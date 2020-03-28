Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investment Plan INVESTMENT PLAN | MARCH 2020 INVESTMENT PLAN | MARCH 2020 SR TRADERS
Presentation Highlights Executive summary Company description Industry outlook Target market Competitive analysis - graph ...
Executive summary Our top managers have more than 15 years experience in attracting investment opportunity around the worl...
Company description The SR Traders Fund team is always interested in long term cooperation with every customer because SR ...
Industry outlook Our management team has the in-depth expertise and business understanding needed to help you maximize the...
Item 1 20% Item 2 20% Item 3 20% Item 4 20% Item 5 20% Item 1 20% Item 2 20% Item 3 20% Item 4 20% Item 5 20% Item 1 20% I...
Competitive analysis Indian Stocks and Bonds market fluctuate on various reasons and it is a very complicated to succeed a...
COMPETITORS' STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES BUSINESS PLAN | JANUARY 2020 STRENGTHS : Relative strength is a type of momentum inv...
MERITS OF FOREX INVESTMENT PLAN | MARCH 2020 •It is a pure 24 hours trading market with 4 different sessions to profit • M...
INVESTMENT PLAN-1 •Investment Margin inRupee:Rs.1,00,000 (Minimum) •Converted to dollar:1400 USD •Daily targeted pips:5pip...
INVESTMENT PLAN-2 •Investment Margin in Rupee:Rs.3,00,000 (Minimum) •Converted to dollar:4,000USD •Daily targeted pips:5 p...
Features Investing Trading Wealth Management Investment Advisory Smart Portfolio INVESTMENT PLAN | MARCH 2020
WHY CHOOSE US? •You need not worry on trading techniques we will trade for you • We give you direct hold on your accounts ...
$6,00,000 FUNDING REQUIREMENT 6 years FUNDING TIMELINE INVESTMENT PLAN | MARCH 2020
Item 1 Item 2 Item 3 Item 4 Item 5 40 30 20 10 0 Funding projections •Forex is abbreviated as Foreign Exchange • It is int...
INVESTMENT PLAN | MARCH 2020 Contact usFOR INQUIRIES AND CONCERNS 5/205,VPK Garden,Coimbatore. ADDRESS support@srtraders.c...
Investment plan - Passive/Share/Affiliate

