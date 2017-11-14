UEN Lu�s AlejandroAlvarado UNIDADDE APOYO__ Encargada______________________ Programa todos Manos a la Siembra Jornada de L...
UEN Lu�s AlejandroAlvarado UNIDADDE APOYO__ Encargada______________________ Programa todos Manos a la Siembra Jornada de L...
UEN Lu�s AlejandroAlvarado UNIDADDE APOYO__ Encargada______________________ Programa todos Manos a la Siembra Jornada de L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Asistencia general

17 views

Published on

RRRRRR

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Asistencia general

  1. 1. UEN Lu�s AlejandroAlvarado UNIDADDE APOYO__ Encargada______________________ Programa todos Manos a la Siembra Jornada de Limpieza de Espacios deSiembra Miercoles 01-11-2017 hora 3:30 a 5.50 Docentes Organizadores Actividad: Elizabeth Rojas, Adonay Tapias,Felix Torres. ASISTENCIA GENERAL pag 1/2 SECCION A DOCENTE GUIA SECCI�N B DOCENTE GUIA SECCI�N C DOCENTEGUIA SECCION D DOCENTE GUIA 1 2 DOCENTES DEAPOYO DOCENTES DE APOYO DOCENTES DE APOYO DOCENTES DEAPOYO 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  2. 2. UEN Lu�s AlejandroAlvarado UNIDADDE APOYO__ Encargada______________________ Programa todos Manos a la Siembra Jornada de Limpieza de Espacios deSiembra Miercoles 01-11-2017 hora 3:30 a 5.50 Docentes Organizadores Actividad: Elizabeth Rojas, Adonay Tapias,Felix Torres. ASISTENCIA GENERAL pag 2/2 SECCION A DOCENTE GUIA SECCI�N B DOCENTE GUIA SECCI�N C DOCENTEGUIA SECCION D DOCENTE GUIA 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 ACTIVIDADES DESARROLLAS
  3. 3. UEN Lu�s AlejandroAlvarado UNIDADDE APOYO__ Encargada______________________ Programa todos Manos a la Siembra Jornada de Limpieza de Espacios deSiembra Miercoles 01-11-2017 hora 3:30 a 5.50 Docentes Organizadores Actividad: Elizabeth Rojas, Adonay Tapias,Felix Torres.

×