính là trí tuệ thăng hoa, đỉnh điểm nằm ở đỉnh đầu và nơi trục của não. Như vậy trong tôi hội tụ tất cả năng lượng của tổ tiên, của nhiều thế hệ khác, tầng tầng lớp lớp thành một chuỗi rất dài, có độ xoắn ngược, hun hút đi đến vô tận. Chính vì độ sáng bên trong đó bị mâu thuẫn với cái tương phản đó là độ tối, trong tôi có một hố sáng và một hố tối ở tiềm thức, hai thái cực, hai khái niệm hoàn toàn tương phản, nhưng giao thoa theo chỉ đạo của Chủ Thể Sáng, hai cây cầu bắc được qua hai bên để nói rằng sáng và tối tương tác nhau giống như Âm và Dương. Sự quán tưởng rèn luyện trở thành thói quen để từ đó lập trình, giải mã, tôi hiểu được mình và đi đến một yếu tố lớn nhất là Cân Bằng Tâm Thể. Tôi đã dùng phương pháp tự kỷ ám thị, rèn luyện bên trong hàng trăm, hàng ngàn, hàng vạn, hàng triệu lần để áp đặt các tần số năng lượng từ thấp chuyển sang tần số cao dưới sự chỉ đạo của Chủ Thể Sáng. Như vậy giữa hai khái niệm đối nghịch luôn luôn có một yếu tố thứ ba, đó là Ngài Trí Tuệ. Ngài Trí Tuệ chỉ đạo hai thế lực hai bên bán cầu não, chuyển hóa và rèn luyện đến khi ý thức làm chủ hoàn toàn, bỗng dưng tiến bộ và sáng tạo nhiều hơn. Đến bây giờ tôi khám phá rằng khi con người bị mất Cân Bằng Tâm Thể sẽ sinh ra hoang tưởng, vọng tưởng và mơ hồ, tự cho những điều gì đó mình hiểu là đúng nhưng thực chất là sai. Yếu tố chủ quan xuất hiện khi bị mất cân bằng, tôi đã nghiên cứu không biết bao nhiêu lần để tìm hiểu nguồn gốc, lý lẽ đó có từ đâu, vì sao, vì vậy tôi quyết tâm rèn luyện để trở về cái bản nguyên gốc của thế giới tâm hồn, đó là Tiềm Thức.
  26. 26. Tôi đã hiểu Tiềm Thức và sẽ mô tả trong hình minh họa này, mời quý vị xem. Bên trái tương ứng với bán cầu não trái, bên phải tương ứng bán cầu não phải, phía trên là đại não. Đại não phía trên và hai bên bán cầu não trái phải tương tác năng lượng Thuận và Nghịch tạo ra một mô hình từ thấp lên cao, hình Elip xuất hiện, đó là hình bầu dục dài từ vùng chẩm sau ót lên đến đỉnh đầu, mà chính giữa của hình elip đó là Hạt Nhân, trung tâm phát sóng sinh học tâm thể. Hạt nhân là một vòng tròn trung tâm, chuyển động theo độ xoáy của các năng lượng bên trên và bên dưới, tức là Tiềm Thức phía Trên và Tiềm Thức phía Dưới. Tiềm Thức Phía Trên là tiềm thức hướng lên đỉnh đầu, là tiềm thức chứa đựng năng lượng từ các file nơron, là các tần số thế hệ trước, tần số của tổ tiên huyết thống. Ở nơi đó phát sóng Siêu Năng Tử Sinh Học, đó là phần sáng của năng lượng khi khai mở do độ nén của các tiềm thức phía dưới. Tiềm Thức Phía Trên phát sáng tạo ra các năng lượng sáng tạo, thông minh, khôn ngoan, tốt đẹp, Chân Thiện Mỹ. Tiềm Thức Phía Dưới chứa đựng những thông tin hỗn loạn, dồn nén, nghịch lý, nghịch cảnh.
  27. 27. Tôi khám phá điều đó thú vị quá, tôi vào trong gian phòng thực sự là cảnh giới của mình, nơi đó tôi đặt một cái bàn thờ cội nguồn của tôi, đó là Thiên Địa Nhân. Trên đầu tôi là Trời, dưới chân là Đất và chính giữa là Nhân. Tôi dùng ba viên đá biểu tượng cho ba viên ngọc, viên thứ nhất ở trên tượng trưng cho Trí Tuệ, bên trái là Yêu Thương và bên phải là cho Sức Mạnh. Ba viên ngọc để tôi quán tưởng, ám thị tư tưởng con người cần phải có sức mạnh, yêu thương và trí tuệ sáng suốt. Trong hình minh họa nói trên, có một trục chia sẻ hình elip qua các góc độ khác nhau, những năng lượng ký ức của mấy mươi năm trôi qua của tôi vẫn còn, chạy xáo trộn hỗn loạn và kết nối với những thông tin Tiềm Thức Phía Trên mà phát sáng, vận hành. Tôi kiên trì rèn luyện và khám phá Tiềm Thức bằng phương pháp quán tưởng cho đến hôm nay, cố gắng diễn đạt, mô tả, kiểm soát để hình thành một thế giới nội tâm cho đúng đắn tốt lành. Bây giờ cái vô thức, cái ma lực, những điều kỳ ảo trong cảnh giới nào đó không còn hành hạ tôi nữa, nghĩa là tôi đóng các cửa sổ lại rồi, tiềm thức tôi không bị mở cửa vô thức nữa. Như vậy năng lượng từ tiềm thức bên trong các file tự vận hành, kết nối não bộ chủ quản và tự ý thức tất cả hành động, tất cả những điều tôi thấy, tôi biết, tôi cảm nhận đều có sự sáng suốt của Ý Thức để ủng hộ, để giải mã cho thế giới xung quanh. Nguyên lý Thuận và Nghịch, hai chiều tương phản tự phát sáng của hạt nhân trung tâm, tôi phát huy sự sáng đó mà tự giải quyết mọi vấn đề liên quan, giúp tôi mỗi ngày tiến bộ hơn. Ngày xưa tôi vụng dại mơ hồ trong lời nói và hành động nào đó, thì ngày nay bỗng dưng tôi có thể linh hoạt, phản xạ nhanh, để phản ứng, phản biện, hoặc sáng tác, để phù hợp trong vấn đề chia sẻ đắc nhân tâm với nhau, thấu đáo một cái tình, một cái tâm thể, lĩnh vực tâm thức, cảm nhận gì đó từ sự giao thoa với nhau để chúng ta thấy rằng tôi đang hiểu quý vị và các bạn. Cuộc đời này không có gì đáng quý cho bằng khi chúng ta thực sự hiểu được thế giới nội tâm bên trong để không cô đơn, buồn chán, để thấy rằng có đồng hành, có đồng cảm, thì chúng ta cảm thấy có sức mạnh vượt lên chính mình. Tôi gởi đến quý vị và các bạn những chia sẻ này để chúng ta hiểu nhau và hiểu được chính mình. Tôi rất ham thích tìm cách để giải mã thấu đáo, khám phá điều kỳ diệu của Tạo Hóa để cống hiến cho quý vị và các bạn, đó là niềm hạnh phúc chính mình. Khi các bạn vui tôi vui, các bạn buồn tôi buồn, vì các bạn vui là tôi đã chia sẻ được một cái gì trong tôi, đó là trải nghiệm, thử nghiệm, là bài học cho chính mình. Tôi cám ơn qúy vị và các bạn đã đến với tôi trong suốt thời gian qua, giúp tôi có nhiều cơ hội rèn luyện, vươn lên, và nghiên cứu trong lĩnh vực Tiềm Thức. Kính thưa quý vị và các bạn, ông Đạo Diễn của tâm thể tôi nói rằng: Hãy diễn đi, hãy học nữa đi, mỗi ngày, mỗi giờ, mỗi phút quan sát và học hỏi. Điều quý giá vô cùng mà tại sao không biết! Tôi cảm thấy quý giá cuộc sống này các bạn ơi, mỗi bước đi đều học, đều nghe, mỗi cuộc tiếp xúc đều giá trị. Không biết món quà nào để tặng cho quý vị và các bạn, tôi chỉ đem hết công năng, tâm lực để gởi đến quý vị và các bạn những tác phẩm, những lời nói, ý tưởng đẹp, kết nối với nhau và chia sẻ từ đáy lòng, tâm
  28. 28. cảm của một con người yêu thương, đồng cảm, tôn trọng và đầy nhiệt huyết đến với đồng loại. Xin kính chào quý vị và các bạn. Tâm Nguyên KHÁM PHÁ 12 TẦNG THỨC CON NGƯỜI Câu hỏi: Anh thường nhận diện con người qua 12 tầng thức của người đó, vậy anh có thể nói rõ về 12 tầng thức đó như thế nào, ý nghĩa của nó ra sao và ảnh hưởng như thế nào trong cuộc sống? Theo tôi có thể chia ra các kênh não bộ, các tầng thức não bộ, kết quả ta được các phần gồm Đại Não, và hai Bán Cầu Não Phải Và Trái. Bán cầu não bên phải là Vận Động, còn bên trái là Cảm Xúc, ngược lại của Vận Động là Cảm Xúc, bên đây là Cương thì bên đây là Nhu. Vận Động và Cảm xúc là hai khái niệm thuận nghịch, trái ngược nhau, một bên là Dương (+), bên kia là Âm (-). Bên Cảm Xúc là sự nhạy cảm của não bộ, bên Vận Động thể hiện sức mạnh, không bao giờ hai bên cùng là Vận Động, hoặc cùng là Cảm Xúc. Đại Não chỉ huy toàn bộ hai bán cầu não hai bên, tạo nên một tam giác cân bằng. Trong tam giác cân bằng này tạo ra một hệ quy chiếu, tại tâm có một độ xoáy theo vòng tròn như tôi đang vẽ, giống như hình elip. Như vậy tôi mô tả bộ não, ba góc cân bằng trong tam giác, một hình Elip ở giữa theo chiều đứng, chạy theo chiều ngược, cuốn xoáy liên kết ba khu vực của não bộ, nó có xu hướng đi theo trục thẳng đứng, đi lên phần Sáng, phần Trí Tuệ. Trong hình Elip này tôi chia ra 12 kênh, tầng cao nhất là 12 và thấp nhất là tầng 1, được chia làm hai nhóm là 6 tầng Dương (+) và 6 tầng Âm (-). 6 tầng Dương hướng đi lên, 6 tầng Âm đi xuống là từ trường hấp dẫn. Hai nhóm này sẽ không ngừng chuyển động xoáy, sẽ giao thoa với nhau và sẽ cuốn lên trên xuống dưới, tạo ra những điểm sáng theo 12 tầng. Tôi cho rằng các tầng đi xuống dưới mang tính chất của những sinh vật bậc thấp – hạ đẳng, các tầng phía trên mang tính chất sinh vật bậc cao – thượng đẳng, như vậy trong trường sinh học của não bộ con người hiện diện đầy đủ lịch sử tiến hoá từ sinh vật bậc thấp cho đến sinh vật bậc cao.
  29. 29. 12 kênh não bộ chi phối cung phản xạ điều khiển từ dưới chân lên tới đầu. Số 1 tương ứng dưới gót chân. Số 12 tương ứng trên đỉnh đầu. Số 6 tương ứng ngay giữa rốn chia làm đôi, hai nhóm thuận nghịch. Những sinh vật bậc thấp phía dưới mang tính chất nặng nề, sự u mê, ngu đần, yếu đuối, sân si, giận dữ, tàn bạo, ham muốn, tiêu cực, chán nản, bệnh hoạn … Càng đi lên phía trên thì càng sáng, phía dưới là tối, đó là hai cực âm và dương. Như vậy con người mình muốn tiến bộ đi lên phần Sáng nhưng bị phần tối kéo ngược trở lại, sự tranh đấu giữa thuận và nghịch cho nên từ trường con người lúc nào cũng bị kéo trước và kéo sau. Con mắt mình nhìn thấy phía trước, nhưng bên trong tiềm thức nó có lý lẽ riêng, đôi khi không đồng tình với cái nhìn của mình. Ví dụ khi mình nhìn phía ngoài thấy khó chịu là do não bộ mình phía trong thấy khó chịu, 12 tầng thức bên trong không đồng tình. Ví dụ khi tôi muốn ăn chè, nếu trong 12 tầng thức, trong đó có 7 tầng muốn ăn chè, và 5 tầng không chịu ăn chè, thì chắc chắn khi mình nhìn thấy chè sẽ không muốn ăn. Ví dụ tôi khởi lên ý muốn uống rượu, nhưng bên trong chỉ có 3 tầng muốn uống rượu, 9 tầng không muốn uống, như vậy không đồng thuận giữa các cấp tầng trong tiềm thức của mình, như vậy tôi đang nói về 12 tầng Tiềm Thức đã tác động đến Ý Thức con người. Sau nhiều năm nghiên cứu, tôi cho rằng thế giới nội tâm của mình do tâm thức, tiềm thức của não bộ tạo ra. Làm sao cho 12 tầng Tiềm Thức này sáng, sáng rực như một xâu chuỗi, thì con người sẽ sử dụng được Đại Não rất hiệu quả, khi ý thức làm chủ não bộ thì con người rất thông minh, sáng suốt và rất giỏi. Nếu có bất cứ một tầng Tiềm Thức nào không thuận, bị kéo ngược, bị mâu thuẫn với chính mình, do lý luận của Tiềm Thức có nhiều kênh tầng quá, nên mình bị lưỡng nan, bị khó chịu, Ý Thức mình muốn thì Tiềm Thức kéo ngược lại. Vì vậy lý luận của tôi là tất cả đồng hành về sự sáng của tiềm thức, như vậy là chúng ta kéo các tầng từ phía thấp lên phía cao,
  30. 30. cùng đồng hành về sự SÁNG, tự kỷ ám thị về một mục tiêu nhất định của sự SÁNG, tập trung toàn bộ về hướng đó, gọi là phương pháp Quán Tưởng Ánh Sáng. Ví dụ một người lính muốn tấn công vào mục tiêu nào đó, tập trung toàn bộ tâm huyết, dùng hết ý chí nghị lực thì sẽ thành công. Hoặc người thợ rèn quyết tâm, kiên trì rèn con dao thì cuối cùng cũng đạt được sản phẩm con dao được rèn. Chúng ta quán tưởng, rèn luyện làm sao để ánh sáng thật sáng, đây là quá trình khổ luyện, đào luyện, khi đạt được thì kết quả rất tốt, tâm mình sáng suốt, trí tuệ rất thông minh, tư duy sáng tạo rất nhanh, tốc độ suy nghĩ rất nhanh, phản biện rất nhanh. Quá trình này nếu mà nghiên cứu sâu hơn tôi nghĩ đó chính là thế giới nội tâm, đó là thế giới Tiềm Thức. Tất cả những điều chúng ta suy nghĩ đều nằm ở ký ức, thế giới Tiềm Thức có tiềm thức thượng đẳng và tiềm thức hạ đẳng. Tiềm thức thượng đẳng là tiềm thức của tổ tiên mình, đó là tần số gen của thế hệ cao mà mình chưa dùng tới, chưa mở được. Tiềm thức hạ đẳng là tiềm thức của mấy mươi năm quá khứ mình đang sống, đã trải nghiệm, vẫn còn lưu giữ trong tàng thức. Hai tiềm thức đó liên kết với nhau, tác động lên ý thức của mình cho mình hoạt động, làm việc. Năng lực tiềm ẩn của con người là do nguyên gốc tiềm ẩn từ bên trong phát ra bên ngoài, bằng sóng sinh học và từ trường. Trong những lần nói chuyện, anh thường nhận diện rất là nhanh một người nào đó khai mở tầng 1 cho đến tầng 12, xin anh cho biết anh nhận diện bằng cách nào? Đây là chỉ số sinh học, tôi dùng cảm xạ của não bộ quán tưởng 12 tầng thức đặt vào hệ sinh học của họ để đọc, tôi đo được tâm thức của họ tương ứng với tầng cấp năng lượng thì biết được bản chất tư duy sáng tạo, cấp tầng giỏi hay dở, tối hay sáng, nặng nề hay thông tuệ, nóng nảy hay nhẹ nhàng, tính xấu hay tính tốt, ngu dốt hay thông minh. Quán tưởng 12 tầng tiềm thức của não bộ để phân tích, để cảm nhận, đánh giá được người trước mặt, biết được người đó có tiềm năng hay không. Tiềm năng là tiềm lực của con người, tài năng có hay không là khi chiều ngược bên trong của họ phát ra, cái gốc nội lực Tiềm Thức của họ phát ra, thì họ mới có tư duy sáng tạo thành công. Tiềm năng con người là do cái tiềm ẩn bên trong, không bao giờ có ở bên ngoài. Những tiềm năng này, bản chất của nó là ánh sáng và từ trường. Tiềm lực của con người nó bao gồm một là bẩm sinh, hai là họ rèn luyện, ba là trải nghiệm. Tài năng đó là tiềm ẩn, nếu được học tập nâng cao thì tiềm năng đó sẽ phát huy tối đa, sẽ thành đạt rất cao. Những tiềm năng đó có ảnh hưởng bởi tần số tổ tiênhay là giencủa tổ tiên người đó từ trước hay không, hay là do trải nghiệm của người đó mà ra? Nói chung tất cả từ não bộ con người, các tầng thức não bộ con người đều là do các tần số của tổ tiên trong ký ức để lại, theo tôi là năng lượng duy trì có sẵn trong não bộ con người. Não bộ con người tuy giống nhau về di truyền, tế bào máu huyết của các đời, bố mẹ để lại, họ giống nhau về nguyên lý, nguyên tắc thôi, nhưng khác nhau về tần số gien và năng lượng.
  31. 31. Khi con người khai mở được các tầng năng lượng, họ xuyên thấu đi lên từ từ, ngược lên qua các tầng năng lượng cao của tổ tiên họ, họ sử dụng được những tần số gien đẳng cấp cao. Ví dụ có người sử dụng được năng lượng cấp tầng tổ tiên 300-400 năm, và có người sử dụng được cấp tầng tổ tiên xa hơn nữa 3000-4000 năm thì sẽ có các năng lượng ở tần số cao hơn. Tức là trong tầng thức não bộ mỗi con người đều có chứa năng lượng của các thế hệ tổ tiên thế hệ trước. Nếu mình khai mở năng lượng chiều ngược thì mình sử dụng được các tầng thức này. Trong mỗi con người đã có sẵn những hạt giống tốt, và chỉ có khai mở để sử dụng những hạt giống tốt đó, mình đột phá chính năng lượng Tiềm Thức của mình để sử dụng, quá trình dồn nén và khai mở. Có những người qua gian khổ, đào luyện họ giỏi lên, não bộ hoạt động, do nén và mở, do bức xạ của não bộ nên họ phát huy được ánh sáng trí tuệ. Khi anh đọc những tần số đó, có tần số thiên về lãnh đạo, có tần số thiên về kinh doanh, hay một lĩnh vực nào đó, vậy có liênhệ đến tổ tiên trực hệ hay tổ tiên xa xưa của người đó hay không? Xét về cấu trúc một tế bào nào đó nó hoạt động sẽ có chủ thể nhóm trưởng, các nhóm tế bào hoạt động có nhóm trưởng để sử dụng cho não bộ. Ví dụ một tế bào chánh đang hoạt động, tế bào mẫu đang hoạt động của não bộ, mang thông tin từ bao nhiêu thế hệ trước, tạo ra trong hằng hà sa số tế bào của não bộ, trong tế bào này mang thông tin về thợ sửa máy, liên quan đến máy móc, tế bào này được hình thành ở não bộ. Quá trình đứa bé lớn lên từ 5 tuổi, đến 10-12 tuổi, thì tế bào này được kích hoạt, đứa bé đó thích mày mò về máy móc, nếu được luyện tập giỏi thì sau này trở thành kỹ sư về máy móc, biết sửa chữa… do năng lượng của các thế hệ trước đã tạo ra một tế bào đó. Tế bào mang thông tin nhiều thế hệ trước, ví dụ A, B, C, D, E, F … sẽ hình thành ra mã số đó, là gốc của nhiều thế hệ đã tạo ra, sẽ tiếp tục di truyền liên quan giữa các thế hệ. Nhưng không nhất thiết ông bà mình sửa máy thì mình sửa máy, mà còn kết hợp nhiều đời thế hệ trước, kể cả những thế hệ từ thời đại nguyên thuỷ, hàng vạn năm về trước. Năng lượng sinh học trong con người, dù nam hay nữ, đều mang thông tin không mất đi của hàng vạn, hàng trăm ngàn năm, vẫn còn trong dòng năng lượng đó, vẫn còn kết nối với nhau cho đến ngày nay. Thậm chí năng lượng sinh học của người cổ đại vẫn còn lại trong những người ở lại, theo hệ thống di truyền, mãi mãi, được cộng thêm mà không bao giờ loại trừ ra. Ví dụ thế hệ trước chỉ có ngàn năm, thì thế hệ này phải nhiều hơn.
  32. 32. Những người có tài năng là những người khai mở ngược lại trở về gốc. Gốc là gì, là nguồn gốc, là nguồn sống và nguồn sáng. Nguồn sống là họ biết mình đang sống. Nguồn sáng là khi họ khai sáng được nguồn sáng, nguồn năng lượng từ bao thế hệ tổ tiên hình thành trong các tầng thức não bộ, trở thành người thông minh, người tài giỏi, và có triển vọng đi đến thành đạt, thành công. Họ có gốc thì họ không làm sai, không chủ quan, họ dè dặt, biết tính toán, biết ứng xử, có nhân cách sống đúng, biết suy nghĩ, cái gì nên nói và không nên nói, khi nào cương khi nào nhu, biết dĩ hoà vi quý, biết nương nhau mà sống, biết yêu thương, đúng chỗ, đúng lúc, họ có bản lĩnh sống, não bộ họ nghĩ tới đâu thì họ thành công tới đó, xác suất sai của họ ít nên họ dễ thành công, nói chung họ sử dụng não bộ tinh tế, tâm thức họ tinh tế, họ sẽ cảm nhận nhanh nhạy hơn người khác, tất cả là do tâm, trí, và thể của chính mình tạo ra. Như vậy con người đang sống trên trái đất này mang nguồn gốc thông tin lập trình trong não bộ, nguồn gốc thông tin cũng là vũ trụ này, cho nên tổ tiên ta cũng chính trong ta, tổ tiên ta là tổ hợp thông tin của não bộ, nguồn gốc của não bộ chính là ta, khi ám thị chiều ngược trở về với tổ tiên ta chính là Tiềm Thức não bộ ta. Càng kích hoạt được các sóng hạt, các siêu năng tử của não bộ thì sóng hạt đó kích hoạt sự thăng hoa của não bộ, kết nối được tầng thức thượng đẳng của não bộ thì con người trở nên thông minh, khôn ngoan. Chúng ta tôn trọng những gì trôi qua chiều ngược của quá khứ, tôn vinh tổ tiên, tri ân tạo hoá vũ trụ này chính là ta tri ân ngược lại vũ trụ của chính mình. Đó là đạo lý sống tốt, sống hiểu biết, đó là trở về nguồn gốc của chính mình mà thôi.
  33. 33. Dùng năng lượng của chính mình để ám thị trường năng lượng của vũ trụ, trường năng lượng của vũ trụ tác động vào trường năng lượng của chính mình, mình ám thị, mình quán tưởng vào đó thì dễ bức xạ hơn. Đó là những phương pháp, bí quyết để tôi đào luyện, tôi đang quán tưởng năng lượng từ trường bên ngoài vào bên trong như vậy. Người thành công, có trí thông minh, có tiềm năng nhờ khai mở chiều ngược lại. Vậy người bình thường muốn khai mở chiều ngược thì phải làm gì? Tôi nghĩ phải luyện tập từ từ đi ngược vào tư tưởng của chính mình. Rèn luyện bằng cách mình kiểm soát chính mình, tức là một ngày làm việc xong mình quay lại kiểm điểm, kiểm soát lấy mình. Mỗi ngày làm việc xong ta kiểm điểm lại hành vi của chính mình có đúng hay không, công việc có đạt kết quả hay không, ngày hôm nay mình làm được những gì, mình thành công hay thất bại, một ngày mình chi tiêu bao nhiêu, thu nhập bao nhiêu, kiểm soát gia đình mình thế nào, hôm nay có tạo ra kẻ thù hay không, có mâu thuẫn ai không. Nếu hôm nay mình tạo ra một kẻ thù, thì tất nhiên mình sẽ phải trả giá 30 kẻ thù, một kẻ thù sẽ tuyên truyền lôi kéo những người khác, mình sẽ mất đi một số đồng minh, lực lượng đồng minh của mình sẽ yếu kém, những người thân quen sẽ ít đi. Tôi nghĩ nên đào luyện, rèn luyện và ám thị tư tưởng, tập trung quay ngược lại, đi ngược lại quá khứ của chính mình. Những phương pháp quán tưởng, cầu nguyện của tôn giáo, đều là phương pháp tri ân quá khứ, tri ân chính mình. Trong ta là tiểu vũ trụ thu nhỏ, Tiềm Thức chúng ta đang nằm ở ký ức, thượng đẳng và hạ đẳng, ký ức của những người xa xưa và những người hiện tại, hai dòng năng lượng đó tất cả còn nằm trong ta, không có gì mất đi, mãi mãi trong Tiềm Thức chúng ta, chúng ta đang rèn luyện, sắp xếp, cân bằng, và tiến hoá. Tôi nghĩ khi quá trình tâm thức cân bằng và phát sáng thì khả năng tư duy sáng tạo và ứng phó rất nhanh. Nếu thế hệ trẻ biết tự kỷ ám thị, những đứa trẻ được đào luyện từ rất sớm một phương pháp tích cực bằng phương pháp áp đặt thì những đứa bé rất là giỏi. Tôi nghĩ là phải từ nhỏ, nếu mình lớn 40-50 tuổi rồi thì bị áp đặt nhiều thông tin quá, bị nhiễm thông tin đó thì bảo thủ và hẹp hòi trong ý kiến đó, không chịu chỉnh sửa, đã thành thói quen rồi thì rất khó thay đổi. Bản thân tôi tự đào luyện, lúc nào cũng rèn luyện nội tâm mình trên 30 năm, đào luyện nội tâm và kiểm soát chính mình thì trên 50 năm. Tôi hiểu được nội tâm của chính mình, phân tích được sóng não bộ, phân biệt ý thức và vô thức, thần thức, đi sâu nghiên cứu bản chất như thế nào, cắt lớp như thế nào. Tiếng nói của tâm thức và tiềm thức đều là có thật và phát ra từ bên trong, đó là đề tài nghiêm túc và hết sức thú vị, nếu chúng ta đi sâu tìm hiểu sẽ thấy rằng đó là thế giới nội tâm của chính chúng ta chứ không phải vay mượn từ bên ngoài vào. Xin cám ơn anh đã trả lời những câu hỏi, cám ơn những phân tích và chứng minh rất chi tiết của anh.
  34. 34. Tâm Nguyên GIẢI THÍCH HIỆN TƯỢNG “KHAI MỞ TIỀM THỨC” (Dân gian gọi làMA NHẬP hoặc ÁP VONG) Ma nhập, áp vong, hay nhiều từ ngữ khác diễn tả các hoạt động tâm linh huyền bí trên các phương tiện truyền thông. Các hiện tượng này đã được nghiên cứu ở Việt Nam và các nước trên thế giới. Để tìm được cách giải thích khoa học, đúng theo quan điểm hiện đại là rất khó. Các giải thích xưa nay rất dễ bị rơi vào tình trạng được cho là “Mê Tín” và “Không Thực Tế”. Hiện nay vẫn có một số lời lý giải, nhưng rất khó thuyết phục được các nhà khoa học hay những người có hướng phân tích và suy nghĩ duy vật. Trong phạm vi bài viết này, nhà nghiên cứu tâm thức Đoàn Việt Tiến sẽ giải thích các vấn đề theo một phương thức hoàn toàn mới, làm tiền đề cho các nhà khoa học thẩm định và nghiên cứu nhằm hoàn thiện và hệ thống hơn những giải thích “tâm linh”. Mỗi người chúng ta đều có 12 tầng thức, trong đó tầng thức 1-6 là thức Âm và tầng thức 7-12 là thức Dương. Không phải ai cũng khai mở được các thức này mà chỉ có những người nhạy cảm (dân gian gọi là yếu bóng vía) mới khai mở được, nhưng phần lớn trong số đó chỉ mở các thức Âm và một số ít người mở được các thức Dương mà người ta thường gọi là có khả năng ngoại cảm. Biểu hiện ở những người mở thức Âm là không làm chủ ý chí, nói trong tiềm thức, mắt nhắm và ngũ quan bị đóng. Mức độ ảnh hưởng của các thức Âm đối với hành vi con người cụ thể như sau: Những người mở thức 1: Vô tri vô giác, nằm một chỗ, mắt thiêm thiếp và không biết gì, bản năng động vật và không làm chủ. Những người mở thức 2: Không làm chủ bản thân, té ngã, bò xuống đất, la hét điên cuồng. Những người mở thức 3: Không làm chủ được lý trí, nói trong tiềm thức, ngũ quan đóng. Đây là tầng đau khổ, thể hiện những khát vọng không thực hiện được trong cuộc sống trước đây và luôn oán trách các sự vật, sự việc, tâm lý tiêu cực và không có lối thoát. Nhà nghiên cứu tâm thức Đoàn Việt Tiến là người đã khai mở được 12 tầng thức cả Âm và Dương. Do thức Dương mở mạnh nên có thể nói chuyện vô thức, nhưng vẫn làm chủ được bản thân và kiểm soát được thông tin mình phát ra. Ngũ quan vẫn hoạt động, tay, chân, mắt vẫn bình thường và phản xạ rất nhanh. Nếu chỉ mở được 2-3 thức Dương, anh cho rằng sẽ vẫn nói được nhưng thông tin sẽ không nhiều, phản xạ chậm và thiếu chính xác. Để mở được tất các các thức Dương phải nhờ vào quá trình luyện tập và chịu khổ đau vì bị hành xác hàng ngày. Những bức xạ thông tin về tiềm thức và tần số di truyền còn ở lại sẽ vẫn lưu trữ trong tiềm thức trong người thân của người đã mất. Họ sẽ bị bức xạ tần số giống như chiếc

