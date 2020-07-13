Warehousing & Inventory Management By SN Panigrahi,

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SN Panigrahi Warehousing & Inventory Management
SN Panigrahi 2 2 SN Panigrahi is a Versatile Practitioner, Strategist, Energetic Coach, Learning Enabler & Public Speaker....
SN Panigrahi 3 3
SN Panigrahi 4
SN Panigrahi 5 5 Warehouse & Warehousing Functions Types of Warehouses – Smart Warehouses - Consolidation Warehouse Manage...
SN Panigrahi 6 Warehouse is Defined as “a Planned Space or Designated Location for the Efficient storage and handling of g...
SN Panigrahi 7 Warehouses perform the following functions- Receiving of Goods Storage of Goods Protection of Goods Ris...
SN Panigrahi 8 Receiving of Goods Storage of Goods Protection of Goods Risk Bearing Financing Processing Packing & Re-Pac...
SN Panigrahi Inbound Internal Processing Outbound • Purchases • Mfg /Assembly • Transfers • Outside Processing • Customer ...
SN Panigrahi Just-in-Time Delivery •How can I improve the speed of warehouse operations? •How do I integrate operations to...
SN Panigrahi 11 Inventory Management Tracking : Material & Labour Reverse Distribution Packing / Packaging Loading / Unloa...
SN Panigrahi 12 Site Selection / Location Design : Maximum Utilization of Storage Space Product-Mix Analysis Maximum Asset...
SN Panigrahi 13 Public Warehouses Private Warehouses Govt. Warehouses Co-operative Warehouses Customs Bonded Warehouses Di...
SN Panigrahi 14 A smart warehouse is a type of warehouse where the storage, fulfillment process and management is automate...
SN Panigrahi 15 A consolidated warehouse is another type of warehouse that takes small shipments from different suppliers ...
SN Panigrahi 16 V 1 V 2 V 1 V 3 V 4 V 2 V 3 V 4 S1 S2 S3 S4 S1 S2 S3 S4 DC With M vendors and N stores the transportation ...
SN Panigrahi 17 7 Principles of Warehouse and Distribution Centre Design 1. Determine the Objective of the Facility Why wi...
SN Panigrahi 18 5. Close to Zero Material Handling 6. Evaluate your Options A)Quantitative analysis B)Qualitative analysis...
SN Panigrahi 19 Determine your Warehouse Storage and Inventory Needs. Depends on Company’s Objectives & Requirements Natur...
SN Panigrahi 20
SN Panigrahi 21 A Warehouse Management System (WMS) is software and processes that allow organizations to control and admi...
SN Panigrahi 22 Demand Planning Supplier Relationship Mgt. Procurement & Sourcing Transportation Management Inventory Mana...
SN Panigrahi 23 Third-Party WMS A system developed by a third-party company that focuses solely on all things warehouse ma...
SN Panigrahi 24  Centrality & Convenience for Distribution Services  Land Cost  Connectivity : Availability of Transpor...
SN Panigrahi 25 A variety of software vendors sell warehouse management systems. IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP have WMS p...
SN Panigrahi 26 Put-away is the process of moving material from the dock and transporting it to a warehouse’s storage, rep...
SN Panigrahi 27 Specifically, kitting involves a process where separate but related items are grouped, packaged, and suppl...
SN Panigrahi 28 In the field of inventory management, a stock keeping unit is a distinct type of item for sale, such as a ...
SN Panigrahi 29 The garage door-like enclosure at the back of the warehouse is called a Loading Dock, and it’s an effectiv...
SN Panigrahi 30 To reduce costs, as well as to better meet the growing customer demands for JIT service, companies are div...
SN Panigrahi 31 Warehousing Mistakes  1. Holding Excess Inventory  2. Holding to Traditional Paper Processes  3. Failin...
SN Panigrahi 32 Receiving Put-away Storage Pick & Pack Distribution Return 1. Cost of Receiving Per Receiving Line 2. Rece...
SN Panigrahi 33 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Cost Per Line The cost to receive a line item on a purchase order T...
SN Panigrahi 34 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Put-away Cost Per Line The cost to put away a line of items. Total ...
SN Panigrahi 35 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Carrying Cost of Inventory Inventory carrying cost is the total of ...
SN Panigrahi 36 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Picking and Packing Cost Cost incurred per order line, including pi...
SN Panigrahi 37 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Order Lead Time The average time taken by an order to reach the cus...
SN Panigrahi 38 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Rate of Return Percentage of products sold were returned Value of R...
SN Panigrahi 39
SN Panigrahi 40  Make safety a priority in everything you do while working in the warehouse.  Wear appropriate PPE, such...
SN Panigrahi 41 Safety Checklists covering •General Safety: dock areas, floors and other areas, ventilation systems, and e...
SN Panigrahi 42 Employers need to have an emergency plan that describes what is expected of employees in the event of an e...
SN Panigrahi 43 Time Since the Last Accident Definition: the number of days since the last accident occurred. Formula: Num...
SN Panigrahi 44 Amazon Warehouse Robots : Mind Blowing Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLVCGEmkJs0
SN Panigrahi 45
SN Panigrahi 46 5S Term Definition Slogan 1 Sort (Seiri) Remove all unnecessary items from the workplace - old catalogs, o...
SN Panigrahi 47 Sort (Seiri) •Removing items in an area that you no longer use – examples include forms that are outdated ...
SN Panigrahi 48 •Identifying and designating a place for all materials required for the work in each area. Examples includ...
SN Panigrahi 49 •Keep the floors cleaned of any debris and/or liquids – if your floors are kept clean and you find some mo...
SN Panigrahi 50 •Implement as much “visual management” as possible – visual management refers to a lot of the concepts fro...
SN Panigrahi 51 •Regular audits and reviews – examples include a rotating audit system that allows everyone to evaluate th...
SN Panigrahi Kaizen events 6 Steps to Kaizen Discover Improvement Potential Analyse Current Methods Generate New Ideas Dev...
SN Panigrahi Kai = Change, Modify Zen = Improve, Make Better Continuous Improvement  Separate Idea Generation from Judgme...
SN Panigrahi 54 Lean warehouse management is the process of developing warehouse operations in such a way as to bring reso...
SN Panigrahi 55
SN Panigrahi 56 Inventory or stock is the goods and materials that a business holds for further Distribution or Consumptio...
SN Panigrahi 57 Involves materials purchased for use in the manufacturing or distribution supply chain that are "directly"...
SN Panigrahi 58
SN Panigrahi The Role of the Stores & Understanding Stores Functions •A professionally managed Stores has a process and a ...
SN Panigrahi Forms of Inventory Input Form Raw Materials; Consumables; Components; Packing Materials Semi-Finished Form Wo...
SN Panigrahi Materials Receipt and Accounting Different Modes of Receipt By Road / Rail / Sea / Air / Courier / Pipeline V...
SN Panigrahi Material Handling in Stores Loading / Unloading Receipt Un-Loading & Issues Loading; Internal Movement Materi...
SN Panigrahi 63 Uncertainty in Supply and Demand Protect against uncertainties in demand and lead times Provides a measure...
SN Panigrahi 64 Improve Customer Service Provides immediacy in product availability Inventory must be sufficient to provid...
SN Panigrahi 65 Protect against uncertainties in demand and lead times Avoids Work Stoppages - Inventory provides independ...
SN Panigrahi 66 Ordering Costs Cost of Replenishing Inventory Preparing a Requisition, a PO; Processing the Supplier's Inv...
SN Panigrahi SN Panigrahi
SN Panigrahi Manage Flow – Balancing Demand & Supply Continuous Supply Avoidance of Over- Stocking Avoidance of Stock out ...
SN Panigrahi Determination of Stock Levels Determination of Safety Stocks Proper Ordering System Determination of Economic...
SN Panigrahi 70 First in First Out (FIFO) Method Last in First Out (LIFO) Method Simple Average Price Method Weighted Aver...
SN Panigrahi GOODS RECEIVING PROCESS Match the Delivery to a Purchase Order Check Products are not Damaged Make GRN / MRN ...
SN Panigrahi Inflow & Out Flow of Stock SN Panigrahi
SN Panigrahi 73 Physical devices used to check-in and check-out stock items at in-house fulfillment centers and third-part...
SN Panigrahi 74 Also known as carrying costs; the costs your business incurs to store and hold stock in a warehouse until ...
SN Panigrahi 75 Any inventory that is in the “pipeline” of a business’ supply chain — e.g., in production or shipping — bu...
SN Panigrahi 76
SN Panigrahi 77 EOQ is the optimum number of products you should purchase to minimize the total cost of ordering or holdin...
SN Panigrahi 78
SN Panigrahi 79
SN Panigrahi 80 As we touched upon earlier, safety stock acts as an emergency buffer you can break out when it looks like ...
SN Panigrahi 81 Example ABC Ltd. is engaged in sale of footballs. Its cost per order is $400 and its carrying cost unit is...
SN Panigrahi 82 Days inventory outstanding (DIO), also known as days sales of inventory (DSI), refers to the number of day...
SN Panigrahi 83
SN Panigrahi 84 Different organizations follow different inventory analysis or inventory control system. Some of them are ...
SN Panigrahi (ABC = Always Better Control) This is based on cost criteria. It helps to exercise selective control when con...
SN Panigrahi ‘A’ ITEMS Small in number, but consume large amount of resources Must have: •Tight control •Rigid estimate of...
SN Panigrahi ‘B’ ITEM Intermediate Must have: •Moderate control •Purchase based on rigid requirements •Reasonably strict w...
SN Panigrahi ‘C’ ITEMS Larger in number, but consume lesser amount of resources Must have: •Ordinary control measures •Pur...
SN Panigrahi 20000050020 19950050019 19900050018 19850050017 19800050016 19750050015 19700050014 19650050013 196000150012 ...
SN Panigrahi Based on critical value & shortage cost of an item –It is a subjective analysis. •Items are classified into: ...
SN Panigrahi SDE ANALYIS Based on availability Scarce Managed by top level management Maintain big safety stocks Difficult...
SN Panigrahi HML ANALYSIS Based on cost per unit Highest Medium Low This is used to keep control over consumption at depar...
SN Panigrahi 93
SN Panigrahi 94 Sales KPIs Receiving KPIs Operational KPIs 1. Stock to Sales Ratio 2. Sell through Rate 3. Weeks On-Hand 4...
SN Panigrahi 95 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Stock to Sales Ratio The ratio of stock available for sale versus t...
SN Panigrahi 96 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Time to Receive How efficient your process for receiving stock is. ...
SN Panigrahi 97 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: On Time Orders The percentage of the time that customers receive th...
SN Panigrahi Inventory Performance Measurement SN Panigrahi
SN Panigrahi Holding Costs Service Level Lead Time Rate of Return Inventory Accuracy Perfect Order Rate SN Panigrahi
SN Panigrahi If the turnover is low, the company either has too much stock or too few sales. SN Panigrahi
SN Panigrahi Gross Margin Return on Investment (GMROI) = Gross Margin ----------------------------------- Average Inventor...
SN Panigrahi 102 Delivery in-full Ave 93% Delivery on-time Ave 95% X - Less Rejects Ave 1% = Supplier DIFOT What’s yours? ...
SN Panigrahi Inventory Cost Reduction (Inventory Reduction is Recognized as a Cost Reduction) Lower Lead Times Negotiate t...
SN Panigrahi Inventory Reduction Strategies 1. Reduce Total Supply Chain Lead Times 2. Reduce Manufacturing Lead Time 3. A...
SN Panigrahi 9. Measure Each Planner/Buyer Individually with Clear Ownership 10. Conduct Inventory Self Audit or Assessmen...
SN Panigrahi Vendor Managed Inventory The supplier usually owns the inventory at the customer’s location The supplier ma...
SN Panigrahi 107 SN Panigrahi
SN Panigrahi 108 SN Panigrahi a. Know Your Up-to-Date Inventory Levels - Collect Current Data of Inventory Estimate Accura...
SN Panigrahi 109 SN Panigrahi e. Deferment / Postponement: Screen the Requirement by checking its Urgency. Think if the pr...
SN Panigrahi 110 SN Panigrahi g. Eliminate Obsolete Inventory: Track Inventory Movements - Identify and Do FSN (Fast, Slow...
SN Panigrahi 111 SN Panigrahi k. Lower Lead Times : Reduce Acquisition Lead Times & Supplier Lead-Time through proper Sele...
SN Panigrahi 112 SN Panigrahi n. Collaborative Approach : Involve Suppliers, Users, Quality Department and Finance Departm...
SN Panigrahi 113 SN Panigrahi q. Improve Supplier's Quality & Time Delivery Performance : Improve Supply Reliability. Rewa...
SN Panigrahi 114 SN Panigrahi r. Supplier Managed Inventory : Use Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI) and Vendor Stocking Progr...
SN Panigrahi 115 SN Panigrahi u. Optimize Lot Size of Purchasing Frequency using EOQ Technique & also Manufacturing Lot Si...
SN Panigrahi 116 SN Panigrahi v. Use Technology to your Advantage to Automate Inventory Controls and Continuously Analysis...
SN Panigrahi 117 SN Panigrahi y. Inventory Control is a Collective Responsibility of all the Concerned – User / Owner, Pur...
SN Panigrahi 118 CASE STUDY Miniclipper Logistics Green Project 2012
SN Panigrahi 119 How to turn a multi-building transport and warehousing organization into an environmentally friendly oper...
SN Panigrahi 120 The lighting project required an initial investment of £70,000 and has produced a return on investment wi...
SN Panigrahi 121 The next step was to achieve carbon neutrality and produce their own energy for the lighting. This they d...
SN Panigrahi 122 ISO14001 accreditation led to a full review of their environmental policy and communication with their em...
SN Panigrahi 123SN Panigrahi, Essenpee Business Solutions, India
SN Panigrahi 124 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVZ ScNa_leR8XbYINEwTFwQ/videos SN Panigrahi SN Panigrahi, Essenpee Busi...
SN Panigrahi 125
SN Panigrahi Contact Details: SN Panigrahi 9652571117 snpanigrahi1963@gmail.com 126 SN Panigrahi, Essenpee Business Soluti...
  1. 1. SN Panigrahi Warehousing & Inventory Management
  2. 2. SN Panigrahi 2 2 SN Panigrahi is a Versatile Practitioner, Strategist, Energetic Coach, Learning Enabler & Public Speaker. He is an International-Corporate Trainer, Mentor & Author He has diverse experience and expertise in Project Management, Contract Management, Supply Chain Management, Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, Global Sourcing, Logistics, Exports & Imports, Indirect Taxes – GST etc. He had done more than 150 Workshops on above Published more than 500 Articles; 80 + YouTubes & more than 80 SlideShares Presentations He is an Engineer + MBA +PGD ISO 9000 / TQM with around 30 Yrs of Experience He is a certified PMP® from PMI (USA) and become PMI India Champion in 2016 Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from Exemplar Global / KPMG Trained in COD for 31/2 Yrs. on Strategy & Leadership GST Certified – MSME – Tech. Dev. Centre (Govt of India) ZED Consultant – Certified by QCI – MSME (Govt of India) Member Board of Studies, IIMM Co-Chairman, Indirect Tax Committee, FTAPCCI Empanelled Faculty in NI MSME He has shared his domain expertise in various forums as a speaker & presented a number of papers in various national and international public forums and received a number of awards for his writings and contribution to business thoughts. SN Panigrahi 9652571117 snpanigrahi1963@gmail.com Hyderabad
  3. 3. SN Panigrahi 3 3
  4. 4. SN Panigrahi 4
  5. 5. SN Panigrahi 5 5 Warehouse & Warehousing Functions Types of Warehouses – Smart Warehouses - Consolidation Warehouse Management System (WMS) Warehouse Safety - Warehouse KPIs Warehouse Best Practices : 5S & Kaizen in Warehouse Inventory Management - Fundamentals Inventory Measurement Tools - Analysis Inventory Reduction – Inventory KPI’s Session AGENDA
  6. 6. SN Panigrahi 6 Warehouse is Defined as “a Planned Space or Designated Location for the Efficient storage and handling of goods and materials for which are coming in and going out. Raw Materials from Suppliers or Finished Goods from Manufacturing Operations come into the warehouse, the information then is collated for it’s storage and where goods have to go, and communicated down the distribution chain to the customer. Warehousing can be defined as a Process of Managing Receipt, Storage in Safe Custody of Goods and all it’s Related Functions like Processing, Packing, Re-Packing, Grading & Branding including Documentation & Communication and further Distributing to Various Distribution Centre's & Customer Places as Required.
  7. 7. SN Panigrahi 7 Warehouses perform the following functions- Receiving of Goods Storage of Goods Protection of Goods Risk Bearing Financing Processing Packing & Re-Packing Grading and Branding Transportation Documentation & Communication
  8. 8. SN Panigrahi 8 Receiving of Goods Storage of Goods Protection of Goods Risk Bearing Financing Processing Packing & Re-Packing Grading and Branding Assortment Cross Docking Transportation Documentation & Communication
  9. 9. SN Panigrahi Inbound Internal Processing Outbound • Purchases • Mfg /Assembly • Transfers • Outside Processing • Customer Shipments • Vendor Returns • Transfers • Outside Processing • Pick • Pack • Inspection • Count • Assembly • Storage • Move • Replenish Mandeville
  10. 10. SN Panigrahi Just-in-Time Delivery •How can I improve the speed of warehouse operations? •How do I integrate operations to reduce order processing time? Guaranteed Availability •How can I improve order promise accuracy? •How do I create a global view of inventory? One Size Fits One •How can I manage stock keeping unit (SKU) proliferation? •How do I ensure labeling compliance? Lowest Total Cost •Where can I reduce inventory while maintaining high fill rates? •How do I improve labor efficiency? Mandeville Internal ProcessingInbound Outbound
  11. 11. SN Panigrahi 11 Inventory Management Tracking : Material & Labour Reverse Distribution Packing / Packaging Loading / Unloading Kitting/ Bundling/ Customizing Inspection / Testing Labelling/ Bar Code/ RFID Material Handling Put-Away & Store Shipping / Transport Order Management Receipts Delivery
  12. 12. SN Panigrahi 12 Site Selection / Location Design : Maximum Utilization of Storage Space Product-Mix Analysis Maximum Asset & Storage Utilization Reduction in Material Handling Higher Labor Productivity Reduced Order Filling Time Increased Inventory Turnover Reduction in Operating Cost. Flexibility – Provision for Expansion Layout : Optimal Flow Technology :Warehouse Management System Accuracy and Audit Security & Safety and Maintenance
  13. 13. SN Panigrahi 13 Public Warehouses Private Warehouses Govt. Warehouses Co-operative Warehouses Customs Bonded Warehouses Distribution Centres Cold Storages Agricultural Warehouses Climate Controlled
  14. 14. SN Panigrahi 14 A smart warehouse is a type of warehouse where the storage, fulfillment process and management is automated with AI. Automation typically includes everything from software for management to robots and drones performing tasks like packing, weighing, transporting and storing goods. Corporations like Amazon and Alibaba use huge smart warehouses that make the order fulfillment quick and less prone to human error.
  15. 15. SN Panigrahi 15 A consolidated warehouse is another type of warehouse that takes small shipments from different suppliers and groups them together into larger shipments before distributing them to buyers. The catch is that all the shipments are intended for the same geographical location. Overall, though, consolidated warehouses are a very economical way of order fulfillment, especially for small businesses and new startups. The capital investment and volume of inventory required to use consolidated warehouses are fairly small too, making them a great option for eCommerce SMBs just getting off the ground.
  16. 16. SN Panigrahi 16 V 1 V 2 V 1 V 3 V 4 V 2 V 3 V 4 S1 S2 S3 S4 S1 S2 S3 S4 DC With M vendors and N stores the transportation plan consists of MN direct shipments, each relatively small and likely subject to the higher, less-than-truckload rates. S V DC Vendor Location Stores Location Distribution Centre There are only M + N shipments through an intermediate aggregator, such as a distribution center or crossdock. Furthermore, each shipment is larger and more likely to qualify for the lower, full-truckload rates. M=4 N=4 M=6 N=10 16 8 60 16
  17. 17. SN Panigrahi 17 7 Principles of Warehouse and Distribution Centre Design 1. Determine the Objective of the Facility Why will it exist? What market does it serve? Is it part of a network? What types of goods will be stored? What is the anticipated life of the facility? Will it be a green-field site or an existing facility? 2. Define Volumes and Functional Requirements A) Quantities of products to be stored. B) The throughput velocities, including incoming goods, customer orders, inter-facility transfers, dispatches, and returns. C) The nature of orders and specific picking requirements, e.g. is picking performed in containers, pallets, cartons, inners, or single units? D) What functions need to be provided for? 3. Match Storage Modes, IT Systems and Mechanised Technologies with Volumes 4. Flow A) One-way flow B) Flow versus Capacity
  18. 18. SN Panigrahi 18 5. Close to Zero Material Handling 6. Evaluate your Options A)Quantitative analysis B)Qualitative analysis 7. Consult Widely as the Design Process is Multifaceted, Involving Executives, Managers, Operators, Equipment Suppliers, Builders, Architects, and Councils 7 Principles of Warehouse and Distribution Centre Design
  19. 19. SN Panigrahi 19 Determine your Warehouse Storage and Inventory Needs. Depends on Company’s Objectives & Requirements Nature of Goods – Seasonality, Perishability, Availability, Handling & Inventory Requirement Degree of Customer Services / Customer Requirements – Buying Behavior of Customers Locational Advantages – Convenience, Infrastructure, Space Availability, Tax & Govt, Incentives Operational Requirement / Flexibility- Packing, Repacking, Labelling – Value Added Services Flexible Warehouse Design – to make best use of space and ensure efficient work flow & Changes as per Requirements Safety & Security Scale of Economies – Consolidation - Centralization or Decentralization Cost of Distribution Compliance Requirements – Legal / Statutory / Standards Automate Warehouse Requirements
  20. 20. SN Panigrahi 20
  21. 21. SN Panigrahi 21 A Warehouse Management System (WMS) is software and processes that allow organizations to control and administer warehouse operations from the time goods or materials enter a warehouse until they move out. Operations in a warehouse include inventory management, picking processes and auditing. WMS can provide visibility into an organization's inventory at any time and location, whether in a facility or in transit. It can also manage supply chain operations from the manufacturer or wholesaler to the warehouse, then to a retailer or distribution center. A WMS is often used alongside or integrated with a Transportation Management System (TMS) or an Inventory Management System. Warehouse Management System (WMS) software serves as the vital bridge linking production, scheduling, shipment planning and order fulfillment systems. As an execution system, WMS manages warehouse resources, that is, space, labor, equipment, tasks and material flow, to move inventory to market most efficiently. Moreover, when equipped with automatic identification and data-collection technologies such as bar coding and radio frequency data communication systems, the WMS becomes a highly effective inventory-tracking tool.
  22. 22. SN Panigrahi 22 Demand Planning Supplier Relationship Mgt. Procurement & Sourcing Transportation Management Inventory Management Operation / Production Warehouse Design Inventory Tracking Picking and Packing Goods Order Fulfilment & Shipping Labour Management Receiving and Put-away Yard and Dock Management Communication & Reporting Order Management System Processing Simultaneously Multiple Goods Receipt, Goods Issue and Stock Transfer Quickly and Easily. Managing Complex Warehousing Structure & Multiple Storage Facilities Optimizing Capacity & Materials Flow using Advance Binning and Picking Techniques We can know the actual % of Occupied and Empty Space in Warehouse.
  23. 23. SN Panigrahi 23 Third-Party WMS A system developed by a third-party company that focuses solely on all things warehouse management. Typically, a third-party WMS includes both proprietary hardware and software — meaning you must use the provided hardware in order to run the company’s software. Third-party WMS will ensure you’re able to use their solution to its highest capacity. On the downside, you’ll need to invest in both the proprietary software and hardware from the get-go. Cloud-Based WMS In contrast to on-premise WMS solutions, cloud-based warehouse management systems operate through the SaaS model. This means that you won’t need to use proprietary hardware to run the software — and you’ll be able to access it on any modern device (from desktops and laptops to mobile devices and tablets). A cloud-based WMS can be the perfect solution for growing companies looking to integrate their WMS with their other digital tools and software.
  24. 24. SN Panigrahi 24  Centrality & Convenience for Distribution Services  Land Cost  Connectivity : Availability of Transport Linkages for Example, to a Rail Siding  Availability of Utilities like Water and Power  Taxes and Insurance Cost  Resource Availability  Expansion Space Availability  Soil Strength and Lay Off Land for Drainage.
  25. 25. SN Panigrahi 25 A variety of software vendors sell warehouse management systems. IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP have WMS products or modules in comprehensive ERP suites. Other prominent WMS software vendors include Aptean, Basware, Epicor, HighJump, Infor, JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Rootstock Software (which acquired Kenandy in January 2018) and Sage.
  26. 26. SN Panigrahi 26 Put-away is the process of moving material from the dock and transporting it to a warehouse’s storage, replenishment, or pick area. The put-away process is typically managed by one of, or a mix of, the following methods; staging product from the receiving area, based on the purchase order, based on the part number, or based on a put-away zone or by using direct delivery (put-away) to the storage location. The most efficient practice is to put-away directly from receipt to its final location and is often the primary method used in best practice companies. In a busy warehouse, it is easy to let product put-away fall behind other tasks such as picking, replenishment, shipping, and loading. But pulling away resources from put-away tasks can affect fill rates by not having product in pick racks. This can bring about congestion in staging areas that overflow into aisles. Delaying put-away may also result in product damage as the merchandise is moved, again and again, to make way for higher priority receipts
  27. 27. SN Panigrahi 27 Specifically, kitting involves a process where separate but related items are grouped, packaged, and supplied together as one unit. A typical example: when ordering a computer online, a customer may select memory, drives, peripherals, and software from any number of alternatives. Warehouse kitting is the process of taking multiple SKUs and combining them in a package to create one new SKU. A kitting process in manufacturing is when a collection of parts and materials are grouped together in a single kit that has its own SKU number. These components are then delivered directly to the point-of-use, usually a specific part of the assembly line. Warehouse kitting involves fulfilling customer orders by pre- assembling individual items into kits that are ready to ship out right away, rather than picking and packing them individually. Pen, Wallet, Watch & Key are Different SKUs, Put in one Pack Treated as a New SKU and being Supplied
  28. 28. SN Panigrahi 28 In the field of inventory management, a stock keeping unit is a distinct type of item for sale, such as a product or service, and all attributes associated with the item type that distinguish it from other item types. Businesses create different SKUs for its goods and services. For example, a store that sells shoes creates internal SKUs that show a product's details, such as color, size, style, price, manufacturer, and brand. It is a product code, created by the seller for item identification numbers or item numbers, and some businesses use names like ‘part numbers,’ ‘model numbers,’ ‘product codes,’ etc. to distinguish multitude of attributes of a product like product type, brand or manufacturer, description, model, batch, color, size, supplier, packaging, warranty terms, etc.
  29. 29. SN Panigrahi 29 The garage door-like enclosure at the back of the warehouse is called a Loading Dock, and it’s an effective way to ensure that large freight trucks get loaded and unloaded efficiently. Some shipments are simply too bulky or come in too large a quantity to be shipped by standard methods. Therefore, they need to be transported as freight instead. This often requires pallet shipping, which often requires the use of a larger truck and a loading dock.
  30. 30. SN Panigrahi 30 To reduce costs, as well as to better meet the growing customer demands for JIT service, companies are divesting themselves of their private warehouses in favor of third-party options. While not a universal solution, outsourcing is an attractive low- cost alternative for many companies, based on benchmarking costs of internal versus third-party service providers. When choosing among third-party options, companies prefer to lease a third-party warehouse to store steady inventory but rent public warehouses to solve emergency and temporary storage needs. Public warehouses are also popular because they enable a group of companies to converge services and share solutions. Because many third-party warehouse providers have successfully expanded into the logistics business in the last 10 years, many companies also take advantage of the value-added services that they offer, including transportation and freight forwarding.
  31. 31. SN Panigrahi 31 Warehousing Mistakes  1. Holding Excess Inventory  2. Holding to Traditional Paper Processes  3. Failing to Optimize Picking Paths  4. Lack of Attention to Housekeeping  5. Inadequate Health and Safety Management  6. Neglecting Goods-in Processes by more Focus on Customer Outward Deliveries  7. Failing to Measure the Right Things  8. Ignoring Staff Development
  32. 32. SN Panigrahi 32 Receiving Put-away Storage Pick & Pack Distribution Return 1. Cost of Receiving Per Receiving Line 2. Receiving Productivity or Efficiency 3. Receiving Accuracy 4. Dock Door Utilization 5. Receiving Cycle Time 1. Put-away Cost Per Line 2. Put-away Productivity 3. Put-away Accuracy 4. Labour and Equipment Utilization 5. Put-away Cycle Time 1. Carrying Cost of Inventory 2. Storage Productivity 3. Space Utilization 4. Inventory Turnover 5. Inventory to Sales Ratio 1. Picking and Packing Cost 2. Picking Productivity 3. Picking Accuracy 4. Labour and Equipment Utilization 5. Picking Cycle Time 1. Order Lead Time 2. Perfect Order Rate 3. Back Order Rate 1. Rate of Return
  33. 33. SN Panigrahi 33 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Cost Per Line The cost to receive a line item on a purchase order Total Cost of Receiving / Total Line Items The higher this number is, the less efficient your receiving process is. Receiving Productivity or Efficiency Volume of inventory received per hour worked Volume / number of man hours This metric determines how productive employees working in receiving area. A lower score means employees might be hampered, need additional help, or are being negatively affected by some other factor Receiving Accuracy Percentage of accurate receipts Correct Received Orders / Total Purchase Orders The proportion of correctly received orders against purchase orders. Dock to Door Utilization Total percentage of dock doors usage Utilized dock doors / Total dock doors Higher scores indicate more door dock utilization in the receiving area of the warehouse or distribution center. Underutilization of dock doors could lead to inefficient receiving operations, but utilizing more doc doors may require more employees and resources. Receiving Cycle Time The amount of time it takes to process a delivery. Total Time for Delivery / Number of Deliveries The time taken to process each receipt. If deliveries are taking a long time to process, then it may be advantageous.
  34. 34. SN Panigrahi 34 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Put-away Cost Per Line The cost to put away a line of items. Total Cost of Put Away / Total Line Items Helps to target areas for cost reduction in the put away process by highlighting inefficiencies. If this is too high, the put away process will need to be improved. Put-away Productivity Volume of stock put away per labor hour. Total Cost of Put Away / Total Line Items Lower numbers indicate a more efficient and productive putaway operation. Put-away Accuracy The percentage of items put away accurately the first time. Inventory Put Away Correctly / Total Inventory Put Away This should be as close to 100% as possible, and if it’s not, you can diagnose where it’s going wrong and fix it to speed up the whole process. Labour and Equipment Utilization Total percentage of material handling equipment and labor utilized during the putaway process. Total Labor and Material Used During Putaway / Total Labor and Material The total labor and materials utilized to put inventory away indicates how labor and resource-intensive the inventory putaway process is. This number should be reviewed in relation to other putaway KPIs. Put-away Cycle Time The amount of time it takes to put away items on average. Total Time for Put Away / Total Time Total time taken during the entire process of each put- away task. Measures the average time it takes to put away an individual item.
  35. 35. SN Panigrahi 35 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Carrying Cost of Inventory Inventory carrying cost is the total of all expenses related to storing goods. Carrying Costs ÷ Overall Inventory Costs The total cost of storage / Carrying includes intangibles like depreciation and lost opportunity cost as well as warehousing costs, service costs, damage costs, and costs of obsolescence. Inventory carrying costs will generally total about 20% to 30% of its total inventory costs. Lower numbers indicate a more efficient and productive Storage operation. Storage Productivity Inventory volume per square foot of warehouse/DC space Total number of inventory items / Volume of Warehouse/DC Space Storage productivity KPIs indicate how efficiently your warehouse or distribution center is in terms of inventory storage. Space Utilization Percentage of storage space covered by inventory Storage Space Covered by Inventory / Warehouse/DC Space Storage utilization indicates how efficiently your warehouse or distribution center is in terms of storage space Inventory Turnover Number of times inventory has been sold and replaced during a given period of time. Sales / Average Inventory (or Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) / Average Inventory) High turnover can indicate strong sales or insufficient inventory to meet demand. Low turnover indicates weak sales or overstocking (excess inventory). Inventory to Sales Ratio The relationship between the amount of inventory stored and the number of orders being filled. Inventory Value / Sales Value The inventory to sales ratio should trend lower over time, indicating that you have enough inventory to meet sales expectations without overstocking.
  36. 36. SN Panigrahi 36 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Picking and Packing Cost Cost incurred per order line, including picking, handling, labeling, relabeling, and packing. Cost of picking and packing / Order line Slow picking speed and errors are prohibitively expensive and negatively impact the bottom line as well as customer satisfaction/retention. Picking Productivity Lines picked per hour compared with historical numbers. Employee or Team Hourly Production (orders, lines, cartons) / Time (usually in hours) Optimizing picking productivity reduces labor costs and extends facility capacity. Picking Accuracy Indicator of picking accuracy to ensure customers receive the correct order. ((Total Number of Orders - Incorrect Item Returns)/total number of orders) x 100 A low picking accuracy rate indicates a lack of quality control, putaway errors, picklist problems, or training problems. Labour and Equipment Utilization The percentage of labor & pick/pack equipment out of the total labor and equipment utilized during the process. Labor and Equipment utilized / Total labor and equipment utilized during the process X 100 Picking to Ship Cycle Time Time taken to pick each order. Number of hours from when an order is released to be picked until the time the order has been shipped. Cycle time begins when an order is released to be picked from the warehouse and continues until the order has been shipped
  37. 37. SN Panigrahi 37 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Order Lead Time The average time taken by an order to reach the customer once the order has been placed. Av. Of Delivery Time (Date) - Order Date This is one of the most crucial KPIs for warehouses and distribution centers. Faster the Better Perfect Order Rate Total number of orders the warehouse delivered without Error. Orders Without Error / Total Number of Orders Number of orders the warehouse delivered without error. It indicates the success rate of the warehouse/distribution center. Back Order Rate The rate in which orders come in for items that are out of stock. Items Out of Stock / Total Orders There are situations wherein unexpected spike in demand causes this. However, if this rate is consistently high, it is an indication that there are lapses in planning and forecasting.
  38. 38. SN Panigrahi 38 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Rate of Return Percentage of products sold were returned Value of Returned Items / Total Value of Items Dispatched The Rate of Return KPI measures the rate at which shipped items are returned to you.
  39. 39. SN Panigrahi 39
  40. 40. SN Panigrahi 40  Make safety a priority in everything you do while working in the warehouse.  Wear appropriate PPE, such as gloves, safety shoes, eye protection, and hard hats.  Keep alert to hazards and correct or report them when you see them.  Pay attention to warning signs and signals—and obey them.  Identify all Hazards - Eliminate Any Potential Safety Hazards  Clearly Label Designated Hazardous Zones  Always Use Safe Lifting Techniques  Up-to-date training - Provide Training and Refresher Courses  Promote Awareness in your Warehouse  Storage Safety - Stack and store materials properly so that they’re stable, secure, and don’t create any hazard—including a fire hazard.  Cleanliness  Regular Inspection
  41. 41. SN Panigrahi 41 Safety Checklists covering •General Safety: dock areas, floors and other areas, ventilation systems, and employee procedures •Materials Handling: any loose and unboxed materials, storage areas, proper lifting techniques •Hazard Communication: hazardous materials trainings, procedures and documentation •Forklift: training and maintenance
  42. 42. SN Panigrahi 42 Employers need to have an emergency plan that describes what is expected of employees in the event of an emergency, including: provisions for emergency exit locations and evacuation procedures; procedures for accounting for all employees and visitors; and location and use of fire extinguishers and other emergency equipment. A fire risk assessment must be undertaken to ensure that fire safety procedures, fire prevention measures and fire precautions are all in place and correct. The five stages of fire risk assessment are: Step 1: Identify fire hazards. Step 2: Identify people at risk. Step 3: Evaluate, remove, reduce and protect from risk. Step 4: Record, plan, inform, instruct and train. Step 5: Review and revise risk assessments as necessary. Having an escape route at the back of the racking is an area often neglected by companies. Fire Risk
  43. 43. SN Panigrahi 43 Time Since the Last Accident Definition: the number of days since the last accident occurred. Formula: Number of days since the last accident What it means: Get this number as high as you can and keep aiming to get it higher. Since this is the main trailing indicator of warehouse safety, it’s a good benchmark for how safety training and follow through is working. Time Lost Due to Injury Definition: the amount of time that would otherwise have been spent working. Formula: Lost Time in Hours Due to Accidents / Total Number of Hours Worked What it means: If an employee is injured on the job and unable to work, they are unable to contribute, and other resources need to be called in, overtime offered if necessary, and Accidents per Year This one is pretty self explanatory - it’s the number of accidents that occur in a year. You want 0, but nobody is perfect, and accidents are just that - accidents. They’re not intentional. A high accidents per year could signal larger issues in workplace safety. You probably won’t measure every single key performance indicator in your warehouse. It’s a lot - and many warehouse managers will find the top ones that are important to their operations, and check on the others quarterly or annually.
  44. 44. SN Panigrahi 44 Amazon Warehouse Robots : Mind Blowing Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLVCGEmkJs0
  45. 45. SN Panigrahi 45
  46. 46. SN Panigrahi 46 5S Term Definition Slogan 1 Sort (Seiri) Remove all unnecessary items from the workplace - old catalogs, old samples, components, obsolete documents, obscure pieces of equipment Sort, Clear, Declutter and Classify When in doubt, move it out! 2 Set in Order (Seiton) Create a specific location for everything that remains so that easy to locate, and in a logical order in relation to the workflow A place for everything and everything in its place! 3 Shine (Seiso) Clean and inspect the workplace This makes it easier to identify problems. Clean and inspect! 4 Standardize (Seiketsu) Standardize best practices Make the rules and follow them. Make the rules and follow them! 5 Sustain (Shitsuke) Make 5S part of daily work culture. Audit Regularly to Maintain Standards. Don't slip back into old habits! The five Japanese terms represent: sort; set in order; shine; standardize; and sustain. A 5S program is a good place to start when introducing a lean laboratory approach.
  47. 47. SN Panigrahi 47 Sort (Seiri) •Removing items in an area that you no longer use – examples include forms that are outdated and no longer need to be filled out, broken equipment, obsolete product, or boxes with old branding. •Complete a green tag/red tag event – this is where a team goes through a given area and applies green stickers to items that are used regularly and applies red tags to those that are not used frequently. At the end of the event, all red-tagged items are removed from the area and reallocated to another area (if needed) or disposed of. •Establish a “holding” area for items that are difficult to classify – this “holding” area should be a regular stop on any Gemba Walk to maintain visibility of its contents. Any contents that do not have a disposition after a set amount of time (a week, a month) should be removed and disposed of.
  48. 48. SN Panigrahi 48 •Identifying and designating a place for all materials required for the work in each area. Examples include: • Shadow boarding – for areas that require the use of different tools, make outlines of the tools required against a background so that it is visually easy to see if any required tools are missing or in the wrong place • Assign a fixed quantity to the materials stored (i.e. if you need 3 rolls of tape, have space for 3 rolls of tape – not 12 rolls of tape). Develop a replenishment system for when you are using your last roll of tape. • Develop a procedure so that all employees (especially in shared work areas) understand the rules for how items should be stored. •Compact storage to help utilize the space efficiently. •Ergonomically safe storage – store heavy items closer to the floor to avoid lifting and store frequently used items close to waist or shoulder height to avoid excessive stretching or reaching. Set in Order (Seiton) A place for everything and everything in its place!
  49. 49. SN Panigrahi 49 •Keep the floors cleaned of any debris and/or liquids – if your floors are kept clean and you find some motor fluid on the ground, you can conclude that one of the forklifts must have a leak. If the forklifts are stored in a defined manner, you can quickly determine the culprit. If the floors have not been cleaned regularly, you would not know how long the problem has been occurring. •Keep the machines in your work area clean – by cleaning all machines, you can prevent future downtime due to mechanical failures. Shine (Seiso) Clean and inspect!
  50. 50. SN Panigrahi 50 •Implement as much “visual management” as possible – visual management refers to a lot of the concepts from the other 5S elements, but the methods of communicating them to the organization should be consistent. Examples include: • Lines on the floor to show where people should be walking • Pictures of a workspace to show exactly what it should look like at start/end of shift • Pictures of acceptable/not-acceptable finished packing techniques • Standard work which shows how the job function in that area is to be completed •Expectations should be easy to understand across all areas – this allows employees to move from area to area and still understand the requirements for that area. Standardize (Seiketsu) Make the rules and follow them!
  51. 51. SN Panigrahi 51 •Regular audits and reviews – examples include a rotating audit system that allows everyone to evaluate the success of the system, an audit system that allows for root-cause analysis and not just corrective action, or an audit system that involves management (i.e. daily by employee, weekly by supervisor, monthly by manager, etc.). •Continuous improvement – since sustaining is about making 5S part of the culture, it should be continuously improved. Involving the employees in those improvement opportunities will lead to better solutions as well as improved buy-in from those on the floor. •Leadership commitment and proper resources are vital –sustaining the gains is often the most difficult phase of 5S and many have fallen short of this goal. For a successful 5S program to flourish, leadership commitment and the investment of resources must occur. Sustain (Shitsuke) Don't slip back into old habits!
  52. 52. SN Panigrahi Kaizen events 6 Steps to Kaizen Discover Improvement Potential Analyse Current Methods Generate New Ideas Develop an Implementation Plan Implement the Plan Evaluate the New Method Japanese term for a management philosophy that stresses the need for small simple improvements, involving all employees from Top Management to the Bottom “Things can always be Better.” – Strive for Continuous Improvement
  53. 53. SN Panigrahi Kai = Change, Modify Zen = Improve, Make Better Continuous Improvement  Separate Idea Generation from Judgment  Generate as Many Ideas as Possible  Think from Different Angles  Combine Other Ideas  Involve All People (The number of ideas that can be created by a group is far greater than the number that can be created by one individual)  Review Previous Anlysis  Synthesis Ideas Kaizen is based on making Small Changes / Improvements on a Regular Basis: always Improving Productivity, Safety, and Effectiveness while Reducing Waste. Everyone is encouraged to come up with small improvement suggestions on a regular basis
  54. 54. SN Panigrahi 54 Lean warehouse management is the process of developing warehouse operations in such a way as to bring resource consumption to a minimum without sacrificing productivity. In other words, lean warehouse management aims to ensure your team never uses more resources than they need to when completing a specific task. Adopting a lean approach to warehouse management can allow you to accomplish a number of things, such as:  Ensuring optimal use of storage space at all times  Minimizing touchpoints and movement of inventory and team members as products move through your warehouse  Avoiding overstocking and stockouts  Reducing bottlenecks that cause downtime at certain stages of operations  Simplifying (read: not overcomplicating) the entirety of your warehouse operations
  55. 55. SN Panigrahi 55
  56. 56. SN Panigrahi 56 Inventory or stock is the goods and materials that a business holds for further Distribution or Consumption. Inventory management is a discipline primarily about specifying the shape and placement of stocked goods. Inventory management is the supervision of non-capitalized assets, or inventory, and stock items. As a part of your supply chain, inventory management includes aspects such as controlling and overseeing purchases — from suppliers as well as customers — maintaining the storage of stock, controlling the amount of product for sale, and order fulfillment.
  57. 57. SN Panigrahi 57 Involves materials purchased for use in the manufacturing or distribution supply chain that are "directly" related to the production of finished goods. Ex : Raw Materials, Packing Materials, Consumables Involves any commodity or service that a company buys that does not result directly in finished goods. (Operations Resource Management) (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) Products and services used to facilitate daily business routines such as office supplies, stationaries, travel, furniture, computers consumables and printers etc. these are high volume – low value items. Overhaul or maintenance items : Spare Parts, Electrical, Mechanical & Electronic parts Lubricants, Fuels & Gases, Safety and Healthcare items Capital Goods : Equipment's, Machinery, Labour Contracts, Security Contracts, Erection & Commissioning Contracts, AMC Contracts
  58. 58. SN Panigrahi 58
  59. 59. SN Panigrahi The Role of the Stores & Understanding Stores Functions •A professionally managed Stores has a process and a space within, to receive the incoming materials (Receiving Bay), keep them for as long as they are not required for use (Custody) and then to move them out of stores for use (Issue). That is Main Responsibilities are :  Properly account for every item received in the stores  Preserve the material till its issue from stores and  Issue the material when demanded Incoming Receipts (Receiving Bay) Stocking (Safe Keeping) Issuing (Move Out of Stores) Inventory Management Stores Materials Handling Disposal of Unwanted Goods House Keeping Records Keeping
  60. 60. SN Panigrahi Forms of Inventory Input Form Raw Materials; Consumables; Components; Packing Materials Semi-Finished Form Work in Process Finished Form Ready to Deliver to Customer In Transit Items being Transported Capital Goods Tools and Equipment
  61. 61. SN Panigrahi Materials Receipt and Accounting Different Modes of Receipt By Road / Rail / Sea / Air / Courier / Pipeline Verification of Consignments Verification for any Pilferage / Shortage / Damage Receipt, Accounting & Documentation Matching the Receipts against Documents & Accounting; Preparing MRN / GRN / SRV – Verifying Authenticity of Tax Documents Direct Delivery to User or Central Storage As per Requirement as per Contractual Agreement Lead Time From the Point of Receipt to Accounting (Preparation of GRN / SRV) Only after Proper Accounting Issues & Payments are made.
  62. 62. SN Panigrahi Material Handling in Stores Loading / Unloading Receipt Un-Loading & Issues Loading; Internal Movement Material Handling Equipment's Articular Trailers, Revolving Cranes, Fowlers, Fork Lifts Of Various Carrying / Lifting Capacities Issue Notes & Gate Pass Material issued from Stores to the actual users against Material Issue Note Materials sent Out Side the Factory / Warehouse against Gate Pass SN Panigrahi
  63. 63. SN Panigrahi 63 Uncertainty in Supply and Demand Protect against uncertainties in demand and lead times Provides a measure of safety to keep operations running when demand levels and lead times cannot be known for sure Supply Disruptions Seasonal or Cyclical Demand Forecast Inaccuracy Lead Time, Capacity Limitations Economies of Scale Encourage production, purchase, and transportation economies Allows for long production runs Takes advantage of Price-Quantity discounts Allows for transport economies from larger shipment sizes
  64. 64. SN Panigrahi 64 Improve Customer Service Provides immediacy in product availability Inventory must be sufficient to provide high-quality Customer Service – Availability of Goods when Customers Wanted. Act as a Hedge Against Price Changes Allows purchasing to take place under most favorable price terms Act as a hedge against contingencies Buffers against such events as strikes, fires, and disruptions in supply Bullwhip Effect Demand information is distorted as it moves away from the end-use customer Higher Safety Stock inventories are stored to compensate Buffers against such events as strikes, fires, and disruptions in supply
  65. 65. SN Panigrahi 65 Protect against uncertainties in demand and lead times Avoids Work Stoppages - Inventory provides independence between stages and avoids work stoppages Independence from Vendor’s Maneuverability Inventory provides Independence from Vendor’s Maneuverability Provide Flexibility in Production Plan Take the advantage of Batches and Longer Production Run Provide flexibility to allow changes in production plans in view of changes in demands etc Encourage production, purchase, and transportation economies They consume capital resources that might be put to better use elsewhere in the firm They too often mask quality problems that would more immediately be solved without their presence They divert management’s attention away from careful planning and control of the supply and distribution channels by promoting an insular attitude about channel management
  66. 66. SN Panigrahi 66 Ordering Costs Cost of Replenishing Inventory Preparing a Requisition, a PO; Processing the Supplier's Invoice, and Remitting the Payment to the Supplier & Other Documentation Costs. Receiving & Inspections Costs Cost of Receiving, Issuing, Loading & Unloading & Inspection Holding or Carrying Costs Cost of Holding an Item in Inventory Cost of Owning, Storing, and Keeping Inventory to be Sold - warehousing costs such as rent, utilities and salaries, financial costs such as opportunity cost, and inventory costs related to perishability, shrinkage (leakage) and insurance. Shortage & Cost Temporary or Permanent Loss of Sales when Demand cannot be Met SN Panigrahi
  67. 67. SN Panigrahi SN Panigrahi
  68. 68. SN Panigrahi Manage Flow – Balancing Demand & Supply Continuous Supply Avoidance of Over- Stocking Avoidance of Stock out Situations Cost Control & Inventory Reporting Minimization of losses of Deterioration /Wastage /Pilferages Proper Forecasting& Preventive Analytics ProperAccounting Procedures SN Panigrahi
  69. 69. SN Panigrahi Determination of Stock Levels Determination of Safety Stocks Proper Ordering System Determination of Economic Order Quantity (EOQ) Just in Time (JIT) or Zero Inventory System ABC / FSN / HML/ SDE Analysis VED-Vital, Essential, Desirable Inventory Turnover Ratios Aging Schedule of Inventories Preparation of Inventory Reports SN Panigrahi
  70. 70. SN Panigrahi 70 First in First Out (FIFO) Method Last in First Out (LIFO) Method Simple Average Price Method Weighted Average Price Method Base Stock Method Standard Price Method Market Price Method SN Panigrahi
  71. 71. SN Panigrahi GOODS RECEIVING PROCESS Match the Delivery to a Purchase Order Check Products are not Damaged Make GRN / MRN Allocate Storage Space for Goods Notify your Accounts Payable Department SN Panigrahi
  72. 72. SN Panigrahi Inflow & Out Flow of Stock SN Panigrahi
  73. 73. SN Panigrahi 73 Physical devices used to check-in and check-out stock items at in-house fulfillment centers and third-party warehouses. Barcode scanner Groups of products that are sold as a single product: selling a camera, lens, and bag as one SKU.Bundles Direct costs associated with production along with the costs of storing those goods. Cost of goods sold (COGS) Items that have never been sold to or used by a customer (typically because it’s outdated in some way).Deadstock Also known as safety stock or decoupling stock; refers to inventory that’s set aside as a safety net to mitigate the risk of a complete halt in production if one or more components are unavailable Decoupling inventory EOQ refers to how much you should reorder, taking into account demand and your inventory holding costs. Economic order quantity (EOQ)
  74. 74. SN Panigrahi 74 Also known as carrying costs; the costs your business incurs to store and hold stock in a warehouse until it’s sold to the customer. Holding costs These are the costs of shipping, storing, import fees, duties, taxes and other expenses associated with transporting and buying inventoryLanded costs The time it takes a supplier to deliver goods after an order is placed along with the timeframe for a business’ reordering needs.. Lead time The complete lifecycle of an order from the point of sale to pick-and-pack to shipping to customer delivery. Order fulfillment Backend or “back office” mechanisms that govern receiving orders, processing payments, as well as fulfillment, tracking and communicating with customers. Order Management Commercial document (B2B) between a supplier and a buyer that outlines types, quantities, and agreed prices for products or services. Purchase order (PO)
  75. 75. SN Panigrahi 75 Any inventory that is in the “pipeline” of a business’ supply chain — e.g., in production or shipping — but hasn’t yet reached its final destination. Pipeline Inventory Set inventory quotas that determine when reordering should occur, taking into account current and future demand as well as lead time(s). Reorder Point Also known as buffer stock; inventory held in a reserve to guard against shortages. Safety stock The transactional document sent to customers after a purchase is made but before an order is fulfilled. Sales order Unique tracking code (alphanumeric) assigned to each of your products, indicating style, size, color, and other attributes. Stock keeping unit (SKU) Unique version of a product, such as a specific color or size.Variant
  76. 76. SN Panigrahi 76
  77. 77. SN Panigrahi 77 EOQ is the optimum number of products you should purchase to minimize the total cost of ordering or holding stock. EOQ can potentially save you a significant amount of money. Where: D = Setup or Order Costs (per order, generally includes shipping and handling) C = Demand rate (quantity sold per year) H = Holding or carrying costs (per year, per unit)
  78. 78. SN Panigrahi 78
  79. 79. SN Panigrahi 79
  80. 80. SN Panigrahi 80 As we touched upon earlier, safety stock acts as an emergency buffer you can break out when it looks like you’re on the verge of selling out. You want to have enough safety stock to meet demand, but not so much that increased carrying costs end up straining your finances.
  81. 81. SN Panigrahi 81 Example ABC Ltd. is engaged in sale of footballs. Its cost per order is $400 and its carrying cost unit is $10 per unit per annum. The company has a demand for 20,000 units per year. Calculate the order size, total orders required during a year, total carrying cost and total ordering cost for the year. Solution EOQ = SQRT(2 × 20,000 × 400/10) = 1,265 units Annual demand is 20,000 units so the company will have to place 16 orders (= annual demand of 20,000 divided by order size of 1,265). Total ordering cost is hence $64,000 ($400 multiplied by 16). Average inventory held is 632.5 ((0+1,265)/2) which means total carrying costs of $6,325 (i.e. 632.5 × $10).
  82. 82. SN Panigrahi 82 Days inventory outstanding (DIO), also known as days sales of inventory (DSI), refers to the number of days it takes for inventory to turn into sales. The average inventory days outstanding varies from industry to industry, but generally a lower DIO is preferred. Determining whether your DIO is high or low depends on the average for your industry, your business model, the types of products you sell, etc. Cost of goods sold (COGS) is the cost of acquiring or manufacturing the products that a company sells during a period, so the only costs included in the measure are those that are directly tied to the production of the products, including the cost of labor, materials, and manufacturing overhead
  83. 83. SN Panigrahi 83
  84. 84. SN Panigrahi 84 Different organizations follow different inventory analysis or inventory control system. Some of them are ABC Analysis 1.VED 1.HML 1.SDE FSN
  85. 85. SN Panigrahi (ABC = Always Better Control) This is based on cost criteria. It helps to exercise selective control when confronted with large number of items it rationalizes the number of orders, number of items & reduce the inventory. About 10 % of materials consume 70 % of resources About 20 % of materials consume 20 % of resources About 70 % of materials consume 10 % of resources
  86. 86. SN Panigrahi ‘A’ ITEMS Small in number, but consume large amount of resources Must have: •Tight control •Rigid estimate of requirements •Strict & closer watch •Low safety stocks •Managed by top management
  87. 87. SN Panigrahi ‘B’ ITEM Intermediate Must have: •Moderate control •Purchase based on rigid requirements •Reasonably strict watch & control •Moderate safety stocks •Managed by middle level management
  88. 88. SN Panigrahi ‘C’ ITEMS Larger in number, but consume lesser amount of resources Must have: •Ordinary control measures •Purchase based on usage estimates •High safety stocks ABC analysis does not stress on items those are less costly but may be vital
  89. 89. SN Panigrahi 20000050020 19950050019 19900050018 19850050017 19800050016 19750050015 19700050014 19650050013 196000150012 194500150011 193000175010 19125027509 18850040008 18450045007 18000050006 17500075005 16750075004 160000200003 140000500002 90000900001 CUMMULATIVECUMMULATIVE COSTCOST [Rs.] ANNUAL COSTANNUAL COST [Rs.] ITEMITEM COST %COST %ITEM %ITEM % 70 %70 % 20 %20 % 10 %10 % 10 %10 % 20 %20 % 70 %70 % ABC A N A L Y S I S WORK SHEET
  90. 90. SN Panigrahi Based on critical value & shortage cost of an item –It is a subjective analysis. •Items are classified into: Vital: •Shortage cannot be tolerated. Essential: •Shortage can be tolerated for a short period. Desirable: Shortage will not adversely affect, but may be using more resources. These must be strictly Scrutinized V E D ITEM COST A AV AE AD CATEGORY 1 10 70% B BV BE BD CATEGORY 2 20 20% C CV CE CD CATEGORY 3 70 10% CATEGORY 1 - NEEDS CLOSE MONITORING & CONTROL CATEGORY 2 - MODERATE CONTROL. CATEGORY 3 - NO NEED FOR CONTROL
  91. 91. SN Panigrahi SDE ANALYIS Based on availability Scarce Managed by top level management Maintain big safety stocks Difficult Maintain sufficient safety stocks Easily available Minimum safety stocks FSN ANALYSIS Based on utilization. Fast moving. Slow moving. Non-moving. Non-moving items must be periodically reviewed to prevent expiry & obsolescence
  92. 92. SN Panigrahi HML ANALYSIS Based on cost per unit Highest Medium Low This is used to keep control over consumption at departmental level for deciding the frequency of physical verification.
  93. 93. SN Panigrahi 93
  94. 94. SN Panigrahi 94 Sales KPIs Receiving KPIs Operational KPIs 1. Stock to Sales Ratio 2. Sell through Rate 3. Weeks On-Hand 4. Inventory Turnover Rate 5. Back Order Rate 6. Days to Sell Inventory 1. Time to Receive 2. Put Away Time 1. On Time Orders 2. Shrinkage 3. Average Inventory 4. Rate of Returns 5. Cost of Carrying Inventory 6. Inventory Accuracy
  95. 95. SN Panigrahi 95 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Stock to Sales Ratio The ratio of stock available for sale versus the stock that has been sold. Value of Available Stocks ÷ Value of Stocks Sold The stock to sales ratio will help you keep your inventory at optimum levels. If you have too much inventory, you are tying up capital that could be better spent elsewhere. Sell through Rate The percentage of units sold during a specific time period. Units sold ÷ (Units sold + On- hand inventory) X 100 our sell through rate tells you the percentage of your available inventory that actually sold. Weeks On- Hand The average amount of time it takes to sell the inventory it holds. Average Inventory ÷ Cost of Goods Sold x 52 This KPI tells you how your efficiently your inventory is moving. When the weeks on-hand is high, it means that your inventory is not moving efficiently. Inventory Turnover Rate A ratio that shows how many times inventory was sold and replaced during a specific time period. Sales ÷ Average Inventory or Cost of Goods Sold ÷ Average Inventory This KPI tells you how fast you are selling your inventory. It’s often measured against the turnover rate of industry averages Back Order Rate Shows how well you stock products that customers demand. (No. of Customer Orders Delayed due to Backorder ÷ Total No of Customer Orders Placed) x 100 This KPI indicates whether or not your inventory is meeting customer demands. A higher back order rate tells you that your forecasting is inefficient or your inventory management needs work. Days to Sell Inventory How long it takes to turn your inventory into sales. (Average Inventory ÷ Cost of Sales) x 365 This KPI tells you the time period that it takes for your inventory to convert into sales. When the number is high, it may indicate that your inventory movement is inefficient.
  96. 96. SN Panigrahi 96 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: Time to Receive How efficient your process for receiving stock is. The time taken for received stock to be validated, added into inventory records, and be ready to put away. Knowing the rate at which your stock is received and becomes ready to sell will help you identify any deficiencies that are occurring in your warehouse, so they can be addressed quickly. Put Away Time Total time taken during the entire process of each put-away task. The time taken for received inventory to be put away and ready to pick. This KPI tells you how effective your put- away process is. When your put-away process is efficient, your lead time is significantly lower.
  97. 97. SN Panigrahi 97 KPI Definition Formula: What it means: On Time Orders The percentage of the time that customers receive their orders on time. No. of Orders Delivered On Time ÷ Total No of Orders This KPI indicates your performance in getting customers their orders within the time that you have specified. Shrinkage The percentage of inventory that is listed in records but is not physically in the actual inventory. (Cost of Recorded Inventory – Cost of Physical Inventory) ÷ Cost of Recorded Inventory This KPI when excessive, may mean that you have a problem with inventory damage, theft, miscounting, or supplier fraud (when a supplier bills for more products than it sends), and that a thorough investigation should be performed. Average Inventory The amount of inventory on- hand during a specific period of time. (Beginning Inventory + Ending Inventory) ÷ 2 This KPI tells you how much stock you have on average during a specific time frame. Rate of Returns The percentage of shipped items that are returned to you. (No. of Items Returned) ÷ (Total No of Items Shipped) This KPI tells you how much of your inventory is being returned to you, allowing you to identify any patterns of issues (defective or malfunctioning products, inferior quality products, etc.). Cost of Carrying Inventory The percentage representing cents per dollar that is spent on inventory overhead each year. Carrying Costs ÷ Overall Cost This KPI tells you how much you will spend (as a percentage) to hold and store your inventory annually. Inventory Accuracy The percentage of inventory that is tracked and physically present. (Database (as per Records) Inventory / Physical Inventory) x 100 This number is usually close to 100%, but can be off if inventory theft, damage, or fulfillment isn’t tracked properly.
  98. 98. SN Panigrahi Inventory Performance Measurement SN Panigrahi
  99. 99. SN Panigrahi Holding Costs Service Level Lead Time Rate of Return Inventory Accuracy Perfect Order Rate SN Panigrahi
  100. 100. SN Panigrahi If the turnover is low, the company either has too much stock or too few sales. SN Panigrahi
  101. 101. SN Panigrahi Gross Margin Return on Investment (GMROI) = Gross Margin ----------------------------------- Average Inventory Cost Shrinkage = Ending Inventory Value – Physically Counted Inventory Value Shrinkage % = Shrinkage / Sales x 100 Sell-through Rate = Number of Units Sold / Beginning Inventory x 100 SN Panigrahi
  102. 102. SN Panigrahi 102 Delivery in-full Ave 93% Delivery on-time Ave 95% X - Less Rejects Ave 1% = Supplier DIFOT What’s yours? What is the flow on effect to you? More inventory? Low service delivered to your customers? Unnecessary costs? DIFOT : Delivery In-Full and On-Time OTIF : On Time In Full 87.35%
  103. 103. SN Panigrahi Inventory Cost Reduction (Inventory Reduction is Recognized as a Cost Reduction) Lower Lead Times Negotiate to Reduce Supplier Lead Times; Develop Local Vendors; Select Right Mode of Transport Reduce Variety & Standardize Reduce Number of Items Carried / Variety; Substitute for Standard Parts; Consolidate Common Part Numbers Combined Inventory; Reduce Surplus and Obsolete Inventory Maintain Combined Inventory of Different Units; Use it elsewhere; Return it to the Supplier; Sell to other companies ; Sell at a Discounted Price or Scrap it Improve Supplier's Quality & Time Delivery Performance Reward Supplier’s Superior Performance for Quality & On-Time Delivery. It will Reduce Cost of Rejections, Rework, Warranty, Inspection and Excessive Expediting; Lead Time & Inventory Review EOQ Review EOQ with revised Lead Time; Reduce Qty Lifting & Increase Frequency; Re- negotiate Supplier Min. Order Qty (MOQ) Improve Consumption Turn Over Right Scheduling of Requirement; Supplier Managed Inventory Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI); Point of Sale (POS); Consignment Stocking Involve All Concerned Involve Suppliers, Buyer, Engineering, Manufacturing / User, Finance Inventory Cost Reduction SN Panigrahi
  104. 104. SN Panigrahi Inventory Reduction Strategies 1. Reduce Total Supply Chain Lead Times 2. Reduce Manufacturing Lead Time 3. ABC Analysis to Identify MTS/MTO Changes (Made to Stock (MTS), Assemble to Order (ATO) and Made to Order (MTO)) 4. Improve Supplier Rapport 5. Smaller Order Sizes 6. Reduce Obsolete Stock 7. Conduct Regular Safety Stock Review 8. Check Aging and Reach of Stock (ROS) for your inventory SN Panigrahi
  105. 105. SN Panigrahi 9. Measure Each Planner/Buyer Individually with Clear Ownership 10. Conduct Inventory Self Audit or Assessment 11. Pull Based Demand / Replenish Based on Demand 12. More Accurate Forecasting 13. Reduce SKU or Delayed Differentiation 14. Better Measuring System 15. More versatile components 16. Highest Spend Supplier should be on VMI or Consigned Inventory Programs 17. Focus on Top 50 high value inventory Items 18. Drive Standard Cost Reduction to Lower Gross Inventory Value Inventory Reduction Strategies
  106. 106. SN Panigrahi Vendor Managed Inventory The supplier usually owns the inventory at the customer’s location The supplier manages the inventory by any means appropriate and plans shipment sizes and delivery frequency The buyer provides point of sale information to the supplier The buyer pays for the merchandise at the time of sale The buyer dictates the level of stock availability required SN Panigrahi
  107. 107. SN Panigrahi 107 SN Panigrahi
  108. 108. SN Panigrahi 108 SN Panigrahi a. Know Your Up-to-Date Inventory Levels - Collect Current Data of Inventory Estimate Accurately – Improve Forecast Accuracy b. Reduce Variety & Standardize: Standardize, Rationalize and Simplify (SRS) Item Specifications with the aim of Reducing Inventory Items - Rationalize SKUs c. Introduce Department or Section wise Budget Limits with Past Spent Details and Future Requirements. d. Impose Budget Limits in the System to Restrict the Raising of PRs
  109. 109. SN Panigrahi 109 SN Panigrahi e. Deferment / Postponement: Screen the Requirement by checking its Urgency. Think if the procurement of the item can be postponed, f. Classify Inventory into ABC / FSN / VED / SDE / HML for better Controlling Inventory. For example : Adopting ABC Analysis to Prioritize and Focus on a few items with High Value. Further Classify A - Class Items into Critical & Non-Critical by taking Inputs from the User Department. Focus on A – Class & Non-Critical Items First as an Easy Step to Reduce Inventory.
  110. 110. SN Panigrahi 110 SN Panigrahi g. Eliminate Obsolete Inventory: Track Inventory Movements - Identify and Do FSN (Fast, Slow & Non-Moving) Analysis. h. Lower Inventory Holding Costs – Identify Costs & Take appropriate actions to Reduce Holding Costs i. Qualify Suppliers / Vendors on their Performance Rating j. Development of Local Vendors to ensure Lower Cost of Acquisition and Reduced Lead Times
  111. 111. SN Panigrahi 111 SN Panigrahi k. Lower Lead Times : Reduce Acquisition Lead Times & Supplier Lead-Time through proper Selection of Vendors. Also Reduce Manufacturing Lead Times l. Centralizing Inventory across all the Units m. Take Advantage of Price / Quantity Breaks - Consolidate Orders to Minimize Order Processing Cost & Gain Price Advantage of Larger Volumes, however with Differed Deliveries as per Scheduled Requirement
  112. 112. SN Panigrahi 112 SN Panigrahi n. Collaborative Approach : Involve Suppliers, Users, Quality Department and Finance Department for Collective Decision making with Joint Responsibility. o. Negotiate with Extend Payment Terms to Reduce Immediate Financial Burden p. Use Just-in-Time (JIT) inventory management practices - Pull Based Demand / Replenish Based on Demand
  113. 113. SN Panigrahi 113 SN Panigrahi q. Improve Supplier's Quality & Time Delivery Performance : Improve Supply Reliability. Reward Supplier’s Superior Performance for Quality & On-Time Delivery. It will Reduce Cost of Rejections, Rework, Warranty, Inspection and Excessive Expediting; Lead Time & Inventory
  114. 114. SN Panigrahi 114 SN Panigrahi r. Supplier Managed Inventory : Use Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI) and Vendor Stocking Programs (VSP) s. Conduct Regular Safety Stock Review - Update Safety Stock Levels in Consultation with Users on regular intervals. t. Forecast Demand - Get Downstream Forecasts and Send Forecast Upstream
  115. 115. SN Panigrahi 115 SN Panigrahi u. Optimize Lot Size of Purchasing Frequency using EOQ Technique & also Manufacturing Lot Size. Do ABC analysis - Identify your Made to Stock (MTS), Assemble to Order (ATO) and Made to Order (MTO) items. Since A items are your runner and repeaters, they should be MTS items with adequate safety stock. B items can be treated as ATO by only carrying raw materials in stock and C items should MTO.
  116. 116. SN Panigrahi 116 SN Panigrahi v. Use Technology to your Advantage to Automate Inventory Controls and Continuously Analysis Inventory w. Measure Performance - Measure Inventory Turns and Set Aggressive Goals - Better Measuring System x. Conduct Inventory Self Audit or Assessment : Do Periodic Audits of Inventory to Identify Opportunities for Improvement
  117. 117. SN Panigrahi 117 SN Panigrahi y. Inventory Control is a Collective Responsibility of all the Concerned – User / Owner, Purchaser, Stores / Warehouse Person and also involve Suppliers & Customers z. Train all the Concerned Employees well to understand importance of inventory realistically
  118. 118. SN Panigrahi 118 CASE STUDY Miniclipper Logistics Green Project 2012
  119. 119. SN Panigrahi 119 How to turn a multi-building transport and warehousing organization into an environmentally friendly operation. Miniclipper Logistics operates 180,000 square feet of third-party warehousing in the UK. Awarded ISO14001 in 2012 they embarked on making positive changes to their green policies because they wanted to prove to their customers, employees, and neighbours that they care about the consequences of their transport and warehousing operations on the environment. Key areas to address in their warehouse operation, in addition to a company-wide change in philosophy, were: warehouse lighting; use of renewable energy; and waste recycling.
  120. 120. SN Panigrahi 120 The lighting project required an initial investment of £70,000 and has produced a return on investment within 1.5 years. This includes a tax break for the use of this technology amounting to 20 per cent of the investment in the first year. Working with a local company – Chalmor – Miniclipper achieved the following benefits: 300 per cent more light in the warehouse and a reduction of 42 per cent in terms of light fittings. Before installation the existing individual lights were operating 70 hrs/week. After installation of new lighting and sensors they only operate for just over 13 hours per week at a much lower peak rate, producing a saving of 89 per cent in electricity consumption. Visibility is greater which has led to an increase in staff productivity. In addition, Miniclipper decided to add: sensors to every warehouse fitting in the Hi-bay which aligns each light with activity, therefore varying according to productivity and business peaks; movement sensors for offices/toilets/canteen/packing area; daylight level sensors for external canopy lights and floodlit loading areas; and a new emergency lighting system which ensured they met health and safety legislation. 1 Warehouse lighting
  121. 121. SN Panigrahi 121 The next step was to achieve carbon neutrality and produce their own energy for the lighting. This they did by installing solar panels to the roofs of their warehouses. With the projected generation from the solar panels at >40,000 kWh, this will completely offset the energy used for the Hi-bay lighting. 2 Solar Energy
  122. 122. SN Panigrahi 122 ISO14001 accreditation led to a full review of their environmental policy and communication with their employees. An example of procedures they have introduced are as follows:  Wood, plastic, paper, card and metal is separated and recycled and removed by three  recycling companies.  Two balers are installed (one plastic, one cardboard) and staff trained to use.  Office paper is shredded and used as packing materials in warehouse.  No plastic/paper cups used in office areas.  90 per cent of incoming cardboard boxes are reused for packing.  No general waste goes to landfill. In 2011 very little waste material was recycled; in 2012 over 6 Tonnes of waste was certified as recycled. Miniclipper Logistics has found that promoting and pursuing carbon reduction policies are not only good for the environment but have a positive benefit on the bottom line. A real win–win situation. 3 Waste management
  123. 123. SN Panigrahi 123SN Panigrahi, Essenpee Business Solutions, India
  124. 124. SN Panigrahi 124 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVZ ScNa_leR8XbYINEwTFwQ/videos SN Panigrahi SN Panigrahi, Essenpee Business Solutions, India
  125. 125. SN Panigrahi 125
  126. 126. SN Panigrahi Contact Details: SN Panigrahi 9652571117 snpanigrahi1963@gmail.com 126 SN Panigrahi, Essenpee Business Solutions, India

