Even if we hoped that 2021 would return to normal – the year was still an uphill struggle fraught with ambiguity. Some of us gradually returned to an office where we worked just part-time. New commutes started from the pandemic-acquired country or suburban residences. We experimented with in-person hangouts, parties, even vacations. We still spent considerable time at home in the end. So, what will the year 2022 bring? It’s difficult to say. However, we’ve compiled some home remodeling expectations for the coming year. So, take a look at this list of home remodeling projects expected to boom in 2022, and let’s keep renovating homes in 2022!