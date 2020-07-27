Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shared Services Forum felicitates Mr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient and Former Chairman, NASSCOM, as ‘Pioneering Business Leader’ in Global India and Mr Rahul Singh, Former MD & CEO, Citigroup Global Service (eServe) as ‘Pioneering BPM Achiever’ in Global India for their pioneering contributions in the IT enabled Services and Shared Services space.

This year, SSF introduced the ‘BPM Achiever Award in Global India’, and recognized two exemplary Industry Leaders, Mr Pradeep Kapur, SVP & GM American Express and Ms Pankajam Sridevi, MD ANZ Bengaluru Hub for their stellar contribution in a Transformational and Strategic Leadership Role, delivering Value and Business Impact.

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Rebooting Business Process Strategy to Outcompete! Shared Services Forum felicitates Mr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient and Former Chairman, NASSCOM, as ‘Pioneering Business Leader’ in Global India and Mr Rahul Singh, Former MD & CEO, Citigroup Global Service (eServe) as ‘Pioneering BPM Achiever’ in Global India for their pioneering contributions in the IT enabled Services and Shared Services space. This year, SSF introduced the ‘BPM Achiever Award in Global India’, and recognized two exemplary Industry Leaders, Mr Pradeep Kapur, SVP & GM American Express and Ms Pankajam Sridevi, MD ANZ Bengaluru Hub for their stellar contribution in a Transformational and Strategic Leadership Role, delivering Value and Business Impact. NEW DELHI, December 2nd , 2016: Shared Services Forum, India (SSF) along with RvaluE, the leading Business Process Management (BPM) & Shared Services Consulting organization, as Knowledge Partner organized the 6th Annual BPM & Shared Services Forum Conclave on Friday, 2nd , 2016 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Architect, Shared Services Forum, set the context of this day-long event with a welcome note on what are the factors that have led SSF to bring specific focus of the industry towards „continuous rebooting‟ of business process practices to counter the changing world and achieve enhanced business outcomes. The Keynote was address delivered by Mr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. Mr Reddy impressed upon the need of getting ready for the next leap and gave various examples of how the world and developed economy focused to make a significant impact to the citizens and Industry. He said, “In this fast-paced changing world, organizations are required to deal with the challenges of Digitization, Transformation, Innovation and People Development. There is an urgent need to reinvent business process solutions to deliver high quality customer experience.” Dr B.B.L. Madhukar, former CMD, MMTC and Secretary General, BRICS CCI was the ‘Guest of Honour’. In his special address, Dr Madhukar emphasized that the key element that thrives the businesses to excel and outcompete is „Technology Evolution‟ and thus „Technology Transformation.‟ SSF felicitated Mr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient and Former Chairman, NASSCOM as ‘Pioneering Business Leader’ in Global India „for Creativity, Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Leading Global IT Enabled Services Mission in India, delivering Value and Impact to Business, Industry & Society. The Guest of Honour, Dr B.B.L. Madhukar, Secretary General, BRICS CCI, presented the award.
  2. 2. On receiving this prestigious award, Mr BVR Mohan Reddy said, “It is an honour to be felicitated with the prestigious award. I accept this award on behalf of 13000 employees of Cyient ltd. They have put phenomenal effort for last 25 years to bring us where we are today. The Shared Services Forum over the last 6 editions has undertaken tremendous efforts to grow the BPM ecosystem spurred by increasing participation every year. I wish them success in all their endeavours.” While announcing the award and reading the citations, Founder of Shared Services Forum Ravi S Ramakrishnan said, "Mr Mohan Reddy is a visionary leader. Even when IT Enabled Services was yet to be known as such in 1991, Mr Mohan Reddy pioneered high value CAD/CAM solutions to international clients. For the Shared Services Forum with a focus on Global India, this is a matter of great pride and privilege to felicitate an industry leader and entrepreneur like Mr Mohan Reddy as the Pioneering Business Leader in IT Enabled Services at our 6th Shared Services Conclave today. For the Jury Panel, Mr Reddy's selection to this highest SSF Award is unanimous." BPM & Shared Services Excellence awards are designed to recognize contributions by Companies and Individuals/ Professionals that are broadly comparable. The Excellence Awards and Recognition are decided by an Independent Jury Panel comprising Industry practitioners with proven experience in BPM & Shared Services and expertise in the Award Selection process. The eminent panel consists of Jury Chair, Mr VV Ranganathan, Co-Founder & Chairman of Compassites Ventures Inc, and Former Senior Partner, E&Y and Co – Founder of The Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, Mr Ram S Ramasundar, Managing Director Blue River Capital (Former Director - Operations, Pepsi & President and CFO Ranbaxy) and Mr T Chandrasekar, VP - Finance & CFO, IBM India/South-Asia. The Excellence Awards evening witnessed felicitations and recognition of a few more remarkable leaders and achievers. Mr Rahul Singh, Former MD & CEO, Citigroup Global Services (eServe) and currently President – Financial Services Division, HCL Technologies was awarded the „Pioneering BPM Achiever‟ in Global India, for Creativity & Leading Enterprise-wide Shared Services & BPM Mission, delivering Value and Business Transformational Impact. In his acceptance speech, Mr Rahul Singh expressed his appreciation and best wishes for the Shared Services Forum for making an effort for the leaders and organizations to come together and share best practices in the BPM space. This year, SSF also initiated the „BPM Achiever in Global India‟ Awards and two exemplary achievers of the Industry were awarded - Mr Pradeep Kapur, SVP & GM for Global Customer Fulfilment Network, Japan Asia Pacific and Global Process Excellence, American Express and Ms Pankajam Sridevi, MD, ANZ Bengaluru Hub.
  3. 3. The Conclave witnessed the release of the first- of-its-kind, Industry publication, BPM Practitioner’s Guide ‘Rebooting Business Process Strategy to Outcompete’. The publication is aimed at developing a deep understanding of next practices to enable building sustain differentiators for business in Global India to outcompete, and is based on the interaction and research insights from some of the best known Industry Leaders and veterans. Shared Services Forum also launched the „Process Maturity Model‟ (PMMTM ). Rakesh Sinha, Business Leader, RvaluE and Co- Founder, SSF while sharing the key insights from publications said, “PMM is a framework for assessing the current process maturity levels and provides directions to Shared Services Organisations to move towards a continuous value delivery. This is SSF‟s 6th edition of the annual conclave in a succession. The theme of this national event was, „REBOOTING BUSINESS PROCESS STRATEGY TO OUTCOMPETE– BUILDING SUSTAINABLE DIFFERENTIATORS FOR GLOBAL INDIA. It was attended by 100+ senior executives across India, with very eminent industry leaders as Speakers and case presentations! The day‟s first panel was the CXO INTERACTION that deliberated on the Imperatives for Rebooting Business Process Strategy to Outcompete. The eminent panelists, Ravi S Ramakrishnan, Founder & CEO RvaluE Group, Sunil Sayal, Region CFO - India, Nokia Solutions & Networks, and Gilles Boutte, CFO & Executive Vice President, VE Commercial Vehicles shared their perspectives with the audience that, in this fast-paced changing world, what once appeared improbable is becoming all too real. They deliberated on what was that drove the need for CXOs to take a step-back and rewire their approach to Business Process Strategy and how can organizations build sustainable differentiators through Business Process Initiatives so as to connect and enhance effectiveness of Enterprise Functions to Core Business Processes. The second panel of the day comprised case presentations from two eminent leaders from the Industry, Amit
  4. 4. Mahindra Integrated Business Services – Mahindra Group Shared Services in Indian Subcontinent Tata Motors Limited Delivering Business Impact Through People Practices Dhingra, Vice President, Global Services Delivery, Nokia and Dr Sukanyya Misra, SVP & Group Head, South Asia, Mastercard. The discussion was brilliantly moderated by Rakesh Sinha, Business Leader, RvaluE Group, who kept the focus of the panel on deliberations about how are the organizations today rewiring their services, solutions and digital strategy. The post-lunch session powerfully deliberated and presented their cases on the topic – Renewal of Business Process Strategies to counter the changing world. They shared with the audience on how the role of Shared Service Centers is changing to derive strategic benefits to Business, Talent Development – much beyond Skilling to Reskilling, and about BPM as an Engine for transformation of Enterprise Functions and Operations, thus leveraging ERP/Technology to drive Metrics, Decision Support and Process Agility. The panel was moderated by Sanjay Gupta, Chief Architect, SSF and the speakers were Irendra Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Essel Business Excellence Services; Sandeep Kulkarni, Senior GM & Head Global Delivery Center, Tata Motors; Amit Saha, Regional Head of IS Business Partner – APAC, Syngenta Business Services; and Daniel Idzkowski, Strategic Accounts Manager, CIMA Global. The last panel discussion of the day, moderated by Anand Maheshwari, Founder Director, Quintes Global, comprised eminent panelists: Annie Mathew, Group CIO, Mother Dairy; V V Balaji, Chief - IT & Operations, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited; Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Chief Business Officer, Mahindra Integrated Business Services; and Vivek Misra, Co-Founder & Director, Mynd Solutions; who discussed and revealed the mantras for enhanced customer experience. This year’s Excellence Award for organizations included 5 Awards and 1 Recognition in the field of Shared Services & BPM.
  5. 5. Essel Business Excellence Services Delivering Business Impact Through Process Excellence Kuoni Travel Group RECOGNITION for Effective Shared Services Implementation in India Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Delivering Business Impact Through Technology Transformation (Indian Organization) ANZ Bengaluru Hub Delivering Business Impact through Technology Transformation (GIC) This annual event of SSF was supported by the following partners: RvaluE, the Knowledge Partner, Co-Sponsor, Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, Associate Sponsors, Nokia and Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) Global; Corporate Sponsors, Achromic Point, Parker (Luxor Wrting Instruments) and Mynd Solutions; Legal Partner, Trust Legal; Academic Partner, New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM); and Technology Partner, Muniwar Technologies. SSF For more information, contact us: Email ID: conclave@sharedservicesofum.in Phone #: +91-11-2667 4814 For information on Shared Services Forum’s Membership, write to contact@sharedservicesofrum.in

