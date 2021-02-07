REV-Convert Audio & Video To Text

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
What is Rev?
Rev provides premium on-demand transcription, closed-caption, and translation services.
With 100,00+ customers, Rev's clients span from global enterprises to freelance journalists.
Rev processes more audio and video than any other provider and has the ability to scale to
fit any customer's needs. Rev's network of 30,000+ transcriptionists and translators -
primarily based in the U.S. - have transcribed more than 100 million minutes of audio for
companies like Google, Facebook, Buzzfeed, PBS, Disney, Amazon, and more. Rev also works
with thousands of organizations across the academia, government, and non-profit sectors.
Rev is more than just a speech-to-text service and offers a complete online experience.
Rev's transcripts, captions, and subtitles are delivered with powerful editing and workflow
tools to help customers win back hours of their day.
Rev.comReviews InTerms Of ProvidedServices
Apart from translations and transcriptions, we checked offered subtitling services along with
Rev video captioning reviews. Localization and translation services are not provided so that
customers who want audio files translated from Spanish to English will need cooperation
with another independent expert. Completed Rev transcription review proves the
company's claims that all transcription services are completed by human experts who work
as freelancers. Technical means could not always recognize required text based on a low-
quality audio file. Only English audio files are accepted in work and both Rev reviews and
our experience confirm that various accents should not be a problem. Background noise
could cause problems though, so if one wants accurate business translation services ordered
based on completed audio or video transcript or captions, the quality of the initial file is
essential.
AssociatedPrices
The budget that one needs to have for a required project depends on the type of service
ordered. Transcription and captioning services are offered at a price of $1.25 per minute
while one can also order automated transcription completed by speech recognition
software without human experts’ review for only $0.25 per minute. Rev captioning reviews
prove that not clear audio transcribed properly by software tools. Only hiring experts from
the company’s 50.000 freelance professionals files with multiple speakers, constant
overlapping, especially background noise will not be can allow capturing all details as well as
avoiding essential content being omitted.
Benefits andDrawbacks Basedon Rev TranscriptionReviews
We have ordered captioning service of a business meeting’s video recording to check
whether the provided transcript will be accurate. Received file was full and appropriate,
ready for further application of translation services. Conducted research on Rev customer
reviews shows that it is not always the case, and complex recordings may not be as accurate
as customers want them to be. We came across negative customers’ reviews related to
unsatisfactory quality and accuracy, as well as Rev’s freelancers complaining about
inappropriate content or low-quality audio recordings. As for other features, it was easy to
place the order thanks to the convenient website’s design and order form. We can
distinguish the following strongest positive aspects upon Rev captions review:
Delivery time since the transcript was received within requested 24 hours.
Customer-friendly interface.
Clear distribution among offered services’ types.
Usually appropriate completed transcripts’ quality.
Final Notes
Even though we could not complete Rev translation review since this service is not offered.
Completed research convinced us that proper transcribing of audio or video files such as
conferences, cases, meetings, or presentations’ recordings is important to have an accurate
textual file for its subsequent translation into a target language. We can say that this
platform is worth checking considering this specific service provided, but it is to every
customer’s discretion whether human expert’s help or automated transcription should be
ordered. We recommend refraining from using speech recognition software for achieving a
higher level of accuracy.
