Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Business Process Management Strategy And Shared Services
Our experience and learning with Shared Services – Strategic insights • Three broad but different phases of thinking and p...
Global Business Services (GBS) set up - centralized India P2P processes HC-20 MAR 2004 2004-05 Moved India OTC, and EST(Em...
R&D Manufacturing Engineering S U P P O R T S E M I C O R E C O R E Clinical Research Clinical Trials Sales & Mkt Strategi...
• Retain core functions and outsource non core to partners for whom this is core • Make our processes more robust, efficie...
2014 Q3/Q4 2014 Q1/Q2 2013 Q3/Q4 2012 Q3/Q4 2012 Q1/Q2 2011 2013 Q1/Q2 2015 Q3/Q4 2015 Q1/Q2 Review Decision Design & Impl...
- Build Global Sourcing Services to drive implementation of future strategy -Transition Way forward Head-GSS Head-Service ...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Business Process Management Strategy And Shared Services

25 views

Published on

Business Process Management Strategy And Shared Services

By Umang Vohra
Chief Financial Officer
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Business Process Management Strategy And Shared Services

  1. 1. Business Process Management Strategy And Shared Services
  2. 2. Our experience and learning with Shared Services – Strategic insights • Three broad but different phases of thinking and priorities – Phase 1 is really about standardization and the need to avoid duplication. Phase 2 is about becoming leaner , adopting best practices, and productivity. Phase 3 is really about asking the tough questions around Core and Non Core Capability. • Phase 3 is the most daunting , yet the most strategic. “Never outsource your future “- Clayton Christensen – “ How to Measure your Life “. Examples abound from semi conductors to PC’s. The definition of “Future “ is driven by Capability . • Core Capability needs to be Market beating, Relevant to the customer , and a Core part of your business cash accretion. They must be Institutional and pass the 3 R test- Relevant, Repeatable, Replicable . • Invest and double down /outshine on Core capabilities. Partner and Scale Non core capabilities. Ask whether anyone else can do this better than you constantly ? • Finance must play a large role in shaping this thinking and lead from the front.
  3. 3. Global Business Services (GBS) set up - centralized India P2P processes HC-20 MAR 2004 2004-05 Moved India OTC, and EST(Employee Services) to GBS Set up Travel & Hospitality desk under GBS Created US-F&A Back office 2009-10 Set up R2R & Treasury Back Office within GBS Created Europe Back office 2010-11 e SCM evaluation Implemented several best practices (Mail Room, Input Control, VOC surveys, dashboards, knowledge management etc ) Added LDR and SOD Management to GBS 2011-12 Redefined our strategy Service Partner Identified HC-150 Our SSC has been the back bone of our BPM strategy
  4. 4. R&D Manufacturing Engineering S U P P O R T S E M I C O R E C O R E Clinical Research Clinical Trials Sales & Mkt Strategic Support Functions* Distribution *F&A, HR, IT, SCM - As Core Support to Business Finance & Accounts IT HR Procurement Legal Real Estate FunctionsSpread Spin Off – Third Party Evolving F&A SSC Centralization Shared Services CostReductionvs.Base 10% 35% 20% Co-sourcing SSCasaBusiness….IndustryView CoreSupport Augment & Consolidate Consolidate / Spin Off Invest Outshine 1 2 34 Capability & Maturity BusinessCritical HighLow StrategicApproach Process maturity Business Criticality Sensitivity Linked to Current OS Portfolio Cost save potential/ Business Case Aligned with the strategic objective Change Impact Parameters for considering Augmentation/ Consolidation and Spin off DecisionCriteria Strategic context
  5. 5. • Retain core functions and outsource non core to partners for whom this is core • Make our processes more robust, efficient and disciplined by having access to operational best practice through new technology, tools and techniques • The partner would bring global practices and opportunities to interact with experts • The employees would get: • Higher Opportunities of Career Growth • Multi Skilling or specialisation based on preference and performance • Job Rotation Opportunities • To be a part of global organization in terms of clients • Cost savings as an incidental benefit! Bring New geographies like Russia, Germany and Mexico under the Umbrella Core / Non Core Focus Hybrid Model as an integral part of our BPM strategy
  6. 6. 2014 Q3/Q4 2014 Q1/Q2 2013 Q3/Q4 2012 Q3/Q4 2012 Q1/Q2 2011 2013 Q1/Q2 2015 Q3/Q4 2015 Q1/Q2 Review Decision Design & Implement Delivery F&A Phase -2 MIS, Germany & Russia Accounting HR IT Procurement F&A Phase -1 P2P, R2R OTC, ES - Parameters - Potential - Consolidation / Outsource Outsource -RFP Management - Solutioning - LOI - Due Diligence - MSA - Transition -Service Level - BAU Consolidation - Process Design - Baseline Metrics - De/Re Skilling - Transition 9 - 12Months 4 - 6 Months 2 Months 4-6 weeks PhasingofImplementation Service Partner Selection Legal High level road map with focus on value realisation
  7. 7. - Build Global Sourcing Services to drive implementation of future strategy -Transition Way forward Head-GSS Head-Service Delivery Head- Relationship & Vendor Management Head- Capabilities and Expansion - Focus on Customer Experience and Strategic Value Involvement, Alignment, Transparency, Processing Visibility, Trust Building, Demonstrating Value
  8. 8. Thank You

×