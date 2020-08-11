Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVOLUTION OF INDIAN CRICKET
• The entire history of cricket in India and the sub- continent as a whole is based on the existence and development of th...
The most important formats of Cricket are: 1. Test Match 2.ODI 3.Twenty 20 4. Inter- country cricket.
Popularity of Different Formats:
CRICKET DRESS CODE:
Biggest achievements of Indian Cricket Team: • ICC World Cup of 1983 & 2011. • ICC World T20, 2007. • No.1 in ICC Test ran...
Cricket & Television:  The game was first televised by Kerry Packer, an Australian television business man.  The Commerc...
Eden Gardens,Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, MCA Pune International Cricket Centre Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, F...
Events such as the advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition have had a huge social impact, injecting...
IPL has not only drawn “live” audiance; it has attracted a vastly increased the television audience . IPL has regularly su...
Future of Indian Cricket?? Yes, it is and will always be!!!
Cricket in India

  EVOLUTION OF INDIAN CRICKET
  2. 2. • The entire history of cricket in India and the sub- continent as a whole is based on the existence and development of the East India Company. • The first definite reference to cricket being played anywhere in the sub-continent is a report of English sailors of the East India Company written in 1737.
  3. 3. The most important formats of Cricket are: 1. Test Match 2.ODI 3.Twenty 20 4. Inter- country cricket.
  4. 4. Popularity of Different Formats:
  5. 5. CRICKET DRESS CODE:
  6. 6. Biggest achievements of Indian Cricket Team: • ICC World Cup of 1983 & 2011. • ICC World T20, 2007. • No.1 in ICC Test ranking, 2009. • ICC Champions Trophy, 2002 & 2013. • Asia Cup 6 times. • Hero Cup 1993, Benson & Hedges Cup 1985, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2001, The Coca-Cola Cup Sharjah1998, NatWest Trophy 2002.
  7. 7. Cricket & Television:  The game was first televised by Kerry Packer, an Australian television business man.  The Commercial value of cricket increased as many companies sponsored the game. The game was very popular and had millions of viewers from all over the world.
  8. 8. Eden Gardens,Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, MCA Pune International Cricket Centre Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Sardar Patel Stadium, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Wankhede Stadium
  Events such as the advent of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition have had a huge social impact, injecting new life and new money into Indian ( and world) cricket, changing the way many Indians spend their evenings, for almost 2 months of the year.
  10. 10. IPL has not only drawn “live” audiance; it has attracted a vastly increased the television audience . IPL has regularly surpassed all television shows, often claiming top billing in terms of ratings.
