Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• NOMBRE:STIVEN GONZALO VACA CHUNLLO. • FECHA:12/05/2021. • CURSO Y PARALELO:9no”A”. • DOCENTE: María AUGUSTA LOJAN. PROYE...
2.¿Qué son los blog y paraque sirve? Es una página web en la que se publican regularmente artículos cortos con contenido a...
¿Qué es Flickry paraqué sirve? Es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar,vender y compartir fotografías o víd...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
51 views
May. 20, 2021

Unidad educativa del milenio bernardo valdivieso convertido

DEBER DEL PROYECTO:7 SEMANA:2

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unidad educativa del milenio bernardo valdivieso convertido

  1. 1. • NOMBRE:STIVEN GONZALO VACA CHUNLLO. • FECHA:12/05/2021. • CURSO Y PARALELO:9no”A”. • DOCENTE: María AUGUSTA LOJAN. PROYECT O:7 SEMANA: 1 ACTIVID AD Conteste las siguientes interrogantes: 1.¿Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0? son tecnología en línea que facilitan la conexión dinámica entre los miembros de tu comunidad educativa. ... Hay herramientas para colaboración, manejo de curso y organización, creación de vídeos, e learning, gamificación, generadores de cuestionarios y productividad , entre otras. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DELMILENIO BERNARDO VALDIVIESO
  2. 2. 2.¿Qué son los blog y paraque sirve? Es una página web en la que se publican regularmente artículos cortos con contenido actualizado y novedoso sobre temas específicos o libres. Estos artículos se conocen en inglés como "post" o publicaciones en español. 3.¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? Es una aplicación web donde se pueden almacenar y compartir diapositivas PowerPoint, esta herramienta convierte cualquier presentación en Flash, Haciendo que se pueda ver en cualquier máquina con internet. 4.¿Qué son las Wikis.Y para qué sirve? son herramientas simples, flexibles y potentes de colaboración. Se pueden utilizar para cualquier cosa, desde repositorios o listas de enlaces web debidamente organizados hasta la creación de enciclopedias. ... Con un Wiki es fácil desarrollar los contenidos de una asignatura entre todos.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Flickry paraqué sirve? Es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar,vender y compartir fotografías o vídeos en línea, a través de Internet. Cuenta con una comunidad de usuarios que comparten fotografías y videos creados por ellos mismos. FIRMA DEL REPRESENTANTE

×