Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What is Rev? Rev provides premium on-demand transcription, closed-caption, and translation services. With 100,00+ customer...
based on completed audio or video transcript or captions, the quality of the initial file is essential. Get Yours Today @ ...
Benefits andDrawbacks Basedon Rev TranscriptionReviews We have ordered captioning service of a business meeting’s video re...
Final Notes Even though we could not complete Rev translation review since this service is not offered. Completed research...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

REV-Convert Audio & Video To Text

28 views

Published on

Transforming audio and video into more-accessible, more-actionable content with a full suite of speech-to-text services.

Get Yours 

https://bit.ly/39Jo9Ga

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

REV-Convert Audio & Video To Text

  1. 1. What is Rev? Rev provides premium on-demand transcription, closed-caption, and translation services. With 100,00+ customers, Rev's clients span from global enterprises to freelance journalists. Rev processes more audio and video than any other provider and has the ability to scale to fit any customer's needs. Rev's network of 30,000+ transcriptionists and translators - primarily based in the U.S. - have transcribed more than 100 million minutes of audio for companies like Google, Facebook, Buzzfeed, PBS, Disney, Amazon, and more. Rev also works with thousands of organizations across the academia, government, and non-profit sectors. Rev is more than just a speech-to-text service and offers a complete online experience. Rev's transcripts, captions, and subtitles are delivered with powerful editing and workflow tools to help customers win back hours of their day. Rev.comReviews InTerms Of ProvidedServices Apart from translations and transcriptions, we checked offered subtitling services along with Rev video captioning reviews. Localization and translation services are not provided so that customers who want audio files translated from Spanish to English will need cooperation with another independent expert. Completed Rev transcription review proves the company's claims that all transcription services are completed by human experts who work as freelancers. Technical means could not always recognize required text based on a low- quality audio file. Only English audio files are accepted in work and both Rev reviews and our experience confirm that various accents should not be a problem. Background noise could cause problems though, so if one wants accurate business translation services ordered
  2. 2. based on completed audio or video transcript or captions, the quality of the initial file is essential. Get Yours Today @ Discounted Price� https://bit.ly/39Jo9Ga AssociatedPrices The budget that one needs to have for a required project depends on the type of service ordered. Transcription and captioning services are offered at a price of $1.25 per minute while one can also order automated transcription completed by speech recognition software without human experts’ review for only $0.25 per minute. Rev captioning reviews prove that not clear audio transcribed properly by software tools. Only hiring experts from the company’s 50.000 freelance professionals files with multiple speakers, constant overlapping, especially background noise will not be can allow capturing all details as well as avoiding essential content being omitted.
  3. 3. Benefits andDrawbacks Basedon Rev TranscriptionReviews We have ordered captioning service of a business meeting’s video recording to check whether the provided transcript will be accurate. Received file was full and appropriate, ready for further application of translation services. Conducted research on Rev customer reviews shows that it is not always the case, and complex recordings may not be as accurate as customers want them to be. We came across negative customers’ reviews related to unsatisfactory quality and accuracy, as well as Rev’s freelancers complaining about inappropriate content or low-quality audio recordings. As for other features, it was easy to place the order thanks to the convenient website’s design and order form. We can distinguish the following strongest positive aspects upon Rev captions review:  Delivery time since the transcript was received within requested 24 hours.  Customer-friendly interface.  Clear distribution among offered services’ types.  Usually appropriate completed transcripts’ quality.
  4. 4. Final Notes Even though we could not complete Rev translation review since this service is not offered. Completed research convinced us that proper transcribing of audio or video files such as conferences, cases, meetings, or presentations’ recordings is important to have an accurate textual file for its subsequent translation into a target language. We can say that this platform is worth checking considering this specific service provided, but it is to every customer’s discretion whether human expert’s help or automated transcription should be ordered. We recommend refraining from using speech recognition software for achieving a higher level of accuracy. Get Yours Today @ Discounted Price� https://bit.ly/39Jo9Ga

×