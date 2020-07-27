Shared Services Forum felicitates Mr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient and Former Chairman, NASSCOM, as ‘Pioneering Business Leader’ in Global India and Mr Rahul Singh, Former MD & CEO, Citigroup Global Service (eServe) as ‘Pioneering BPM Achiever’ in Global India for their pioneering contributions in the IT enabled Services and Shared Services space.



This year, SSF introduced the ‘BPM Achiever Award in Global India’, and recognized two exemplary Industry Leaders, Mr Pradeep Kapur, SVP & GM American Express and Ms Pankajam Sridevi, MD ANZ Bengaluru Hub for their stellar contribution in a Transformational and Strategic Leadership Role, delivering Value and Business Impact.