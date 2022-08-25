Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 25, 2022
Aug. 25, 2022
Engineering

osbl load planning

osbl load planning

Engineering

  1. 1. OSBL EXTENSION MCC ,Transformer, SWG
  2. 2. NEW MCC ALPHA (GF) OSBL Feed Pump ALPHA SL No Pump Tag Description Load(KW ) Remarks 1 P-0001 Zehua Feed 22 2 P-400 A NHT-1 Feed 15 3 P-400 B NHT-1 Feed 15 4 B BTX Feed 30 NEW 5 B NHT Feed 30 NEW 6 P-500 A NHT-1 Feed 15 7 P-600 D TNS Plant Feed 15 From Normal Panel 8 P-600 A TNS Plant Feed 30 9 D Sweet Naptha to Reformer NEW 10 P-700 A Sweet Naptha to Reformer 15 11 E Sweet Naptha to Reformer NEW 12 P-4112 A Hexane Feed 7.5 14 F Sweet Naptha to Reformer NEW 15 P-1004 B Utility Diesel to Feed 15 From Normal Panel
  3. 3. NORMAL PANEL MODIFIED OSBL NORMAL Panel SL No Pump Tag Description Load (KW) Remarks 1 P-600 C TNS Plant Feed 18.5 2 P-500 B NHT-1 Feed 15 OLD Emergency panel 3 P-901 A ITT pump 15 4 P-901 B ITT pump 11 5 P-901 C ITT pump 15 6 P-400 C NHT-1 Feed 22 OLD Emergency panel 7 P-400 D NHT-1 Feed 22 OLD Emergency panel 8 P-903 A LMS Road Delivery Pump 15 9 P-903 B LMS Road delivery pump 15 10 P-1001 A Tolune road delivery pump 15 11 P-1001 B Tolune road delivery pump 15 12 P-1002 A LN road delivery pump 7.5 13 P-1002 B LN road delivery pump 7.5 14 P-1003 A Xylene Road deliivery Pump 11 15 P-1003 B Xylene Road deliivery Pump 11 16 P-1004 A Utility Diesel to Feed 11 17 P-600 B TNS Plant Feed 30 OLD Emergency panel 18 P-1005 A MTT Road delivery Pump 22 19 P-1006 A Hexane Road delivery Pump 11 20 P-1006 B Hexane Road delivery Pump 11 21 Elec. Fire Pump Motor Driven Fire Pump 75 New 25 P-1101 A LPG loading pump 11 26 P-1101 B LPG loading pump 11 27 P-4112 B Hexane Feed 7.5 28 P-700 B Sweet Naptha to Reformer 15 OLD Emergency panel 29 T-106 T-106 Agitator 15 30 T-107 T-107 Agitator 15 31 P-0001 A Zehua Feed 22 JP 15 Diesel Fire Pump
  4. 4. DELIVERY PUMP 1ST FLOOR Delivery A SL No Pump Tag Description Load(K W) Remarks 1 A Octane Road Delivery 20 2 A Benzene Road Delivery 20 3 Octane Ship Delivery 132 4 P-1011 A Octane Ship Delivery 75 From Normal panel 5 A MS Ship Delivery 132 6 P-1012 A Diesel Ship Delivery pump 132 From Normal panel 7 A Water Pump for Ship Flushing 45 Delivery B SL No Pump Tag Description Load(KW) Remarks 1 B Octane Road Delivery 20 2 B Benzene Road Delivery 20 3 P-1011 B Octane Ship Delivery 75 From Normal panel 4 Diesel Ship Delivery 132 5 B MS Ship Delivery 132 6 P-1012 B Diesel Ship Delivery pump 132 From Normal panel 7 B Water Pump for Ship Flushing 45

