REFERENCEMENT NATUREL HILAL MOHAMMED Consultant formateur en Digital Marketing Expert en SEO Ambassadeur du Cluster Digita...
Marketing Digital Quésaco ? C'est le marketing sur l’ensemble des supports numériques : ordinateurs, tablettes, smartphone...
Pourquoi le marketing digital ? Améliorer l'image de marque Fidéliser les clients Vendre en ligne Faire venir le prospect ...
Les canaux Social Media Référencement naturel (SEO) Référencement payant (SEA) E-mail marketing Facebook Ads
du trafic sur la toile commence par un moteur de recherche 93 %
de la population mondiale utilise les réseaux sociaux 49 %
des achats en ligne se font via un téléphone mobile 52 %
des acheteurs en ligne lisent les avis clients avant d'acheter en ligne 70 %
Bref ! Avoir une stratégie digital n'est pas un effet de mode, c'est une nécessité
W Quelles différences ? SEO vs SEA
Optimisation technique Contenu SEO Backlinks
SEO on-page vs off-page W
SEA W Le Search Engine Advertising
SEA Les résultats sont immédiats On ne paie que quand un internaute clique sur l'annonce Un système d'enchère
Selon Google, les entreprises génèrent en moyenne 2$ de revenu pour 1$ dépensé sur Google Ads SEA
Selon une étude de Bright Edge, le trafic organique est responsable de plus de 51% de tous les visiteurs venant sur les si...
Cas pratique : SEO / SEA 1 300 recherches par mois 260 visiteurs par mois
Combien coûte un visiteur ? 1 par clic 260 clics 260 € par mois
L'autorité L'utilité La pertinence Comment fonctionne un moteur de recherche ?
La pertinence
L'autorité
L'utilité
La cible et les mots-clés Avant de rédiger le contenu, il est important de bien connaître votre cible, ainsi que les requê...
Cas pratique
Hilal Mohammed hilal.med90@gmail.com +212619005235 LinkedIn : /in/hilalseo Questions / Réponses !
May. 20, 2021

Introduction au Référencement naturel par Mohamed Hilal

Consultant formateur en Digital MarketingExpert en SEOAmbassadeur du Cluster Digital Africa

