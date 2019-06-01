1 buku-panduan-prakerin-tkj-smkn-6-2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUKU JURNAL KEGIATAN DAN PANDUAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN NAMA SISWA : ………………...
2 BIODATA SISWA 1. Nama Siswa : …………………................................………………………….… 2. Jenis Kelamin : …………………...............
3 SUSUNAN PANITIA DAN GURU PEMBIMBING PRAKERIN SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2019/2020 Penanggung Ja...
4 KATA PENGANTAR Prakerin merupakan tuntutan akademik yang harus dilakukan oleh seorang siswa SMK. Kegiatan ini bertujuan ...
5 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Dasar Pemikiran Visi dan Misi SMK NEGERI 6 Kota Tangerang adalah Menjadi SMK unggulan dibidang IT y...
6 dalam rangka menunjang penyelenggaraan dan pengembangan pendidikan (UUSPN Bab XI pasal 29 ayat 1) 3. Pengadaan Pendayagu...
7 D. Maksud dan Tujuan Maksud dilaksanakannya prakerin secara umum adalah sebagai upaya kerja sama antara sekolah dan Duni...
8 BAB II TATA TERTIB DAN MEKANISME PRAKERIN A. Peserta Prakerin Peserta Prakerin adalah siswa yang mempunyai persyaratan s...
9 d. Menandatangani Jurnal kegiatan yang telah diisi oleh siswa Prakerin setiap harinya e. Memberi motivasi pada siswa pra...
10 E. Uji /Laporan Kegiatan Prakerin Setelah melaksanakan kegiatan prakerin, seluruh siswa diwajibkan menulis laporan kegi...
11 BAB III PENUTUP Demikianlah buku jurnal dan panduan prakerin ini, semoga dapat dipahami dan dapat dilaksanakan dengan s...
12 PROFIL KOMPETENSI SISWA SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN: TEKNIK KOMPUTER DAN JARINGAN Mata Pela...
13 Mata Pelajaran : Administrasi Infrastruktur Jaringan Jam Pelajaran : 522 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DA...
14 Mata Pelajaran : Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Jam Pelajaran : 488 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1...
15 Mata Pelajaran : Teknologi Layanan Jaringan Jam Pelajaran : 488 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 M...
16 KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.15 Menerapkan konfigurasi pada subscriber internet telepon 4.15 Membuat konfigurasi...
17 JURNAL KEGIATAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) Tempat Prakerin: ………………………………………….…..............………........
24 LAPORAN KEGIATAN PRAKERIN DI PERUSAHAAN / INDUSTRI Nama Siswa : ………………………………………………………… NISN : ………………………………………………………… Pe...
25 C. Gambar Umum (Deskripsi) Kompetensi yang Dikerjakan
26 D. Peralatan dan Bahan Kerja 1. …………………………………………………………………………………… 2. …………………………………………………………………………………… 3. ………………………………………...
27 G. Saran ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………...
28 DAFTAR NILAI HASIL PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI Nama Siswa : ______________________________________ NIS : ___________________...
29 SARAN – SARAN Pihak Perusahaan/industri/instansi terhadap kinerja peserta prakerin PT: …………...............................
30 PT. …………………………..............................................................…………………… SERTIFIKAT NO. ......................
31 LEMBAR PENILAIAN PESERTA PERAKERIN Nama Siswa : ______________________________________ NIS : __________________________...
32 PANDUAN PENULISAN LAPORAN 1. KERTAS Spesifikasi kertas yang digunakan : a. Jenis : HVS b. Warna : Putih polos c. Berat ...
33 LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) DI PT. SURYA COMPUTER Periode 16 Maret s/d 16 Mei 2020 Diajukan s...
34 LEMBAR PENGESAHAN KEPALA SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) DI PT. _________________...
35 LEMBAR PERSETUJUAN LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) DI PT. _______________________________ MENYETU...
36 DAFTAR ISI LEMBAR PENGESAHAN ............................................................................ ii LEMBAR PER...
37 PENJELASAN PEMBUATAN COMPANY PROFILE : 1. Sejarah perusahaan : Informasi mengenai sejarah perusahaan penting untuk dica...
  1. 1. BUKU JURNAL KEGIATAN DAN PANDUAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN NAMA SISWA : ……………………………………………… NISN/KELAS : ………………………… / ..…………....... KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN : ............................................................. TEMPAT PRAKERIN ……………………………..……....….......................……………………………………. ALAMAT INSTANSI/PERUSAHAAN ……………………………..………….................................................………………………………….. PEMERINTAH PROVINSI BANTEN DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN UNIT PELAKSANA TEKNIS SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN Jl. Griya Asri No. 7, Kel. Jelupang, Kec. Serpong Utara, Kota Tangerang Selatan Website: www.smkn6tangsel.sch.id email : smkn6tangsel@gmail.com
  2. 2. 2 BIODATA SISWA 1. Nama Siswa : …………………................................………………………….… 2. Jenis Kelamin : …………………................................………………………….… 3. Tempat, Tanggal Lahir : …………………................................………………………….… 4. Golongan Darah : …………………................................………………………….… 5. Nomor Induk Siswa Nasional : …………………................................………………………….… 6. Kelas : …………………................................………………………….… 7. Alamat Rumah : …………………................................………………………….… ………………................................………………………….…... 8. Nomor Telepon/HP : …………………................................………………………….… 9. Nama Orang Tua / Wali Siswa : …………………................................………………………….… 10. Alamat Orang Tua : …………………................................………………………….… ………………................................………………………….….. 11. Nomor Telp / HP Orang Tua : …………………................................………………………….… 12. Tempat Prakerin : …………………................................………………………….… 13. Guru Pembimbing : …………………................................………………………….… 14. Pembimbing Industri : …………………................................………………………….… Kepala Sekolah, M. AKROM, M.Pd Tanda Tangan Siswa NIP. 19740404 200604 1 008 Pas Poto 3 X 4
  3. 3. 3 SUSUNAN PANITIA DAN GURU PEMBIMBING PRAKERIN SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2019/2020 Penanggung Jawab Ketua Sekretaris Bendahara Koordinator K3 Koordinator RPL Koordinator TKJ Koordinator BROADCASTING Guru Pembimbing: 1. Hj. NENENG KURNIASIH, S.Pd 2. Hj. MUELIAH, S.Pd 3. HASAN BASRI, S.Pd, M.M 4. RIDWAN, SE 5. Drs. H. PONIMIN, M.M, M.Pd 6. FARIDA AMALIA ULFA, S.Pd 7. ENDANG RAHAYU, S.Pd 8. YURITA SOEGIARTO, S.T 9. LESTARI INDRIANI, S.Pd 10. ARY KURNIATI, S.Pd 11. INDAH SARAYA, S.Pd 12. MELA RYANA A, S.E 13. NUNUNG FAUZIAH, S.Pdi 14. DEWI NURUL APIYATI, S.Pd 15. MARIA MACHDALENA, S.Sos 16. SIGIT HERMAWANTO, S.T 17. IZZATUL MILLA H, S.Pd 18. ABDULOH, S.Kom 19. PUJI WINDRIYANI, M.Pd 20. MIFTHA FADHFAR FAQIH, A.Md 21. FARAS MENTARI, S.Pd 22. PRI UTAMI, S.Pd, M.Si 23. JAPAR SIDIK, S.Ag 24. AGAM PRASETIYO, S.Pd : M. AKROM, M.Pd : DINI SYAHDU DININA, S.Pd : YURRY MATUFIRA, S.Pd, M.T : TRI WAHYU RISTIYANTO, S.Pd : LINA BUDI UTAMI, S.Pd : SINTA NURHAYATI, S.Pd, M.Si : RINO UMBORO HADI, M.Kom : ANDI CHAHYADI, S.Sn 25. FAJAR MADA TAMA, S.Psi 26. PRI UTAMI, S.Pd, M.Si 27. JAPAR SIDIK, S.Ag 28. AGAM PRASETIYO, S.Pd 29. YUDHA P WISNU MOERTI, S.Pd 30. BUDI SANTOSO, S.Pd 31. AAN AMIRUDIN, S.Pd 32. YUNI ARINTA PUTRI, S.Ikom 33. RIO RAKASIWI, S.Kom 34. R DEDEN IWAN DARMADI, S.Kom 35. GILANG YUDA PRATAMA, S.Pd 36. RIZQI ANANDA PUTRA, S.Kom 37. M. ALFI SYUKRI, M.Pd 38. LUCIA PUTRI OCTAVIA, S.Pd 39. DINDA NURAHMA, S.Pd Administrasi Umum : 1. ADE HENDRIK, S.E 2. AULIA RISTO, S.E 3. DIAN PERMATASARI, S.E 4. WISHNU HAFIDZ FAHRESANT
  4. 4. 4 KATA PENGANTAR Prakerin merupakan tuntutan akademik yang harus dilakukan oleh seorang siswa SMK. Kegiatan ini bertujuan untuk mengaplikasikan ilmu dan keterampilan yang telah didapat siswa di sekolah, untuk kemudian diPraktIkan di tempat kerja. Selain itu kegiatan prakerin juga sebagai tempat belajar dan beradaptasi di tempat kerja. Dengan demikian, setelah menyelesaikan kegiatan ini. siswa mempunyai wawasan, kebiasaan dan prilaku yang mendukungnya beradaptasi di tempat kerja. Agar tujuan pelaksanaan prakerin dapat dilaksanakan dengan sebaik-baiknya, maka disusunlah buku panduan ini. Buku panduan ini disusun untuk acuan PraktIk Kerja Industri bagi siswa-siswi SMK NEGERI 6 Kota Tangerang Selatan, Guru Pembimbing Sekolah dan Para Pembimbing DU/DI (Dunia Usaha /Dunia Industri). Sehingga terjadi komunikasi yang efektif antara pembimbing sekolah, siswa dan pembimbing di industri. Mengingat perkembangan dan tuntutan tenaga kerja dimasa datang yang semakin besar, dimana seorang karyawan dituntut bekerja secara tekun, giat dan professional, maka pelaksanaan prakerin ini diharapkan dapat dilakukan dengan sebaik- baiknya. Diharapkan pula, semua pihak terkait dapat memahami pola pendidikan SMK, sehingga tujuan Prakerin oleh Siswa SMK dapat mendukung tujuan keberadaan SMK itu sendiri. Akhirnya, saran dan kritik yang membangun sangat kami harapkan demi pelaksanaan Prakerin SMKN 6 Kota Tangerang Selatan yang lebih baik. Tangerang Selatan, Desember 2019 Kepala Sekolah, M. AKROM, M.Pd NIP. 19740404 200604 1 008
  5. 5. 5 BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Dasar Pemikiran Visi dan Misi SMK NEGERI 6 Kota Tangerang adalah Menjadi SMK unggulan dibidang IT yang berkarakter, cerdas dan berakhlak mulia, dan memiliki misi 1. Menjadikan siswa berkepribadian yang luhur serta berakhlak mulia, 2. Membimbing siswa agar menjadi generasi penerus yang mampu menguasai ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi dalam memenuhi pasar global, 3. Meningkatkan mutu pendidikan yang relevan dengan kebutuhan dunia usaha dan industry, 4. Meningkatkan kualitas mutu kelulusan agar menjadi tenaga professional di bidang Teknologi Informasi, Meningkatkan kualitas SDM dan kualitas pembinaan kesiswaan dalam mewujudkan IMTAQ dan Sikap kemandirian. Untuk membentuk jiwa kemandirian dan terampil tersebut tidak cukup dibekali hanya pengetahuan dan keterampilan dari sekolah saja, tetapi juga harus dibekali pengetahuan dari luar sekolah, yang berupa pengalaman kerja. Dengan demikian, pembentukan jiwa kemandirian, kewirausahan, keterampilan dan etos kerja dapat diperoleh siswa dari pembelajarannya di masyarakat, dunia usaha dan dunia industry. Pembelajaran di dunia industri/ dunia usaha ini dimaksudkan untuk membiasakan para siswa melakukan kegiatan produktif sesuai dengan kompetensi yang dimiliki, karena pembentukan jiwa kemandirian seperti tersebut diatas sesuai dengan tuntutan mutlak yang harus dimiliki oleh tamatan SMK. Sejalan dengan kebijakan tersebut, maka SMK NEGERI 6 Kota Tangerang Selatan sebagai salah satu Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan yang berada di Kawasan Serpong Kota Tangerang Selatan, Berdasarkan ketentuan SK menteri Pendidikan No. 323/u/97, tentang Pendidikan Sistem Ganda, mengenai penyelenggaraan pendidikan yang berorientasi pada Pendidikan sistem ganda (Link and Match), menyelenggarakan kegiatan Prakerin ini. B. Landasan Dasar Landasan dasar dalam penyelenggaraan Prakerin ini didasarkan pada prinsip- prinsip: 1. Penyelenggaraan Pendidikan dilaksanakan melalui dua jalur yaitu jalur pendidikan sekolah dan jalur pendidikan luar sekolah (UUSPN Bab VIII pasal 10 ayat 1) 2. Penyelenggaraan Sekolah Menengah dapat bekerja sama dengan masyarakat terutama Dunia Usaha dan para Dermawan untuk memperoleh sumber daya
  6. 6. 6 dalam rangka menunjang penyelenggaraan dan pengembangan pendidikan (UUSPN Bab XI pasal 29 ayat 1) 3. Pengadaan Pendayagunaan Sumber Daya Pendidikan dilakukan oleh pemerintah, masyarakat dan atau keluarga peserta (UUSPN Bab VIII pasal 33). 4. Masyarakat sebagai mitra pemerintah berkesempatan seluas-luasnya untuk berperan serta dalam penyelenggaraan Pendidikan Nasional (UUSPN Bab VIII ps 47 ayat 1). 5. Amanat Sistem pendidikan nasional (UU No. 20 th 2003). 6. Peran serta masyarakat dapat berbentuk pemberian kesempatan magang dan atau latihan kerja (PP39 Bab III pasal 4 butir 8). 7. Pemerintah dan masyakat dapat menciptakan peluang yang lebih besar untuk meningkatkan peran serta masyarakat dalam system Pendidikan Nasional (PP 39 Bab VI pasal 8 ayat 2). 8. Perjanjian kerja sama antara Departemen Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan dengan kamar dagang dan Industri No. 0104/a/u dan nomor; skep/019/DPH/IV/1994 tanggal 28 April 1994 pasal 2 ayat 5 (c) 9. Sekolah menengah Kejuruan dapat memilih pola penyelenggaraan pengajaran sbb: a. Menggunakan Unit Produksi Sekolah yang beroperasi secara profesional sebagai wahana praktikum kejuruan. b. Melaksanakan kegiatan pembelajaran sebagian kelompok mata pelajaran keahlian kejuruan disekolah dan sebagian lainnya di Dunia Usaha/ Industri. c. Melaksanakan kelompok mata pelajaran keahlian sepenuhnya di masyarakat, Dunia Usaha/ Industri (Kep. Mendikbud. 080/u/1993 Bab IV butir C, I kurikulum 1994, SMK). C. Pengertian 1. Prakerin adalah kegiatan PraktIk Industri yang dilaksanakan di Dunia Usaha/ Dunia Industri untuk para siswa SMK, sebagai kegiatan yang integral dengan proses pembelajaran disekolah, sehingga menjadi pembelajaran yang utuh. 2. Pembelajaran di Industri ini merupakan upaya agar siswa mempunyai pengalaman kerja, dan diharapkan dapat memupuk sikap disiplin, etos kerja dan prilaku lainnya yang sesuai dengan tuntutan kerja. 3. Pembelajaran di Industri ini juga merupakan pembelajaran lanjutan mengenai pelajaran produktif Program Keahlian yang pembelajaran dasarnya sudah dilakukan di sekolah baik komponen Normatif, Adaptif, dan Produktif. 4. Dengan demikian hasil dari PraktIk kerja industri mampu memperkaya dan meningkatkan kompetensi/keahlian yang dimiliki oleh siswa sehingga menjadi bekal siswa menuju kemandirian dan sikap kerja di masa yang akan datang
  7. 7. 7 D. Maksud dan Tujuan Maksud dilaksanakannya prakerin secara umum adalah sebagai upaya kerja sama antara sekolah dan Dunia Usaha/Industri dalam rangka meningkatkan Sumber Daya Manusia (SDM) Indonesia khususnya para siswa SMK dalam meningkatkan mutu pendidikan. Diharapkan, siswa/i yang telah melaksanakan prakerin mempunyai wawasan yang baik mengenai dunia kerja yang berhubungan dengan bidang keahlian dan kompetensinya. E. Manfaat dan Hasil yang ingin dicapai Bagi Siswa: 1. Mempunyai pengalaman Kerja di lapangan sebagai bekal siswa menghadapi kehidupan masa depan. 2. Mempunyai keterampilan/Kompetensi tertentu disamping juga mempunyai pengetahuan/keterampilan yang diberikan disekolah. 3. Membentuk sikap, budaya dan etos kerja bagi siswa sebagai tuntutan persaingan kerja di masa mendatang. 4. Merupakan peran aktif DU/DI pada peningkatan kulitas SDM dalam mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa. Bagi Industri: 1. Sebagai wahana mempersiapkan tenaga terampil. 2. Dapat mengurangi biaya operasianal 3. Dapat memilih/merekrut tenaga kerja yang dibutuhkan sesuai ketentuan. 4. Mendapatkan informasi atas masukan teknologi berasal dari sekolah. 5. Merupakan peran aktif dalam peningkatan kualitas SDM dalam mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa. 6. Meminimalkan pengeluaran dana pendidikan dan pelatihan karyawan tingkat menengah.
  8. 8. 8 BAB II TATA TERTIB DAN MEKANISME PRAKERIN A. Peserta Prakerin Peserta Prakerin adalah siswa yang mempunyai persyaratan sebagai berikut: 1. Siswa Aktif (terdaftar di sekolah) 2. Telah menduduki tingkat yang telah ditentukan 3. Memiliki buku Raport terakhir sebelum melakukan Prakerin. 4. Mempunyai bekal pengetahuan yang cukup untuk terjun di dunia kerja. B. Pembimbing Pembimbing adalah Guru/ Instruktur yang ditugasi sebagai pembimbing siswa selama melakukan kegitan Prakerin, maupun petugas/Instruktur Perusahaan yang membimbing kegiatan PraktIk Industri/ Perusahaan. Adapun tugas Pembimbing adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Pembimbing dari Sekolah: a. Melakukan penjajakan ke industri sebagai persiapan pelaksanaan Prakerin siswa b. Menempatkan dan memilih siswa untuk melakukan kegiatan Prakerin pada Industri yang ditentukan c. Mengatur dan menyerahkan siswa ke pihak Industri dalam melakukan kegiatan Prakerin. d. Memonitor para siswa selama melakukan Prakerin pada Industri e. Membantu mengisi Jurnal Kegiatan pada waktu siswa mengalami kesulitan f. Membantu menyelesaikan masalah apabila diperlukan atau apabila ada masalah Prakerin g. Mengkolektif Jurnal siswa bimbingannya untuk dikoreksi setelah kegiatan Prakerin. h. Mengupayakan adanya hubungan antara sekolah dengan Industri secara harmonis. i. Mengupayakan penyaluran lulusan pada industri. j. Membantu penyelesaian sertifikat dan Raport apabila diperlukan. k. Menampung berbagai Informasi dari industri yang disampaikan oleh siswa prakerin. 2. Tugas Pembimbing Industri/Perusahaan: a. Menerima siswa Prakerin apabila sudah disetujui oleh atasan atau Direktur perusahaan. b. Membimbing dan mengarahkan kegiatan prakerin yang dilakukan olen siswa. c. Mengevaluasi kegiatan Prakerin yang dilakukan oleh siswa.
  9. 9. 9 d. Menandatangani Jurnal kegiatan yang telah diisi oleh siswa Prakerin setiap harinya e. Memberi motivasi pada siswa prakerin agar kegiatan Prakerin berjalan sesuai dengan tujuan dan harapan. f. Memberi peringatan dan sangsi kepada siswa Prakerin apabila ada siswa Prakerin yang bermasalah. g. Merekomendasikan sertifikat untuk di tandatangani oleh Direktur Perusahaan C. Kegiatan Monitoring Kegiatan monitoring yang dilakukan oleh pembimbing sekolah bukan sekedar pemantauan dan peninjauan kegiatan siswa di perusahaan, tapi juga dapat: 1. Mermberi keputusan apabila terjadi persoalan Prakerin yang harus diputuskan. 2. Konsultsi kepada tim, apabila ada kaitannya dengan tim. 3. Konsultasi kepada sekolah atau Industri apabila ada kaitannya dengan sekolah atau industry atau keduanya. Disamping itu, monitoring ini juga untuk melakukan kegiatan penjajagan kerjasama industri, studi banding dan penelusuran lulusan. Kegiatan monitoring, selain ditujukan untuk menjaga hubungan baik dengan pihak industri, juga diharapkan untuk mendapatkan informasi yang berkaitan: 1. Tentang Pelaksanaan Prakerin 2. Kegiatan siswa 3. Masalah/ Tantangan 4. Validasi Kurikulum 5. Program Pengembangan Prakerin D. Sertifikat Siswa yang telah selesai melaksanakan kegiatan prakerin akan mendapatkan sertifikat. Sertifikat ini merupakan bukti dan pengakuan bahwa siswa telah melaksanakan kegiatan PraktIk Kerja Industri dengan baik dan sesuai aturan. Sertifikat diberikan oleh pihak Industri atau oleh pihak sekolah dengan kesepakatan pihak industri. Sertifikat mencakup: 1. Identitas siswa peserta prakerin. 2. Kompetensi dan jenis keterampilan yang diperoleh siswa di tempat kerja. 3. Nilai-nilai yang menerangkan sikap dan prilaku di tempat kerja. Diharapkan agar pihak industri segera memberikan sertifikat kepada siswa bersangkutan, atau nilai ke pihak sekolah sebagai dasar penerbitan sertifikat. Contoh Sertifikat (Terlampir)
  10. 10. 10 E. Uji /Laporan Kegiatan Prakerin Setelah melaksanakan kegiatan prakerin, seluruh siswa diwajibkan menulis laporan kegiatan prakerin, yang mencakup: 1. Nama dan Tempat dimana dilaksanakan prakerin 2. Profil dari perusahaan/instansi tempat prakerin. 3. Kegiatan-kegiatan yang dilakukan selama prakerin. 4. Hal-hal lainnya yang berkaitan dengan prakerin Ujian dan penulisan laporan ditujukan untuk melatih kemampuan menulis siswa, belajar mendokumentasikan segala kegiatan yang telah dilakukan. serta memperdalam kompetensi yang didapat dari tempat prakerin. Isi dan susunan laporan prakerin tidak berbeda dengan isi dan susunan pada jurnal kegiatan ini. Untuk itu siswa harap mengisi lengkap setiap lembarnya, sehingga bahan untuk penulisan laporan cukup tersedia, sehingga tinggal mengetik dan menyusunnya dengan rapi. Tata cara penulisan lebih lanjut dapat ditanyakan pada Kaprog dan Guru Pembimbing masing-masing.
  11. 11. 11 BAB III PENUTUP Demikianlah buku jurnal dan panduan prakerin ini, semoga dapat dipahami dan dapat dilaksanakan dengan sebaik-baiknya. Tujuannya agar pihak-pihak yang berkepentingan, baik siswa, pembimbing perusahaan, pembimbing sekolah, guru-guru, orang tua dan lainnya dapat saling berkomunikasi dan bertukar informasi. Diharapkan pula, agar semua pihak yang terlibat, baik Organik Sekolah dan Dunia Usaha/Dunia Industri mempunyai persepsi yang sama tentang tujuan dan maksud dilaksanakannya prakerin, sehingga kegiatan ini dapat bermanfaat sebesar-besarnya bagi para siswa SMK NEGERI 6 Kota Tangerang Selatan. Khusus kepada pihak Industri, mohon kiranya memberikan bimbingan yang maksimal kepada seluruh peserta prakerin, sehingga mereka mendapatkan wawasan dan kompetensi yang sesuai dengan bidang keahliannya. Kepada seluruh siswa peserta prakerin, diharapkan secara pro aktif bertanya dan berkomunikasi dengan pembimbing, baik pembimbing di perusahaan maupun pembimbing di sekolah. Siswa juga harus secara mandiri mencari pengetahuan dan pengalaman, mencari tahu wawasan di tempat kerja dan belajar bersosialisasi secara maksimal. Semoga segala niat dan pekerajaan kita dinilai ibadah oleh Allah SWT, Tuhan yang maha kuasa. Amin.
  12. 12. 12 PROFIL KOMPETENSI SISWA SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN: TEKNIK KOMPUTER DAN JARINGAN Mata Pelajaran : Komputer dan Jaringan Dasar Jam Pelajaran : 180 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Menerapkan K3LH disesuaikan dengan lingkungan kerja 4.1 Melaksanakan K3LH dilingkungan kerja 3.2 Menerapkan perakitan komputer 4.2 Merakit komputer 3.3 Menerapkan pengujian perakitan komputer 4.3 Menguji kinerja komputer 3.4 Menerapkan konfigurasi BIOS pada komputer 4.4 Melakukan seting BIOS 3.5 Menerapkan instalasi sistem operasi 4.5 Menginstalasi sistem operasi 3.6 Menerapkan instalasi driver perangkat keras komputer 4.6 Menginstalasi driver perangkat keras komputer 3.7 Menerapkan instalasi software aplikasi 4.7 Menginstalasi software aplikasi 3.8 Menerapkan perawatan perangkat keras komputer 4.8 Melakukan perawatan perangkat keras komputer 3.9 Menganalisis permasalahan pada perangkat keras 4.9 Melakukan perbaikan pada perangkat keras 3.10 Menganalisis permasalahan pada instalasi software aplikasi 4.10 Mengelola perbaikan pada instalasi software aplikasi 3.11 Menerapkan instalasi jaringan komputer 4.11 Menginstalasi jaringan komputer 3.12 Menerapkan pengalamanatan IP pada jaringan komputer 4.12 Mengkonfigurasi pengalamatan IP pada jaringan komputer 3.13 Menerapkan sumber daya berbagi pakai pada jaringan komputer 4.13 Menginstalasi sumber daya berbagi pakai pada jaringan komputer 3.14 Menerapkan instalasi koneksi internet pada workstation 4.14 Menginstalasi koneksi internet pada workstation 3.15 Mengevaluasi desain jaringan lokal (LAN) 4.15 Mendesain jaringan lokal (LAN) 3.16 Menerapkan instalasi jaringan lokal (LAN) 4.16 Menginstalasi jaringan lokal (LAN) 3.17 Menerapkan perawatan jaringan lokal (LAN) 4.17 Melakukan perawatan jaringan lokal (LAN)
  13. 13. 13 Mata Pelajaran : Administrasi Infrastruktur Jaringan Jam Pelajaran : 522 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Mengevaluasi VLANpada jaringan 4.1 Mengkonfigurasi VLAN 3.2 Mengevaluasi permasalahan VLAN 4.2 Melakukan perbaikan konfigurasi VLAN 3.3 Memahami proses routing 4.3 Mengkaji jenis-jenis routing 3.4 Mengevaluasi routing statis 4.4 Mengkonfigurasi routing statis 3.5 Menganalisis permasalahan routing statis 4.5 Memperbaiki konfigurasi routing statis 3.6 Mengevaluasi routing dinamis 4.6 Mengkonfigurasi routing dinamis 3.7 Mengevaluasi permasalahan routing dinamis 4.7 Memperbaiki konfigurasi routing dinamis 3.8 Mengevaluasi internet gateway 4.8 Mengkonfigurasi NAT 3.9 Menganalisis permasalahan internet gateway 4.9 Memperbaiki konfigurasi NAT 3.10 Mengevaluasi firewall jaringan 4.10 Mengkonfigurasi firewall jaringan 3.11 Menganalisis permasalahan firewall 4.11 Memperbaiki konfigurasi firewall 3.12 Mengevaluasi manajemen bandwidth 4.12 Mengkonfigurasi manajemen bandwidth 3.13 Menganalisis permasalahan manajemen bandwidth 4.13 Memperbaiki konfigurasi manajemen bandwidth 3.14 Mengevaluasi load balancing 4.14 Mengkonfigurasi load balancing 3.15 Mengevaluasi permasalahan load balancing 4.15 Memperbaiki konfigurasi load balancing 3.16 Mengevaluasi Proxy Server 4.16 Mengkonfigurasi Proxy Server 3.17 Menganalisis permasalahan Proxy Server 4.17 Memperbaiki konfigurasi Proxy Server
  14. 14. 14 Mata Pelajaran : Administrasi Sistem Jaringan Jam Pelajaran : 488 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Menerapkan sistem operasi jaringan 4.1 Menginstalasi sistem operasi jaringan 3.2 Mengevaluasi DHCP Server 4.2 MengkonfigurasiDHCP Server 3.3 Mengevaluasi FTP Server 4.3 Mengkonfigurasi FTP Server 3.4 Mengevaluasi Remote Server 4.4 Mengkonfigurasi Remote Server 3.5 Mengevaluasi File Server 4.5 Mengkonfigurasi File Server 3.6 Mengevaluasi Web Server 4.6 Mengkonfigurasi Web Server 3.7 Mengevaluasi DNS Server 4.7 Mengkonfigurasi DNS Server 3.8 Mengevaluasi Database Server 4.8 Mengkonfigurasi Database Server 3.9 Mengevaluasi Mail Server 4.9 Mengkonfigurasi Mail Server 3.10 Mengevaluasi Control Panel Hosting 4.10 Mengkonfigurasi Control Panel hosting 3.11 Mengevaluasi Share Hosting Server 4.11 Mengkonfigurasi Share Hosting Server 3.12 Mengevaluasi Virtual Private Server 4.12 Mengkonfigurasi Virtual Private Server 3.13 Mengevaluasi dedicated hosting Server 4.13 Mengkonfigurasi Dedicated Hosting Server 3.14 Mengevaluasi VPN Server 4.14 Mengkonfigurasi VPN Server 3.15 Mengevaluasi sistem kontrol dan monitoring 4.15 Mengkonfigurasi sistem kontrol dan monitoring 3.16 Mengevaluasi sistem keamanan jaringan 4.16 Mengkonfigurasi sistem keamanan jaringan 3.17 Menganalisis permasalahan sistem administrasi 4.17 Melakukan perbaikan sistem administrasi
  15. 15. 15 Mata Pelajaran : Teknologi Layanan Jaringan Jam Pelajaran : 488 JP (@ 45 Menit) KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.1 Memahami ragam aplikasi komunikasi data 4.1 Menyajikan karakteristik ragam aplikasi komunikasi data 3.2 Menganalisis berbagai standar komunikasi data 4.2 Menyajikan berbagai standar komunikasi data 3.3 Menganalisis proses komunikasi data dalam jaringan 4.3 Menyajikan hasil analisis proses komunikasi data 3.4 Memahami aspek-aspek teknologi komunikasi data dan suara 4.4 Menalar aspek-aspek teknologi komunikasi data dan suara 3.5 Menganalisis kebutuhan telekomunikasi dalam jaringan 4.5 Menyajikan hasil analisis kebutuhan telekomunikasi dalam jaringan 3.6 Menganalisis kebutuhan beban/bandwidth jaringan 4.6 Menyajikan hasil analisis kebutuhan beban/bandwidth jaringan 3.7 Memahami konsep kerja protokoler Server softswitch 4.7 Menalar konsep kerja protokoler Server softswitch 3.8 Memahami diagram rangkaian operasi komunikasi VoIP 4.8 Menalar diagram rangkaian operasi komunikasi VoIP 3.9 Memahami bagan dan konsep kerja Server softswitch berkaitan dengan PBX 4.9 Menyajikan bagan dan konsep kerja Server softswitch berkaitan dengan PBX 3.10 Menerapkan konfigurasi ekstensi dan dial-plan Server softswitch 4.10 Melakukan konfigurasi ekstensi dan dial-plan Server softswitch 3.11 Menerapkan prosedur instalasi Server softswitch berbasis session initial protocol (SIP) 4.11 Menginstalasi Server softswitch berbasis session initial protocol (SIP) 3.12 Memahami konfigurasi ekstensi dan dial-plan Server softswitch 4.12 Menyajikan hasil konfigurasi eksistensi dan dial-plan Server softswitch 3.13 Memahami fungsi firewall pada jaringan VoIP 4.13 Menalar fungsi firewall pada jaringan VoIP 3.14 Memahami prinsip kerja subscriber internet telepon 4.14 Menalar prinsip kerja subscriber internet telepon
  16. 16. 16 KOMPETENSI DASAR KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.15 Menerapkan konfigurasi pada subscriber internet telepon 4.15 Membuat konfigurasi subscriber internet telepon 3.16 Mengevaluasi kerja sistem komunikasi VoIP 4.16 Mengelola kerja sistem komunikasi VoIP 3.17 Mengevaluasi perawatan sistem komunikasi VoIP 4.17 Melakukan perawatan sistem komunikasi VoIP 3.18 Menganalisis permasalahan sistem komunikasi VoIP 4.18 Melakukan perbaikan sistem komunikasi VoIP
  17. 17. 17 JURNAL KEGIATAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) Tempat Prakerin: ………………………………………….…..............………...............………………………. NAMA SISWA : …………………………................…………………… NOMOR INDUK : ………………………………...............……………… KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN : ………………………………...............……………… TAHUN 2019 PEMERINTAH PROVINSI BANTEN DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN UNIT PELAKSANA TEKNIS SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN Jl. Griya Asri No. 7, Kel. Jelupang, Kec. Serpong Utara, Kota Tangerang Selatan Website: www.smkn6tangsel.sch.id email : smkn6tangsel@gmail.com
  18. 18. 18 JURNAL KEGIATAN Hari / Tanggal Kegiatan Yang dilakukan Paraf Pembimbing Industri
  19. 19. 19 JURNAL KEGIATAN Hari / Tanggal Kegiatan Yang dilakukan Paraf Pembimbing Industri
  20. 20. 20 JURNAL KEGIATAN Hari / Tanggal Kegiatan Yang dilakukan Paraf Pembimbing Industri
  21. 21. 21 JURNAL KEGIATAN Hari / Tanggal Kegiatan Yang dilakukan Paraf Pembimbing Industri
  22. 22. 22 JURNAL KEGIATAN Hari / Tanggal Kegiatan Yang dilakukan Paraf Pembimbing Industri
  23. 23. 23 JURNAL KEGIATAN Hari / Tanggal Kegiatan Yang dilakukan Paraf Pembimbing Industri
  24. 24. 24 LAPORAN KEGIATAN PRAKERIN DI PERUSAHAAN / INDUSTRI Nama Siswa : ………………………………………………………… NISN : ………………………………………………………… Perogram Keahlian : ………………………………………………………… Bidang Kegiatan : ………………………………………………………… Nomor Kegiatan : ………………………………………………………… Tempat : ………………………………………………………… Judul Kompetensi : ………………………………………………………… Waktu : ………………………………………………………… A. Profil, Visi dan Misi Perusahaan ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………… B. Prestasi dan Keunggulan Perusahaan ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………
  25. 25. 25 C. Gambar Umum (Deskripsi) Kompetensi yang Dikerjakan
  26. 26. 26 D. Peralatan dan Bahan Kerja 1. …………………………………………………………………………………… 2. …………………………………………………………………………………… 3. …………………………………………………………………………………… 4. …………………………………………………………………………………… 5. …………………………………………………………………………………… 6. …………………………………………………………………………………… 7. …………………………………………………………………………………… 8. …………………………………………………………………………………… 9. …………………………………………………………………………………… 10. ………………………………………………………………………………….. E. Program Pengembangan Perusahaan Dimasa Mendatang ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………….................................................................................................................................... F. Kesimpulan ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
  27. 27. 27 G. Saran ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… Mengetahui, Tangerang Selatan, .………............… Pembimbing Industri, Siswa, Jabatan: NIS.
  28. 28. 28 DAFTAR NILAI HASIL PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI Nama Siswa : ______________________________________ NIS : ______________________________________ Kompetensi Keahlian : ______________________________________ A. Pengetahuan dan Keterangan No KOMPETENSI JUMLAH JAM KEGIATAN NILAI B. Etos Kerja No KOMPETENSI NILAI 1. Disiplin 2. Tanggung Jawab 3. Inisiatif 4. Prestasi 5. Kerjasama …..............…………………, ...............…….. Pimpinan/Direktur, Keterangan Nilai : 1.9.00 s/d 10.00 = A (Lulus Istimewa) 1.7.51 s/d 8.99 = B (Lulus Amat Baik) 3.6.00 s/d 7.50 = C (Lulus Baik) 4. ≤ 5.99 = D (Belum Lulus)
  29. 29. 29 SARAN – SARAN Pihak Perusahaan/industri/instansi terhadap kinerja peserta prakerin PT: …………..........................................………………………...............................................……. Waktu pelakasanaan: Tanggal ……………………. s/d ........................................…... No Aspek Pengamatan selama peserta melakukan PraktIk Kerja Industri Saran*) 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Disiplin Waktu Kualitas Kerja Inisiatif/Kreatif Keterampilan Kerja Sikap / Prilaku Pengetahuan Teori Motivasi Lain-lain ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… ……………………………… …………........................ *) Saran ini akan dijadikan evaluasi dan masukan untuk sekolah dalam rangka perbaikan program prakerin di periode berikutnya. ……………………, .................................….. Pimpinan/Direktur,
  30. 30. 30 PT. …………………………..............................................................…………………… SERTIFIKAT NO. ........................... Diberikan Kepada : NIS : Yang telah melaksanakan PraktIk Kerja Industri Di PT. ………………................................................................……………………………. Dari tanggal …………….................……….. s/d ………….........…………… Demikian Sertifikat ini diberikan Untuk dapat dipergunakan sebagaimana mestinya ................................, ………..……….…… Hormat kami, Pas Poto 3 x 4
  31. 31. 31 LEMBAR PENILAIAN PESERTA PERAKERIN Nama Siswa : ______________________________________ NIS : ______________________________________ Kompetensi Keahlian : ______________________________________ No ASPEK PENILAIAN NILAI KETERANGAN 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Kedisiplinan Kerjasama Inisiatif Kerajinan Tanggung jawab Sikap Prestasi …………………… ………………….... …………………… …………………… …………………… …………………… …………………… …………………… ………………….... …………………… …………………… …………………… …………………… …………………… JUMLAH ………………….... RATA-RATA ………………….... ............................, ………..………........…… Pembimbing Industri, Keterangan: Lulus Istimewa : 8,6 – 10 Lulus Amat Baik : 7,6 – 8,59 Lulus Baik : 7,0 – 7,59 Belum Lulus : 0 – 6,59
  32. 32. 32 PANDUAN PENULISAN LAPORAN 1. KERTAS Spesifikasi kertas yang digunakan : a. Jenis : HVS b. Warna : Putih polos c. Berat : 70 gram d. Ukuran : A4 (21,5 cm x 29,7 cm) 2. PENGETIKAN Ketentuan pengetikan adalah sebagai berikut : a. Pencetakan dilakukan pada satu sisi kertas (single side) b. Batas kiri : 4 cm dari tepi kertas c. Batas kanan : 3 cm dari tepi kertas d. Batas atas : 4 cm dari tepi kertas e. Batas bawah : 3 cm dari tepi kertas f. Huruf menggunakan jenis huruf Times New Roman 12 poin (ukuran sebenarnya) dan diketik rapi (rata kiri kanan – justify). g. Pengetikan dilakukan dengan spasi 1,5 (Line spacing = 1.5 lines). h. Huruf yang tercetak dari printer harus berwarna hitam pekat dan seragam. 3. PENOMORAN HALAMAN Penomoran halaman tidak diberi imbuhan apa pun. Jenis nomor halaman ada dua macam, yaitu angka romawi kecil dan angka latin diletakan sebagai header / footer. 1. Halaman dengan angka romawi kecil digunakan untuk : lembar pengesahan, Lembar Persetujuan, Kata Pengantar dan daftar isi. 2. Halaman dengan angka latin diletakan pada pojok kanan atas, kecuali pada halaman awal bab diletakan pada bawah tengah. Berikut ini adalah contoh penulisan cover dan daftar isi laporan :
  33. 33. 33 LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) DI PT. SURYA COMPUTER Periode 16 Maret s/d 16 Mei 2020 Diajukan sebagai salah satu syarat untuk kenaikan kelas Disusun oleh: NAMA : ......................................... KELAS : XI TKJ 1 NIS / NISN : 1819.01.001 / 0031538831 KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN TEKNIK KOMPUTER DAN JARINGAN PEMERINTAH PROVINSI BANTEN DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN TAHUN 2020
  34. 34. 34 LEMBAR PENGESAHAN KEPALA SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) DI PT. _______________________________ MENGESAHKAN KEPALA SMK NEGERI 6 KOTA TANGERANG SELATAN M. AKROM, M.Pd NIP. …………………………….. LOGO PERUSAHAAN
  35. 35. 35 LEMBAR PERSETUJUAN LAPORAN PELAKSANAAN PRAKTIK KERJA INDUSTRI (PRAKERIN) DI PT. _______________________________ MENYETUJUI, PEMBIMBING INDUSTRI, ________________________ PEMBIMBING SEKOLAH, ________________________ NIP. PIMPINAN PERUSAHAAN, __________________________ KEPALA PROGRAM KEAHLIAN, ________________________ NIP. LOGO PERUSAHAAN
  36. 36. 36 DAFTAR ISI LEMBAR PENGESAHAN ............................................................................ ii LEMBAR PERSETUJUAN ........................................................................... iii KATA PENGANTAR ................................................................................... iv DAFTAR ISI ................................................................................................. v BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1. Latar Belakang ..................................................................................... 2. Maksud dan Tujuan Prakerin ................................................................ 3. Tujuan Penulisan Laporan Prakerin ...................................................... 4. Manfaat Prakerin .................................................................................. BAB II PROFIL PERUSAHAAN 1. Sejarah Perusahaan ............................................................................... 2. Budaya perusahaan................................................................................ 3. Visi dan Misi Perusahaan ..................................................................... 4. Identitas Perusahaan ............................................................................. 5. Sistem Pelayanan & Fasilitas ................................................................ 6. Prestasi dan keunggulan perusahaan ..................................................... 7. Diskripsi tentang produk / jasa yang ditawarkan ................................... 8. Program Pengembangan dimasa mendatang ......................................... BAB III PELAKSANAAN PRAKERIN 1. Uraian Kegiatan ................................................................................... 2. Kompetensi yang didapat ..................................................................... 3. Kendala-kendala yang dihadapi ............................................................ BAB IV PENUTUP 1. Kesimpulan .......................................................................................... 2. Saran .................................................................................................... Daftar Pustaka ................................................................................................ Daftar Riwayat Hidup .................................................................................... LAMPIRAN .................................................................................................
  37. 37. 37 PENJELASAN PEMBUATAN COMPANY PROFILE : 1. Sejarah perusahaan : Informasi mengenai sejarah perusahaan penting untuk dicantumkan di company profile, karena masyarakat ingin mengetahui sejarah dari perusahaan yang akan melayani mereka, apakah punya sejarah yang baik? Ataukah pernah punya masalah yang buruk. Jadi, Membuat informasi yang komunikatif mengenai sejarah perusahaan sangat penting untuk menarik minat masyarakat terhadap perusahaan. 2. Identitas Perusahaan, dalam pembuatan company profile, identitas perusahaan bersifat mutlak untuk dicantumkan dikarenakan melalui informasi indentitas perusahaan ini, pembaca dapat mengetahui gambaran umum dalam sebuah perusahaan. Identitas perusahaan ini sendiri meliputi : logo, seragam, interior gedung dan kantor, kualitas cetakan atau kualitas audio visualnya. 3. Visi & Misi Perusahaan. Jelas kedua unsur ini harus dicantumkan pada saat pembuatan company profile. Visi & Misi ini dapat menjadi gambaran acuan sebuah perusahaan kedepannya agar target perusahaan tercapai. Sehinggga, pembaca dapat mengerti tujuan perusahaan ini. 4. Sistem Pelayanan & Fasilitas, dalam persainga ketat dewasa ini, pelayanan memegang kunci strategis terangkatnya citra perusahaan di mata konsumen. Pada saat pembuatan company profil dapat mencantumkan gambaran kelebihan perusahaan dari sisi yang membedakan dengan competitor. 5. Prestasi dan keunggulan perusahaan, sudah pasti dan harus, dalam pembuatan company profile harus mencantumkan point ini. Melalui point ini, pembaca dapat mengerti apa saja kelebihan atau keunggulan perusahaan. Contohnya kelebihan perusahaan dalam bidang CSR. Masyarakat menuntut bukan hanya kualitas produk atau jasa, tapi juga apa yang bisa dilakukan perusahaan dalam upaya meningkatkan kualitas kehidupan masyarakat. 6. Diskripsi tentang produk-produk atau jasa yang ditawarkan. Point ini bersifat harus dan mutlak dalam pembuatan company profile. Melalui diskripsi produk ini, pembaca dapat mengerti spesifikasi produk dan lebih mengerti produk apa saja yang ditawarkan perushaan. 7. Program Pengembangan dimasa mendatang. Pada point ini lebih menjurus pada rencana jangka panjang perusahaan. Melalui point ini pembaca dapat mengerti aktivitas dan cara kerja perusahaan untuk kedepannya. BISA DALAM BENTUK : VIDEO, BROSUR / WEBSITE KARYA SENDIRI

×