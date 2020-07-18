Successfully reported this slideshow.
REBOOTING BUSINESS PROCESS STRATEGY TO OUTCOMPETE
Research Approach
Key Highlights: • Changing World: Today's Excellence is Tomorrow's Mediocrity • Differentiators for Sustainability • Process Maturity Model
Changing World: Today’s Excellence is Tomorrow’s Mediocrity : • The New Search for Excellence o The 7S framework - 2S as h...
Differentiators for Sustainability #1 Business Performance Focus #2 Strategic Vision on BPM #3 Digital Agenda linkage with...
Business Performance Focus Business Process Strategy and Execution should be driven by Business Requirements Some Examples...
Strategic Vision of BPM 6S for Success
Organizational Connect Enterprise Partner Business Partner Service partner Service Provider Leader’s Role Trusted Advisor ...
What? •Just like in Manufacturing. Assembly Component Strategy should be used •Low value chain process with high volume ca...
Process Maturity Model: • The Process Maturity Model (PMM) developed at SSF primarily focuses on the Business Services ind...
Process Maturity Model: PARAMETERS DEFINED Process Documentation Process flows, SIPOC / COPIS, Responsibility Matrix, Desk...
Thank You!
Rebooting Business Process Strategy to Outcompete

Rebooting Business Process Strategy to Outcompete

By Rakesh Sinha
Co Founder – SSF India
Executive Director & COO, RvaluE Group

Rebooting Business Process Strategy to Outcompete

