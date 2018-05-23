Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPLC Model Policy Template and Handbook Dr. Anastasia O’Rourke & Angela Vitulli 1 May 15, 2018
• Guide action • Galvanize disparate actors • Create a shared vision and goal for the program >> We want policies to guide...
Why did SPLC create Model Policy Template and Handbook? • Member demand • Give organizations a head start in creating or u...
How did we create the model policy and Handbook? Reviewed - Policies – Public and Private - Guidance and Standards - Inter...
What is special about this policy template? • Focus on a robust program • Future-proof sustainable purchasing • Reflects b...
Purpose of the template policy • With this template policy, a program leader should: – Have the authority they need to con...
Model Policy Template - Preamble It is the policy of {organization} to be a leader in sustainability. With this policy, we...
Model Policy Template – Commitments (1) Allocate Resources Appoint Program Leader Engage Stakeholders Analyze Spending Pla...
(continued) Track Design monitoring and reporting system to track progress Measure and report on performance outcomes Repo...
The SPLC Program Policy is the Foundation for Other Institutional SP Policies 10 PROGRAM POLICY Supplier Code of Conduct E...
Key Steps Covered in the Handbook 11 Research & Preparation1• Understand your organization’s policy development process an...
How does SPLC expect the policy and handbook to be used?  Adapt to your organizations’ policy process and format  Connec...
SPLC 2018 Summit: Developing a Sustainable Purchasing Policy for Your Organization

Slides from Formerly Director Sustainability & Responsible Sourcing, Hilton, presented at the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council's 2018 Summit in Minneapolis, MN.

SPLC 2018 Summit: Developing a Sustainable Purchasing Policy for Your Organization

  1. 1. SPLC Model Policy Template and Handbook Dr. Anastasia O’Rourke & Angela Vitulli 1 May 15, 2018
  2. 2. • Guide action • Galvanize disparate actors • Create a shared vision and goal for the program >> We want policies to guide the right kind of action! Policies can … 2
  3. 3. Why did SPLC create Model Policy Template and Handbook? • Member demand • Give organizations a head start in creating or updating a SP policy • Encourage adoption of best practices aligned with SPLC’s Principles, Guidance, and BENCHMARK Maturity Model, and ISO 20400 • Promote greater convergence across organizations’ sustainable purchasing policies and activities. • Increase the chance of successful SP implementation 3
  4. 4. How did we create the model policy and Handbook? Reviewed - Policies – Public and Private - Guidance and Standards - Interviews Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Refine & Finish Launch today Reference Guides Reviewed • European Commission: Buying Green! Handbook • ICLEI Procura+ Manual • ISO 20400: 2017 Standard • Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Guidance on SP Policies • NASPO Green Purchasing Guide • SPLC Principles • SPLC GUIDANCE v2.0 • SPLC BENCHMARK • USDN, RPN Sustainable Procurement Playbook for Cities • UNEP Sustainable Public Procurement Implementation Guidelines Example Policies and Executive Orders Reviewed • City of DC • City of Sacramento • City of San Francisco • City of Seattle • Commonwealth of • King County, Washington • Multonmah County, Oregon • State of California • State of Colorado • State of • State of Minnesota • State of New York • US Federal Government • University of California • Five corporate policies were also reviewed (confidential). 4
  5. 5. What is special about this policy template? • Focus on a robust program • Future-proof sustainable purchasing • Reflects best practices identified by SPLC members in Guidance, Chapter 2 • Designed to help secure executive support for an approach consistent with SPLC’s member- developed Principles for Leadership In Sustainable Purchasing • “Actions” described in the policy secure executive sponsorship for cross-functional participation in each of the steps in the Strategy Cycle 5
  6. 6. Purpose of the template policy • With this template policy, a program leader should: – Have the authority they need to convene internal and external stakeholders around high priority opportunities to make the organization’s purchasing more sustainable – Engage those stakeholders in analyzing spending and associated impacts – Plan purchasing and related operational actions to address those impacts – Implement those plans – Track, report, and share the results 6
  7. 7. Model Policy Template - Preamble It is the policy of {organization} to be a leader in sustainability. With this policy, we are establishing a sustainable purchasing program at {organization}. This will strengthen our commitment to {reference relevant sustainability/corporate social responsibility policies or goals for the organization, such as commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, other corporate social responsibility (CSR) and/or environmental goals}. Our sustainable purchasing program will address the environmental, social, and economic impacts associated with the {organization’s} purchase of an estimated annual {insert $ dollar amount} in goods and services. Sustainable purchasing means making sure that our suppliers – and the products and services they supply – deliver value for money and generate benefits not only for {organization}, but also for the environment, society, and the economy. 7
  8. 8. Model Policy Template – Commitments (1) Allocate Resources Appoint Program Leader Engage Stakeholders Analyze Spending Planning: Prioritize categories of spending for sustainable purchasing Establish quantitative goals for each category Identify implementation strategies to achieve goals Assign coordination, communication, measurement, and reporting tasks Implementation: Undertake needs analysis Conduct market assessments and engage suppliers Develop specifications and contract language (following SPLC) Seek disclosure, data, communicating preferences for innovation Engage and rewarding suppliers Calculate the total cost of ownership Conduct training Incorporate SP into performance metrics – staff and suppliers 8
  9. 9. (continued) Track Design monitoring and reporting system to track progress Measure and report on performance outcomes Report Quarterly reporting to senior leaders in organization Annual reporting to stakeholders about activities and outcomes Continuous Improvement Annual review of progress to inform continuous improvement of Program Review and update the Action Plan Share Contribute lessons learned to broader community Signature and Date Model Policy Template – Commitments (2) 9
  10. 10. The SPLC Program Policy is the Foundation for Other Institutional SP Policies 10 PROGRAM POLICY Supplier Code of Conduct ENERGY STAR Policy Fleet Policy Packaging Policy Paper & Wood Policy Fair Trade Policy A process-based policy establishes a Sustainable Purchasing Program, which then provides coordination for the development and implementation of more specific policies, as needed.
  11. 11. Key Steps Covered in the Handbook 11 Research & Preparation1• Understand your organization’s policy development process and sign off procedures • Identify the organization’s relevant legal responsibilities, and policy goals and commitments • Identify stakeholders and senior leaders to engage in policy development • Decide on the form of policy, if applicable • Locate existing policy template used by the organization Writing & Stakeholder Engagement2• Draft an initial policy based on the SPLC model policy template, adapting it for your organization • Get input on the policy from stakeholders • Refine and finalize the policy Policy Approval & Promotion3 • Get formal policy approval and all appropriate signatures • Promote the release of the policy with a signing event, communications to all affected stakeholders, social media post, and/or press release, et cetera • Post the policy to your website and distribute as appropriate
  12. 12. How does SPLC expect the policy and handbook to be used?  Adapt to your organizations’ policy process and format  Connect to existing policies and guidance documents  Compare to others policies and programs (via BENCHMARK and other SPLC resources)  Find the Policy at: 12 http://www.sustainablepurchasing.org/request-policy

