History of komagata maru incident. dr. rao

HISTORY OF KOMAGATAMARU INCIDENT
Note:- Professional history person explanation is required for 1.Introduction 2. Why the South Asian settlers trying to g...
Introduction
Panama Maru  Panama Maru is the name of the ship  Arrived in 1913  The Canadian government had refused 39 passengers fr...
What is Komagata Maru  Komagata Maru is the name of Japanies Ship  Manufactured by a major German shipping company, Deut...
Why Komagata Maru Ship to Vancouver  Some of the men had been in Hong Kong and other British-controlled ports of East Asi...
Passage of the Ship  The ship sailed from Hong Kong to Vancouver(Canada) on 3 April 1914.  Passage - Sailed from British...
 The ship departed on April 3 with 165 passengers and More passengers joined at Shanghai on April 8, and the ship arrived...
Sikhs & other Passengers of the Ship  The first immigrants of Sikhs arrived in 1904 and established themselves in British...
 Passengers- 337 Sikhs, 27 Muslims and 12 Hindus  20 Passengers were admitted to Canada, and other 352 passengers were n...
Sikh men and a boy are pictured onboard the Komagata Maru. Businessman Gurdit Singh is seen wearing a light- coloured suit...
Komagata Maru in Vancouver  When Komagata Maru arrived in Canadian, waters immigration officer in Vancouver “Fred Cyclone...
 the Conservative Premier of British Columbia, Richard McBride and Conservative MP H. H. Stevens strongly refuse to allow...
Indian Shore Committee  An organization set up by the local Indian community to assist the passengers with food, provisio...
 lawsuit by J. Edward Bird’s legal counsel on behalf of Munshi Singh, one of the passengers.  On July 6, the full bench ...
Komagata Maru depart from Canada  Since the ship and Passengers had not sailed directly from India and had violated the e...
Information and gunshot  During the controversy, Punjabi residents of Canada had supplied information to W. C. Hopkinson ...
Budge Budge Riot  Budge Budge is a city and a municipality in the South 24 Parganas of West Bengal.  The ship was then d...
 The passengers wanted to stay in Calcutta, and marched towards the city.  Intercepted by police they were forced to ret...
Gurdit Singh 25 Aug 1860 – 24 July 1954  Born in 1860 at Sarhali, in Amritsar District of British Punjab province  His g...
 In about 1885 Gurdit Singh visited Malaya and conducted business in Singapore and Malaya as a contractor  He returned f...
 Baba Gurdit Singh escaped and remained underground for many years until 1920. when, on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi, he ...
Komagata Maru, with passengers on deck. July 1914.
Thank you
