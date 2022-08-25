2.
NEW MCC ALPHA (GF)
OSBL Feed Pump ALPHA
SL No Pump
Tag
Description
Load(KW
) Remarks
1 P-0001 Zehua Feed 22
2 P-400 A NHT-1 Feed 15
3 P-400 B NHT-1 Feed 15
4 B BTX Feed 30 NEW
5 B NHT Feed 30 NEW
6 P-500 A NHT-1 Feed 15
7 P-600 D TNS Plant Feed 15 From Normal Panel
8 P-600 A TNS Plant Feed 30
9 D Sweet Naptha to Reformer NEW
10 P-700 A Sweet Naptha to Reformer 15
11 E Sweet Naptha to Reformer NEW
12 P-4112 A Hexane Feed 7.5
14 F Sweet Naptha to Reformer NEW
15 P-1004 B Utility Diesel to Feed 15 From Normal Panel
3.
NORMAL PANEL MODIFIED
OSBL NORMAL Panel
SL No Pump Tag Description Load (KW) Remarks
1 P-600 C TNS Plant Feed 18.5
2 P-500 B NHT-1 Feed 15 OLD Emergency panel
3 P-901 A ITT pump 15
4 P-901 B ITT pump 11
5 P-901 C ITT pump 15
6 P-400 C NHT-1 Feed 22 OLD Emergency panel
7 P-400 D NHT-1 Feed 22 OLD Emergency panel
8 P-903 A LMS Road Delivery Pump 15
9 P-903 B LMS Road delivery pump 15
10 P-1001 A Tolune road delivery pump 15
11 P-1001 B Tolune road delivery pump 15
12 P-1002 A LN road delivery pump 7.5
13 P-1002 B LN road delivery pump 7.5
14 P-1003 A Xylene Road deliivery Pump 11
15 P-1003 B Xylene Road deliivery Pump 11
16 P-1004 A Utility Diesel to Feed 11
17 P-600 B TNS Plant Feed 30 OLD Emergency panel
18 P-1005 A MTT Road delivery Pump 22
19 P-1006 A Hexane Road delivery Pump 11
20 P-1006 B Hexane Road delivery Pump 11
21 Elec. Fire Pump Motor Driven Fire Pump 75 New
25 P-1101 A LPG loading pump 11
26 P-1101 B LPG loading pump 11
27 P-4112 B Hexane Feed 7.5
28 P-700 B Sweet Naptha to Reformer 15 OLD Emergency panel
29 T-106 T-106 Agitator 15
30 T-107 T-107 Agitator 15
31 P-0001 A Zehua Feed 22
JP 15
Diesel Fire Pump
4.
DELIVERY PUMP 1ST FLOOR
Delivery A
SL No Pump Tag Description
Load(K
W)
Remarks
1 A Octane Road Delivery 20
2 A Benzene Road Delivery 20
3 Octane Ship Delivery 132
4 P-1011 A Octane Ship Delivery 75 From Normal panel
5 A MS Ship Delivery 132
6 P-1012 A Diesel Ship Delivery pump 132 From Normal panel
7 A
Water Pump for Ship
Flushing
45
Delivery B
SL No Pump Tag Description Load(KW) Remarks
1 B Octane Road Delivery 20
2 B Benzene Road Delivery 20
3
P-1011 B
Octane Ship Delivery
75
From Normal
panel
4 Diesel Ship Delivery 132
5 B MS Ship Delivery 132
6
P-1012 B
Diesel Ship Delivery pump
132
From Normal
panel
7 B
Water Pump for Ship
Flushing
45