¿Cuánto aprenden nuestros estudiantes? Resultados de la ECE 2016 2.º grado de primaria 4.º grado de primaria 2.º grado de ...
¿Qué es la ECE? La Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes (ECE) es una evaluación estandarizada que anualmente realiza el Minist...
¿Qué capacidades evalúa? En 2.° grado de primaria,la ECE evaluó algunos de los aprendizajes que deberían ser desarrollados...
Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Matemática * Se ha considerado este estrato para l...
Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por región - 2016Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Resultados por sexo, g...
¿Qué capacidades evalúa? En2.°gradodesecundaria,laECEevaluóalgunosdelosaprendizajesquedeberíanserdesarrollados por todos l...
Resultados por región - 2016Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Resultados por sexo, g...
Matemática Porcentaje de docentes que desarrollaron en su totalidad los siguientes contenidos en sus clases Historia, Geog...
Si usted tiene alguna consulta escríbanos a medicion@minedu.gob.pe Visite nuestra página web: umc.minedu.gob.pe Oficina de...
Resultados nacionales ECE 2016

  1. 1. ¿Cuánto aprenden nuestros estudiantes? Resultados de la ECE 2016 2.º grado de primaria 4.º grado de primaria 2.º grado de secundaria Nacional
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la ECE? La Evaluación Censal de Estudiantes (ECE) es una evaluación estandarizada que anualmente realiza el Ministerio de Educación, a través de la Oficina de Medición de la Calidad de los Aprendizajes, para saber qué y cuánto están aprendiendo nuestros estudiantes de escuelas públicas y privadas del país. Los resultados de 2.º grado de primaria provienen de la Muestra de Control de la ECE, salvo que se haga otra especificación. Los resultados de 4.° grado de primaria y 2.° grado de secundaria corresponden a toda la población evaluada. Para facilitar la lectura, en los resultados se han excluido los márgenes de error y los decimales en la medida promedio. Mayor información en: umc.minedu.gob.pe Tenga en cuenta que: ¿Qué se evaluó en la ECE 2016? Los resultados de la ECE se presentan de dos maneras: • Por medida promedio Es el promedio aritmético de los puntajes obtenidos por los estudiantes en las pruebas aplicadas en la ECE. Estos puntajes son calculados a través del modelo Rasch, y su promedio representa las habilidades logradas por los estudiantes de un determinado grupo o estrato (DRE, UGEL, gestión y área de la IE, entre otros). • Por niveles de logro Son categorías que clasifican a los estudiantes de acuerdo a su desempeño en las pruebas aplicadas en la ECE. La pertenencia a cada uno de estos niveles de logro permite describir los conocimientos y las habilidades que han desarrollado los estudiantes. Ejemplo: Imaginemos que se quiere analizar los resultados de la ECE en la prueba de Lectura de tres estudiantes de 2.° grado de primaria. Observemos este ejemplo para saber en qué nivel de logro se ubican dependiendo del puntaje que obtuvieron en la prueba. ¿Cómo leer los resultados? Las dos maneras en que se reportan los resultados de la ECE, por medida promedio y por niveles de logro, se encuentran relacionadas y se complementan. Los estudiantes obtienen un puntaje en cada prueba aplicada en la ECE y, de acuerdo a este desempeño, son clasificados en un nivel de logro. En inicio En proceso Satisfactorio José obtuvo un puntaje de 425 en la prueba; es decir, ha desarrollado habilidades que logran ubicarlo en el nivel En inicio de Lectura. Pedro obtuvo un puntaje de 574 en la prueba; es decir, ha desarrollado habilidades que logran ubicarlo en el nivel En proceso de Lectura. Paula obtuvo un puntaje de 602 en la prueba; es decir, ha desarrollado habilidades que logran ubicarla en el nivel Satisfactorio de Lectura. Al leer los resultados considere que cada región tiene diferentes características socioeconómicas y culturales, las cuales se asocian al rendimiento escolar de sus estudiantes. de primaria2.o de primaria4.o de secundaria2.o Lectura Matemática Lectura Matemática Lectura Matemática Historia, Geografía y Economía Los resultados regionales corresponden al ámbito de las Direcciones Regionales de Educación (DRE). Pedro (574) Paula (602) José (425) 458 583 Mayor habilidad Menor habilidad 2 3
  3. 3. ¿Qué capacidades evalúa? En 2.° grado de primaria,la ECE evaluó algunos de los aprendizajes que deberían ser desarrollados por todos los estudiantes del país al final del tercer ciclo de la Educación Básica Regular. ¿Cómo leer los resultados? • Recupera información • Infiere el significado del texto • Reflexiona sobre la forma y el contenido • Resuelve problemas que involucran el significado y el uso del número y del sistema de numeración decimal • Resuelve problemas asociados a las operaciones de adición y sustracción El estudiante no logró los aprendizajes esperados para el III ciclo. Solo logra realizar tareas poco exigentes respecto de lo que se espera para este ciclo. El estudiante logró parcialmente los aprendizajes esperados para el III ciclo. Se encuentra en camino de lograrlos, pero todavía tiene dificultades. El estudiante logró los aprendizajes esperados para el III ciclo y está preparado para afrontar los retos de aprendizaje del ciclo siguiente. En inicio En proceso Satisfactorio Mayor habilidad Menor habilidad Menor a 458 Entre 458 y 583 Mayor a 583 Menor a 512 Entre 512 y 638 Mayor a 638 Lectura Matemática Cobertura nacional 2016 Escuelas evaluadas99,7% Estudiantes evaluados95,6% ECE 2016 de primaria2. o Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Lectura * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 45,1% 3,1% 51,8% 4,6% 45,0%50,4% 49,2% 6,9% 43,9% 5,6% 45,3%49,0% 4,1% 50,9% 62,4% 16,5% 21,1% Rural 590 518 588 593 576 586 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 45,0% En inicio En proceso Satisfactorio Tacna 76,8%22,2% Moquegua 69,2%29,6%1,2% Arequipa 59,0%39,0%2,0% Callao 60,7%37,2%2,2% Ica 52,1%4,1% Piura 45,8%47,9% Junín 47,8%4,9% Puno 47,2%49,7% Cusco 46,5%48,2%5,2% Ayacucho 52,1%44,0%3,9% Pasco 45,0%47,2% La Libertad 39,8%7,9% Tumbes 33,6%59,1% Áncash 37,3%52,8%9,9% Amazonas 40,4%52,1%7,5% Lambayeque 48,3%3,9% Madre de Dios 41,3%53,0%5,7% Cajamarca 34,1%56,8%9,1% San Martín 38,5%53,9% Apurímac 38,0%51,5%10,5% Huancavelica 41,7%52,9%5,3% Huánuco 31,9%56,9%11,2% Ucayali 25,6%58,7% Loreto 643 623 605 607 593 Lima 51,0%45,4%3,6% 590 580 584 583 581 591 575 568 560 562 570 584 571 559 567 565 574 553 539 51217,7%55,9%26,4% 1,0% 6,3% 3,2% 7,8% 7,3% 7,7% 15,6% 43,8% 47,4% 52,3% 47,9% Medida promedio Lima Metropolitana 55,6%2,7% 59941,7% de primaria2. o Medida promedio 49,8% 592 En inicio 2015 46,4% 5812016 En proceso Satisfactorio 43,8% 47,3% 6,5% 6,3% Resultados nacionales en los últimos dos años 4 5
  4. 4. Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Matemática * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 38,7% 35,9% 25,4%20,6% 37,5% 41,8% 36,3% 28,3%35,4% 29,0% 38,4% 29,0%32,7% 25,5%36,6% 33,6% 17,3% 49,1% Rural 601 532 617 568 595 590 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 37,9% En inicio En proceso Satisfactorio Tacna 64,3%27,0% Moquegua 53,7%34,9%11,3% Arequipa 38,0%38,7%23,3% Callao 44,6%35,6%19,8% Ica 39,7%24,6% Piura 37,8%37,0% Junín 40,3%23,6% Puno 38,8%41,3% Cusco 37,0%39,5%23,5% Ayacucho 48,6%34,3%17,1% Pasco 35,5%38,2% La Libertad 30,5%32,1% Tumbes 21,4%42,9% Áncash 26,2%36,2%37,6% Amazonas 38,7%35,9% Lambayeque 35,8%26,8% Madre de Dios 26,6%40,5%32,9% Cajamarca 31,9%38,7%29,4% San Martín 30,9%39,7% Apurímac 35,1%34,6%30,2% Huancavelica 40,5%37,4%22,2% Huánuco 28,3%39,6%32,1% Ucayali 15,9%36,9% Loreto 684 652 607 626 610 Lima 37,1%39,1%23,8% 603 603 612 614 604 635 597 580 558 565 607 597 571 585 584 593 615 577 533 51212,4%31,6%56,0% 8,6% 25,2% 19,9% 26,3% 35,7% 29,4% 47,2% Lima Metropolitana 34,5%27,7% 59637,7% 35,7% 36,1% 37,4% 37,4% Medida promedio 25,4% de primaria2. o de primaria4. o ¿Cómo leer los resultados? • Recupera información • Infiere el significado del texto • Reflexiona sobre la forma, el contenido y el contexto • Matematiza situaciones • Comunica y representa ideas matemáticas • Elabora y usa estrategias • Razona y argumenta generando ideas matemáticas ¿Qué capacidades evalúa? En 4.° grado de primaria,la ECE evaluó algunos de los aprendizajes que deberían ser desarrollados por todos los estudiantes del país al final del cuarto ciclo de la Educación Básica Regular. Menor a 357 Menor a 352 Entre 357 y 444 Entre 352 y 421 Mayor a 521 Mayor a 525 Entre 445 y 521 Entre 422 y 525 Lectura Matemática ECE 2016 Cobertura nacional 2016 Escuelas evaluadas99,8% Estudiantes evaluados96,5% El estudiante no logró los aprendizajes esperados para el IV ciclo. Solo logra realizar tareas poco exigentes respecto de lo que se espera para este ciclo. El estudiante no logró los aprendizajes necesarios para estar en el Nivel En inicio. El estudiante logró parcialmente los aprendizajes esperados para el IV ciclo. Se encuentra en camino de lograrlos, pero todavía tiene dificultades. El estudiante logró los aprendizajes esperados al finalizar el IV ciclo y está preparado para afrontar los retos de aprendizaje del ciclo siguiente. Previo al inicio En inicio Menor habilidad Mayor habilidad En proceso Satisfactorio Medida promedio 26,6% 575 En inicio 2015 34,1% 5922016 En proceso Satisfactorio 42,3% 37,3% 31,0% 28,6% Resultados nacionales en los últimos dos años 6 7
  5. 5. Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por región - 2016Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 MatemáticaLectura de primaria4. o de primaria4. o * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 32,7% 20,6% 42,6%26,4% 35,4% 30,8% 33,0% 27,6% 9,7% 29,7% 29,0% 33,4% 24,8% 8,6% 7,5% 4,1% 6,4% 27,8% 33,2% 24,6%34,4% 24,0% 11,2% 37,0% Rural 490 414 482 509 476 485 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 34,6% * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 45,2% 21,5% 27,5% 21,5% 42,4% 26,9% 40,9% 21,7% 10,4% 27,0% 29,0% 42,4% 23,3% 11,0% 9,2% 5,8% 8,1% 28,3% 23,3% 21,5% 27,1% 30,5% 12,1% 29,0% Rural 475 414 473 480 471 463 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 43,3% Tacna 53,0%35,4% Moquegua 47,5%38,5%2,3% 11,8% Arequipa 35,5%45,1%3,9% 15,5% Callao 33,3%44,3%18,1%4,3% Ica 29,5%6,3% Piura 24,9%44,0% Junín 32,8%6,8% Puno 27,4%42,6% Cusco 25,9%40,1%22,6%11,4% Ayacucho 23,3%40,0%12,2% 24,5% Pasco 27,4%40,0% La Libertad 22,0%12,1% Tumbes 13,1%43,0% Áncash 21,3%40,7%14,1% 23,9% Amazonas 24,3%40,9%12,3% 22,4% Lambayeque 24,0%7,7% Madre de Dios 12,3%39,9%14,3% Cajamarca 26,5%39,9%12,0% 21,6% San Martín 16,0%36,2% Apurímac 20,3%35,6%19,2% 24,9% Huancavelica 24,3%38,8%25,0%11,9% Huánuco 14,3%35,6%21,1% Ucayali 6,4%28,9% Loreto 537 523 499 494 483 469 488 476 468 460 469 459 439 455 463 469 434 468 436 446 463 429 400 3815,0%22,5%39,8% 32,7% 1,8% 9,2% 8,5% 12,0% 12,7% 18,9% 29,8% 9,8% 21,9% 21,5% 20,7% 31,2% 28,9% 34,8% 33,6% Lima 26,9%44,8%6,6% 47721,8% 43,6% 42,1% 41,9% 44,6% Lima Metropolitana 28,5%5,1% 48346,1%20,3% 20,6% 18,4% 24,0% 23,7% 28,9% Medida promedio En inicio Previo al inicio En proceso Satisfactorio Tacna 54,0%30,8% Moquegua 51,9%30,3%2,5% 15,3% Arequipa 45,4%33,8%3,1% 17,6% Callao 41,3%35,2%20,1%3,5% Ica 34,6%5,7% Piura 30,4%36,1% Junín 35,6%6,2% Puno 25,6%33,6% Cusco 29,0%31,1%29,1%10,8% Ayacucho 25,2%32,8%11,4% 30,5% Pasco 28,7%32,8% La Libertad 27,8%11,0% Tumbes 22,4%34,4% Áncash 26,1%32,9%12,6% 28,5% Amazonas 25,3%33,8%10,9% 30,0% Lambayeque 31,1%6,4% Madre de Dios 19,5%34,9%10,2% Cajamarca 25,7%32,0%13,3% 28,9% San Martín 20,8%31,7% Apurímac 22,1%27,8%18,1% 32,0% Huancavelica 21,7%31,2%33,2%13,9% Huánuco 16,8%28,3%20,3% Ucayali 14,5%28,8% Loreto 535 528 516 509 491 480 493 469 473 465 472 471 461 465 466 484 456 463 453 449 454 436 433 4069,8%22,3%30,8% 37,1% 1,7% 8,1% 10,1% 10,6% 10,0% 14,0% 19,0% 13,5% 25,4% 30,7% 28,0% 33,3% 33,5% 37,7% 35,4% Lima 33,8%36,3%5,3% 49124,5% 35,2% 34,3% 33,3% 36,1% Lima Metropolitana 39,9%3,8% 50534,8%21,5% 24,5% 23,9% 27,9% 26,4% 34,5% Medida promedio En inicio Previo al inicio En proceso Satisfactorio Medida promedio 25,2% 467 En inicio Previo al inicio 2016 En proceso Satisfactorio 41,6%10,7% 22,5%33,2%9,1% 26,2% Medida promedio 31,4% 481 En inicio Previo al inicio 2016 En proceso Satisfactorio Resultados nacionalesResultados nacionales 8 9
  6. 6. ¿Qué capacidades evalúa? En2.°gradodesecundaria,laECEevaluóalgunosdelosaprendizajesquedeberíanserdesarrollados por todos los estudiantes del país al final del sexto ciclo de la Educación Básica Regular. Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Historia, Geografía y Economía • Recupera información • Infiere el significado del texto • Reflexiona sobre la forma, el contenido y el contexto • Interpreta críticamente fuentes diversas • Comprende el tiempo histórico • Elabora explicaciones históricas• Matematiza situaciones • Comunica y representa ideas matemáticas • Elabora y usa estrategias • Razona y argumenta generando ideas matemáticas Menor a 505 Menor a 520 Entre 505 y 580 Entre 520 y 595 Mayor a 640 Mayor a 648 Entre 581 y 640 Entre 596 y 648 Lectura Matemática Menor a 426 Entre 426 y 499 Mayor a 606Entre 500 y 606 Historia, Geografía y Economía Previo al inicio En inicio Menor habilidad Mayor habilidad En proceso Satisfactorio de secundaria2. o ¿Cómo leer los resultados? 42,2% 33,4% 28,0% 19,5% 33,4% 33,3% Tacna 26,9% Moquegua 23,0%40,5%12,6% 23,9% Arequipa 26,8%40,5%11,3% 21,4% Callao 17,8%39,8%26,1%16,2% Ica 15,6%18,5% Piura 14,6%36,3% Junín 16,3%19,3% Puno 9,5%27,0% Cusco 12,6%29,4%28,4%29,6% Ayacucho 9,9%29,4%29,5% 31,3% Pasco 11,7%33,4% La Libertad 15,8%19,3% Tumbes 9,4% Áncash 11,8%31,2%28,5% 28,6% Amazonas 10,2%26,7%36,4% 26,7% Lambayeque 15,1%20,4% Madre de Dios 9,6%31,7%28,2% Cajamarca 9,7%29,3%28,8% 32,1% San Martín 9,3%32,2% Apurímac 7,1%22,9%39,2% 30,8% Huancavelica 5,8%21,4%32,1%40,7% Huánuco 7,3%24,3%37,7% Ucayali 7,3% Loreto 545 533 543 518 509 504 509 471 484 480 491 508 486 485 467 504 481 479 484 457 452 460 469 4495,5%22,3%40,2% 32,0% 11,5% 20,0% 33,4% 24,3% 23,9% 25,4% 31,5% 29,2% 30,2% 30,6% 33,1% 30,5% Lima 14,7%37,3%19,2% 50628,8% 37,9% 36,6% 36,6% 35,5% Lima Metropolitana 20,4%15,7% 52338,6%25,3% 28,0% 27,8% 28,3% 28,9% 30,8% Medida promedio En inicio Previo al inicio En proceso Satisfactorio * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 39,9% 21,5% 25,7%22,8% 30,0% 12,7% 34,4% 33,1% 28,1% 23,7% 15,1% 29,0% 35,0% 28,1% 22,0% 12,9% 19,9% 46,3% 14,9% 27,7% 16,4% 18,2% 4,3% 31,2% Rural 508 438 496 539 499 501 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 36,0% ECE 2016 de secundaria2. o • Explica las características y las transformaciones de los espacios geográficos • Evalúa problemáticas ambientales y territoriales • Evalúa y propone acciones ante situaciones de riesgo y desastres • Maneja diversos instrumentos y fuentes de información geográfica • Comprende el sistema económico y financiero • Toma conciencia de que forma parte de un sistema económico • Gestiona recursos de manera responsable El estudiante no logró los aprendizajes esperados para el VI ciclo ni ha consolidado los aprendizajes del ciclo anterior. Solo logra realizar tareas poco exigentes respecto de lo que se espera para el VI ciclo. El estudiante no logró los aprendizajes necesarios para estar en el Nivel En inicio. El estudiante logró parcialmente los aprendizajes esperados para el VI ciclo, pero demuestra haber consolidado aprendizajes del ciclo anterior. El estudiante logró los aprendizajes esperados para el VI ciclo y está preparado para afrontar los retos de aprendizaje del ciclo siguiente. Cobertura nacional 2016 Escuelas evaluadas99,9% Estudiantes evaluados96,3% Medida promedio 34,0%22,9% 15,0%28,1% 500 En inicio Previo al inicio 2016 En proceso Satisfactorio Resultados nacionales 10 11
  7. 7. Resultados por región - 2016Resultados por región - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 Resultados por sexo, gestión y área - 2016 MatemáticaLectura Tacna 30,3%25,9% Moquegua 24,3%25,4%13,8% 36,5% Arequipa 22,8%23,5%15,9% 37,8% Callao 12,5%21,2%43,7%22,6% Ica 13,3%25,0% Piura 9,2%16,1% Junín 15,5%26,3% Puno 8,2%13,2% Cusco 10,0%14,0%36,3%39,7% Ayacucho 9,3%15,2%36,4% 39,2% Pasco 11,5%15,4% La Libertad 11,1%29,1% Tumbes 5,0%11,8% Áncash 9,0%14,5%39,3% 37,2% Amazonas 9,0%12,9%46,4% 31,7% Lambayeque 11,2%30,2% Madre de Dios 7,4%13,9%37,9% Cajamarca 7,1%13,3%41,1% 38,5% San Martín 5,0%11,5% Apurímac 5,1%9,1%54,8% 31,0% Huancavelica 4,6%9,3%34,1%52,0% Huánuco 5,8%10,4%48,4% Ucayali 3,2%7,6% Loreto 616 602 596 572 570 554 571 542 545 550 554 561 540 545 529 559 542 540 533 518 523 528 513 4951,7%5,4%65,9% 27,0% 10,9% 31,9% 41,3% 34,5% 37,6% 44,1% 55,2% 32,9% 42,8% 37,3% 38,6% 45,6% 39,5% 34,0% 40,8% Lima 13,0%18,9%25,0% 56943,1% 19,2% 19,4% 18,0% 16,9% Lima Metropolitana 15,2%21,7% 57721,2%41,9% 42,5% 38,9% 41,9% 41,7% 35,4% Medida promedio En inicio Previo al inicio En proceso Satisfactorio Tacna 28,9%37,4% Moquegua 24,4%37,9%6,2% 31,5% Arequipa 25,4%36,6%6,9% 31,1% Callao 19,1%37,3%35,3%8,3% Ica 15,4%13,3% Piura 12,2%26,5% Junín 14,0%18,1% Puno 7,2%19,8% Cusco 10,4%22,3%37,9%29,4% Ayacucho 8,8%21,2%28,3% 41,6% Pasco 9,8%26,0% La Libertad 14,7%18,9% Tumbes 9,0%25,3% Áncash 10,7%23,6%27,8% 37,9% Amazonas 7,6%17,9%38,7% 35,9% Lambayeque 13,7%18,4% Madre de Dios 9,1%24,1%21,1% Cajamarca 6,9%17,9%34,7% 40,6% San Martín 7,0%21,7% Apurímac 5,4%15,0%43,0% 36,6% Huancavelica 4,0%12,6%39,8%43,6% Huánuco 5,6%16,6%38,8% Ucayali 6,0%20,3% Loreto 608 600 601 590 577 564 569 543 550 549 555 570 557 553 532 568 556 538 547 527 523 532 541 5224,3%14,9%41,9% 38,9% 5,0% 19,9% 31,5% 23,9% 20,3% 27,4% 29,9% 28,8% 41,4% 41,5% 40,3% 45,4% 44,0% 43,8% 45,8% Lima 14,0%31,4%14,0% 57440,6% 31,1% 28,5% 28,9% 28,0% Lima Metropolitana 21,9%8,6% 59335,5%34,0% 40,2% 39,5% 37,5% 39,8% 39,1% Medida promedio En inicio Previo al inicio En proceso Satisfactorio * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 36,6% 29,0% 26,7%19,7% 41,5% 11,6% 27,2% 27,2% 38,9% 21,3% 12,6% 29,0% 27,9% 36,4% 19,6% 9,2% 7,8% 16,2% 54,2% 16,0% 38,1% 15,8% 8,9% 2,0% 34,9% Rural 574 507 563 602 563 570 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 29,9% * Se ha considerado este estrato para la comparación debido a que la proporción de escuelas No estatales rurales es muy pequeña o inexistente. Medida promedio Medida promedio Medida promedio Urbano 23,7% 38,4% 20,0% 32,9% 41,3% 9,8% 16,0% 17,4% 39,2% 30,6% 12,8% 29,0% 16,3% 39,4% 34,1% 9,2% 17,9% 28,6% 61,8% 10,2% 40,6% 12,7% 6,5% 2,5% 29,2% Rural 564 503 554 589 562 553 No estatal* Estatal urbano* Hombres Mujeres 18,2% de secundaria2. o de secundaria2. o Resultados nacionales en los últimos dos años Resultados nacionales en los últimos dos años 14,7% 14,3% 22,6%23,7% 39,0% Medida promedio 561 567 En inicio Previo al inicio 2015 2016 En proceso Satisfactorio 27,5%20,5% 37,7% 16,9%32,3% 39,3% 37,6% 40,2% 12,7% Medida promedio 9,5% 11,5% 549 557 En inicio Previo al inicio 2015 2016 En proceso Satisfactorio 12 13
  8. 8. Matemática Porcentaje de docentes que desarrollaron en su totalidad los siguientes contenidos en sus clases Historia, Geografía y Economía Porcentaje de docentes que desarrollaron en su totalidad los siguientes contenidos en sus clases El sistema feudal La conquista del Tahuantinsuyo Fenómenos naturales y desastres en el Perú y el mundo Organización social, territorial y económica del Perú Pago de impuestos y formalidad económica Temas de Historia Temas de Geografía Temas de Economía 77% 66% 49% 29% 26% Comunicación Porcentaje de docentes que utilizan los siguientes tipos y formatos de texto en todas o casi todas sus clases Cantidad Regularidad, equivalencia y cambio Forma, movimiento y localización Gestión de datos e incertidumbre Operaciones con números racionales Relaciones de orden en el conjunto de números racionales Ecuaciones de primer grado Modelos lineales Rectas paralelas y perpendiculares Sólidos geométricos Tabla de frecuencias para datos no agrupados Técnicas de conteo 76% 57% 68% 22% 56% 22% 63% 14% Tipos de texto Formatos de texto Argumentativos Narrativos literarios Expositivos Continuos Discontinuos Múltiples 70% 45% 40% 67% 48% 38% Los contenidos curriculares de las áreas evaluadas en 2.° grado de secundaria no se estarían cubriendo adecuadamente. Esto reduce la posibilidad de que los estudiantes se familiaricen con los contenidos, consoliden sus capacidades y apliquen sus conocimientos en distintos contextos. Por ello, es importante que desde las DRE, las UGEL y las escuelas se supervise que los contenidos curriculares se desarrollen de forma balanceada y con el énfasis necesario en el aula. Características socioeconómicas Existen diferentes aspectos que pueden estar asociados al rendimiento escolar. Uno de estos aspectos corresponde a las características socioeconómicas de los estudiantes1 , que son muy importantes para analizar los resultados de una forma más contextualizada. De todas maneras, hay que considerar que las características socioeconómicas deben complementarse con otros aspectos relacionados a los estudiantes y a las escuelas a las que asisten. Para comprender los resultados obtenidos por los estudiantes en la ECE, es importante analizar el grado de exposición que han tenido frente a los contenidos de las diferentes áreas curriculares. Por tal motivo, a continuación se presentan algunos datos reportados por los docentes de 2.° grado de secundaria de las áreas evaluadas2 : 1 Las características socioeconómicas fueron recogidas a través de un cuestionario aplicado a los padres de familia (primaria) o a los estudiantes (secundaria) en el operativo de campo de la ECE 2016.Dichas características incluyen el nivel educativo de los padres, la calidad de la vivienda, el acceso a servicios básicos y no básicos, así como la tenencia de bienes en el hogar. 2 El grado de cobertura curricular en las áreas evaluadas fue recogido a través de cuestionarios aplicados a una muestra representativa de docentes de 2.° grado de secundaria en el operativo de campo de la ECE 2016. Los contenidos relacionados a Geografía y Economía suelen enseñarse en menor medida, en comparación con los de Historia. En secundaria se debería enfatizar la enseñanza de la lectura a través de textos de tipo argumentativo y expositivo, así como de textos con formato discontinuo y múltiple. Los contenidos relacionados a Regularidad, equivalencia y cambio; Forma, movimiento y localización; y Gestión de datos e incertidumbre presentan una mayor variación en su desarrollo y suelen enseñarse en menor medida que los de Cantidad. Cobertura curricular en 2.o grado de secundaria 650 600 550 500 450 Amazonas Áncash Apurímac Arequipa Cajamarca Callao Huancavelica Huánuco Ica Junín La Libertad Lambayeque Lima Lima Metropolitana Loreto Madre de Dios Moquegua Piura Puno San Martín Tacna Tumbes Ucayali Ayacucho Cusco Pasco Características socioeconómicas Medidapromedio Lectura 2.º de secundaria Los puntos mostrados en los gráficos representan la medida promedio obtenida por las regiones en función a sus características socioeconómicas. Las regiones que se encuentran por encima de la línea de tendencia presentan un desempeño más alto al esperado para sus características socioeconómicas. Algunas regiones con características socioeconómicas similares no necesariamente obtienen los mismos resultados en la ECE. 550 500 450 400 350 Amazonas ÁncashApurímac Arequipa Ayacucho Cajamarca Callao Cusco Huancavelica Huánuco Ica Junín La Libertad Lambayeque Lima Lima Metropolitana Loreto Madre de Dios Moquegua Pasco Piura Puno San Martín Tacna Tumbes Ucayali Características socioeconómicas Medidapromedio Matemática 4.º de primaria 14 15
  9. 9. Si usted tiene alguna consulta escríbanos a medicion@minedu.gob.pe Visite nuestra página web: umc.minedu.gob.pe Oficina de Medición de la Calidad de los Aprendizajes (UMC) - Ministerio de Educación Calle Las Letras N°385, San Borja, Lima 41 - Perú. Teléfono: (01) 615 5840 Acceda a los resultados de la ECE a través de la web del: http://sicrece.minedu.gob.pe SICRECE

