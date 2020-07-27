Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Annual Shared Services & BPM Conclaves: Practical Guide to Business Process Management – Journey from 2011 to 2014 Shared ...
The One-Day Conclave has three streams:  Workshop Panel Discussions & Case Presentations,  Excellence Awards and Recogni...
Awards Recognitions  Successful Launch of Business Process Consolidation Strategy by Companies/Institutions in India thro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Annual Shared Services & BPM Conclaves: Practical Guide to Business Process Management – Journey from 2011 to 2014

23 views

Published on

Annual Shared Services & BPM Conclaves: Practical Guide to Business Process Management – Journey from 2011 to 2014

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Annual Shared Services & BPM Conclaves: Practical Guide to Business Process Management – Journey from 2011 to 2014

  1. 1. Annual Shared Services & BPM Conclaves: Practical Guide to Business Process Management – Journey from 2011 to 2014 Shared Services Forum (SSF) has conceptualized and organized FOUR Shared Services & BPM Conclaves, from 2011 onwards. The key objectives of these conclaves have been to capture and disseminate understanding/ impact of BPM by Indian Organizations through Shared Services and hybrid models, spreading and recognizing adoption of BPM & Shared Services in India, fully leveraging the best practices from global shared services and off-shoring operations. The Shared Services & BPM Conclave was initiated in 2011 in collaboration with Delhi Management Association (DMA), an LMA under the umbrella of All India Management Association (AIMA). After having executed 3 highly successful conclaves from 2011 to 2013 at New Delhi, in 2014, the Conclave was entirely conceptualized and executed by SSF, and this has made it a benchmark event in India. The Conclaves have received the best participation with around 100+ leaders every year from several organizations like, Adani Group, Good Hope Sri Lanka, American Express, Bharti Airtel, Brandix Sri Lanka, Dr Reddys, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, PwC, Reliance Industries, Ranbaxy, SRF, United Spirits, VE Commercial Vehicles, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises and many more including renowned PSUs. RvaluE Consulting – Knowledge Partner The Conclave is recognized as a unique National Event, with a winning combination of renowned panel of speakers from all over the country, attended by leaders from many cities across the globe, and an evening of celebration for Excellence & Recognition Awards for Companies and Leaders across India. For Shared Services Forum, this event is an important milestone every year, where knowledge is shared globally. SSF leverages the immense global and India BPM industry experience of RvaluE in multiple domains, across many functions and in all forms of operating models. They come with a strong association with the BPM ecosystem within India – Global Captives, Indian Corporations, Shared Services, BPO Majors, Pioneering Research & Publications, Industry Models & Standards etc., and draw upon their expertise to enable SSF to become a unique platform for enabling BPM Excellence in Global India. The Conclaves have always had visionary themes that enable participants to come back enriched with knowledge: 2011 –Finance and Accounting Transformation through Shared Services 2012 – Shared Services as a Strategic Enabler 2013 – Redesigning Business Processes for Competitive Advantage 2014 – Process Agility & Cost Optimization In Service and Support Functions –The Imperatives For Global India Shared Services & BPM Conclave: An Overview
  2. 2. The One-Day Conclave has three streams:  Workshop Panel Discussions & Case Presentations,  Excellence Awards and Recognitions, and  SSF Publications containing perspectives from Business Leaders on BPM Workshop Panel Discussions & Case Presentations Some of the topics for Panel Discussion have been:  How does BPM adoption in Support/Service Functions lead to becoming an Agile Organization  How could various forms of shared services enable achieving Process Agility  How BPM can enable Cost Optimization and how to execute the BPM Strategy  Learn from success stories of Indian companies to drive BPM  Connect with eminent experts with Shared Services& BPM expertise and experience Felicitaions, Awards & Recognitions The Conclave also serves as the platform for recognizing and awarding Organizational Achievements and Professional Excellence, thus setting benchmarks, for Indian organizations to adopt Shared Services & BPM Strategy. The Felicitations Awards and Recognitions and have so far covered the following categories: Felicitations The 2014 Conclave marked a new tradition of felicitating BPM Industry Leaders with Pioneering Leader Awards to honor their stellar contributions in the BPM space at the Industry level as well as at the Organizational level. The knowledge-sharing of innovative and best practices truly is the pivotal aspect of these NSS Conclave events. The participant leaders gain significant value and benefits through their participation. The topics for workshop panel discussions are the extremely burning issues in the world of BPM & Shared Services. The event, bringing together thought leaders on a common dais to share their opinions and viewpoints based on their rich experiences/ case studies, is much sought-after as it is evident from the outcomes achieved.
  3. 3. Awards Recognitions  Successful Launch of Business Process Consolidation Strategy by Companies/Institutions in India through Captive or Outsourced Shared Services The VE Commercial Vehicles Team receiving the Recognition Award for ‘Successful Launch of Shared Services Strategy in India’ at 2014 Conclave SSF Publications The Conclaves have also now become the platform for SSF to compile and release knowledge-sharing publications. These publications serve as a tool to innovate further, thus improving business efficacy. The publications released so far have been listed below: 1. The ‘first-ever’ Shared Services Survey on Indian Organizations 2. A book titled Business Process Management: The Inflection Point for Competitive Advantage 3. An SSF Journal, Process Edge Shared Services & BPM Conclave Sponsoring Organizations in the past:  Shared Services & BPM in India & Subcontinent in Single or Multiple Domains: Excellence in Servicing for any of the critical Support/Service Functions such as Finance & Accounting, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Operations, Customer Life Cycle Management and Information Technology Services. o The Domains covered include FMCG, Manufacturing, Pharma, Retail, Telecom, Banking, Insurance, Automobiles and Diversified.  Effective BPM: Excellence in Delivering Business Impact through Transformation and/or by Leveraging Process Excellence & Redesign or Power of Technology in any of the Service Functions – F&A, HR, IT, Operations Adani Enterprises Ltd. received Excellence Award for Shared Services – Diversified Domains At 2013 Conclave Reliance Industries received Excellence Award for Shared Services – Diversified Domains At 2014 Conclave ADFC received Excellence Award for Shared Services – Banking Domain At 2012 Conclave

×